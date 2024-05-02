20 Christmas Side Dishes & Recipes To Pair With Any Main (2024)

Christmas ham and turkey may be the centerpieces of a holiday spread, but let's be frank: Dinner is all about the Christmas side dishes this year (looking at you, mac and cheese). Think about it — a tiny portion of your plate is dedicated to the ham (or turkey), while the rest is piled high with potatoes and casseroles. Obviously, that means that serious thought must go into choosing your cozy Christmas dinner sides. Good news: we've done all the work for you. Pour yourself a co*cktail, and bookmark the following Christmas side dishes and recipes that will work wonderfully with your holiday menu.

Cheesy Gnocchi Think of this like mac and cheese's cousin. It's cheesy, it's warm, and it'll still give you those same comfort food feelings. (via Brit + Co)



Romanesco Christmas Trees With Parmesan Snow This six-ingredient dish takes advantage of Romanesco's tree-like shape, which looks adorable when dusted with cheesy "snow." This is a Christmas side dish that'll get even the pickiest eater to eat their broccoli. (via Brit + Co)



Vegan Butter Board If you're like us and you have a big spread to much on all Christmas long, then brunch food is a totally acceptable side dish. We'll be adding plenty of berries and maple syrup. (via Brit + Co)



Cheesy Sweet Potato Gratin With Thanksgiving long gone, forgo a marshmallow topping in favor of savory sage, Gruyère cheese, and heavy cream on sliced, baked-until-bubbly sweet potatoes. You can save the marshmallows for your cocoa. (via Brit + Co)



Scallion and Greek Yogurt Slow-Cooker Mashed Potatoes If you want a healthier holiday feast but can't give up mashed potatoes, look no further than this more virtuous version, made creamy and protein-rich with Greek yogurt. (via Brit + Co)



Gluten-Free Frittata Christmas Side Dish Another great brunch option, this frittata features a variety of ingredients that you probably already have in your fridge, like onions, turkey, and cheese. (via Brit + Co)



Easy Stuffed Mushrooms These bites can be served hot or cold, and can be totally customized to fit your preferences. Nix the meat and cheese to make them vegan or take out the olives for less salt. (via Brit + Co)



Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes There would be anarchy if there weren’t traditional mashed potatoes at the Christmas dinner table. They’ll turn out just right by using a simple recipe that everyone will love. (via Cooking Classy)



Easy Creamed Corn Any dish with "easy" in the name is essential for a smooth and perfect Christmas dinner. Prep everything ahead of time, and pop the corn in the oven at the last minute to ensure it stays piping hot. (via Damn Delicious)



Creamy Parsnip and Carrot Bake Carrots pair well with parsnips, its earthier veggie cousin. In this recipe, they’re baked in a creamy, dairy-free sauce that coats every bite. (via Full of Plants)



Cornmeal Biscuits With Cheddar, Chives, and Jalapeños You need something to soak up all that butter and gravy, so you might as well make it these spicy, cheesy biscuits. (via Brit + Co)

Vegan Butternut Squash and Spinach Casserole This feel-good dish comes together with layers of sliced butternut squash, cashew cream, and a spinach "cream" sauce with coconut milk, almond butter, and garlic. Vegans, rejoice! (via Nick Hopper/Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook)



Hedgehog Roasted Rosemary Potatoes You've heard of Hasselback potatoes, but these hedgehog roasted potatoes might have them beat for being both a tasty and adorable Christmas side dish recipe. They're tender inside but full of crispy bits and have plenty of nooks and crannies to fill with butter and gravy. (via Sprinkles and Sprouts)



Browned Butter Lemon-Garlic Green Beans Sometimes you need a lighter side dish to help balance out a heavy meal. With a rich butter sauce and lemon juice for balance, these green beans do just the trick. (via Host the Toast)



Spinach and Mushroom Gnocchi Casserole Christmas Side Dish Gnocchi gets the royal treatment with sliced cremini mushrooms, fresh herbs, and three kinds of cheese. Best part? This casserole can be made ahead of time, frozen, and reheated. (via Brit + Co)



Roasted Beet, Avocado, and Citrus Salad This salad might look summery, but citrus shines in the winter. Avocado and beets add to the festive color scheme, and goat cheese provides creaminess. (via Chelsea's Messy Apron)



Garlic Roasted Mushrooms If there’s a dish to convert someone into a mushroom lover, this is it. The veggies act like sponges that soak up garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. What’s not to love? (via Savory Tooth)



Sausage Cranberry Brioche Stuffing Give your stuffing some extra flair with dried cranberries and chopped pear. Pillowy brioche soaks up all that sausage goodness. (via The Suburban Soapbox)



White Cheddar Truffle Mac and Cheese Mac and cheese is a staple on many holiday tables. Upgrade your favorite version with white cheddar cheese and a dash of truffle oil. (via The Girl on Bloor)



