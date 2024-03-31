47 Sheet Pan Recipes for Easy Cleanup (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Sheet pan meals are the best because they’re often healthy, nutritious, and super easy to make. Check out multiple great sheet pan recipes that will last for a couple of days.
By meal prepping over the weekend, avoid the stress of what and how to make a delicious meal after a long day at work. That’s where sheet pan recipes come in handy.
So, read on and see how you can make some delicious meals and skip the clean-up.
1. Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs
Credit:allnutritious.com
This chicken is sweet and savory. You’re getting deep caramelization from the honey-garlic marinade.
And you’re getting even more sweetness – from the roasted Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions, red bell peppers, and yellow bell peppers.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 478
- Fats: 33g
- Protein: 18g
- Carbs: 31g
- Fiber: 6.3g
- Sugar: 17g
2. Sheet Pan Pork Chops
Credit:allnutritious.com
These Pork Chops are fall-off-the-bone delish. That’s because you’re adding the honey-garlic sauce.
So your Pork Chops are savory and sweet. You’re also pairing them with asparagus, red bell pepper, green bell peppers, and yellow peppers.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 390
- Fats: 28g
- Protein: 22g
- Carbs: 15g
- Fiber: 4.3g
- Sugar: 7.9g
3. Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Credit:allnutritious.com
These Chicken Fajitas are full of bold Mexican flavors. There’s Mexican-spiced chicken, bell peppers, onions, and fresh cilantro.
And you’re serving them on warm corn shells. Add your favorite toppings: sour cream, guacamole, salsa – and you’re good to go.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 473
- Fats: 14g
- Protein: 44g
- Carbs: 44g
- Fiber: 7.1g
- Sugar: 4.7g
4. Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner
Credit:allnutritious.com
Not only is the salmon flaky-tender, but it’s yummy too. The Teriyaki-style sauce adds umami, sweetness, and a little heat.
So, you and your kids will love the added layer of sweetness. Finally, if you’re a salmon fan, check out these salmon meal prep ideas.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 455
- Fats: 23g
- Protein: 21g
- Carbs: 44g
- Fiber: 4.5g
- Sugar: 25g
5. Sheet Pan Chicken and Cauliflower
Credit:allnutritious.com
This chicken dinner is so flavorful and easy to make. You’ll want to mix your spices and add your chicken.
Then place your chicken in the fridge for 30 minutes. This will help all those yummy flavors develop. Winner, winner, chicken dinner. Find more 600 calorie meals here!
Per Serving:
- Calories: 583
- Fats: 39g
- Protein: 47g
- Carbs: 14g
- Fiber: 4.7g
- Sugar: 4.1g
6. Greek Sheet Pan Chicken Dinner
Credit:allnutritious.com
Are you all about Greek flavors? My Greek Sheet Pan Chicken Dinner is bursting with them.
That’s because you’re using tossing your veggies and chicken with Greek herbs like oregano and parsley. You’re also adding salty, savory feta cheese for an extra pop of flavor.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 284
- Fats: 12g
- Protein: 29g
- Carbs: 15g
- Fiber: 3.4g
- Sugar: 5.3g
7. Lemon Chicken Thighs
Credit:allnutritious.com
The skin is golden and crispy, and the meat is fall-of-the-bone delicious. That’s because you’re seasoning them with salt, pepper, garlic cloves, and lemon juice.
Now you may want to have a couple of breath mints handy. That’s because you’ll be using 10 garlic cloves for this dish and you can use it for healthy meal prep.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 505
- Fats: 29g
- Protein: 25g
- Carbs: 39g
- Fiber: 6g
- Sugar: 7.7g
8. Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken
Credit:allnutritious.com
Do you have Chinese takeout on speed dial? Put down your cell phone, and make my Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken.
