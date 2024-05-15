15 Easy Pie Recipes You'll Love for Every Season, Every Occasion (2024)

Baking a pie can seem like a daunting task, but it certainly doesn’t need to be. Whether you’re gearing up for a holiday celebration or dinner party, or simply crave a homemade slice, we have you covered with a collection of no-fuss pie recipes.
We present an array of pies that require little to no work. In some cases, like our no-bake pumpkin pie and pink lemonade pie, you don’t even need to turn on the oven. Keep reading for easy recipes for coconut-cashew pie, key lime pie, and more.
01of 15
Cranberry & Strawberry Crumb Pie
Tart cranberries mingle with sweet strawberries in this summer-meets-fall pie that you can make with fresh or frozen fruit. This dessert boasts a crumb topping spiced with cinnamon and ginger, and it requires just 20 minutes of hands-on work.
02of 15
Brown Butter & Vanilla Pear Pie
Brown butter has a richness and depth of flavor that can’t be beaten, so using it in a pie is a no-brainer. It's tossed with pears, apples, and vanilla to create a slightly sweet pie that’s sophisticated enough to please holiday revelers or dinner party guests. To elevate this dessert further, serve with crème fraiche or lightly sweetened mascarpone.
03of 15
Chocolate Caramel Ice Cream Pie
Our favorite thing about this pie is that it’s made entirely of store-bought ingredients, which is why it requires just 20 minutes of hands-on work. It layers chocolate ice cream onto a cookie crust, and then tops it with Nutella and caramel ice cream, crunchy chopped hazelnuts, and luscious caramel syrup.
04of 15
Coconut-Cashew Pie
Think of this dessert as a classic pecan pie with a Hawaiian twist. Layered along the bottom of the crust you’ll find a generous lining of cashews topped with a brown-sugar filling and coconut chips. If you can’t find coconut chips, use unsweetened flaked coconut instead.
05of 15
Toasted-Coconut Key Lime Pie
This dairy-free recipe is refreshing in hot weather, yet a crowd-pleaser any time of year. It features a coconut cookie crust with a decadent coconut interior made with coconut whipped topping. Lime juice in the filling gives it a subtle tart flavor to balance this sweet dessert.
06of 15
Mini Pumpkin Pies With Speculoos Crust and Whipped Cream
Switch up your pumpkin pie game this holiday season by making these mini treats. Each single-serving pie boasts a Speculoos cookie crust and a spicy-sweet pumpkin filling topped with a dollop of whipped cream and crystallized ginger.
07of 15
Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie
A pie you can make with three ingredients? Yes, please! This treat comes together thanks to a crust made with crisped rice cereal (such as Rice Krispies), chopped semisweet chocolate, and a mint chocolate chip ice cream filling. While it takes a little over 2 hours to freeze completely and find its shape, this easy-to-make pie requires just 10 minutes to assemble.
08of 15
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
Sure, this dessert is technically a cake, but it has all the flavors of an apple pie yet takes a fraction of the time to whip up. Pull out your cast-iron skillet to cook down apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. Next, pour batter into the skillet with half the apple mixture, bake, and then top with the rest of those cooked apples. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve warm with ice cream, of course.
09of 15
Sweet Potato Pie
This Thanksgiving standard works for other occasions, too, and is rife with sweetness thanks to brown sugar and evaporated milk. We love the punch of citrus from the orange juice. Dust the cooled pie with confectioners' sugar for a pretty wintry effect.
10of 15
No-Bake Pumpkin Pie
If you’re tight on oven space during the holidays—or any other time of year—consider this no-bake dessert. It features a press-in graham cracker crust, and its filling includes white chocolate chips, pumpkin puree, cream cheese, and warm spices, namely cinnamon and cloves.
11of 15
Banana Pudding Pie Bars With Meringue
Rather than a traditional, circular pie, try your hand at these pie bars that blend a banana cream pie with a Southern favorite: banana pudding. The fluffy, cloud-like meringue topping will wow your guests.
12of 15
S’mores Pie
It doesn't get more nostalgic than this decidedly gourmet take on a campfire must-have. Unlike the traditional dish, this pie's eaten with a knife and fork—making it far less messy—and doesn't require an open fire.
13of 15
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
This nostalgic apple pie hits all the right notes. Its combination of flaky crust, tart apples, and warm spices is delicious any time of year, but it's especially satisfying in the fall using in-season fruit. Bonus points if you pick the apples yourself.
14of 15
Maple Pumpkin Pie
Whether you make your own pie crust or buy one, this pie delivers the taste of fall with a maple twist that sets it apart. It's a great way to customize an iconic holiday staple that guests will remember all year.
15of 15
Pink Lemonade Pie
This dessert transforms your favorite summer refresher into pie. A couple of shortcuts—lemon sandwich cookies for the crust and a can of frozen lemonade concentrate for the filling—help you assemble this pie in just 20 minutes, with no oven required!
