47 Sheet Pan Recipes for Easy Cleanup (2024)

Sheet pan meals are the best because they’re often healthy, nutritious, and super easy to make. Check out multiple great sheet pan recipes that will last for a couple of days.

By meal prepping over the weekend, avoid the stress of what and how to make a delicious meal after a long day at work. That’s where sheet pan recipes come in handy.

So, read on and see how you can make some delicious meals and skip the clean-up.

1. Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs

Credit:allnutritious.com

This chicken is sweet and savory. You’re getting deep caramelization from the honey-garlic marinade.

And you’re getting even more sweetness – from the roasted Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions, red bell peppers, and yellow bell peppers.

Per Serving:

Calories: 478

Fats: 33g

Protein: 18g

Carbs: 31g

Fiber: 6.3g

Sugar: 17g

2. Sheet Pan Pork Chops

Credit:allnutritious.com

These Pork Chops are fall-off-the-bone delish. That’s because you’re adding the honey-garlic sauce.

So your Pork Chops are savory and sweet. You’re also pairing them with asparagus, red bell pepper, green bell peppers, and yellow peppers.

Per Serving:

Calories: 390

Fats: 28g

Protein: 22g

Carbs: 15g

Fiber: 4.3g

Sugar: 7.9g

3. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Credit:allnutritious.com

These Chicken Fajitas are full of bold Mexican flavors. There’s Mexican-spiced chicken, bell peppers, onions, and fresh cilantro.

And you’re serving them on warm corn shells. Add your favorite toppings: sour cream, guacamole, salsa – and you’re good to go.

Per Serving:

Calories: 473

Fats: 14g

Protein: 44g

Carbs: 44g

Fiber: 7.1g

Sugar: 4.7g

4. Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

Credit:allnutritious.com

Not only is the salmon flaky-tender, but it’s yummy too. The Teriyaki-style sauce adds umami, sweetness, and a little heat.

So, you and your kids will love the added layer of sweetness. Finally, if you’re a salmon fan, check out these salmon meal prep ideas.

Per Serving:

Calories: 455

Fats: 23g

Protein: 21g

Carbs: 44g

Fiber: 4.5g

Sugar: 25g

5. Sheet Pan Chicken and Cauliflower

Credit:allnutritious.com

This chicken dinner is so flavorful and easy to make. You’ll want to mix your spices and add your chicken.

Then place your chicken in the fridge for 30 minutes. This will help all those yummy flavors develop. Winner, winner, chicken dinner. Find more 600 calorie meals here!

Per Serving:

Calories: 583

Fats: 39g

Protein: 47g

Carbs: 14g

Fiber: 4.7g

Sugar: 4.1g

6. Greek Sheet Pan Chicken Dinner

Credit:allnutritious.com

Are you all about Greek flavors? My Greek Sheet Pan Chicken Dinner is bursting with them.

That’s because you’re using tossing your veggies and chicken with Greek herbs like oregano and parsley. You’re also adding salty, savory feta cheese for an extra pop of flavor.

Per Serving:

Calories: 284

Fats: 12g

Protein: 29g

Carbs: 15g

Fiber: 3.4g

Sugar: 5.3g

7. Lemon Chicken Thighs

Credit:allnutritious.com

The skin is golden and crispy, and the meat is fall-of-the-bone delicious. That’s because you’re seasoning them with salt, pepper, garlic cloves, and lemon juice.

Now you may want to have a couple of breath mints handy. That’s because you’ll be using 10 garlic cloves for this dish and you can use it for healthy meal prep.

Per Serving:

Calories: 505

Fats: 29g

Protein: 25g

Carbs: 39g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 7.7g

8. Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken

Credit:allnutritious.com

Do you have Chinese takeout on speed dial? Put down your cell phone, and make my Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken.

The chicken is nice and moist. And you’re mixing it in an easy Asian-inspired sauce.

Per Serving:

Calories: 579

Fats: 40g

Protein: 33g

Carbs: 25g

Fiber: 4.3g

Sugar: 12g

9. Sweet Chilli Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

Credit:allnutritious.com

The chicken is juicy-tender and is sweet and spicy. And it has pops of garlic too. We can’t forget the veggies either. There are beautifully caramelized broccoli and red peppers, adding even more sweetness.

