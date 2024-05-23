Stained Glass Cookies Recipe | How to Make Stain Glass Cookies (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

These stained glass cookies are a real showstopper! They’re SO PRETTY, but they’re actually incredibly easy to make. Simply crush up jolly ranchers and place them in the center of a sugar cookie before baking.

Impress your family and friends with these cookies that are beautiful and tasty, with no extra decorating required. It’s so cool how you can see through the center of these cookies, just like real stained glass windows!

Check out our Stained Glass Cookies video tutorial:

Will any cookie dough recipe work to make stained glass cookies?

This sugar cookie recipe is perfect for making stained glass cookies because it doesn’t spread. If you have another favourite cookie recipe that doesn’t spread, feel free to use that!

Do I need to chill the dough?

Yes, chilling the dough before rolling it out and baking the cookies is an important step. Chilling the dough helps stop the cookies from spreading! It also makes it way easier to roll out the dough and cut clean shapes with the cookie cutters.

What other candies can I use to make stain glass cookies?

You can use any hard candies that are semi-translucent. Try crushing up suckers, Life Savers, or even butterscotch candies!

Do the jolly ranchers make these cookies hard to eat?

No, the jolly rancher part of the cookie is thin enough that you can bite right into it. It might stick to your teeth a bit, but they’re definitely not too difficult to eat!

How can I get rid of air bubbles in the center of the stained glass cookie?

Most of the air bubbles in the candy should disappear as the cookies cool. If you want to make sure all the bubbles are gone, keep an eye on the cookies as the candy begins to harden and pop the bubbles with a toothpick.

What size and shape of cookies can I make?

We cut out the main cookie from 3 inch star cookie cutters. The inside cut outs were 1-1/4 and 2 inch star shapes. You can definitely use whatever shape cookie cutters you’d like – as long as you have another one that fits inside!

Hearts would be so pretty for Valentine’s Day, while trees and gingerbread people are super fun for Christmas. Ornament shaped cookies also look great with different shapes inside, like a star or a snowflake.

These stained glass cookies are perfect for Christmas parties, cookie exchanges, or really for any time of year.

You can also use these windowpane cookies as Christmas tree decorations! Simply poke a hole in the cookie with a straw or skewer before baking and then tie a ribbon to hang them.

