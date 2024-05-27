Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two Spoons (2024)

Nov 26, 2018(Last updated Sep 12, 2021)by Hannah Sunderani

Vegan Bircher Bowl w/ Almond Butter and Jam

Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two Spoons (1)Happy Monday everyone! Today I’m sharing an easy weekday breakfast that will have you actually excited to get out of bed this morning. A bold claim I know, but this recipe for my Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam is the recipe to do it.

This is a great breakfast recipe for the workweek because you can prep a big bowl on Sunday night and enjoy throughout the week. A few toppings to switch will also keep it fun and exciting. Here I have used almond butter and my homemade strawberry jam. But I also like frozen raspberries and coconut. The possibilities are endless, but it’s safe to say that this Almond Butter and Jam is my current fav.

Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two Spoons (2)

You might be wondering “what exactlyis a bircher bowl?”Well, a bircher bowl is much like overnight oats, but jazzed up a bit with a few extra ingredients to make it even more satiating. It’s a blend of oats, chia, shaved apple, coconut yogurt, nut and seeds. It’s a deliciously filling breakfast to give you the energy needed to get through the workweek. The traditional bircher is not vegan, but in this recipe I’ve used coconut yogurt, and oat milk for a plant-based bowl, and added spices like cinnamon, cardamom and for wintery blend. It’s so cozy and comforting.

Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two Spoons (3)

As for the toppings, they couldn’t be more lush. Sprinkled with chopped fig, almond butter to drizzle, and a big dollop of my homemade strawberry jam.It’s heaven in a bowl! If you haven’t tried my homemade strawberry jam you are in for a real treat!! It combines strawberries with chia, agave and vanilla for a healthy sweet jam that you can eat right from the jar. This strawberry jam makes a lovely topping to this vegan bircher bowl. If you don’t have time to make it, my quick raspberry chia jamrecipe is also delicious. Or, you can simply use a store bought jam of your choice. I personally love how the almond butter and homemade strawberry jammake for a sweet and cozy topping to this bowl.

Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two Spoons (4) Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two Spoons (5)

This recipe is all you could ask for in a quick workweek breakfast bowl. It’s deliciously sweet and comforting, the ingredients are protein packed to keep you full. And it’s just one of those bowls that feels like you’ve put a bit of time for self-care and wellness before starting your busy day. Not a breakfast person? Not a problem! It also makes a great afternoon snack. Simply toss in a Tupperware and grab and go.

Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two Spoons (6)

I do hope that you’ll give this Overnight Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam a try. It’s going to change your outlook on Monday’s.And, if you do make this recipe please let me know in the comments below what you think! I love hearing from you. And of course, tag me on Instagram with the hashtag #twospoons. Nothing makes me happier than to see your recreations.

Love always,
Hannah

Vegan Bircher Bowl w/ Almond Butter and Jam

By Hannah Sunderani

A bircher bowl is like overnight oats, but jazzed up a bit with nuts and seeds, yogurt and shaved apple. Perfect to make for a quick and wholesome mid-week breakfast. This one is topped with my homemade strawberry jam and almond butter.

Vegan Bircher Bowl with Almond Butter and Jam Recipe | Two Spoons (7)

Prep Time 10 minutes minutes

Total Time 10 minutes minutes

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

  • 1 cup gluten-free oats
  • 3 tsp chia
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp cardamom
  • 3 tbsp mixed nuts/seeds of choice (I used pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and walnuts)
  • 1 apple shaved (approx. 3/4 cups)
  • 1 cup coconut yogurt
  • 1 cup oat milk , or other plant-based milk
  • 1/2 lemon , juiced
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 4 figs, chopped
  • 4 tsp almond butter
  • 4 tbsp homemade strawberry jam , or jam of choice

Instructions

  • In a mixing bowl add oats, chia, cinnamon, cardamon, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and walnuts. Mix to combine. Add the apples and coconut yogurt, and pour in oat milk, lemon juice, vanilla and maple syrup. Mix well to combine. Then place in the fridge to soak overnight, or for at least 1 hour.

  • Divide bircher mixture between four bowls and top with chopped figs, almond butter and homemade strawberry jam.

Notes

Bircher bows can be made ahead. I like to make them overnight for breakfast the next morning, or at least 1-2 hours before serving. A batch will keep in your fridge for up to 4 days.

Have leftover Homemade Strawberry Jam? Try it on toast with peanut butter!

Nutrition

Calories: 478kcal | Carbohydrates: 75g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 51mg | Potassium: 414mg | Fiber: 13g | Sugar: 25g