All topped with sesame seeds for a bit of crunch. Your tastebuds will be so happy. Find more chicken meal prep recipes here.

Per Serving:

Calories: 483

Fats: 15g

Protein: 65g

Carbs: 21g

Fiber: 4.2g

Sugar: 9.6g

10. Sheet Pan Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Apples, and Brussels Sprouts

Credit:allnutritious.com

You may want to try this dish. That’s because this dish is packed with sweetness. You’re getting the sweetness from the sweet potatoes, red onions, and apples.

And even the Brussels Sprouts taste sweet too because you’re roasting them. Plus, you’ll be tossing your chicken in a mixture of olive oil, garlic, cinnamon, salt, and black pepper.

Per Serving:

Calories: 471

Fats: 16g

Protein: 48g

Carbs: 37g

Fiber: 8.4g

Sugar: 16g

Credit: ourbestbites.com

If you’re in the mood for fajitas, you’ve got to give this dish a try. The veggies are roasted to perfection, and the chicken is tender and juicy.

Once your veggies and chicken thighs are done, place them in traditional organic tortillas like these. That’s if you don’t like making your own tortillas. These chicken fajitas are high in protein!

Per Serving (calculated for a total of 4 servings):

Calories: 659

Fats: 48.7g

Protein: 42g

Carbs: 14.2g

Fiber: 3.3g

Sugar: 5.8g

Credit: theseasonedmom.com

For dinner, we’re serving up maple glazed salmon with sweet potatoes and broccoli. Not only is the salmon tender, sweet, and savory, it’s also nutritious.

To make the glaze for the salmon, simply whip together some salt, pepper, mustard, and this organic maple syrup.

Per Serving:

Calories: 407

Fats: 16g

Protein: 31g

Carbs: 32g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 16g

Credit: tasteofhome.com

With this dish, we only use one sheet pan for the meatloaf, asparagus, and potatoes. How is this possible?

If you’re a veggie lover like I am, you can add more asparagus to the pan. It might make sense to get an extra-large sheet like this.

Per Serving:

Calories: 460

Fats: 19g

Protein: 29g

Carbs: 45g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 13g

Credit: therecipecritic.com

This shrimp dish is packed with color and flavor. Not only that, it takes only 20 minutes to cook from start to finish.

Spread your veggies, shrimp, and sausage on your sheet pan and dinner will be ready in 15 – 20 minutes.

Per Serving:

Calories: 204

Fats: 9g

Protein: 24g

Carbs: 5g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Credit: therecipecritic.com

These pork chops are crispy, savory, and cheesy and are a nice spin on your traditional pork chops.

To make them, simply dredge them in a panko mixture made with panko breadcrumbs like these. I usually recommend stacking up on this almond flour and pork rinds.

Per Serving:

Calories: 591

Fats: 30g

Protein: 28g

Carbs: 55g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 6g

Credit: snixykitchen.com

This parmesan roasted cauliflower and chicken breast dish take only 10 minutes of prep time, then you let your oven do the rest of the work.

The chicken breasts turn out tender on the inside, yet crispy on the outside. This is because we’re using skin-on chicken breasts. Check this spicy curried chicken meal prep recipe if you love chicken meal prep.

Per Serving (calculated for a total of 4 servings):

Calories: 787

Fats: 39.6g

Protein: 51.7g

Carbs: 59.4g

Fiber: 4.6g

Sugar: 5.7g

Credit: awickedwhisk.com

What I love most about this dish is that it’s a complete meal. We’re making pork tenderloin, baby potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and asparagus all on one pan.

This tenderloin is packed with flavor as it’s already been pre-marinated. For this recipe, we’re using these pre-marinated pork tenderloins.

Per Serving:

Calories: 306.6

Fats: 16.4

Protein: 26.5g

Carbs: 29.8g

Fiber: 6.5g

Sugar: 3.7g

Credit: therecipecritic.com

Let’s face it, breading makes everything taste better, even your least favorite veggies! So, if you’re a big fan of breading like I am, you’ll want to give this dish a try.

