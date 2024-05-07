Gluten Free Almond Pulp Granola Recipe - No Sugar Added | Wellness Trickle (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This vegan, paleo 5 ingredient granola recipe is sweetened with dates instead of refined sugar, made with leftover almond pulp and absolutely delicious. Great for breakfast, snacking or dessert!

You can buy pre-made granolas at the store, but they are generally loaded with refined sugar, over processed and just don’t taste that great. This almond pulp granola recipe has a sweet vanilla taste without any added sugar and requires little active preparing time.

If you’ve never made your own nut milk, now is the time! If you’ve ever worried about the food waste from tossing the pulp from homemade nut milk, you are in the right place. You can make homemade almond milk and make this granola immediately after.

What is almond pulp?

If you’re planning to make your own almond milk, you will have almond pulp when you’re done. Almond pulp is the masticated raw almonds leftover in your nut milk bag after straining them from your almond milk.

It often gets discarded but can actually be turned into an amazing granola.

You can store almond pulp for use later if you’re in a hurry. Store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator. Just don’t plan to keep it more than 5 days. It can go rancid.

Almond pulp is not the same as almond flour and almond flour should not be substituted in this recipe.

What is in this almond pulp granola?

This granola includes only five ingredients:

Aside from this recipe using almond pulp, this granola also differs from traditional granola as it is gluten free and does not include oats or refined sugar.

How long does granola last?

You will want to store your granola in an airtight container. It can be stored at room temperature for a week.

If you are planning to store your granola for a long time, it’s best to store in the freezer. The freezer is a great way to store your granola and can be stored up to 6 months. You don’t even have to thaw it before enjoying it.

Why is this the best low sugar granola?

This almond pulp granola is the best low sugar granola. It’s sure to become one of your favorite recipes. Here’s why:

It’s is a kid friendly snack and breakfast that is delicious and can be made in advance so it’s ready to eat whenever anyone else is.

There isn’t any sugar in it at all. It’s sweetened with dates, one of the greatest natural sweeteners. So while not considered low carb, it includes dates, which are full of nutrients.

This is a gluten free granola recipe without oats. While oats aren’t bad for everyone, so many granolas have oats, and many people don’t tolerate them well.

There are only five ingredients, and they all get thrown in the blender and onto a baking sheet. It’s super quick, easy to make and easy to clean up.

If the main reason you haven’t made almond milk is that you don’t know what to do with the pulp, you now have a recipe to use the pulp next time.

What to eat with granola?

This almond pulp granola is delicious on its own, in a bowl with fresh almond milk, or you can load it up with extra super foods and flavors like:

Chia seeds

Sunflower seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Chocolate chips

Additional healthy fats like a warm almond butter or peanut butter drizzle

Hemp seeds

flax seeds

Dried fruit

Fresh fruit (strawberries are our favorite!)

Unsweetened coconut flakes

Sesame seeds

Use as a crunchy topping and add the granola to ice cream or some Greek yogurt

How do you make Vanilla Almond Pulp Granola?

After making almond milk, instead of discarding your leftover pulp, set it aside.

Next, don’t worry about washing your blender. Add your dry ingredients (walnuts, dates and salt) straight to your dirty blender.

Pulse until they make a coarse meal. You may need to stop and mix it up and push it down a few times along the way.

Add your nut milk pulp and vanilla and pulse until blended.

Dump mixture on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper (or you can use a Caraway baking sheet with no parchment paper) and use your hands to break up the mixture into chunks.

Bake on 350 degrees for 10 minutes then open the oven and stir/break up the granola into smaller pieces.

Then return to oven and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes and let cool for 15 minutes. It will harden as it cools. Let it cool completely, then add to a storage container.

Serve with almond milk or over some fresh fruit (a little honey or maple syrup makes the granola stick a little better). There are a lot of almond pulp recipes you can find from a Google search (like cookie recipes!), which is good news for those of us trying to cut back on food waste. Having homemade granola on hand is a great idea for meal prep weeks as it’s the perfect healthy snack, quick breakfast or indulgent dessert.