The chicken is nice and moist. And you’re mixing it in an easy Asian-inspired sauce.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 579
- Fats: 40g
- Protein: 33g
- Carbs: 25g
- Fiber: 4.3g
- Sugar: 12g
9. Sweet Chilli Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner
Credit:allnutritious.com
The chicken is juicy-tender and is sweet and spicy. And it has pops of garlic too. We can’t forget the veggies either. There are beautifully caramelized broccoli and red peppers, adding even more sweetness.
All topped with sesame seeds for a bit of crunch. Your tastebuds will be so happy. Find more chicken meal prep recipes here.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 483
- Fats: 15g
- Protein: 65g
- Carbs: 21g
- Fiber: 4.2g
- Sugar: 9.6g
10. Sheet Pan Chicken with Sweet Potatoes, Apples, and Brussels Sprouts
Credit:allnutritious.com
You may want to try this dish. That’s because this dish is packed with sweetness. You’re getting the sweetness from the sweet potatoes, red onions, and apples.
And even the Brussels Sprouts taste sweet too because you’re roasting them. Plus, you’ll be tossing your chicken in a mixture of olive oil, garlic, cinnamon, salt, and black pepper.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 471
- Fats: 16g
- Protein: 48g
- Carbs: 37g
- Fiber: 8.4g
- Sugar: 16g
11. Sheet Pan Fajitas
Credit: ourbestbites.com
If you’re in the mood for fajitas, you’ve got to give this dish a try. The veggies are roasted to perfection, and the chicken is tender and juicy.
Once your veggies and chicken thighs are done, place them in traditional organic tortillas like these. That’s if you don’t like making your own tortillas. These chicken fajitas are high in protein!
Per Serving (calculated for a total of 4 servings):
- Calories: 659
- Fats: 48.7g
- Protein: 42g
- Carbs: 14.2g
- Fiber: 3.3g
- Sugar: 5.8g
12. Maple Glazed Salmon, Sweet Potatoes, and Broccoli
Credit: theseasonedmom.com
For dinner, we’re serving up maple glazed salmon with sweet potatoes and broccoli. Not only is the salmon tender, sweet, and savory, it’s also nutritious.
To make the glaze for the salmon, simply whip together some salt, pepper, mustard, and this organic maple syrup.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 407
- Fats: 16g
- Protein: 31g
- Carbs: 32g
- Fiber: 4g
- Sugar: 16g
13. Mini Meat Loaf Sheet-Pan Meal
Credit: tasteofhome.com
With this dish, we only use one sheet pan for the meatloaf, asparagus, and potatoes. How is this possible?
If you’re a veggie lover like I am, you can add more asparagus to the pan. It might make sense to get an extra-large sheet like this.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 460
- Fats: 19g
- Protein: 29g
- Carbs: 45g
- Fiber: 3g
- Sugar: 13g
14. Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Vegetable Sheet Pan
Credit: therecipecritic.com
This shrimp dish is packed with color and flavor. Not only that, it takes only 20 minutes to cook from start to finish.
Spread your veggies, shrimp, and sausage on your sheet pan and dinner will be ready in 15 – 20 minutes.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 204
- Fats: 9g
- Protein: 24g
- Carbs: 5g
- Fiber: 2g
- Sugar: 3g
15. Crispy Cheddar Pork Chops
Credit: therecipecritic.com
These pork chops are crispy, savory, and cheesy and are a nice spin on your traditional pork chops.
To make them, simply dredge them in a panko mixture made with panko breadcrumbs like these. I usually recommend stacking up on this almond flour and pork rinds.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 591
- Fats: 30g
- Protein: 28g
- Carbs: 55g
- Fiber: 9g
- Sugar: 6g
16. Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower and Chicken
Credit: snixykitchen.com
This parmesan roasted cauliflower and chicken breast dish take only 10 minutes of prep time, then you let your oven do the rest of the work.
The chicken breasts turn out tender on the inside, yet crispy on the outside. This is because we’re using skin-on chicken breasts. Check this spicy curried chicken meal prep recipe if you love chicken meal prep.
