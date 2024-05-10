White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondies (Vegan Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

This White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondie recipe creates vegan blondies that are TO DIE FOR! They’ve got chunks of sweet white chocolate, tangy fresh raspberries and a pop of raspberry jam in every bite. We’re sharing our top tips for making perfectly baked blondies with that ‘must have’ crisp, chewy exterior and fudgy centre.

This White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondie recipe is one of my favourite bakes on the blog and a real hit with our Instagram community!

If you’re a fan of a fruity sweet treat then these are for you. This very easy recipe is made with brown sugar to give a rich taste and chewy, fudgy texture. Vegan white chocolate chunks and fresh tangy raspberries are stirred into the blondie batter and it is topped with a swirl of tangy raspberry jam. Not only do these blondies taste incredible but they look pretty gorgeous too.

It can be tricky to know when blondies are cooked, but don’t worry, we’re walking you through the process from start to finish and sharing our top tips for baking perfect blondies.

We tested over 20 versions of vegan blondies to get that beautifully crisp, chewy exterior and gooey, fudgy middle. These eggless blondies are completely dairy-free and vegan, but you wouldn’t know it!

This recipe is easy to make and the blondies make a great gift for a friend or loved one; they’re the perfect treat for Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day or a summer birthday. Top Tip: Make sure that you give your blondies plenty of time to set before trying to cut them (this is crucial) – they’re a great one to make the night before.

What’s the difference between a blondie and a brownie?

Blondies favour a vanilla-based flavour and chewy texture through the use of vanilla extract and brown sugar. They tend to be light-golden in colour and pair well with fruity fillings. Unless added as a mix-in, blondies don’t typically contain chocolate, whereas brownies often have melted chocolate mixed into the batter.

Brownies on the other hand are often made using white sugar and tend to have a rich, chocolatey flavour through the use of cocoa powder and melted dark or milk chocolate. They’re dark brown in colour and whilst you sometimes see nut butter or cookies added to the batter, the predominant flavour tends to be chocolate.

Once you’ve got your blondie fix with this vegan white chocolate blondie recipe, you should try our Fudgy Vegan Brownies (they’re freezable!).

Why you’ll love this White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondie recipe

These vegan raspberry blondies are hard not to love! They’re:

Easy and quick to make. This vegan blondie recipe uses 10 simple ingredients and takes 5-10 minutes of prep time to make. First beat the margarine, sugar and vanilla, then stir in the remaining ingredients, swirl some raspberry jam on top and bake. It’s that simple!

One bowl recipe. No need for multiple mixing bowls and saucepans in this recipe – all of the ingredients go into one bowl, and then you bake in a brownie pan. Minimal washing up? We’re here for that.

Sweet, fruity and delicious. Are these healthy? Absolutely not. But are they downright delicious? Yes. Yes they are. The tart raspberries pair beautifully with the sweetness of the white chocolate, and they’re mixed into a chewy, buttery, vanilla-infused batter. SO GOOD.

No eggs, no dairy, but all the flavour. These raspberry white chocolate blondies are completely vegan, meaning they are free from dairy, eggs and any animal products. So if you’re looking for dairy free blondies, you’ve come to the right place!

Success Tips

The main challenge with making blondies is striking the balance between baking them enough that they hold their shape once cut, but not too much that they lose that beautiful fudginess. Here are our tips for achieving that balance for the perfect blondie:

Fully preheat your oven. Don’t be tempted to slip your blondies in the oven too early.Fully preheat the oven and then give it another couple of minutes of heating up to be sure.Use an oven thermometer if you have one because to bake blondies well you need to be confident that the oven temperature is correct. Use a 27cm x 20cm (11” x 8”) metal brownie pan. This vegan blondies recipe has been tested extensively (20+ times!) using this size tin so it’s important to use the same size pan if you have it. Altering the size of the pan used to bake these blondies will affect the baking time which could result in under or over baked blondies unless you’re keeping a really close eye on them. How to test if your blondies are cooked. These vegan white chocolate blondies should take approximately 30 minutes to bake (and possibly up to 35 minutes depending on the oven). However, start checking them at 25 minutes: Is the blondie mixture wobbling freely when you jiggle the pan? If so, give them another 5 minutes in the oven before checking again.

If so, give them another 5 minutes in the oven before checking again. Is the mixture golden and mostly stable (not moving) when you wobble the tray, except for a very slightjiggle in the centre? If you like them gooey in the centre, take them out now. If you want fudgy blondies but not gooey, give them another 1-2 minutes.

If you like them gooey in the centre, take them out now. If you want fudgy blondies but not gooey, give them another 1-2 minutes. Is the mixture golden and stable when you jiggle the tray? Take them out now, they should be cooked. Forget the skewer test.If you want blondies that are fudgy (the best texture!) then the mixture will still be slightly wet in the middle when you take them out of the oven, so the skewer test will not work. Let the blondies cool completely. One of the most important tips is to cool the blondies completely in the tray.Absolutely do not try and transfer the blondies out of the tray when they’re still warm as this will end in disaster!Ideally cool the blondies overnight in the fridge (or for at least 4 hours in the fridge) before even attempting to get them out of the tray, let alone cut them.Sorry, patience is required here (but it’ll be worth it!).

