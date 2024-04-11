Biscotti Recipe - The Plant Based School (2024)

You’ll love this Italian biscotti recipe because it’s easy to make, crisp, crunchy, and with a pleasant almond flavor.

The recipe is without eggs and butter, so anyone can eat them. The biscotti are perfect for dipping in sweet dessert wine or eating alone.

Biscotti, called Cantucci or Tozzetti in Italy, are probably the most famous Italian cookies, and every Nonna has their secret recipe. As a child, I ate (too) many of them, homemade by my Italian grandmas and aunts. After the unmissable Sunday lunch, they would come out of the kitchen with the most enormous cookie tray in the world. This biscotti recipe is adapted from my Nonna’s recipe, so you can be assured that it tastes 100% Italian. The recipe is without eggs and butter, so the biscotti keep crunchy for longer, are lighter, and are easier to make. Plus, everyone at the table can eat them! We recommend dipping them in Vin Santo, a sweet Italian wine, or any other dessert wine from your local area. Fun Fact: Biscotti in Italian means “cooked twice” from “bis” (twice) and “cotti” (cooked).

Ingredients & Substitutions

Wet Ingredients

Almond milk: This is the best milk for this biscotti recipe because it boosts the nutty flavor of the biscotti. Substitute any other milk for almond milk.



Vegetable oil: Any will work. We recommend a neutral one like avocado, sunflower, or canola oil.



Sugar and powdered sugar: They are both recommended in this recipe. However, you could also use sugar. We find that the combination of both makes this biscotti recipe crunchier.



Citrus zest: We add both lemon zest and orange zest. You can use just one or the other if you prefer. Or you can replace it with anise seeds.



Vanilla extract: Optional, but it complements the other ingredients well. Substitute almond extract, anise extract, or cinnamon.

Dry Ingredients

Flour: We use all-purpose flour. We have not tested these biscuits with gluten-free flour.



Baking powder: It gives a slight rise and crunch, and it makes the biscotti friable when you bite them.



Almonds: Almond is the most popular nut for biscotti. Substitute hazelnuts, walnuts, pecan, dark chocolate chips, pistachios, raisins, dried cherries or cranberries.



: Almond is the most popular nut for biscotti. Substitute hazelnuts, walnuts, pecan, dark chocolate chips, pistachios, raisins, dried cherries or cranberries. Salt: A pinch of sea salt brings the ingredients together.

How to make biscotti

Preheat the oven to 340°F or 170°C. To a bowl,add milk, vegetable oil, sugar, powdered sugar, grated lemon zest, grated orange zest, and vanilla extract. Stir or whisk until well combined. Fold the almonds or your chosen add-ins in the liquid mixture. Tip: Make sure to follow our quantities. If you put too many nuts or other flavorings, the dough won't hold them in and will fall apart while shaping it. Add flour, baking powder, and salt and mix with a spatula until you get a dough. Transfer the dough to a lightly dusted worktop andknead with your handsfor a minute. You want to get to a compact dough ballwithout over-kneading. Cut the doughinto two parts and shape each into along, flat log. Arrange the two logs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 25 minutes in a preheated oven at 340°F or 170°C. Then, take them out of the oven and letthem cool down on the tray for 20 minutes. Cut thelogs diagonally into the classic biscotti shape. Use a serrated knife or bread knife. Tip: The logs need to have cooled down for 20 minutes, or they'll fall apart when you slice them. Arrange the biscotti back on the baking tray, cut side facing down, andbake for ten more minutesor until golden. The second baking will make them crispy, golden, and tasty. Let them cool down completely on a wire rack before serving.

Serving suggestion

Biscotti are typically served on a platter with other cookies. In many homes, they are also eaten for breakfast, after lunch or dinner, mid-morning, or as an afternoon snack – basically at any time! Try making our other delicious cookies, such as Orange Almond Cookies, Amaretti, and Red Wine Cookies. They are all perfect for the autumn and winter holiday season or at any other time when you feel like a delicious sweet treat.

Variations

Chocolate dipped biscotti

Tips

Don’t add too many nuts: Avoid adding too many nuts because the dough cannot hold them in. It will be impossible to shape the biscotti. It’s best to stick to our measurements. Let them cool after the first bake: If you try to cut the biscotti while they are still hot, the dough will crumble, and you won’t get clear-cut biscotti. Don’t let them cool for more than 20-30 minutes, though, or it’ll be hard to cut them.

Storage

Make ahead: biscotti are the perfect recipe to make ahead as they keep well for weeks. You can even give them as a Christmas present! Room temperature: Store in a tin box, glass jar, or airtight container in a cool and dry spot for 2 -3 weeks. Add a piece of bread to the container with the biscotti. It will absorb excess moisture, leaving the cookies crunchy for longer.

