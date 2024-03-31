Creamy Carrot Soup Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

Creamy ginger-scented carrot soup topped with a swirl of cream and fresh chives makes a cozy vegetarian lunch or dinner.You’ll love this soup!

Recipe Overview Why you’ll love it: This soup is so creamy and delicious, and you’ll be glad to know that it’s nutritious, too. How long it takes: 55 minutes

Equipment you’ll need: soup pan, immersion blender

Servings: makes 7 cups

Table of Contents close 1 Recipe Overview

2 About this Recipe

3 What You’ll Need

4 How to Make This Recipe

5 Blending Tip

6 FAQs

7 Make It Your Own

8 Make-Ahead Ideas



10 More Vegetarian Soups

11 Get the Recipe: Creamy Carrot Soup Recipe

This beautifully hued creamy carrot soup is so satisfying, nutritious, and absolutely delicious. With a pound and a half of carrots, it’s bursting with goodness and lots of Vitamin A (16,488 IU per serving!). You may think a creamy soup like this would be high in calories but a one cup serving is only 137 calories. And it’s gluten-free.

Carrot soup is a nice change from tomato soup. We love tomato soup and have it often. One of our favorites is this smoky roasted tomato soup with smoked paprika and our Instant Pot tomato soup is so creamy and easy to make, too.

But enough about tomato soup! We’re here to sing the praises of this creamy carrot soup. It isn’t difficult to make, and isn’t it beautiful?

How does that phrase go? Oh yeah, “When the cat’s away, the mouse will play.” Well, when my husband is gone for an evening I get really crazy. Are you ready for this one? I’m not sure you are….

Okay, I’ll tell you. If you promise not to say anything to my hubby.

I cook vegetarian food. Gasp! I know, I’m a crazy woman.

I’m not actually avegetarian, as you might have realized from this blog, but I don’t need meat at every meal. In fact, I could eat popcorn as a meal. Okay, I actually do eat popcorn as a meal. All the time.

Anyway, back to the topic at hand. When my husband isn’t home for dinner, I also like trying new recipes that he might not necessarily enjoy and this is one of them. He doesn’t know what he’s missing!

Serve this soup as a vegetarian entrée with a thick slice of whole grain bread or homemade corn muffins. I often serve it with crackers and protein-rich edamame dip. It also goes really well with air fryer grilled cheese sandwiches. Try it tonight!

About this Recipe

Making this soup isn’t at all difficult. The carrots do have to simmer for about a half hour so they get nice and soft but that’s all hands off time.

You’ll need a stick blender or a regular blender to make the soup nice and smooth. Please be careful of hot spatters!

I’ll run through the recipe here and give you lots of helpful hints. Keep reading for the recipe card near the bottom of the post. It’s printable, has complete instructions, and nutrition information.

What You’ll Need

Carrots: Lots and lots of carrots! Buy regular carrots. I like the big ones so I don’t have to peel as much (that’s my lazy tip!). Canned carrots are a possible shortcut and I’ve included instructions for those in the recipe card.

Lots and lots of carrots! Buy regular carrots. I like the big ones so I don’t have to peel as much (that’s my lazy tip!). Canned carrots are a possible shortcut and I’ve included instructions for those in the recipe card. Onion: Use a medium-sized onion. Any type of onion is fine but regular yellow cooking onions are economical and perfect for soups.

Use a medium-sized onion. Any type of onion is fine but regular yellow cooking onions are economical and perfect for soups. Garlic: There’s just a hint of garlic in the soup, only one clove.

There’s just a hint of garlic in the soup, only one clove. Olive Oil and a Pinch of Salt: The carrots and onions are sautéed lightly in oil before a longer simmer to tenderize them.

The carrots and onions are sautéed lightly in oil before a longer simmer to tenderize them. Vegetable Broth: Choose low-sodium if you can find it. If you’re not vegetarian, chicken stock or broth is fine too.

Choose low-sodium if you can find it. If you’re not vegetarian, chicken stock or broth is fine too. Dark Brown Sugar: The molasses-like flavor of dark brown sugar enhances the natural sweetness of the carrots.

The molasses-like flavor of dark brown sugar enhances the natural sweetness of the carrots. Ground Ginger: To keep things easier, we use ground ginger. Fresh ginger is a good option too. If you love curry, substitute a teaspoon of curry powder .

To keep things easier, we use ground ginger. Fresh ginger is a good option too. If you love curry, substitute a teaspoon of . Heavy Cream: A half cup of cream makes this soup wow-worthy.

A half cup of cream makes this soup wow-worthy. Fresh Chives, for optional garnish.

