Australian Lamingtons Recipe (2024)

With Australia Day coming up, I decided it was time to add another Aussie classic to the collection – classic Australian Lamingtons. Aussies far and wide love these little treats and I’ll show you why.

If you’d like a twist on lamingtons try these Rose Strawberry Lamington or my Lamington Cupcakes. This Coconut Chocolate Fudge Slice tastes like lamington in brownie form!

We start with a simple fluffy and buttery, no-fuss sponge cake. It gets cut up into squares and each one is then coated in a one-bowl chocolate glaze then finally rolled in desiccated coconut.

Lamingtons are a bunch of simply delicious flavours that were meant to be together and they’re so fun to make.

You should definitely try these fairy bread lamingtons too and you’ll love this jam and coconut sponge.

Ingredients for lamingtons

Just a few pantry staples – flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, vanilla – and a few fresh ingredients – butter, milk and eggs – and you have all you need to get baking.

How to make lamingtons

Lamingtons start with a butter sponge cake. It’s easy to make, its fluffy and light and totally addictive just on it’s own.

First, combine the dry ingredients (image 1), then melt together some butter and milk (image 2). Now, beat eggs until they get thick and fluffy. When you lift the whisk it will leave a trail (image 3) Then gradually add sugar as you whisk (image 4).

Using a balloon whisk and a gentle folding action, add the dry ingredients (image 5) followed by the milk and butter (image 6). Pour it into a lamington tin (image 7) – a large 9×13 baking tin with high sides will do the trick too.

Bake it then let it cool before cutting it into squares (image 8).

Now that the sponge is cut into squares we can get onto the coating process which will turn them into perfect little lamingtons.

In a deep bowl, mix together icing (powdered) sugar, cocoa powder and boiling water. Whisk it until it’s smooth. Drop squares of cake into the glaze (image 9) and use two forks to turn them and coat all over (image 10). Let them drain a little before moving on. Take the chocolate coated squares and roll them in the desiccated coconut (image 11), then set them on a wire rack to set.

Tips For An Easy Coating Process

Lamingtons can get messy – it’s all part of the fun but I have a few tips to make the coating process run more smoothly and (a little) less messily.

Start by setting up two wire racks over baking paper lined baking trays – for catching drips and easy clean up.

– for catching drips and easy clean up. Use a deep bowl for your glaze and any regular bowl or tin for the coconut.

Only use 1/3 of your coconut at a time, this stops it from getting filled and discoloured with chunks of chocolate.

Have two forks at the ready in each bowl.

Coat one of the squares in chocolate glaze, using the forks to move it around. Let it drain a little, then place it on one of the wire racks.

Repeat two more times, so that you are working in batches of 3. This gives the cake squares time for a little more glaze to drip off rather than letting it drip off and form clumps in your coconut.

Now, starting with the first one, coat it in coconut using the two forks there then transfer it to the other wire rack to set. Repeat.

If you see clumps of chocolate in the coconut remove them.

The Classic Lamington Tin

This recipe is made in a traditional lamington tin – aka a rectangular cake tin with high sides, that’s about 23cmx34cm. This is equivalent to a high-sided 9×13 inch tin. This size tin makes a batch of 20-22 lamingtons or if you like larger lamingtons (like me) and are pedantic about cutting them perfectly square (also like me), you’ll get about 18.

I’ve also created this recipe in such a way that it’s easy to halve and make in an 8×8 inch square baking tin or a full batch in two square tins.

A good Aussie lamington needs nothing more, however there are some that like them cut in half, then sandwiched with jam and cream.

Not me – nosireee but each to their own. I like my lamingtons au naturel and the way Lord Lamington (real guy who we have to thank for them) suggests.

