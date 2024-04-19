Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (2024)

by Lisa Bryan

254 Comments

Updated Nov 27, 2021

This vegan cheesecake recipe is a showstopper! It’s a gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan vanilla cheesecake drizzled with the most amazing salted caramel sauce.

The middle cheesecake layer is made from cashews that have soaked overnight and it’s unbelievably creamy and decadent.

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (2)

If you’ve been following this website for a while, you know that I love vegan cheesecake recipes. They’re creamy, smooth, decadent and perfect for those who are gluten-free and dairy-free. Bonus, they’re also paleo-friendly.

So think of this as a delicious, healthy dessert that’s perfect for everyone. Because even if you’re not vegan and have no dietary restrictions, I think you’re gonna love it!

Oh, did I mention the salted caramel sauce? Yep, this version of my vegan cheesecake is drizzled in the most amazing salted caramel sauce. A sauce that you’ll want to drink like its liquid gold. No exaggeration.

Watch this video of my Vegan Caramel Cheesecake Recipe

There’s no baking with this vegan cheesecake, but it does help to watch the quick step-by-step video tutorial below. You can also subscribe to myYouTube Channelfor weekly cooking videos.

Vegan Cheesecake Recipes are my Favorite

Now, this isn’t my first rodeo with vegan cheesecakes. I’ve also made this Raw Mixed Berry and Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Raw Coconut Macadamia and Mango Cheesecake, Mint Chocolate Vegan Cheesecake and Raw White Chocolate and Pumpkin Cheesecake (hint: this is also great for the holidays). These are perennial reader favorites.

So I didn’t alter too much with this version. Just a little tweak here and there. But let’s be honest, it’s the salted caramel drizzles that really steal the show.

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (3)

How to Make This Vegan Cheesecake

It’s quite easy to make this vegan cheesecake recipe, but you do need to plan ahead by soaking your raw cashews overnight. I’d also recommend making your salted caramel sauce the day before, then storing in the refrigerator (and I like to store in these cute tulip jars). By prepping the sauce ahead of time, it’ll make your life easier in the kitchen.

The cheesecake recipe is really three components, the crust, the middle layer and the sauce. With your sauce done and out of the way, all that’s left is the crust and creamy center.

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (4)

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (5)

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (6)

To make the crust: add the almonds, shredded coconut, Medjool dates and coconut oil to a food processor. Process it for a minute or so, until you have a crumbly texture that resembles coarse sand. Then, line a 9″ springform pan with parchment paper and transfer the crust mixture to the pan and press it down with your fingers until it’s flattened.

To make the cheesecake filling: add the water, maple syrup or honey, coconut oil, lemon juice, scraped vanilla beans and drained cashews to a high-powered blender. I love my Vitamix, but any high-powered blender should work. Blend it on high for 2-3 minutes or until super creamy. Pour the cheesecake filling on top of the crust, give the pan a shake to eliminate any air bubbles and pop it in the freezer for at least 5 hours.

When you’re ready to serve (and eat!) this cheesecake, remove it from the freezer about 20-30 minutes beforehand to let it thaw. Pour your salted caramel sauce on top and use a spatula to smooth the top, pushing little bits of the caramel sauce over the edge to create those drizzles.

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (7)

And there you have it! A wow-worthy Vegan Caramel Cheesecake that is sure to impress and satisfy the bellies of your guests.

More Delicious Vegan Dessert Recipes

  • Salted Caramel Apple Pie Ice Cream
  • Chocolate Avocado Pudding
  • TheBest Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Pumpkin Spice Coconut Macaroons
  • Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookies
  • Chocolate Covered Bananas

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (8)

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake - BEST Vegan Cheesecake Recipe | Downshiftology (9)

Vegan Caramel Cheesecake Recipe

4.84 from 65 votes

Prep: 1 hour hr

Total: 1 hour hr

Servings: 16 servings

Author: Lisa Bryan

Description

The best vegan cheesecake recipe drizzled with the most amazing salted caramel sauce. It's a vegan cheesecake simply made from cashews that have soaked overnight and it's unbelievably creamy and decadent. Watch the video above!

Video

Ingredients

Crust

Cheesecake

  • 4 cups raw cashews, soaked overnight, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup water
  • 3/4 cup maple syrup or honey
  • 2/3 cup coconut oil, liquified
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • 2 vanilla beans, scraped

Topping

  • 1 recipe Salted Caramel Sauce

Instructions

  • Make the caramel sauce either the night before or a few hours before the cheesecake, so that it has time to cool.

  • Line a 9" springform pan with parchment paper and set aside.

  • Place all crust ingredients into a food processor and process until it's the texture of coarse sand.

  • Pour the crust mixture into the springform pan and use your fingers to flatten it. You can also use parchment paper to help flatten if your fingers get sticky.

  • To make the cheesecake filling, add all ingredients to a high-powered blender. Blend on high for two to three minutes or until creamy.

  • Pour the cheesecake onto the crust and gently tap to flatten and remove any air bubbles. Freeze the cheesecake for at least 5 hours before serving.

  • When you're ready to eat the cheesecake, take it out of the freezer at least 30 minutes before serving to thaw. Drizzle the salted caramel sauce on top and use an offset spatula to completely cover the top and push a little bit over the edges. You'll only need about 1/2 to 3/4 of the salted caramel sauce, so save the rest for a future indulgence.

Lisa's Tips

  • Remove the cheesecake from the springform pan while it's still frozen to prevent the sides from sticking to the pan. I also recommend pouring the caramel sauce while it's still frozen, as the cheesecake will be firm while spreading the sauce. Then, thaw the drizzled cheesecake on a cake stand.
  • Once the cheesecake is thawed, it's best to keep refrigerated until serving. The cake will stay firm in a cool room, but remember that coconut oil liquifies at 76 degrees. So if it's hot where you're serving this, the cheesecake could definitely go soft faster. As an example, I removed this cake from the freezer at Thanksgiving and had it on a serving table for 2 hours no problem. But each person's home may be different.

Nutrition

Calories: 523kcal | Carbohydrates: 45.5g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 36.1g | Saturated Fat: 17.3g | Sodium: 18.9mg | Fiber: 5.8g | Sugar: 33.7g

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Keyword: Vegan Caramel Cheesecake, vegan cheesecake, Vegan Cheesecake Recipe

©Downshiftology. Content and photographs are copyright protected.

Did you make this recipe?Mention @downshiftology or tag #downshiftology!

About the author

Lisa Bryan

Lisa is a bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, and YouTuber (with over 2.5 million subscribers) living in sunny Southern California. She started Downshiftology in 2014, and is passionate about making healthy food with fresh, simple and seasonal ingredients.

Read More About Me