The breaded chicken comes out juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, and the veggies are cooked to perfection.

Per Serving (out of 4 total):

Calories: 768

Fats: 30g

Protein: 75.75g

Carbs: 45.25g

Fiber: 4.5g

Sugar: 4g

Credit: eazypeazymealz.com

Now, if you’re getting tired of eating chicken, you’ll want to give this sheet pan beef and broccoli dish a try.

The beef is tender and savory, the broccoli is tender and crisp, and the sauce …delicious!

Per Serving:

Calories: 324

Fats: 11g

Protein: 40g

Carbs: 13g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 5g

Credit: afamilyfeast.com

Now, I‘m a big fan of the pizza- who isn’t? But, pizza is notoriously high in carbs, and carbs can make you drowsy.

So, having a keto sheet pan pizza like this can help satisfy your pizza cravings without having to take a nap right after. This pizza is crunchy, cheesy, and delicious, just like your typical pizza.

Per Serving:

Calories: 359

Fats: 16.6g

Protein: 29.1g

Carbs: 13.1g

Fiber: 4.3g

Sugar: 4.9g

Credit: eazypeazymealz.com

Do you have a family of picky eaters? Then, you may want to give this sheet pan shrimp boil a try!

It features delicious ingredients like baby red and yellow potatoes, corn on the cob, sausage- and we can’t forget the shrimp. It’s so flavourful, has tons of variety, and only takes 15 minutes of prep time.

Per Serving:

Calories: 825

Fats: 46g

Protein: 52g

Carbs: 51g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 9g

Credit: lemonsandzest.com

Chicken is amazing, but after a while, it can get pretty boring. So, if you’re looking to change things up a bit, this recipe may be for you.

So, we’re serving up chicken Asian style with this orange chicken. It is juicy, sweet, and savory with just a hint of heat.

Per Serving (calculated for a total of 4 servings):

Calories: 392

Fats: 12g

Protein: 42.1g

Carbs: 34.4g

Fiber: 4.1g

Sugar: 26.3g

Credit: peasandcrayons.com

Are you looking for a dish that is low in fat, but still delicious? If so, you’ll want to give this dish a try.

It contains only 3 grams of fat per serving and is bursting with flavor. What’s more, the shrimp is succulent and the broccoli is delicious. You might also like this honey garlic chicken meal prep.

Per Serving:

Calories: 357

Fats: 3g

Protein: 50g

Carbs: 30g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 23g

Credit: eatyourselfskinny.com

So, we’ve got you covered with another over-the-top chicken dish. It’s full of flavor, yet low in calories and fat- double points for that!

Now, this chicken is sweet, savory, and tangy due to the honey balsamic sauce, we’re using. To make the sauce, all you need is some honey, balsamic vinegar, garlic cloves, and some Dijon mustard.

Per Serving:

Calories: 208

Fats: 3.3g

Protein: 24.3g

Carbs: 20.1g

Fiber: 2.3g

Sugar: 14.3g

Credit: pinchofyum.com

Are you vegan or just trying to incorporate more vegan meals? Well, this sheet pan barbecue tofu dish is for you.

Tofu is a great source of protein and can be an excellent source of calcium, depending on which type of tofu you buy. You might like this spicy chickpea meal prep bowl.

Per Serving:

Calories: 174

Fats: 9.7g

Protein: 12.4g

Carbs: 12.7g

Fiber: 1.1g

Sugar: 7g

Credit: eatyourselfskinny.com

If you’re a fan of salmon, you’re going to love this dish. It’s not any old salmon, it’s ginger soy-glazed salmon.

The salmon comes out tender and flaky, and it’s extra delicious thanks to the ginger soy glaze.

Per Serving:

Calories: 391

Fats: 11.3g

Protein: 47.2g

Carbs: 24.9g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 13.4g

Credit: pinchofyum.com

If you’re looking to add some more Asian-inspired chicken dishes to your menu, this one’s for you.

Now, Asian dishes can contain a lot of refined sugar due to the sauces, but this one doesn’t. This is because we’re using Medjool dates to add sweetness.

