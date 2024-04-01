Easy Vegan Flatbread Recipe - By The Forkful (2024)

Jump to Recipe

An easy vegan flatbread recipe for amazingly fluffy, soft flatbread every time! A really simple flatbread recipe that you can knock up in just a few steps (with a one-hour hands-off proving time), and so easy to customize with different herbs, spices, and toppings.

This recipe could even be adapted to make vegan flatbread pizza, or topped with vegan cheese and seasonings for a delicious dinner all by itself!

I first started making these flatbreads back in 2020 when we were in the depths of lockdown and it seemed like everyone and their neighbour was baking bread and banana bread to pass the time!

And I have to say, the results from using just simple ingredients and a bit of patience are truly amazing.

These vegan flatbreads are a great option for making bread quickly because the flatbread dough only needs a first proof (1 hour), and you can then form them into patty shapes and cook in a skillet or non-stick pan. No second prove needed

How To Make Vegan Flatbreads (No Yogurt!)

Typically, flatbreads are made with yogurt. To make this recipe vegan, I instead used olive oil and water, and they still turn out beautifully fluffy and soft – I really have to resist just eating one after another when they’re fresh and still warm straight out of the oven!

You don’t need any special equipment for this recipe – a mixing bowl to mix up your ingredients, and a baking sheet or cast iron skillet for cooking these easy flatbreads is about it.

Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients

To make this vegan flatbread recipe, you’ll start by combining the all purpose flour, activated instant yeast, and a generous pinch of salt in a large bowl. You could also add a little garlic powder here.

Step 2: Add the wet ingredients

Then, add olive oil and slowly pour your room temperature water into the dry ingredients, gently combining with your hand until it forms a dough. You might not need all the water stated in the ingredients in the recipe card below.

I’ve also seen some people using almond milk or another plant-based milk like oat milk which could work great – although I’ve not personally tested this variation yet!

Step 3: Knead Your Dough

Next, tip the dough out onto a floured work surface and knead for 4 – 5 minutes until the dough is springy and holds together.

Place back in a clean mixing bowl coated with a little bit more olive oil, and cover. Leave to prove for one hour in a warm room.

Step 4: Make Your Dough Balls

After one hour, the dough should have doubled in size (this never fails to be an exciting reveal for me!) Tip the dough out onto a floured surface again and separate into 5 or 6 equal pieces.

Roll the pieces into dough balls and then flatten into patty shapes or roll them out using a rolling pin if you want much thinner pizza dough bases. They don’t have to be perfect circles – rustic is best for homemade flatbread, in my opinion!

Step 5: Cook Your Flatbreads

Once you have your patties ready, heat a skillet or non-stick pan, and gently add your first flattened dough ball. Cook on medium-high heat for 2 – 3 minutes – the dough will puff up and may form bubbles in places.

Flip the flatbread and cook for the same amount of time on the other side. As you can see from the pictures, the flatbread should be golden brown and even slightly charred in places. This results in beautifully fluffy flatbreads that you can then load up with ingredients such as red onions, red peppers, kalamata olives, hummus, and more. Alternatively, you could spread some pizza sauce, vegan cheese, and your favorite toppings over the flatbread dough before cooking, then place in the oven for 15 minutes for a homemade flatbread pizza.

Expert: Once the flatbread is cooked on both sides, place on a cooling rack and brush one side with your garlic and herb topping, if using! This simple recipe is also great with fresh basil and diced sundried tomatoes – yum!

These are best perfect fresh and warm, but should keep for a few days in an airtight container in the fridge – simply re-heat in a pan or pop in the toaster. I would leave the herb topping off until you are going to eat the flatbread.

Vegan flatbread toppings:

A few amazing toppings for these flatbreads include:

Garlic, coriander, and olive oil (pictured)

Garlic and parsley butter

Baba Ganoush

Harissa paste

Hummus and roasted chickpeas

Guacamole

Sun-dried tomato sauce with grilled vegetables (like a mini pizza!)

Topped with vegan pesto and toasted pine nuts, red pepper flakes, or sunflower seeds.

You can also use this dough as a great base to make pizzas – instead of separating into 5 or 6 pizzas, you can simply roll out the dough to form two large pizza bases, top them with whatever toppings you want to use, and then bake in the oven for 15 minutes until cooked!

Expert Tips:

– This recipe is great for making in a large batch – simply double up the ingredients and freeze any cooked flatbreads for later! They should store for up to 3 months wrapped in cling film.

– For best results, store the dough in a warm room while proving and keep covered.

– Avoid making your dough patties too thick or the middle might not cook if you’re cooking them in a skillet.

– These flatbreads are amazing as a side dish, but also make a fantastic base for your favourite marinara sauce and pizza toppings – I’d recommend cooking on a baking tray, not directly on an oven rack, however.