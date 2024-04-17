Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (2024)

Published: | Updated: | By Ashlee

I love traditions, especially during the holidays. Do you remember those tin’s of danish cookies? I remember them! A pretty traditional holiday treat! And while I don’t buy them (my rule about making the sweets I eat) sometimes I crave that buttery crunch. They had quite a few different shapes, but I always liked the wreaths, so when I decided to make my own homemade danish butter cookies making the wreath shape was an easy choice.

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (1)

And rather than just use vanilla I decided to go with vanilla beans, same great flavor, with a beautiful speckled look that can’t be beat! And the SCENT! Seriously I die, these cookies are OH so good! Vanilla, Butter, a sweet crunch… does it GET any better? OH YEAH, it’s one of the most simple recipes you’ll ever make, like literally, just toss it ALL in at the same time, mix it up, pipe and bake! Taking the time to chill between shaping and baking will help it not fall as much, but you can skip if it you are in a hurry.

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (2)

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (3)

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe

These danish butter cookies are easy to make and taste amazing!

4.75 from 4 votes

Print Pin Rate

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes minutes

Servings: 40 cookies

Calories: 86kcal

Author: Ashlee Marie

Ingredients

  • 1 lrg egg
  • 1 lrg egg yolk
  • 1 C butter
  • 1 ¼ C powdered sugar
  • 2 ½ C all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp vanilla bean paste

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400

  • mix everything with a paddle attachment at the lowest possible speed

  • pip with a star tip into wreaths on parchment paper

  • Refrigerate to help hold the shape at least 10 mins

  • cook 8-10 mins, the edges will become golden

Nutrition

Calories: 86kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 0g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 12mg | Sodium: 40mg | Potassium: 9mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 140IU | Calcium: 3mg | Iron: 0.4mg

Did you make this recipe?Mention @ashleemariecakes or tag #makesomeawesome and I’ll share your image in my Instagram stories!

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (4)

I mean seriously, aren’t they pretty!Now tell me what YOUR favorite cookie is? Every year I make my favorites (it wouldn’t be the holidays without those, right) BUT I also make sure to make a handful of NEW recipes every year! What is your “can’t live without” cookie!

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (5)

AND even better news? It’s NATIONAL COOKIE DAY! oh yeah… Time for another amazing round up from the Celebrating Food Bloggers!

10 NEW recipes

Vanilla Bean Butter Cookie Recipe – HERE – scroll up
Chocolate Mint Cookies – Butter With A Side of Bread
Soft Frosted Ginger Spice Cookies – Jamie Cooks it Up
Dipped Brown Sugar Shortbread Cookies – Creations by Kara
Classic French Macarons with Homemade Nutella Filling – Tried and Tasty
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Triangles – Real Mom Kitchen
Christmas Sugar Cookie Bars – Cupcake Diaries
No-Bake Dark Chocolate Orange Protein Cookies – Happy Food Healthy Life
rolo stuffed chocolate chip cookies – Like Mother Like Daughter
Dipped Chocolate Chip Pizzelle Cookies – Summer Scraps

19 Recipes from our archives!
peanut butter cookies – Ashlee Marie
lemon Sugar Cookies – Real Mom Kitchen
brown butter madeleines – Ashlee Marie
Hot Chocolate French Macarons – Tried and Tasty
homemade oreo’s – Ashlee Marie
Classic No Bake Cookies – Cupcake Diaries
coconut macaroons – Ashlee Marie
Flourless Triple Chocolate Cookies – Happy Food Healthy Life
chocolate mint macarons –Ashlee Marie
Palmiers- Elephant Ear Cookies – Butter with a side of bread
sugar cookies (cut out) – Ashlee Marie
Candy Cane Peppermint Kiss Cookies – Creations by Kara
oatmeal chocolate chip – Ashlee Marie
Snickers Pretzel Bites – Summer Scraps
sandies – Ashlee Marie
eggnog cookies – Like Mother Like Daughter
chalkboard cookies – Ashlee Marie
White Chocolate Cherry Cookies – Jamie Cooks It Up!
snickerdoodles – Ashlee Marie

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (6)

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (10)

About Ashlee

With the right tips and tricks, I believe YOU can make, bake, or create anything. This is what I love to do - make some awesome, teach you how, and give you that boost of culinary confidence you need to rock your own kitchen! Read more...

Vanilla Bean Danish Butter Cookie Recipe - 29 tasty and delicious cookie recipes (11)

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. Alli @ Cupcake Diaries

    These look like they came straight out of the tin. So fancy and fun!

    Reply

    • Ashlee

      awww thank you so much!

  2. Kara

    These look beautiful, and I bet they taste a hundred times better than the ones in the tins. Homemade is always better!

    Reply

  3. Jessica

    Hi Ashlee! Do you soften the butter?

    Reply

  4. Jody

    can you use vanilla instead of vanilla bean paste, if so how much

    Reply

    • Ashlee

      yes, but you won’t get the pretty speckles – it’s a 1:1 ratio, bean past to extract

  5. Emily

    How many cookies will this recipe make?

    Reply

    • Ashlee

      ummm honestly I don’t remember! I wanna say like 30 – pretty typical batch

    • Star

      Hi how many cookies do the recipe mack ??

    • Ashlee Marie

      depending on the size of the cookies 30-40

  6. paula frantz

    Do you soften butter

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      yes soften the butter!

  7. Denise Knox

    Cookie dough to thick too pipe through bag?

    Reply

    • Ashlee

      nope, it pipes just fine, that’s how you get the shape.

    • Talayna

      It doesn’t pipe just fine, the dough is way too thick. Every recipe I look at is the same. So unless you are all superwomen, I think you are all lying because this is not easy. I threw away my first batch of dough as I thought I did it wrong, and then quit halfway through piping the second batch because it is impossible. The Danish must be the strongest people in the world.

    • Ashlee Marie

      you can see in the video that it piped just fine – thick yes, but pipeable. you can add an extra egg – it might be your altitude it does funny things to recipes

  8. Renee

    Can the dough be frozen to bake at a later time?

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      yup! just pipe them onto parchment paper and freeze

  9. Karrissa

    I have a few vanilla beans in my pantry, is it possible to scrape a couple pods and use straight from the source? Or would that be too concentrated? Gorgeous recipe, thanks for sharing!

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      you totally can do it that way! it would be super delicious!

  10. Birna Alexande

    Can you freeze that cookie dough

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      I’d pipe them into shapes then freeze them. but yes it should work just fine!