Per Serving:

Calories: 409

Fats: 17.7g

Protein: 34.1g

Carbs: 31.9g

Fiber: 5.8g

Sugar: 19.9g

Credit: pinchofyum.com

Are you in the mood for Mexican? Then, you’ll want to try these chicken tinga bowls.

This chicken is moist, saucy, and spicy. And the key to the flavor is … you guessed it, the sauce.

Per Serving:

Calories: 356

Fats: 16.1g

Protein: 31.4g

Carbs: 16.3g

Fiber: 5.2g

Sugar: 8.8g

Credit: cafedelites.com

If you’re looking to jazz up your traditional chicken and potatoes, this dish is for you.

Instead of white or yellow potatoes, we’re using sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are a nice alternative to white or yellow potatoes, plus, they’re rich in Vitamin A.

Per Serving:

Calories: 396

Fats: 18g

Protein: 37g

Carbs: 22g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 6g

Credit: gimmedelicious.com

Now, we’re using smoked turkey sausage for this dish, but you can use any type of sausage; Italian sausage, chorizo, Andouille (if you like it spicy like me).

And the seasonings make the sausage taste even more amazing, and it’s nothing complicated. You just add salt, black pepper, garlic cloves, olive oil, and some Italian seasoning.

Per Serving (calculated for a total of 4 servings):

Calories: 366

Fats: 17.2g

Protein: 34.6g

Carbs: 19.3g

Fiber: 2.9g

Sugar: 4g

Credit:cozypeachkitchen.com

Many people want to switch to a plant-based diet. However, eating plant-based doesn’t have to be expensive. Buying veggies in season is a great way to save money on your grocery bills.

And this sheet pan dish is packed with seasonal fall veggies. These include brussels sprouts, carrots, sweet potatoes, and leeks.

Per Serving:

Calories: 301

Fats: 10g

Protein: 15g

Carbs: 42g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 14g

Credit:thismomsmenu.com

Looking for another way to trick your kids into eating their veggies. This dish is a great option.

The cauliflower is nicely roasted with deep caramelization. And you’re loading them with crispy bacon, ooey-gooey melted cheese, green onions, and sour cream.

Per Serving:

Calories: 272

Fats: 22g

Protein: 12g

Carbs: 8g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 3g

Credit:onepotonly.com

This Sheet Pan Dinner is nice and homey. You’ve got roasted baby potatoes, red onions, and grape tomatoes.

So you’re getting lots of natural sweetness and nutrients too. And you’re marinating your chicken thighs with honey, soy sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, and rice vinegar.

Per Serving:

Calories: 798

Fats: 36g

Protein: 60g

Carbs: 65g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 35g

Credit:runningtothekitchen.com

This Sheet Pan BBQ Tofu is sure to win over die-hard meat-lovers. That’s because you’re coating your baked tofu with a BBQ dry rub spice mix and BBQ sauce.

So, your tofu has lots of BBQ flavors. And you’re also tossing your veggies with the rub and BBQ sauce.

Per Serving:

Calories: 300

Fats: 17g

Protein: 14g

Carbs: 27g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 11g

Credit:therusticfoodie.com

I’m a big fan of shrimp, like many of you. Not only is it tasty, but it’s ready in just a couple of minutes.

So it’s ideal for when you need dinner on the table – ten minutes ago. These Sheet Pan Shrimp Tacos are ready in just 20 minutes.

Per Serving:

Calories: 328

Fats: 9g

Protein: 25g

Carbs: 38g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 6g

Credit:bonappeteach.com

Craving a bit of Lebanese takeout? Satisfy your cravings with this Oven Roasted Chicken Shawarma.

It’s satisfying and full of delicious Lebanese flavors. That’s because of all the warming spices you’re using. This recipe is great as a low calorie meal prep.

Per Serving:

Calories: 328

Fats: 19g

Protein: 37g

Carbs: 4g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 2g

Credit:mamagourmand.com

Do you need a hearty dish for dinner? This dish is an excellent option.

It’s packed with Italian Sausage, sweet onions, sweet potatoes, and pears. All tossed in olive oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, allspice, salt, and pepper.

