Ultimate Vegan Haggis (Scottish Recipe) - The Pesky Vegan (2024)

As a native Scotsman with a vegan food blog, this occasion is nothing short of momentous. After much trial and tribulation – and lots of meals to use up the leftovers of experiments gone wrong – it gives me great pleasure to share my recipe for the ultimate vegan haggis.

There are few things more Scottish than the hallowed haggis, and upholders of tradition will no doubt have steam coming out of their ears at the thought of veganising it. But times change, and all I’ll say is don't knock it until you’ve tried it.

If you have any leftovers, why not treat yourself to a vegan haggis toastie, haggis fritter, or haggis quesadilla?

What is haggis?

Often described as Scotland’s national dish, traditional haggis is a meat pudding that consists of sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, together with oatmeal, suet, and spices, all cooked inside the stomach of the animal itself. It is usually served alongside neeps (mashed swede or turnip) and tatties (mashed potato).

Haggis is eaten throughout the year in Scotland,but itspopularity spikes around 25thJanuary when it plays a central role in Burns Night celebrations.

The truth about haggis

Want to know a secret? Most modern Scots don’t prepare haggis from scratch themselves. Like sausages, they either get it from a local butcher or – as is much more common – straight off a refrigerated supermarket shelf.

Fair enough. Even as a meat-eater, I rarely had sheep’s heart, liver, or lung lying around the house to make haggis with.

And while you could make the same argument about vegans or vegetarians buying their meat-free versions from a supermarket, at least there’s a viable alternative here to create your own from scratch.

What’s in vegan haggis?

It’s quite straightforward to recreate the texture and flavour of traditional haggis, with the key ingredients of pinhead oats, pepper, and nutmeg (just like in this vegan white pudding).

Beyond that, different recipes call for different lentils or beans to substitute the offal, and nuts or seeds to add some fat and texture. I include portobello mushrooms and yeast extract to cover the umami side of things.

Is vegan haggis healthy?

The oats, lentils, and sunflower seeds in this recipe are packed full of plant-based protein. In fact, one serving of this vegan haggis will provide you with over 50% of the recommended daily amount of protein.

Pulses like lentils are nutritional powerhouses, offering fibre, vitamins, and minerals in a way that won't break the bank. Want to learn more? Check out my Beginner's Guide to Pulses.

Using the right oats

To get the right consistency, it’s important to usepinhead oats a.k.a. 'steel-cut' oats. I played around with several versions that used normal rolled porridge oats, but this resulted in a completely different texture (they're better for porridge or things like easy oat cookies).

I managed to track down pinhead oats in a local wholefood shop, where I also picked up the black beluga lentils.

How to make haggis gluten-free

Oats are a gluten-free ingredient, however they are sometimes processed in environments where there's a risk of cross-contamination.

If you're wanting to ensure that this recipe is 100% gluten-free, use pinhead oats, a yeast extract, and a vegan stock that are certified gluten-free.

How to make vegan haggis

Start by frying the onion and carrot together in a pan, followed by the mushrooms, lentils, and spices.

Then it's in with the pinhead oats, Marmite, and veg stock. Cook this together for 15 minutes until you have a very thick porridge mix, before turning off the heat and stirring through the chopped sunflower seeds.

Spoon the mix into a greased loaf tin and bake in the oven for approx. 30 minutes. To make the outside extra crispy, turn up the heat slightly towards the end.

Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to stand for five minutes before serving.

What to serve with vegan haggis

Haggis is traditionally served alongside neeps (mashed swede or turnip) and tatties (mashed potatoes), as well as greens such as cabbage or kale.The neeps and tatties are both very easy to veganise – simply use plant-based butter and plant-based milk when mashing.

If you want to take your haggis game up a level, I'd highly recommend pairing it with this vegan whisky cream sauce. Featuring a creamy cashew base, subtle sweet whisky notes, and hints of mustard and lemon, it's the perfect way to top it all off.

Other suggestions for sides include vegan cauliflower cheese, vegan roast potatoes, and sprouts with tofu bacon.

Variations/tips for vegan haggis

Quantity: If making larger quantities of the haggis, make sure you have large enough tins/dishes to bake it in the oven.

If making larger quantities of the haggis, make sure you have large enough tins/dishes to bake it in the oven. Lentils: I'd highly recommend the black beluga lentils if you can find them, but tinned or pre-cooked cooked brown, green, or Puy lentils would also work.

I'd highly recommend the black beluga lentils if you can find them, but tinned or pre-cooked cooked brown, green, or Puy lentils would also work. Oats: It's important to use pinhead or 'steel-cut' oats for this – rolled porridge oats simply don't work in the same way. You could swap out some of the pinhead oats for cooked pearl barley.

