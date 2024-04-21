Ottolenghi's Couscous, Cherry Tomato & Herb Salad Recipe on Food52 (2024)

"This salad is perfect at a summer barbecue, great alongside all sorts of grilled meats and vegetables. Make the couscous, onion, and raisin mix 1 day in advance, if you like, and keep separately in the fridge—just bring back to room temperature before serving."

This recipe is featured in the story, A Simple, Make-Ahead Menu from Ottolenghi’s Latest Cookbook, sponsored by Ten Speed Press. It is reprinted from Simple, by Yotam Ottolenghi with Tara Wigley and Esme Howarth, with permission from our partner Ten Speed Press.

This recipe was featured on our new cook-along podcast Play Me a Recipe. Listen as Arati Menon cooks her way through this recipe, offering insider tips and backstory along the way. —Food52