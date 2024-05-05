caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (2024)

caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels with detailed photo and video recipe. an easy and simple dessert snack recipe prepared with full cream cooking cream and caramelised sugar syrup. it is basically the homemade version of the popular eclairs toffee recipe without the chocolate stuffing inside the toffee. it can be an ideal munching snack for kids and even adults when compared to that store-bought chocolate or snacks as they do not contain any preservative.



caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels with step by step photo and video recipes. toffee or any homemade chocolate dessert snack recipes are always special and fun to prepare and serve. generally, we assume these are complex or may not be prepared at home and may require sophisticated machinery and types of equipment. even caramel candy is also believed to be complicated but it can be easily attempted at home and requires only 3 basic ingredients to prepare it.

i have posted several homemade toffee and chocolate recipes till now, but this is something special. the caramel toffee recipe is generally prepared with cream, sugar, butter and a pinch of edible glucose. basically, the edible glucose is added so that it gets a solid crunchy texture. however, it is not something we generally have in our kitchen pantry. hence i have skipped it and followed the recipe without it. in addition, there are simple modifications in the caramel candy recipe steps which should result in a perfectly shaped and textured toffee. having said that, without it, it does not yield the same texture and crunchiness as you may get from the chocolate you buy from the store. hence if you do have access to the edible glucose, i would recommend using it for better results.

furthermore, some more additional tips, suggestions and variants to the caramel toffee recipe. firstly, the cream has to be full cream with a fat percentage of 35% or above. there are different types of cream available at the market and it is recommended to check the contents before purchasing it. secondly, these toffee’s can be shaped as per your choice and there is no strict rule for it. i personally feel the cube shape is easier to manage and slice. hence i sliced caramel candy in cubes, but you may use a shaper or even shape it like peda. lastly, i would heavily recommend storing these in a cool and dry place for longer shelf life. also, wrapping it in baking paper and refrigerating it would improve the shelf life of the toffee.

finally, i request you to check my other related dessert recipes collection with this post of caramel toffee recipe. it mainly includes my other related recipes like fried milk, pineapple halwa, bounty chocolate, deep fried icecream, coconut pudding, orange kulfi, dry fruit kheer, bread kulfi, oreo ice cream, malai kulfi. further to these i would also like to add some more additional recipe categories like,

caramel toffee video recipe:

recipe card for caramel candy recipe:

caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewycaramels HEBBARS KITCHEN easy caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewycaramels 4.50 from 4 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Resting Time 5 hours hrs Total Time 5 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Course toffee Cuisine Indian, international Servings 36 pieces Calories 74 kcal Ingredients ▢ 2 cup sugar

▢ 1 cup cream

▢ 3 tbsp salted butter

keep stirring on a low flame until the sugar melts.

make sure to keep the flame on low and keep stirring to prevent it from burning.

sugar melts and turns golden brown. do not burn the caramelised sugar.

further, add 1 cup cream and stir continuously.

keep stirring until the caramelised sugar and cream is mixed well.

now add3 tbsp salted butter and mix well.

mix until the mixture turns glossy.

immediately transfer the mixture to the tray lined with butter paper.

tap twice to remove air bubbles.

cool completely and rest for at least 5 hours to set completely.

now cut into pieces using a greased sharp knife.

wrap it in butter paper to prevent it from sticking.

finally enjoy caramel toffee for a week when stored in an airtight container. Nutrition Calories: 74kcalCarbohydrates: 11gProtein: 1gFat: 3gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 12mgSodium: 11mgPotassium: 5mgSugar: 11gVitamin A: 126IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 5mgIron: 1mg Tried this recipe?Mention @HebbarsKitchen or tag #hebbarskitchen!

how to make caramel toffee with step by step photo:

notes:

firstly, make sure not to burn the sugar else the candy taste bitter and looks black.

additionally, adding cream makes the candy melt in the mouth silky smooth.

also, you can sprinkle rock salt at the end to make salted caramel candy.

finally, caramel toffee recipe tastes great when prepared with fresh cream.