How to make this White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondie recipe

Here is what you’ll need to make this vegan raspberry and white chocolate blondies recipe:

Ingredients

Soft light brown sugar– don’t substitute for white sugar, the brown sugar is what creates crisp and chewy blondies with a caramel flavour

Dairy free margarine– opt for the spreadable kind

Vanilla extract

Plain Flour– or all-purpose flour

Baking powder

Salt

Dairy free milk– we used almond milk but oat or soya should also work well

Vegan white chocolate– You can use a chocolate bar broken into chunks (that’s what we did) or use white chocolate chips if you prefer. You might like to try vegan milk chocolate or dark chocolate chips instead.

Fresh raspberries –you could also try other fresh berries (we hear blueberries go well in this recipe!)

Raspberry jam

Equipment

You’ll need a large mixing bowl and a 27cm x 20cm (11” x 8”) metal brownie tin (may also be known as a traybake tin or baking pan) for making these white chocolate raspberry blondies.

We also recommend using a kitchen scale to ensure precise measurements, rather than using a measuring cup and the level method.

Steps

Make sure to head to therecipe cardbelow for the full list of ingredients and instructions for this raspberry and white chocolate blondies recipe!

Gather together your ingredients. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan(200°C conventional / 400°F / gas mark 6)and line a brownie tin (27cm x 20cm / 11” x 8”) with non-stick parchment paper.

In a large bowl, cream together the wet ingredients excluding the milk (margarine, sugar and vanilla extract). Beat until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Add the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder and salt) and stir until just combined. Add the dairy free milk and pieces of white chocolate and stir together.

Gently fold in the fresh raspberries. Don’t over mix or beat the mixture otherwise the raspberries will break up.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and swirl raspberry jam on top.

Bake for around 30 minutes until golden on top and no longer jiggling in the middle when you wobble the tray (or jiggling just a tiny bit in the middle if you like them gooey in the middle).

Be careful not to bake for too long otherwise you’ll lose that fudgy texture.

How to test if your blondies are cooked

These vegan white chocolate blondies should take approximately 30 minutes to bake (and possibly up to 35 minutes depending on the oven). However, start checking them at 25 minutes:

Is the mixture wobbling freely when you jiggle the tray? If so, give them another 5 minutes in the oven before checking again.

Is the mixture golden and mostly stable (still) when you wobble the tray, except for a very slightjiggle in the centre? If you like them gooey in the centre, take them out now. If you want fudgy blondies but not gooey, give them another 1-2 minutes.

Is the mixture golden and stable when you jiggle the tray? Take them out now, they should be cooked.

Once cooked, cool the blondies completely in the tray. Once at room temperature, put them in the refrigerator to fully chill for at least 4 hours (preferably overnight) for best results before attempting to remove them from the tray and slice them.

Store your blondies in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

FAQs

Should blondie batter be runny?

No, the batter for our vegan raspberry blondies is quite thick (see the process photos above for an example). Blondie batter needs to be thicker than cake batter to achieve the denser, fudgy structure that is typical of blondies.

How do you tell if a blondie is undercooked?

These blondies take around 30 minutes to cook but start checking them at 25 minutes. If the blondie mixture is wobbling freely when you jiggle the baking tray, then they are likely undercooked. Give them another 5 minutes in the oven before checking again.

If the blondie mixture is golden and mostly stable (still) when you wobble the tray, except for avery slight jiggle in the centre, then you can take them out (if you like the centre to be gooey). If you want your blondies to be fudgy but not gooey, give them another 1-2 minutes in the oven.

For a fudgy, but not gooey, vegan blondie, aim to take them out of the oven when they havejuststopped jiggling in the middle (i.e. give them 1-2 minutes longer in the oven once they’ve nearly stopped jiggling).

Typically you want to give vegan blondies a little longer in the oven than you would non-vegan blondies, in order to achieve that fudgy texture but whilst maintaining enough structure to the blondie to slice them.

Blondies should be chilled in the fridge overnight (or for at least 4 hours in the fridge). If they’re still gooey after this chilling time, they are probably undercooked.

Are blondies meant to be gooey in the middle?

This depends on personal preference. If you like the middle of the blondies to be gooey, take them out of the oven when the blondie mixture is golden and stable around the edges but the middle still has avery slightjiggle to it when you wobble the baking tray.

It’s still important to refrigerate them overnight (or for at least 4 hours), as this gives them time to firm up enough to cut them.

Loved this white chocolate and raspberry blondie recipe? Here are some more great recipes you should try

The Video Recipe:

The Written White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondie Recipe: