Best Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich Recipe (2024)

So skip the bread and mayo, along with the cranberries, and bring out the gravy and a poached egg. At our house we look forward to breakfast the next day with eggs "mcStuffin" off the griddle. We take the left over dressing and form into patties--adding a beaten egg and or milk/stock if needed to bind and form. Stufifng patties are griddled golden brown not he outside and topped with a poached egg and a big spoon of gravy--
Linda Broere
I’m seventy, and there has never been leftover stuffing at my house.
adbwest83
Delicious, no doubt. But too much trouble. The weekend after Thanksgiving should be a lazy one! I have made leftover sandwiches for decades with a schmear of mayo and a layer of cranberry sauce, followed by a layer of squooshed down stuffing and sliced white meat turkey. Then lettuce, for cool crunch and a brief nod to healthy eating. Don't neglect salt and pepper. And you have a huge mouth and feeling ambitious, add bacon and tomato for a leftover BLT. Then wallow happily in ongoing excess...
Robyn
Why not use the stuffing as the bread? You could mix in a little beaten egg and put it in a wafflemaker. Sandwich the turkey, sides, and cranberry mayo inside the stuffing waffles.
JohnK860
all works good together, but its too big for the mouth and goes sideways when compressed. It became a mess upon use. No Kudos.
Ernest
Shades of Dagwood Bumstead
Nikki M-K
Put the pressed stuffing in the freezer up to 10 minutes to get a nice chill on it instead of an overnight refrigerated situation. This is the perfect sandwich for someone who didn't cook and took leftovers home. Texas toast is the right kind of bread for the hearty build. This is also a sandwich you need to eat with a fork. It's perfect and I love it.
Michael
how can this sandwich possibly get 4 stars??too complicated, too heavy, too messy.All the wonderful ingredients of left over thanksgiving dinner are there for the taking (and making) why add butter, more work, and not actually adding much to a classic turkey, mayo, cranberry, on ciabatta or a fresh baguette or toasted whole wheat.
Susan
Best ever cranberry sauce to add to this - Mama Stamberg’s - from NPR’s Susan Stamberg. Great story too. Don’t let the ‘Pepto Bismal’ color put you off. It’s delicious!
Lizzie
If I had to go to this much effort for a sandwich, I’d just opt for cheese & crackers.
Dave M
A little cheese would also help the mashed potato layer hold together. Just sayin'.
LINDA
Yes, Turkey Sandwiches MUST have dressing on them!My favorite condiment for them is Stonewall Kitchens Cranberry Horseradish Sauce....or just make your own with combo of mayo, horseradish sauce, and whole cranberry sauce.......delish and divine!
Heidi
My family’s tradition, going back four generations at least, is toasted white bread, a smear of mayo, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and leftover turkey. Add some salt and pepper and you’ve good to go. As a kid, I enjoyed that sandwich much more than the meal on the big day.
MLG
Thanks. Got my own version of what I call a Sunday Dinner Sandwich that I've been making for 40+ years. Had to save this recipe though, because the comments are just to rich to pass up. Keep 'em coming... I'll check in with you all in 2022.
Cass in the Kitchen
I made a modified version of this sandwich and it was delicious! Truly best post thanksgiving sandwich I’ve ever had. I just smashed down stuffing right before cooking (didn’t chill overnight) and crisped it up as directed. Prepared the white meat and dark meat shredded and basted in butter and gravy—used the same pan—added a little salt and pepper. Used cranberry sauce mixed with Durkeys (Mayo/mustard combo) on lightly toasted sour dough. Did not take that much time and was tasty!!
lsrj
Skip the turkey - stuffing sandwiches with mayo and salt are the bomb. Better than the whole meal the day before!
Elaine G
This sounds utterly ridiculous and heavy. I’m going with a diner “Blue Plate Special”, turkey slices warmed in gravy over diagonally sliced white bread (or leftover mashed potatoes) and peas. End of sentence and end of leftovers today!
todd sf
Our traditional leftover sandwich forgoes the stuffing, greens etc. and is what I look forward to more than the main meal. I make sure to buy what’s needed for the sandwich the day I shop for the dinner. Two slices of fresh sourdough, smear of mayo, sliced Turkey , lots of uncooked cranberry orange chutney and a layer of Swiss or Jarlsberg cheese. Top with a spoonful of gravy, Bess it with salt and pepper and you have achieved divinity………
arcane54
This looks SO good but after spending 8 hours in the kitchen making all the things only to have my guest barely touch her dinner, I’m doing this: two slices of good white bread slathered with mayo and dusted with salt and pepper, topped with thinly sliced cooked turkey breast.
Cynthia
Have noticed that, the time invested vs time spent enjoying is way out of whack. Hours and hours of preparation, and yet, how long do guests linger? It's not like a three-course meal, that is actually leisurely and enjoyable, more like a gobble and dash. For some of us this traditional feast needs a rework.
Cascia
toasted sourdough roll, slices of turkey, avocado, and micro greens
Janet H.
Wow what a great sandwich! I prepared each of the components as the recipe instructs,.....but when I went to assemble the sandwiches, I had no room for any of the "assorted leftovers" - or it would have been impossible to eat. Isn't the idea of a sandwich to get a mix of tastes when you bite into it? Still, even without the extra leftover-layers, the white and dark meat, fried stuffing and cranberry mayo were wonderful - this is our new leftover sandwich.
PNW Mo
Love the idea of fried stuffing. Will have to add to my repertoire. Surprised to see that no one mentioned my “go-to” ingredients: Mayo with a generous amount of Dijon on one slice and a good shmear of cream cheese (nuked for 10 seconds to make it spreadable) and cranberries on the other slice. To all that I’ve served this to, the flavors of turkey, cream cheese, cranberries together with the Dijon mixed in gets rave reviews.
Lauren G.
Nine fussy steps to build a T-giving leftover sandwich? Come on. How about you heat up all the stuff on one plate in the microwave or convection oven (or not — It’s fine cold, too!), slather some Mayo and cranberry sauce on the bread, add the stuff, and Press into a panini or eat the sandwich as is.
Bill Killam
Why grease the pan before you put the paper down? Doesn't it make more sense to butter the parchment paper after it's in the pan?
Richard
The grease helps the paper stick to it.
Mimi
I want somebody to make this for me, as I’m too tired from Thanksgiving day to deal with this. But it sounds delicious. Also, I agree with GG - the comments are the best part!
Sara B
Great recipe. The cranberry Mayo is delicious. I didn’t prep the stuffing the night before so I combined stuffing with mashed potatoes and fried them as written. No leftover green vegetables so I just used salad greens. Will make again!
mike
I’m seventy, and there is always leftover stuffing.
mike
No. It’s an idea. This isn’t the sandwich to make.
Michael
mary
What leftovers?
