Noodle and Apple Kugel Recipe (2024)

By Martha Rose Shulman
- Total Time
- 1 hour 15 minutes
- Rating
- 4(445)
- Notes
- Read community notes
This comforting kugel tastes much richer than it is, and it is certainly lighter than a traditional kugel (though it is not a low-calorie dessert). I’ve made this with Golden Delicious apples and with tarter varieties like Pink Lady; I liked it both ways.
Featured in: Recipes for Health: An Apple a Day
or to save this recipe.
Print Options
Include recipe photo
Advertisem*nt
Ingredients
Yield:6 servings.
- 2tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4apples, cored and cut in small (¼- to ½-inch) dice
- 6ounces flat egg noodles, preferably whole-grain
- Salt to taste
- ¼cup raisins, plumped for 5 minutes in warm water and drained (optional)
- 4eggs
- ¼cup raw brown sugar or dark brown sugar
- 1cup drained yogurt
- 1teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2tablespoons rum
- ½teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Ingredient Substitution Guide
Nutritional analysis per serving (6 servings)
343 calories; 11 grams fat; 5 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 2 grams monounsaturated fat; 1 gram polyunsaturated fat; 50 grams carbohydrates; 4 grams dietary fiber; 24 grams sugars; 12 grams protein; 578 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
Preparation
Step
1
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 2-quart baking dish. Begin heating a large pot of water.
Step
2
Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium-high heat in a large, heavy skillet and add the apples. Cook, stirring or tossing in the pan, until they begin to color and are slightly tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Step
3
When the water comes to a boil, add salt to taste and the noodles. Cook al dente, a little firmer than you would want them if you were eating them right away. Drain through a colander and add to the pan with the apples (if using long flat noodles, cut them first with a scissors into shorter lengths). Add the remaining tablespoon of butter and toss together until the butter melts. Stir in the optional raisins. Set aside.
Step
4
Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Add the sugar and beat together until the mixture is thick. Beat in the yogurt, vanilla, rum, nutmeg and about ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste. Add the noodles and apples and fold everything together. Scrape into the prepared baking dish. Push the pasta down into the egg and yogurt mixture (it will not be completely submerged, but try to cover as much as you can). Place in the oven and bake 40 to 45 minutes, until the kugel is set and the sides are browned. There will always be some noodles on top that brown and become quite hard. You can remove these from the baked dish if you wish. Allow to sit for at least 10 minutes before serving. Serve hot, warm or at room temperature.
Tip
- Advance preparation: I love this for breakfast. It keeps for a few days in the refrigerator. Reheat in a low oven or in the microwave.
Ratings
4
out of 5
445
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Dew
Can I leave out the rum? I hate the taste of rum, and we have a little kid (and alcohol doesn't completely cook out).
Mitzi
Use 2 tablespoons of maple syrup instead of rum. I use 16 ounces of sour cream and 15 ounces of ricotta. add crushed frosted flakes mixed with 1/4 t cinnamon and 2 Tablespoons melted butter
Golem18
Remove the browned and hard noodles? That's the best part.
Cathy
I substituted grapeseed oil for the butter and tofutti sour cream for the yogurt to make this non-dairy. I had some doubts about the tofutti, but the results were delicious.
Lisa
This was really good, and fairly low fat, for a kugel. I often reduce sugar in recipes, but I thought 1/4 cup was fine, here. I grated the apples, instead of pre- cooking them, to streamline the prep. I also skipped the rum, added a little extra vanilla, and swapped the nutmeg for a teaspoon of cinnamon. Before baking, I also sprinkled the top with a little cinnamon sugar. I ended up not really being able to taste the apples (which surprised me), so I probably will chop them next time!
Nenis
Made this with Greek yogurt (which didn’t need draining), Fuji apples and dried cherries instead of raisins. Result was delicious!
Pauline
Tasty and very simple.I doubled recipe and used half yoghurt and half sour cream.Cranberries instead of raisans.Soak fruit in the rum instead of water .I'm a big nutmeg fan and love any opportunity to use.Along with the rum this dish had a nice West Indian flavour.
