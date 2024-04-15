Vegetable Yakisoba  Recipe (2024)

OMG who knew that the secret ingredient to yakisoba is good old L&P Worcestershire? I didn't have some of the ingredients on hand (of course), but I had substitutions that were close enough:refrigerated noodles for the frozen; button mushrooms for the shiitake; green cabbage for the kale; and a little extra soy sauce for the oyster sauce.I live in the Pacific Northwest, where there are almost as many soba diners as there are Starbucks. This sauce is the real deal. No more takeout for us!