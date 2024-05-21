Best Gazpacho Recipe (2024)

In short: Strain the soup. I learned by experience.

The first time, it seemed so nicely liquified, using the Vitamix, that I served it as was, seemingly delicious.

The second time I strained it and the soup was transformed. The flavors so precise, unusual in purity, they required no garnish, no drizzle, no crouton. The guests were in unanimous agreement on this point.

Other notes: go a bit shy with the sherry vinegar and salt, you can add more later if needed. A little goes a long way.