Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (2024)

Published: | Updated: | By Ashlee
I love traditions, especially during the holidays. Do you remember those tin’s of danish cookies? I remember them! A pretty traditional holiday treat! And while I don’t buy them (my rule about making the sweets I eat) sometimes I crave that buttery crunch. They had quite a few different shapes, but I always liked the wreaths, so when I decided to make my own homemade danish butter cookies making the wreath shape was an easy choice.
And rather than just use vanilla I decided to go with vanilla beans, same great flavor, with a beautiful speckled look that can’t be beat! And the SCENT! Seriously I die, these cookies are OH so good! Vanilla, Butter, a sweet crunch… does it GET any better? OH YEAH, it’s one of the most simple recipes you’ll ever make, like literally, just toss it ALL in at the same time, mix it up, pipe and bake! Taking the time to chill between shaping and baking will help it not fall as much, but you can skip if it you are in a hurry.
Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe
These danish butter cookies are easy to make and taste amazing!
4.75 from 4 votes
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes minutes
Servings: 40 cookies
Calories: 86kcal
Author: Ashlee Marie
Ingredients
- 1 lrg egg
- 1 lrg egg yolk
- 1 C butter
- 1 ¼ C powdered sugar
- 2 ½ C all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 Tbsp vanilla bean paste
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400
mix everything with a paddle attachment at the lowest possible speed
pip with a star tip into wreaths on parchment paper
Refrigerate to help hold the shape at least 10 mins
cook 8-10 mins, the edges will become golden
Nutrition
Calories: 86kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 0g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 12mg | Sodium: 40mg | Potassium: 9mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 140IU | Calcium: 3mg | Iron: 0.4mg
I mean seriously, aren’t they pretty!Now tell me what YOUR favorite cookie is? Every year I make my favorites (it wouldn’t be the holidays without those, right) BUT I also make sure to make a handful of NEW recipes every year! What is your “can’t live without” cookie!
These look like they came straight out of the tin. So fancy and fun!
awww thank you so much!
These look beautiful, and I bet they taste a hundred times better than the ones in the tins. Homemade is always better!
hard to go wrong with cookies that are butter flavored, right?
Hi Ashlee! Do you soften the butter?
Jody
can you use vanilla instead of vanilla bean paste, if so how much
yes, but you won’t get the pretty speckles – it’s a 1:1 ratio, bean past to extract
Emily
How many cookies will this recipe make?
paula frantz
Do you soften butter
Ashlee Marie
yes soften the butter!
Cookie dough to thick too pipe through bag?
nope, it pipes just fine, that’s how you get the shape.
Talayna
It doesn’t pipe just fine, the dough is way too thick. Every recipe I look at is the same. So unless you are all superwomen, I think you are all lying because this is not easy. I threw away my first batch of dough as I thought I did it wrong, and then quit halfway through piping the second batch because it is impossible. The Danish must be the strongest people in the world.
Ashlee Marie
you can see in the video that it piped just fine – thick yes, but pipeable. you can add an extra egg – it might be your altitude it does funny things to recipes
Renee
Can the dough be frozen to bake at a later time?
Ashlee Marie
yup! just pipe them onto parchment paper and freeze
Karrissa
I have a few vanilla beans in my pantry, is it possible to scrape a couple pods and use straight from the source? Or would that be too concentrated? Gorgeous recipe, thanks for sharing!
Ashlee Marie
you totally can do it that way! it would be super delicious!
Birna Alexande
Can you freeze that cookie dough
Ashlee Marie
I’d pipe them into shapes then freeze them. but yes it should work just fine!