Whichever way you like your lamingtons, I know you’ll love this easy and delicious recipe. What could be better than cute little sponge cakes rolled in chocolate and coconut. That’s how us Aussies roll 😊

Classic Australian Lamingtons Yield: 24 serves Prep Time: 40 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Cooling time: 2 hours hours Total Time: 1 hour hour 4.7 from 25 ratings See Also White Chocolate and Raspberry Blondies (Vegan Recipe)Easy Chocolate Weetbix Slice RecipeRose Apple Tart RecipeDelightful Gordon Ramsay's Chocolate Tart Recipe - TheFoodXP These Australian Lamingtons are a classic for a reason. Fluffy, buttery sponge cake, dipped in a chocolate glaze then coconut. Easy and delicious, this recipe is an Aussie favourite. Print Rate Pin Video Ingredients FOR THE LAMINGTON SPONGE ▢ 57 g unsalted butter (¼ cup / ½ stick / 2oz

▢ ¾ cup milk (180ml)

▢ 2 teaspoons vanilla

▢ 4 whole large eggs

▢ 2 egg whites from large eggs

▢ 1 ¾ cups plain flour (225g / 8oz)

▢ ¼ cup cornflour (US cornstarch ) (35g / 1.2oz)

▢ 2 teaspoons baking powder

▢ Pinch of salt

▢ 200 g caster sugar (1 cup / 7oz) FOR THE GLAZE AND COATING ▢ 3 cups icing powdered sugar

▢ ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (notes)

▢ ½ cup boiling water

▢ 2 cups fine desiccated coconut For best results, always weigh ingredients where a weight is provided Equipment ▢ lamington tin or 2 square baking tins. Instructions FOR THE LAMINGTON SPONGE Preheat your oven to 180C / 350F / 160C fan forced and line a lamington tin (approx 22cm x 33cm) with baking paper.

In a microwave safe bowl, combine the butter and milk and melt in 30 second increments, stirring well between each until just melted. Add the vanilla and set aside.

Sift together the flour, cornflour, baking powder and salt into a medium bowl, then whisk to combine. Set aside.

Beat the eggs and egg whites together in a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, until very thick pale ribbony. This will take around 8 minutes.

While beating on low slowly pour in sugar into eggs, and beat a further 2 minutes,

Use a balloon whisk and a folding action to fold in half flour at a time until combined.

Pour in the milk mixture and use folding action again with balloon whisk until lump free. Don’t over mix and don’t whisk – just fold. If it seems like the liquid is not mixing in, swap to a spatula but continue the folding technique.

Pour into the prepared tin then tap lightly on the bench top 3-4 times until any large bubbles have disappeared.

Bake 20-23 minutes just until a toothpick comes out clean. Don’t check until at least 18 mins. Be careful not to overbake.

Let cool in tins for 10 – 15 minutes. Sit a large baking tray over the top and flip so the cake comes out. Repeat using a wire rack, so the cake is now right way up on a wire cooling rack.

Let it cool completely before cutting into 20 even squares. FOR THE GLAZE Combine the icing sugar, cocoa and boiling water in a deep bowl and mix well to a syrup consistency. TO ASSEMBLE Place ⅓ of the coconut into a separate bowl. Set two wire racks over baking paper lined trays.

Using two forks, dip a square of sponge into the chocolate glaze turning to coat well. Let it drain a little then transfer to one of the wire racks. Repeat with 2 more squares.

Take the first square and use clean forks to roll it in coconut then transfer to the second tray to set. Repeat 2 more times.

Now repeat the process with the whole batch, replenishing the coconut as required. Notes For best results you should always weigh ingredients like flour and sugar. Kitchen scales like these are relatively cheap but if you can’t weigh the ingredients, use the spoon and level method (don’t scoop). This recipe can be halved and made in an 8× 8 inch square baking tin or, if you don’t have a lamington tin make the full recipe in two square tins. For more Aussie dessert, click here. Calories: 375kcal Author: Marie Roffey Course: Afternoon Tea, Dessert, Morning Tea, Snack, Sweets Cuisine: Australian Have you tried this recipe?Don’t forget to leave a rating and comment below and let me know how it was! I love hearing from you. Nutrition information is approximate and derived from an online calculator. The brands you use may cause variations.