Per Serving (calculated for a total of 4 servings):
- Calories: 787
- Fats: 39.6g
- Protein: 51.7g
- Carbs: 59.4g
- Fiber: 4.6g
- Sugar: 5.7g
17. Easy Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin Dinner
Credit: awickedwhisk.com
What I love most about this dish is that it’s a complete meal. We’re making pork tenderloin, baby potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and asparagus all on one pan.
This tenderloin is packed with flavor as it’s already been pre-marinated. For this recipe, we’re using these pre-marinated pork tenderloins.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 306.6
- Fats: 16.4
- Protein: 26.5g
- Carbs: 29.8g
- Fiber: 6.5g
- Sugar: 3.7g
18. Crispy Parmesan Garlic Chicken
Credit: therecipecritic.com
Let’s face it, breading makes everything taste better, even your least favorite veggies! So, if you’re a big fan of breading like I am, you’ll want to give this dish a try.
The breaded chicken comes out juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, and the veggies are cooked to perfection.
Per Serving (out of 4 total):
- Calories: 768
- Fats: 30g
- Protein: 75.75g
- Carbs: 45.25g
- Fiber: 4.5g
- Sugar: 4g
19. Sheet Pan Beef and Broccoli
Credit: eazypeazymealz.com
Now, if you’re getting tired of eating chicken, you’ll want to give this sheet pan beef and broccoli dish a try.
The beef is tender and savory, the broccoli is tender and crisp, and the sauce …delicious!
Per Serving:
- Calories: 324
- Fats: 11g
- Protein: 40g
- Carbs: 13g
- Fiber: 2g
- Sugar: 5g
20. Keto Sheet Pan Pizza
Credit: afamilyfeast.com
Now, I‘m a big fan of the pizza- who isn’t? But, pizza is notoriously high in carbs, and carbs can make you drowsy.
So, having a keto sheet pan pizza like this can help satisfy your pizza cravings without having to take a nap right after. This pizza is crunchy, cheesy, and delicious, just like your typical pizza.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 359
- Fats: 16.6g
- Protein: 29.1g
- Carbs: 13.1g
- Fiber: 4.3g
- Sugar: 4.9g
21. Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil
Credit: eazypeazymealz.com
Do you have a family of picky eaters? Then, you may want to give this sheet pan shrimp boil a try!
It features delicious ingredients like baby red and yellow potatoes, corn on the cob, sausage- and we can’t forget the shrimp. It’s so flavourful, has tons of variety, and only takes 15 minutes of prep time.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 825
- Fats: 46g
- Protein: 52g
- Carbs: 51g
- Fiber: 6g
- Sugar: 9g
22. Orange Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner
Credit: lemonsandzest.com
Chicken is amazing, but after a while, it can get pretty boring. So, if you’re looking to change things up a bit, this recipe may be for you.
So, we’re serving up chicken Asian style with this orange chicken. It is juicy, sweet, and savory with just a hint of heat.
Per Serving (calculated for a total of 4 servings):
- Calories: 392
- Fats: 12g
- Protein: 42.1g
- Carbs: 34.4g
- Fiber: 4.1g
- Sugar: 26.3g
23. Honey Garlic Shrimp and Broccoli
Credit: peasandcrayons.com
Are you looking for a dish that is low in fat, but still delicious? If so, you’ll want to give this dish a try.
It contains only 3 grams of fat per serving and is bursting with flavor. What’s more, the shrimp is succulent and the broccoli is delicious. You might also like this honey garlic chicken meal prep.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 357
- Fats: 3g
- Protein: 50g
- Carbs: 30g
- Fiber: 2g
- Sugar: 23g
24. Honey Balsamic Chicken and Veggies
Credit: eatyourselfskinny.com
So, we’ve got you covered with another over-the-top chicken dish. It’s full of flavor, yet low in calories and fat- double points for that!
