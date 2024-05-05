caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (2024)

caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels with detailed photo and video recipe. an easy and simple dessert snack recipe prepared with full cream cooking cream and caramelised sugar syrup. it is basically the homemade version of the popular eclairs toffee recipe without the chocolate stuffing inside the toffee. it can be an ideal munching snack for kids and even adults when compared to that store-bought chocolate or snacks as they do not contain any preservative.
caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (1)

Table of Contents hide

1Watch Video

2Recipe Card

3Ingredients 1x2x3x

4Step By Step Photos

5Notes


caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels with step by step photo and video recipes. toffee or any homemade chocolate dessert snack recipes are always special and fun to prepare and serve. generally, we assume these are complex or may not be prepared at home and may require sophisticated machinery and types of equipment. even caramel candy is also believed to be complicated but it can be easily attempted at home and requires only 3 basic ingredients to prepare it.

i have posted several homemade toffee and chocolate recipes till now, but this is something special. the caramel toffee recipe is generally prepared with cream, sugar, butter and a pinch of edible glucose. basically, the edible glucose is added so that it gets a solid crunchy texture. however, it is not something we generally have in our kitchen pantry. hence i have skipped it and followed the recipe without it. in addition, there are simple modifications in the caramel candy recipe steps which should result in a perfectly shaped and textured toffee. having said that, without it, it does not yield the same texture and crunchiness as you may get from the chocolate you buy from the store. hence if you do have access to the edible glucose, i would recommend using it for better results.

caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (2)

furthermore, some more additional tips, suggestions and variants to the caramel toffee recipe. firstly, the cream has to be full cream with a fat percentage of 35% or above. there are different types of cream available at the market and it is recommended to check the contents before purchasing it. secondly, these toffee’s can be shaped as per your choice and there is no strict rule for it. i personally feel the cube shape is easier to manage and slice. hence i sliced caramel candy in cubes, but you may use a shaper or even shape it like peda. lastly, i would heavily recommend storing these in a cool and dry place for longer shelf life. also, wrapping it in baking paper and refrigerating it would improve the shelf life of the toffee.

finally, i request you to check my other related dessert recipes collection with this post of caramel toffee recipe. it mainly includes my other related recipes like fried milk, pineapple halwa, bounty chocolate, deep fried icecream, coconut pudding, orange kulfi, dry fruit kheer, bread kulfi, oreo ice cream, malai kulfi. further to these i would also like to add some more additional recipe categories like,

  • snacks recipes
  • indian sweet recipes
  • street food recipes

caramel toffee video recipe:

Must Read:

sweets recipes

Gulab Jamun Recipe – Soft with...

paneer recipes

Matar Paneer Pulao Recipe | Kaju...

starters or entree

Cheesy Garlic Bread Recipe – Dominos...

curry recipes

Matar Paneer Recipe | Dhaba Style...

paneer recipes

Dahi Ke Kabab Recipe | Hung...

recipe card for caramel candy recipe:

caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (3)

caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewycaramels

HEBBARS KITCHEN

easy caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewycaramels

4.50 from 4 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Resting Time 5 hours hrs

Total Time 5 hours hrs 20 minutes mins

Course toffee

Cuisine Indian, international

Servings 36 pieces

Calories 74 kcal

Ingredients

  • 2 cup sugar
  • 1 cup cream
  • 3 tbsp salted butter
See Also
Ultimate Fudge Recipe | Carnation

Instructions

  • firstly, in a thick bottomed pan take 2 cup sugar.

  • keep stirring on a low flame until the sugar melts.

  • make sure to keep the flame on low and keep stirring to prevent it from burning.

  • sugar melts and turns golden brown. do not burn the caramelised sugar.

  • further, add 1 cup cream and stir continuously.

  • keep stirring until the caramelised sugar and cream is mixed well.

  • now add3 tbsp salted butter and mix well.

  • mix until the mixture turns glossy.

  • immediately transfer the mixture to the tray lined with butter paper.

  • tap twice to remove air bubbles.

  • cool completely and rest for at least 5 hours to set completely.

  • now cut into pieces using a greased sharp knife.

  • wrap it in butter paper to prevent it from sticking.

  • finally enjoy caramel toffee for a week when stored in an airtight container.

Nutrition

Calories: 74kcalCarbohydrates: 11gProtein: 1gFat: 3gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 12mgSodium: 11mgPotassium: 5mgSugar: 11gVitamin A: 126IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 5mgIron: 1mg

Tried this recipe?Mention @HebbarsKitchen or tag #hebbarskitchen!

how to make caramel toffee with step by step photo:

  1. firstly, in a thick bottomed pan take 2 cup sugar.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (4)
  2. keep stirring on a low flame until the sugar melts.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (5)
  3. make sure to keep the flame on low and keep stirring to prevent it from burning.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (6)
  4. sugar melts and turns golden brown. do not burn the caramelised sugar.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (7)
  5. further, add 1 cup cream and stir continuously.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (8)
  6. keep stirring until the caramelised sugar and cream is mixed well.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (9)
  7. now add3 tbsp salted butter and mix well.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (10)
  8. mix until the mixture turns glossy.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (11)
  9. immediately transfer the mixture to the tray lined with butter paper.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (12)
  10. tap twice to remove air bubbles.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (13)
  11. cool completely and rest for at least 5 hours to set completely.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (14)
  12. now cut into pieces using a greased sharp knife.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (15)
  13. wrap it in butter paper to prevent it from sticking.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (16)
  14. finally enjoy caramel toffee for a week when stored in an airtight container.
    caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (17)

notes:

  • firstly, make sure not to burn the sugar else the candy taste bitter and looks black.
  • additionally, adding cream makes the candy melt in the mouth silky smooth.
  • also, you can sprinkle rock salt at the end to make salted caramel candy.
  • finally, caramel toffee recipe tastes great when prepared with fresh cream.

Related Recipes

beverages recipes

Homemade Cappuccino without Machine in Mixer Blender –...

Hebbars Kitchen -

gluten free

Tomato Soup Recipe | Cream Of Tomato Soup...

Hebbars Kitchen -

dessert

Undralla Payasam Recipe | Paal Kozhukattai

Hebbars Kitchen -

00:01:18

appetizer

Pumpkin Soup Recipe | Easy Creamy Pumpkin Soup...

Hebbars Kitchen -

dessert

Sitafal Rabdi Recipe | Custard Apple Dessert

Hebbars Kitchen -

breakfast recipes

Hebbars Kitchen -

international recipes

Chilli Garlic Pasta Recipe | Chilli Garlic Spaghetti

Hebbars Kitchen -

dessert

Mango Kheer Recipe | Mango Payasam

Hebbars Kitchen -

[/vc_column]

caramel toffee recipe | caramel candy | how to make chewy caramels (2024)
Top Articles
Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes
Grandma's Sour Cream Sugar Cookies Recipe
Seasonal Jobs New Zealand
NA | ALMOST ALL CHAMPS, 240 skins | S4&10 SILVER, S6&7&9 GOLD - U... | ID 208929653 | PlayerAuctions
Latest Posts
Best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Cases for 2024
Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Brownie Layer Cake | Ultimate Cake Recipe
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5937

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.