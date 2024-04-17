Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I love traditions, especially during the holidays. Do you remember those tin’s of danish cookies? I remember them! A pretty traditional holiday treat! And while I don’t buy them (my rule about making the sweets I eat) sometimes I crave that buttery crunch. They had quite a few different shapes, but I always liked the wreaths, so when I decided to make my own homemade danish butter cookies making the wreath shape was an easy choice.

And rather than just use vanilla I decided to go with vanilla beans, same great flavor, with a beautiful speckled look that can’t be beat! And the SCENT! Seriously I die, these cookies are OH so good! Vanilla, Butter, a sweet crunch… does it GET any better? OH YEAH, it’s one of the most simple recipes you’ll ever make, like literally, just toss it ALL in at the same time, mix it up, pipe and bake! Taking the time to chill between shaping and baking will help it not fall as much, but you can skip if it you are in a hurry.

I mean seriously, aren’t they pretty!Now tell me what YOUR favorite cookie is? Every year I make my favorites (it wouldn’t be the holidays without those, right) BUT I also make sure to make a handful of NEW recipes every year! What is your “can’t live without” cookie!

AND even better news? It’s NATIONAL COOKIE DAY! oh yeah… Time for another amazing round up from the Celebrating Food Bloggers!

10 NEW recipes

Vanilla Bean Butter Cookie Recipe – HERE – scroll up

Chocolate Mint Cookies – Butter With A Side of Bread

Soft Frosted Ginger Spice Cookies – Jamie Cooks it Up

Dipped Brown Sugar Shortbread Cookies – Creations by Kara

Classic French Macarons with Homemade Nutella Filling – Tried and Tasty

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Triangles – Real Mom Kitchen

Christmas Sugar Cookie Bars – Cupcake Diaries

No-Bake Dark Chocolate Orange Protein Cookies – Happy Food Healthy Life

rolo stuffed chocolate chip cookies – Like Mother Like Daughter

Dipped Chocolate Chip Pizzelle Cookies – Summer Scraps

19 Recipes from our archives!

peanut butter cookies – Ashlee Marie

lemon Sugar Cookies – Real Mom Kitchen

brown butter madeleines – Ashlee Marie

Hot Chocolate French Macarons – Tried and Tasty

homemade oreo’s – Ashlee Marie

Classic No Bake Cookies – Cupcake Diaries

coconut macaroons – Ashlee Marie

Flourless Triple Chocolate Cookies – Happy Food Healthy Life

chocolate mint macarons –Ashlee Marie

Palmiers- Elephant Ear Cookies – Butter with a side of bread

sugar cookies (cut out) – Ashlee Marie

Candy Cane Peppermint Kiss Cookies – Creations by Kara

oatmeal chocolate chip – Ashlee Marie

Snickers Pretzel Bites – Summer Scraps

sandies – Ashlee Marie

eggnog cookies – Like Mother Like Daughter

chalkboard cookies – Ashlee Marie

White Chocolate Cherry Cookies – Jamie Cooks It Up!

snickerdoodles – Ashlee Marie