It's important to use pinhead or 'steel-cut' oats for this – rolled porridge oats simply don't work in the same way. You could swap out some of the pinhead oats for cooked pearl barley. Texture: If you want a meatier texture, try adding some plant-based mince.

If you want a meatier texture, try adding some plant-based mince. Sauce: I personally like this dish without any sauce, but you could add gravy or vegan whisky cream sauce. Some people like to pour adramof straight whisky over their haggis, but I'll leave that decision entirely up to you...

How to store vegan haggis

Refrigerate:Store this haggis in the fridge for up to four days. The easiest way to reheat is in the microwave, but you could also reheat in the oven (covered with foil to prevent burning).

Freeze:Store this haggis in the freezer in sealed containers or resealable bags for up to six months. Defrost before reheating in the microwave or in the oven (see above).

Full recipe

Ultimate Vegan Haggis The Pesky Vegan As a native Scotsman with a vegan food blog, it gives me great pleasure to share my recipe for the ultimate vegan haggis. 5 from 154 votes Rate this Recipe Print Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Gluten-free, Scottish, Vegan Servings 4 Calories 517 kcal See Also Air Fryer Falafel Recipe (Gluten-Free, Vegan) - Elavegan Ingredients 20 g plant-based butter or margarine

1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

2 portobello/flat cap mushrooms, finely diced

1x 400 g tin black beluga lentils, drained (you could also use cooked brown, green, or Puy lentils)

1 level teaspoon white pepper

1 level teaspoon ground nutmeg

250 g pinhead oats (affiliate link – it's important to use pinhead or 'steel-cut' oats, see notes below for gluten-free option)

1½ tablespoons Marmite (or other yeast extract if GF)

400 ml veg stock (plus more water if needed)

30 g sunflower seeds, chopped Instructions Heat the butter in a pan. Add the onion and carrot and cook for 5-6 minutes.

Add in the finely diced mushrooms and cook for another 3-4 minutes.

Add the lentils, white pepper, and nutmeg and stir through for a couple of minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C (360 ° F).

To the pan, add the pinhead oats, Marmite, and veg stock. Cook for 15 minutes on a low heat, stirring regularly. The mix should become quite thick, but add a splash more water if it seems too thick.

After 15 minutes, turn off the heat and stir through the chopped sunflower seeds.

Spoon the mix into a greased loaf tin and bake in the oven for approx. 30 minutes. To make the outside extra crispy, turn up the heat slightly towards the end.

* The nutrition info below is for one serving, based on a total of four servings. Nutrition Calories: 517kcalCarbohydrates: 81gProtein: 28gFat: 11gSaturated Fat: 2gSodium: 562mgPotassium: 368mgFiber: 21gSugar: 4gVitamin A: 2952IUVitamin C: 5mgCalcium: 84mgIron: 8mg Nutrition Facts Ultimate Vegan Haggis Amount Per Serving Calories 517Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g17% Saturated Fat 2g13% Sodium 562mg24% Potassium 368mg11% Carbohydrates 81g27% Fiber 21g88% Sugar 4g4% Protein 28g56% Vitamin A 2952IU59% Vitamin C 5mg6% Calcium 84mg8% Iron 8mg44% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Keyword scottish vegan recipe, vegetarian haggis, vegetarian haggis recipe, veggie haggis Did you make this recipe?Leave a comment down below or tag me on Instagram @thepeskyvegan along with the hashtag #thepeskyvegan

Vegan Stovies (Scottish Potato Stew)

Easy Vegan Scotch Broth

Vegan Cranachan (Scottish Dessert)



Vegan Cottage Pie

Easy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes (Dauphinoise)

Ultimate Vegan Lasagne * The nutrition info below is for one serving, based on a total of four servings. Nutrition Calories: 517kcalCarbohydrates: 81gProtein: 28gFat: 11gSaturated Fat: 2gSodium: 562mgPotassium: 368mgFiber: 21gSugar: 4gVitamin A: 2952IUVitamin C: 5mgCalcium: 84mgIron: 8mg Nutrition Facts Ultimate Vegan Haggis Amount Per Serving Calories 517Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g17% Saturated Fat 2g13% Sodium 562mg24% Potassium 368mg11% Carbohydrates 81g27% Fiber 21g88% Sugar 4g4% Protein 28g56% Vitamin A 2952IU59% Vitamin C 5mg6% Calcium 84mg8% Iron 8mg44% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Keyword scottish vegan recipe, vegetarian haggis, vegetarian haggis recipe, veggie haggis Did you make this recipe?Leave a comment down below or tag me on Instagram @thepeskyvegan along with the hashtag #thepeskyvegan Get ingredientsBrowse ingredients for this recipe and more at Zero Waste Bulk Foods! UK only. Free delivery on orders over £60. I may earn a small commission on purchases made through the link above.