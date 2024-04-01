Golden Beet & Kohlrabi Recipe: Root Vegetable Latkes (2024)

Crispy and flavorful, these golden root vegetable latkes are filled with golden beets, carrots, potatoes, and kohlrabi. It was originally developed as a kohlrabi recipe, but as I started making it other root vegetables just “fell in”. And every different vegetable just made the pancakes more delicious! I served my vegan latkes with a mixture of soy sauce and sriracha, but I really advocate for getting creative with the sauces- try tahini, apple sauce, vegan sour cream, mustard, or chutney- these crispy, crunchy little root vegetable pancakes will be the perfect companion for any of those and more.

What is Kohlrabi?

Kohlrabi is a favorite vegetable of mine, but also one I struggle to find good ideas to cook. Kohlrabi comes in white, purple, and light green bulbs, all of which were bred from the wild cabbage plant. Kohlrabi translates from German as cabbage (kohl) radish (rabi). Kohlrabi bulbs are crisp and mild, and can be eaten raw or cooked. They are often featured in salads, and makes a great vegetable to dip in hummus or other dips. They have a thick, woody membrane that needs to be removed before eating (a pairing knife works better than a peeler), and the leaves are also edible. Kohlrabi leaves can be used to replace kale or collard greens in recipes.

About Vegan Potato Pancakes

Latkes and potato pancakes are one in the same- the former is typically eaten by Jewish people to celebrate Hanukkah, the later being a more general name for a dish enjoyed by many cultures across Europe. Typically, latkes or potato pancakes are made with an egg to bind the dish together, but that’s not really needed- in this recipe, the binding properties of gluten are used. Just stir the pancake batter a little, and you’ll be left with something sticky enough to form crisp pancakes.

How to Make Golden Beet & Kohlrabi Recipe: Root Vegetable Latkes

To make this kohlrabi recipe, start by grating all the root vegetables- if you have a food processor with a grater attachment, use it. I almost never cut myself with a knife, but I grate a little of my fingers every time I try and use a grater. Plus you’ll save a lot of time. Once the vegetables are grated, use your hands to squeeze out as much moisture as possible from the vegetables, and mix together all the ingredients for the pancakes. Give it a good mix, as that helps the gluten bonds develop. Heat some oil in a large skillet, and add a small pile of the batter (about 1/4 cup or so). Use your spatula to flatten the batter into a thin pancake, and then cook the pancakes until crispy. Flip, and cook again. Use paper towels to blot off any extra oil, and enjoy warm.

Golden Beet & Kohlrabi Recipe: Root Vegetable Latkes

Golden Beet & Kohlrabi Recipe: Root Vegetable Latkes Ingredients 2 medium-sized kohlrabi bulbs, peeled

2 medium-sized golden beets

2 medium-sized potatoes

2 medium-sized carrots

½ large onion

3 cloves of garlic

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. Italian seasoning (or your favorite spice blend)

Grate the kohlrabi bulbs, beets, potatoes, and carrots (you can save time if you have a food processor with a grater attachment). Use your hands to squeeze as much moisture as possible from the vegetables, then place the squeezed, grated vegetables in a large mixing bowl. Add all the other ingredients (aside from the oil) as well as ½ cup of water, and mix well to combine, stirring a little longer than necessary to help the gluten bonds develop. Heat a generous amount of oil on medium-high in a large skillet. Once they oil is hot, take a small clump of dough and place it in the hot pan. Flatten as much as possible with your spatula, and repeat until your skillet is full. Cook for around 4 minutes on each side, or until it has started to brown and is crispy. Transfer cooked pancakes onto a plate lined with paper towels and blot of excess oil. Serve warm. Notes Be creative with the sauces you serve with- applesauce is traditional and delicious, but try mango chutney, tzatziki, horseradish, mustard, vegan sour cream with fresh dill, tomato sauce, sriracha, soy sauce, or top with a fresh slaw. https://veryveganval.com/2019/07/30/golden-beet-kohlrabi-recipe-root-vegetable-latkes/