How to Make This Recipe

You’ll need a large soup pan. While this carrot ginger soup looks kinda fancy, it’s pretty easy to make.

Begin by prepping the carrots, onion, and garlic. The carrots should be peeled and chopped into fairly uniform slices. Warm up a little oil in the soup pan and add the carrots and onion, sautéing them about ten minutes or until they are beginning to soften. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for one more minute.

Add the broth and a cup of water. Bring the pot to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer the veggies for about thirty minutes, or until the carrots are soft. Test the tenderness by forking a carrot out of the pot. You should be able to mash it pretty easily with the fork.

Stir in the brown sugar and ground ginger. Carefully use an immersion blender to blend the soup until it’s very smooth. A regular blender works but you will have to do it in batches. Be very careful while pouring the hot soup.

Blending Tip Take the pan off the burner and set it on a hot pad on the counter or in the sink. Tip the pan slightly with one hand while you use the immersion blender in the other hand. Tipping the pan reduces spatters and circulates the soup so that it blends evenly.

Return the pan to the stove with the heat turned very low. Stir in the heavy cream and serve topped with chopped fresh chives or parsley, if desired.

This soup goes well with a sandwich, too. Try curry chicken salad or turkey salad on croissants for a hearty soup and sandwich meal.

FAQs

Is carrot soup healthy? Yes! This carrot soup is made with a lot of carrots. Carrots are nutritious, containing beta carotene which is good for the health of your eyes. Carrots have other antioxidants and vitamins. They are high in fiber and are proven to reduce your risk of cancer, heart disease, and high cholesterol (Healthline). Can I use baby carrots in soup? You certainly could use baby carrots in soup. Personally I find baby carrots over-processed and less flavorful, which is the reason why I recommend regular-sized carrots. Generally, organic carrots are sweeter and taste better than non-organic. What can I do with a lot of carrots? Besides making carrot soup, you can prepare carrots in a variety of ways. They are good in many soups, like minestrone soup or vegetable soup. I pretty much add a carrot or two to almost every soup I make. They add sweetness, color, nutrition, and flavor.

Add a finely shredded carrot to spaghetti sauce for extra (invisible) nutrition and to tone down the acidity of tomatoes and add natural sweetness. You can make a creamy carrot pasta sauce, too, without tomatoes.

Have you ever roasted carrots? Roasted carrots with cumin seeds are so good! You can’t beat the convenience of these crockpot carrots with cinnamon glaze. And brown sugar glazed carrots with bourbon are outstanding!

And don’t forget carrot muffins with raisins, or these extra special carrot muffins with a cream cheese filling. Just like carrot cake! See Also 21 Day Fix Family Friendly Recipes - unOriginal Mom

Make It Your Own

If you’re in a hurry, use canned carrots . They’re pretty soft already so you won’t have to cook the soup as long, and they’re already peeled. See recipe notes for details.

. They’re pretty soft already so you won’t have to cook the soup as long, and they’re already peeled. See recipe notes for details. This creamy carrot soup can be topped in a variety of ways. Homemade croutons are always a good topper for soup. Try roasted pepitas , candied pecans , or sliced almonds. This homemade savory granola is really unique and is nut-free. Fried sage leaves, crispy shallots, or crumbled bacon are good toppers, too.

Homemade are always a good topper for soup. Try roasted , , or sliced almonds. This homemade is really unique and is nut-free. Fried sage leaves, crispy shallots, or crumbled are good toppers, too. Instead of heavy cream, use Greek yogurt thinned with a bit of milk. Take the soup off the heat before adding yogurt or it may curdle.

Omit the cream for a vegan or dairy free soup. I’ve made this soup both with and without cream and it’s good both ways. Omit the extra cup of water which is added with the broth. If you would like it to be thicker, stir in a couple tablespoons of potato flakes. Or try this carrot ginger soup made with coconut milk.

Make-Ahead Ideas

To get a head start on making this soup, prep the carrots and onion a day or two ahead of time. Put them in a covered bowl or resealable bag in the fridge.

This soup can easily be made up to three days in advance and refrigerated.

Storage & Reheating Tips

Carrot soup will keep in the refrigerator in covered bowl for up to three days. Reheat slowly over low heat until the soup is warmed through.

If you’d like to make soup to freeze, omit the cream. The soup can be frozen for up to 6 months. To serve, thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Reheat over low heat until the soup is hot, then turn down the heat and slowly stir in the cream.

Interested in a weekly meal plan (it’s free!) that includes this recipe? Take a look at my Meal Plan (#3). You’ll find a wholesome recipe for each weekday plus a categorized grocery list. Let me do the planning for you this week!

We’ll be adding a new meal plan weekly. If you’re interested, browse all of our meal plans.