Maggie
I added the rum to the apples and butter and it was delicious!
Neomi
Great for make ahead breakfast and after school snack. I like to add cinnamon. Also, I put chopped apples in dry skillet to brown a bit before adding butter. Browns fast like that. Made it as is a few times, and today with the addition of almonds.
erika
I used Cocojune vanilla yogurt and a dozen duck eggs to make a dairy-free chicken egg free doubled version. I swapped ground nutmeg for the fresh and also added cinnamon. Used all day bitters from bittercube and subbed egg free tagliatelle. It was a hit!
Jess
It reminds me of my Bubby’s nondairy version, but creamier! I subbed gluten-free fresh egg fettuccine noodles since I can’t have regular pasta, and they have a better chew than any dried GF pasta. I think next time I’ll put it under the broiler for a bit so the noodles on top get crispier. I also swapped dried cherries for the raisins, shredded the apple in my food processor, and added a couple of dashes of orange bitters since I was out of rum. A bit of orange zest would be nice next time, too.
Beth
Any recommendations for a non-dairy yogurt substitute?
KL
The recipe doesn’t specify whether to use plain or sweetened yogurt - what worked best for everyone?
Doren
I was dubious about using yogurt rather than sour cream, cream cheese or cottage cheese - the usual high fat ingredients, but I tried it with nonfat Greek Yogurt, then gave in to my misgivings and added a dollop of (lowfat) softened cream cheese, as well as being more generous with the butter. I also had doubts about rum, which I do love, belonging in a noodle kugel, but went ahead with it. The end result (with a bit of cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top before baking) was luscious!
Coquille
Had to make this for gluten-free and dairy-free guests, so used almond-milk yogurt and vegan cultured butter with Barilla gluten-free fusilli. Didn't have rum, so substituted frangelico instead. Also used 3/4 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp. nutmeg. Got raves!
kplan
I followed the recipe and it turned out very dry. It needs an edit!
S. Bern
Didn’t have quite enough apple so added apple sauce. Used spiced rum because it was what I had and substituted sour cream and cottage cheese for yogurt, which I also didn’t have. Added some cinnamon because I just love it.
Laura
Just made this last night and really like it. Next time I'd double the egg mixture so there's a bit more substance to hold it all together. I used a mixture of Gala and Granny Smith apples, double the vanilla amount, and an Apple Spiced Rum that really added a nice flavor. Reheated for breakfast with a dollop of Greek yogurt. This one is a keeper!
Nenis
Made this with Greek yogurt (which didn’t need draining), Fuji apples and dried cherries instead of raisins. Result was delicious!
Gw
I used egg whites, no yolk noodles, and olive oil instead of butter.Delicious!
Neomi
Great for make ahead breakfast and after school snack. I like to add cinnamon. Also, I put chopped apples in dry skillet to brown a bit before adding butter. Browns fast like that. Made it as is a few times, and today with the addition of almonds.
Lisa
This was really good, and fairly low fat, for a kugel. I often reduce sugar in recipes, but I thought 1/4 cup was fine, here. I grated the apples, instead of pre- cooking them, to streamline the prep. I also skipped the rum, added a little extra vanilla, and swapped the nutmeg for a teaspoon of cinnamon. Before baking, I also sprinkled the top with a little cinnamon sugar. I ended up not really being able to taste the apples (which surprised me), so I probably will chop them next time!
Pauline
Tasty and very simple.I doubled recipe and used half yoghurt and half sour cream.Cranberries instead of raisans.Soak fruit in the rum instead of water .I'm a big nutmeg fan and love any opportunity to use.Along with the rum this dish had a nice West Indian flavour.
Maggie
I added the rum to the apples and butter and it was delicious!
Jenna
I felt the recipe was a bit high maintenance and took too long too make. One tips is I used lactose free organic plain for fat yogurt instead of regular. If I used Earth Balance instead of butter this would be non dairy (but not vegan bc of the eggs). I made it for a Shiva call.
Private notes are only visible to you.