Now, this chicken is sweet, savory, and tangy due to the honey balsamic sauce, we’re using. To make the sauce, all you need is some honey, balsamic vinegar, garlic cloves, and some Dijon mustard.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 208
- Fats: 3.3g
- Protein: 24.3g
- Carbs: 20.1g
- Fiber: 2.3g
- Sugar: 14.3g
25. Sheet Pan BBQ Tofu
Credit: pinchofyum.com
Are you vegan or just trying to incorporate more vegan meals? Well, this sheet pan barbecue tofu dish is for you.
Tofu is a great source of protein and can be an excellent source of calcium, depending on which type of tofu you buy. You might like this spicy chickpea meal prep bowl.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 174
- Fats: 9.7g
- Protein: 12.4g
- Carbs: 12.7g
- Fiber: 1.1g
- Sugar: 7g
26. Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon
Credit: eatyourselfskinny.com
If you’re a fan of salmon, you’re going to love this dish. It’s not any old salmon, it’s ginger soy-glazed salmon.
The salmon comes out tender and flaky, and it’s extra delicious thanks to the ginger soy glaze.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 391
- Fats: 11.3g
- Protein: 47.2g
- Carbs: 24.9g
- Fiber: 5g
- Sugar: 13.4g
27. Sheet Pan Garlic Ginger Chicken and Broccoli
Credit: pinchofyum.com
If you’re looking to add some more Asian-inspired chicken dishes to your menu, this one’s for you.
Now, Asian dishes can contain a lot of refined sugar due to the sauces, but this one doesn’t. This is because we’re using Medjool dates to add sweetness.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 409
- Fats: 17.7g
- Protein: 34.1g
- Carbs: 31.9g
- Fiber: 5.8g
- Sugar: 19.9g
28. Sheet Pan Chicken Tinga Bowls
Credit: pinchofyum.com
Are you in the mood for Mexican? Then, you’ll want to try these chicken tinga bowls.
This chicken is moist, saucy, and spicy. And the key to the flavor is … you guessed it, the sauce.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 356
- Fats: 16.1g
- Protein: 31.4g
- Carbs: 16.3g
- Fiber: 5.2g
- Sugar: 8.8g
29. Garlic Herb Chicken & Sweet Potato Meal Prep
Credit: cafedelites.com
If you’re looking to jazz up your traditional chicken and potatoes, this dish is for you.
Instead of white or yellow potatoes, we’re using sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are a nice alternative to white or yellow potatoes, plus, they’re rich in Vitamin A.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 396
- Fats: 18g
- Protein: 37g
- Carbs: 22g
- Fiber: 6g
- Sugar: 6g
30. Healthy 20 Minute Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies
Credit: gimmedelicious.com
Now, we’re using smoked turkey sausage for this dish, but you can use any type of sausage; Italian sausage, chorizo, Andouille (if you like it spicy like me).
And the seasonings make the sausage taste even more amazing, and it’s nothing complicated. You just add salt, black pepper, garlic cloves, olive oil, and some Italian seasoning.
Per Serving (calculated for a total of 4 servings):
- Calories: 366
- Fats: 17.2g
- Protein: 34.6g
- Carbs: 19.3g
- Fiber: 2.9g
- Sugar: 4g
31. Sheet Pan Tempeh and Fall Vegetables
Credit:cozypeachkitchen.com
Many people want to switch to a plant-based diet. However, eating plant-based doesn’t have to be expensive. Buying veggies in season is a great way to save money on your grocery bills.
And this sheet pan dish is packed with seasonal fall veggies. These include brussels sprouts, carrots, sweet potatoes, and leeks.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 301
- Fats: 10g
- Protein: 15g
- Carbs: 42g
- Fiber: 6g
- Sugar: 14g
32. Sheet Pan Loaded Cauliflower
Credit:thismomsmenu.com
Looking for another way to trick your kids into eating their veggies. This dish is a great option.
