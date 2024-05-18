Easy “Raisin Bran” Breakfast Cereal Recipe | Healy Eats Real (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read the disclosure policy.

This easy AIP “Raisin Bran” breakfast cereal recipe has only 3 simple ingredients. The result is a crunchy, spiced aip breakfast cereal with bursts of sweet raisins.

Ever since I adopted a real food diet years ago, I’ve tried to avoid processed foods.But, I grew up with cereal and daydream about it from time to time, so I thought I’d make a healthier AIP Paleo version of a popular breakfast cereal to ease my troubles. It’s pretty tasty too! I make a batch of this to bring with me for snacks when I travel.

Is Raisin Bran Healthy?

Although this homemade AIP “raisin bran” recipe is healthy, regular store-bought Raisin Bran is not very good for you. Store-bought raisin bran is loaded with processed grains and added sugar which is a blood sugar and health nightmare. See below why these things aren’t the healthiest choice when it comes to breakfast…

Why processed breakfast cereal like Raisin Bran is NOT healthy:

It’s loaded with sugar , which is the last thing you want to have for breakfast. It spikes blood sugar and sets you on a day of blood sugar peaks and crashes leading to sugar cravings, increased hunger, metabolic issues, etc. In fact, raisin bran, which is supposed to be the boring healthy cereal actually has 20 grams of sugar per serving!! Add some 2% milk to that and you’ve got yourself a total of 32 grams of sugar for breakfast. Want to know how much sugar is in a snickers bar??? 27 grams. So now you’re eating more sugar than a snickers bar for breakfast…not good. Learn more about avoiding sugar here.

So now that I’ve ruined your breakfast (sorry…), why not try a healthier version of breakfast cereal without all that added sugar and wheat?

What can you eat on the Autoimmune Paleo diet (AIP)?

The AIP diet is designed to remove inflammatory foods that may trigger those with autoimmune disease.

The main foods that are not allowed on the AIP diet include:

grains

dairy

legumes

nightshades

eggs

nuts

seeds

processed vegetable oils

refined sugars

processed or artificial additives or sweeteners

The main foods included on the AIP diet are:

pasture raised meats & poultry

wild fish & seafood

vegetables

fruits

healthy oils (coconut oil, avocado oil, olive oil)

bone broth

fermented foods

There are more details to what is and isn’t allowed on the AIP diet, but the above is a brief summary. Click here to learn more about the AIP diet.

What do you eat for breakfast on AIP?

Although some classic breakfast foods are not allowed on AIP like eggs or grains, there are still many great options for tasty and hearty AIP breakfast!

Here are a few ideas for AIP breakfasts:

Smoothies (like this pumpkin pie smoothie or gingerbread smoothie )

or ) AIP breakfast bowls

Additive free sausage

Chicken hash

AIP “oatmeal”

Bacon w/ veggies

AIP Muffins

AIP waffles

And, don’t forget you don’t necessarily have to have “breakfast food” for breakfast. You can also have foods that you’d have at any other meal for breakfast like leftover roasted chicken with veggies or leftover shepherd’s pie !

Why I love this recipe:

It’s incredibly quick and easy to make! It only has 3 ingredients and takes about 10-15 minutes to put together.

The flavor and texture are perfect! Roasting the coconut flakes until they’re golden brown gives them an airy crunchy texture. The cinnamon adds a little sweet spiciness to the coconut flakes without adding any sugar. To top it all off the raisins add some sweetness and a nice juicy soft texture to add to the crunch.

You can make a bigger batch to store and save for later!

AIP “Raisin Bran” Recipe Tips:

Large coconut flakes are a crucial ingredient for this recipe. It won’t work with regular thinly shredded coconut, so make sure you get the flakes.

When you are roasting the flakes in the oven, be sure to keep a close eye on them. Check them every 5 minutes or so because they can burn quickly. Mix them halfway through to get an even bake on them. You want to make sure they are that perfect golden brown color.

It will keep for about 1-2 weeks in the pantry in a tupperware container.

Enjoy this cereal with almond milk, coconut milk or whatever kind of milk you prefer. It’s also great on top of yogurt !

! I wouldn’t recommend having only this cereal for breakfast, because to avoid having those nasty blood sugar spikes and plummets, sugar cravings and increased hunger, you need to have a complete breakfast with protein. There’s not much protein in this cereal, so have it for breakfast, but have some pastured eggs, grass fed sausage or pasture raised bacon with it!

How to make this AIP “Raisin Bran” Breakfast Cereal:

Start by pre-heating the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and sprinkle the coconut flakes on the baking sheet so that it’s spread out. Sprinkle the cinnamon over the coconut evenly.

Once the oven has reached baking temperature, place the coconut into the oven and bake for 5 minutes, if they are not golden brown yet, then mix the coconut around and let bake while checking every 3 minutes until finished. Keep an eye on them because they can burn quickly. Once they have gotten to a golden brown color, remove from the oven.

Allow the coconut to cool for a few minutes, then transfer to a bowl or tupperware container and add in the raisins and mix.

Enjoy with dairy-free milk or yogurt! Save for later in a tupperware container in the pantry.

Easy AIP “Raisin Bran” Breakfast Cereal Recipe This easy AIP “Raisin Bran” breakfast cereal recipe has only 3 simple ingredients. The result is a crunchy, spiced aip breakfast cereal with bursts of sweet raisins. 4.34 from 21 votes Print Pin Rate Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Breakfast, Snacks Cuisine AIP, American, Paleo Servings 4 Calories 317 kcal Ingredients ▢ 2 cups thick coconut flakes

▢ 1 tsp cinnamon

▢ 1/3 cup raisins Instructions Pre-heat the oven to 325°.

Spread out the coconut flakes on a cookie sheet. Sprinkle the cinnamon on top of the flakes evenly.

Once the oven has reached baking temperature, place the coconut into the oven and bake for 5 minutes, if they are not golden brown yet, then mix the coconut around and let bake while checking every 3 minutes until finished. Keep an eye on them because they can burn quickly. Once they are lightly toasted and have gotten to a golden brown color, remove from the oven.

Let cool. Then transfer the coconut to a sealed jar, container or bag. Add the raisins and the “raisin bran” is finished! Enjoy some paleo “raisin bran” in a bowl with some dairy-free milk poured over it for part of your breakfast or a snack. Notes Large coconut flakes are a crucial ingredient for this recipe. It won't work with regular thinly shredded coconut, so make sure you get the flakes.

When you are roasting the flakes in the oven, be sure to keep a close eye on them. Check them every 5 minutes or so because they can burn quickly. Mix them halfway through to get an even bake on them. You want to make sure they are that perfect golden brown color.

It will keep for about 1-2 weeks in the pantry in a tupperware container.

Enjoy this cereal with almond milk, coconut milk or whatever kind of milk you prefer. It's also great on top of yogurt or ice cream!

I wouldn't recommend having only this cereal for breakfast, because to avoid having those nasty blood sugar spikes and plummets, sugar cravings and increased hunger, you need to have a complete breakfast with protein. There's not much protein in this cereal, so have it for breakfast, but have some pastured eggs, grass fed sausage or pasture raised bacon with it! Nutrition Calories: 317 kcalCarbohydrates: 20 gProtein: 3 gFat: 27 gSaturated Fat: 24 gSodium: 19 mgPotassium: 330 mgFiber: 8 gSugar: 3 gVitamin C: 1.3 mgCalcium: 21 mgIron: 1.8 mg

This post was originally published in October of 2014, but has been republished in March of 2021 to include new and improved recipe tips and new photos.

