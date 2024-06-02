Best Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich Recipe (2024)

Wow what a great sandwich! I prepared each of the components as the recipe instructs,.....but when I went to assemble the sandwiches, I had no room for any of the "assorted leftovers" - or it would have been impossible to eat. Isn't the idea of a sandwich to get a mix of tastes when you bite into it? Still, even without the extra leftover-layers, the white and dark meat, fried stuffing and cranberry mayo were wonderful - this is our new leftover sandwich.