The cauliflower is nicely roasted with deep caramelization. And you’re loading them with crispy bacon, ooey-gooey melted cheese, green onions, and sour cream.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 272
- Fats: 22g
- Protein: 12g
- Carbs: 8g
- Fiber: 3g
- Sugar: 3g
33. Sheet Pan Honey Soy Chicken Dinner
Credit:onepotonly.com
This Sheet Pan Dinner is nice and homey. You’ve got roasted baby potatoes, red onions, and grape tomatoes.
So you’re getting lots of natural sweetness and nutrients too. And you’re marinating your chicken thighs with honey, soy sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, and rice vinegar.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 798
- Fats: 36g
- Protein: 60g
- Carbs: 65g
- Fiber: 4g
- Sugar: 35g
34. Sheet Pan BBQ Tofu
Credit:runningtothekitchen.com
This Sheet Pan BBQ Tofu is sure to win over die-hard meat-lovers. That’s because you’re coating your baked tofu with a BBQ dry rub spice mix and BBQ sauce.
So, your tofu has lots of BBQ flavors. And you’re also tossing your veggies with the rub and BBQ sauce.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 300
- Fats: 17g
- Protein: 14g
- Carbs: 27g
- Fiber: 5g
- Sugar: 11g
35. Sheet Pan Shrimp Tacos
Credit:therusticfoodie.com
I’m a big fan of shrimp, like many of you. Not only is it tasty, but it’s ready in just a couple of minutes.
So it’s ideal for when you need dinner on the table – ten minutes ago. These Sheet Pan Shrimp Tacos are ready in just 20 minutes.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 328
- Fats: 9g
- Protein: 25g
- Carbs: 38g
- Fiber: 4g
- Sugar: 6g
36. Oven Roasted Chicken Shawarma
Credit:bonappeteach.com
Craving a bit of Lebanese takeout? Satisfy your cravings with this Oven Roasted Chicken Shawarma.
It’s satisfying and full of delicious Lebanese flavors. That’s because of all the warming spices you’re using. This recipe is great as a low calorie meal prep.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 328
- Fats: 19g
- Protein: 37g
- Carbs: 4g
- Fiber: 1g
- Sugar: 2g
37. Sausage Bake Dinner
Credit:mamagourmand.com
Do you need a hearty dish for dinner? This dish is an excellent option.
It’s packed with Italian Sausage, sweet onions, sweet potatoes, and pears. All tossed in olive oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, allspice, salt, and pepper.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 569
- Fats: 40g
- Protein: 17g
- Carbs: 38g
- Fiber: 6g
- Sugar: 19g
38. Garlic Butter Salmon
Credit:littlesunnykitchen.com
You’re slathering garlic butter sauce on salmon and veggies. So your salmon and veggies are creamy, savory, and garlicky.
The addition of potatoes and green beans adds a home-style dish. So this dish is wholesome yet delicious.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 445
- Fats: 20g
- Protein: 38g
- Carbs: 28g
- Fiber: 5g
- Sugar: 4g
39. Oven Baked Gnocchi with Sausage and Vegetables
Credit:livinglou.com
So to change things up, you can use gnocchi. Your gnocchi actually puffs up and becomes pillowy – just the way it should.
And then, you add Italian sausages, cherry tomatoes, and broccoli. It’s the perfect taste of Italy.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 696
- Fats: 40g
- Protein: 23g
- Carbs: 64g
- Fiber: 7g
- Sugar: 4g
40. Vegetarian Sausage Sheet Pan Dinner
Credit:toasterovenlove.com
Looking for a vegetarian dish that will satisfy your sweet tooth? This one is a good option.
It’s full of delicious fall flavors, from the roasted Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, red onions, and apples. And the vegetarian Sausage adds tons of meatiness.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 446
- Fats: 17.6g
- Protein: 31.7g
- Carbs: 46.2g
- Fiber: 11.5g
- Sugar: 15.5g
41. Acorn Squash and Pork Chops
Credit:peelwithzeal.com
The pork chops are moist and golden-brown. And you’re seasoning them with salt, pepper, and dried sage.
