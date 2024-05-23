Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (2024)

Table of Contents
Check out our Stained Glass Cookies video tutorial: Stained Glass Cookies Recipe Equipment Ingredients Instructions Notes Will any cookie dough recipe work to make stained glass cookies? Do I need to chill the dough? What other candies can I use to make stain glass cookies? Do the jolly ranchers make these cookies hard to eat? How can I get rid of air bubbles in the center of the stained glass cookie? What size and shape of cookies can I make? Here’s even more sugar cookie decorating ideas: Where to buy: More from One Little Project Join the e-club for the latest Reader Interactions Let us know what you think:

by Debbie Chapman

Jump to Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

These stained glass cookies are a real showstopper! They’re SO PRETTY, but they’re actually incredibly easy to make. Simply crush up jolly ranchers and place them in the center of a sugar cookie before baking.

Impress your family and friends with these cookies that are beautiful and tasty, with no extra decorating required. It’s so cool how you can see through the center of these cookies, just like real stained glass windows!

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (1)

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a small commission which helps us run this website.

Check out our Stained Glass Cookies video tutorial:

Looking for more sugar cookie decorating ideas? Here’s a few of our favourites:

Reindeer Sugar Cookies

Christmas Tree Sugar Cookies

Teddy Bear Cookies

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (2)

Print Recipe

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe

These stained glass cookies are so pretty and they're REALLY EASY to make. Impress your guests with these beautiful AND tasty sugar cookies!

Prep Time2 hours hrs

Cook Time12 minutes mins

Total Time2 hours hrs 12 minutes mins

Course: Dessert, Snack

Cuisine: American

Keyword: Baked, Cookies, Easy

Servings: 24 cookies

Author: Debbie Chapman

Cost: $5

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Gather your cookie ingredients and supplies.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (3)

  • Add the sugar, salt, vanilla, egg, and room temperature butter to a mixing bowl.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (4)

  • Combine the ingredients in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (5)

  • Add the all purpose flour and mix until the dough starts to clump together.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (6)

  • Transfer the dough to your working surface and knead briefly.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (7)

  • Cover your dough with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (8)

  • Unwrap two jolly ranchers and place them in a plastic baggie.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (9)

  • Use a hammer or meat mallet to crush the jolly ranchers into very small pieces. Powder is okay as well, but try and get rid of any large chunks.

    Repeat with other jolly rancher colours. Two jolly ranchers will fill 3 - 4 cookies, depending on your cut out size.

    See Also
    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (10)

  • Add flour to your working surface. Place the dough on top and add a bit more flour on top of the dough.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (11)

  • Roll out the dough until it's just over 1/4 inch thick.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (12)

  • Use a cookie cutter to cut out star shapes, or whatever shape you'd like!

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (13)

  • Place the cookies on a parchment lined baking tray.

    You can also use a silicone mat, but you need to cover your baking sheet with something to stop the candy from sticking.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (14)

  • Cut out the centers of the cookies with a smaller cookie cutter of a similar shape.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (15)

  • Fill the center of the cookies with the crushed candies. Make sure they don't overflow; just add enough to cover the hole.

    Try and remove any pieces that fall on the top of the cookies prior to baking.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (16)

  • Preheat your oven to 350F and bake the cookies for 12 minutes.

    Allow the cookies to cool on the tray for 20 - 30 minutes, until the candy center has hardened.

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (17)

  • Your stained glass cookies are complete!

    Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (18)

Notes

Make sure you don't place these cookies on a paper towel or napkin, because the candy center will stick to it!

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (19)

Will any cookie dough recipe work to make stained glass cookies?

This sugar cookie recipe is perfect for making stained glass cookies because it doesn’t spread. If you have another favourite cookie recipe that doesn’t spread, feel free to use that!

Do I need to chill the dough?

Yes, chilling the dough before rolling it out and baking the cookies is an important step. Chilling the dough helps stop the cookies from spreading! It also makes it way easier to roll out the dough and cut clean shapes with the cookie cutters.

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (20)

What other candies can I use to make stain glass cookies?

You can use any hard candies that are semi-translucent. Try crushing up suckers, Life Savers, or even butterscotch candies!

Do the jolly ranchers make these cookies hard to eat?

No, the jolly rancher part of the cookie is thin enough that you can bite right into it. It might stick to your teeth a bit, but they’re definitely not too difficult to eat!

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (21)

How can I get rid of air bubbles in the center of the stained glass cookie?

Most of the air bubbles in the candy should disappear as the cookies cool. If you want to make sure all the bubbles are gone, keep an eye on the cookies as the candy begins to harden and pop the bubbles with a toothpick.

What size and shape of cookies can I make?

We cut out the main cookie from 3 inch star cookie cutters. The inside cut outs were 1-1/4 and 2 inch star shapes. You can definitely use whatever shape cookie cutters you’d like – as long as you have another one that fits inside!

Hearts would be so pretty for Valentine’s Day, while trees and gingerbread people are super fun for Christmas. Ornament shaped cookies also look great with different shapes inside, like a star or a snowflake.

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (22)

These stained glass cookies are perfect for Christmas parties, cookie exchanges, or really for any time of year.

You can also use these windowpane cookies as Christmas tree decorations! Simply poke a hole in the cookie with a straw or skewer before baking and then tie a ribbon to hang them.

Here’s even more sugar cookie decorating ideas:

Reindeer Sugar Cookies

Christmas Tree Sugar Cookies

Teddy Bear Cookies

Our bookLow-Mess Crafts for Kids is loaded with 72 fun and simple craft ideas for kids! The projects are fun, easy and most importantly low-mess, so the clean up is simple!

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (26)

Where to buy:

You can purchase Low-Mess Crafts for Kids from Amazon, or wherever books are sold:

Amazon |Barnes and Noble | Books- A- Million | Indiebound |Indigo |Amazon Canada

Previous PostDIY Macrame Coasters
Next Post How to Make Lotion

More from One Little Project

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (27)

About Debbie Chapman, the Author of this Post

I'm Debbie Chapman, founder of One Little Project and author of the book Low-Mess Crafts for Kids. I love creating fun and easy crafts and cooking up delicious recipes for my husband and 3 kids.

More by Debbie Chapman

Filed Under: Christmas, Cooking with Kids, Desserts and Sweets, Holidays, Just because it's fun!, Just for Kids, RecipesTagged With: Candy, Cookies, Easy Recipes, Jolly Ranchers, recipe, stained glass cookies, Sugar Cookies, sweets and treats

Love to cook, bake, craft, create?

Join the e-club for the latest

Reader Interactions

Let us know what you think:

Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (2024)
Top Articles
Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker review: Big sound in a rugged, compact package
Soundcore by Anker Motion Boom Plus Review: Top Value Bluetooth Speaker
Milestones Of The Civil Rights Movement | American Experience | PBS
Civil Rights Movement: Timeline, Key Events & Leaders | HISTORY
Latest Posts
Télécharger XVPN 74.0 pour Windows
Anker Soundcore Motion+ Review: Room Filling Sound
Article information

Author: Barbera Armstrong

Last Updated:

Views: 5883

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Barbera Armstrong

Birthday: 1992-09-12

Address: Suite 993 99852 Daugherty Causeway, Ritchiehaven, VT 49630

Phone: +5026838435397

Job: National Engineer

Hobby: Listening to music, Board games, Photography, Ice skating, LARPing, Kite flying, Rugby

Introduction: My name is Barbera Armstrong, I am a lovely, delightful, cooperative, funny, enchanting, vivacious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.