Per Serving:

Calories: 569

Fats: 40g

Protein: 17g

Carbs: 38g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 19g

Credit:littlesunnykitchen.com

You’re slathering garlic butter sauce on salmon and veggies. So your salmon and veggies are creamy, savory, and garlicky.

The addition of potatoes and green beans adds a home-style dish. So this dish is wholesome yet delicious.

Per Serving:

Calories: 445

Fats: 20g

Protein: 38g

Carbs: 28g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 4g

Credit:livinglou.com

So to change things up, you can use gnocchi. Your gnocchi actually puffs up and becomes pillowy – just the way it should.

And then, you add Italian sausages, cherry tomatoes, and broccoli. It’s the perfect taste of Italy.

Per Serving:

Calories: 696

Fats: 40g

Protein: 23g

Carbs: 64g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 4g

Credit:toasterovenlove.com

Looking for a vegetarian dish that will satisfy your sweet tooth? This one is a good option.

It’s full of delicious fall flavors, from the roasted Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, red onions, and apples. And the vegetarian Sausage adds tons of meatiness.

Per Serving:

Calories: 446

Fats: 17.6g

Protein: 31.7g

Carbs: 46.2g

Fiber: 11.5g

Sugar: 15.5g

Credit:peelwithzeal.com

The pork chops are moist and golden-brown. And you’re seasoning them with salt, pepper, and dried sage.

So your pork chops turn out savory, spicy, and earthy. The acorn squash and cranberries add sweetness and zing, complementing the fattiness of the pork chops.

Per Serving:

Calories: 490

Fats: 33g

Protein: 36g

Carbs: 12g

Fiber: 3g

Credit:plantbasedcooking.com

Need another great dinner idea for date night? Give this Sheet Pan Ratatouille a try. It’s bright, colorful, fresh, and light. So you’ll definitely have room for a decadent dessert.

The mushrooms add umami and meatiness. While the green pepper and Roma tomatoes add sweetness. The zucchini and eggplant add additional nutrition.

Per Serving:

Calories: 122

Fats: 1.2g

Protein: 6.2g

Carbs: 26.8g

Fiber: 9.1g

Sugar: 12.9g

Credit:mykitchenlove.com

On the menu are succulent shrimp, baby potatoes, and broccoli. And they’re tossed in a mouthwatering garlic butter sauce.

You’re also adding fresh lemon juice for an extra pop of flavor. Best of all, you’re taking just ten minutes to prep everything.

Per Serving:

Calories: 293

Fats: 7g

Protein: 23g

Carbs: 35g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 3g

Credit:lemonblossoms.com

Looking for some more restaurant-quality dishes? Give this dish a try. And you’re right – this Stir Fry is bursting with a ton of Asian flavors. And I like how fresh this Stir-Fry is.

There are carrots, sugar snap peas, broccoli, and red bell peppers. So this Stir Fry is quite light.

Check out more pescatarian meal prep here.

Per Serving:

Calories: 190

Fats: 3g

Protein: 27g

Carbs: 11g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 4g

Credit:artfrommytable.com

This Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies is tender and simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and Montreal steak seasoning. And it’s accompanied by broccoli and cherry tomatoes.

But what makes this steak over the top is the Boursin cheese sauce. It’s creamy, buttery, and adds extra moisture to your steak.

Per Serving:

Calories: 310

Fats: 3g

Protein: 38g

Carbs: 11g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 4g

Credit:chefjar.com

Time for some Chicken Meatloaf with Bacon. No, that wasn’t a typo.

This Meatloaf is actually made with chicken breasts. You’re stuffing your chicken breasts with a mixture of sauteed zucchini, onion, and garlic.

Per Serving:

Calories: 508

Fats: 36g

Protein: 34g

Carbs: 11g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Credit:deliciousonadime.com

Did someone say Sausage and Cajun Sweet Potato? You had me at Sausage…and Cajun….and Sweet Potato.

This dish is the perfect marriage of flavors. There’s savory Sausage, sweet potatoes, and the spiciness of the Cajun mix.

Per Serving:

Calories: 559

Fats: 42g

Protein: 21g

Carbs: 24g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 5g