So your pork chops turn out savory, spicy, and earthy. The acorn squash and cranberries add sweetness and zing, complementing the fattiness of the pork chops.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 490
- Fats: 33g
- Protein: 36g
- Carbs: 12g
- Fiber: 3g
42. Sheet Pan Ratatouille
Credit:plantbasedcooking.com
Need another great dinner idea for date night? Give this Sheet Pan Ratatouille a try. It’s bright, colorful, fresh, and light. So you’ll definitely have room for a decadent dessert.
The mushrooms add umami and meatiness. While the green pepper and Roma tomatoes add sweetness. The zucchini and eggplant add additional nutrition.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 122
- Fats: 1.2g
- Protein: 6.2g
- Carbs: 26.8g
- Fiber: 9.1g
- Sugar: 12.9g
43. One Pan Shrimp and Potatoes
Credit:mykitchenlove.com
On the menu are succulent shrimp, baby potatoes, and broccoli. And they’re tossed in a mouthwatering garlic butter sauce.
You’re also adding fresh lemon juice for an extra pop of flavor. Best of all, you’re taking just ten minutes to prep everything.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 293
- Fats: 7g
- Protein: 23g
- Carbs: 35g
- Fiber: 6g
- Sugar: 3g
44. Sheet Pan Chicken and Vegetables Stir Fry
Credit:lemonblossoms.com
Looking for some more restaurant-quality dishes? Give this dish a try. And you’re right – this Stir Fry is bursting with a ton of Asian flavors. And I like how fresh this Stir-Fry is.
There are carrots, sugar snap peas, broccoli, and red bell peppers. So this Stir Fry is quite light.
Check out more pescatarian meal prep here.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 190
- Fats: 3g
- Protein: 27g
- Carbs: 11g
- Fiber: 3g
- Sugar: 4g
45. Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies
Credit:artfrommytable.com
This Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies is tender and simply seasoned with salt, pepper, and Montreal steak seasoning. And it’s accompanied by broccoli and cherry tomatoes.
But what makes this steak over the top is the Boursin cheese sauce. It’s creamy, buttery, and adds extra moisture to your steak.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 310
- Fats: 3g
- Protein: 38g
- Carbs: 11g
- Fiber: 4g
- Sugar: 4g
46. Chicken Meatloaf with Bacon
Credit:chefjar.com
Time for some Chicken Meatloaf with Bacon. No, that wasn’t a typo.
This Meatloaf is actually made with chicken breasts. You’re stuffing your chicken breasts with a mixture of sauteed zucchini, onion, and garlic.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 508
- Fats: 36g
- Protein: 34g
- Carbs: 11g
- Fiber: 2g
- Sugar: 3g
47. Sausage and Cajun Sweet Potato
Credit:deliciousonadime.com
Did someone say Sausage and Cajun Sweet Potato? You had me at Sausage…and Cajun….and Sweet Potato.
This dish is the perfect marriage of flavors. There’s savory Sausage, sweet potatoes, and the spiciness of the Cajun mix.
Per Serving:
- Calories: 559
- Fats: 42g
- Protein: 21g
- Carbs: 24g
- Fiber: 6g
- Sugar: 5g
47 Sheet Pan Recipes for Easy Cleanup
Need an easy lunch or dinner? These Sheet Pan Recipes are perfect for that - full of flavors, fairly easy to make, and super filling.
5 from 2 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Course Meal Prep
Cuisine American
Servings 6
Ingredients
- meat of choice
- veggies
- seasoning
- legumes or grains
Instructions
Scroll up to get a bunch of easy, yummy, and delicious recipes. Don't be afraid to get creative with the ingredients, you might discover a flavor you didn't know you liked.
Get your shopping list going and make sure you've got all the ingredients.
Get cooking and make your nextSheet Pan Meal!
Notes
Which one of these recipes was your favorite? Let me know in the comment section or on Pinterest!
Tried this recipe?Leave a comment below with your rating! I love the feedback and respond to every comment!