Jamie Oliver's 'best roast potato' recipe tried and tested (2024)

Without a shadow of a doubt, roast spuds have to be our favourite thing about a Sunday lunch (alongside a homemade apple crumble to follow of course).

There are lots of recipes available to follow online and in cook books for the ultimate roast potatoes but there was one method that particularly caught our eye.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's 'Best Roast Potato' recipe is a bit different to many we had stumbled across before, so we decided to try it out.

Jamie said on his website: “Simple as roast potatoes are, there’s a handful of tiny, but important, details – picked up throughout my cooking career – that when combined give you this ultimate recipe, which I believe creates the perfect roast potato. What a luxury."

Needless to say they were immense.

Crisp and crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy in the middle, they tasted absolutely divine.

They did require some prep work as he suggests peeling and buttering them up a day in advance, but it was worth it.

Plus it does save you some stress in the long run especially if you are cooking for a crowd the following day.

The secret to making them super crispy is to "gently half-squash each potato", Jamie said.

He also uses olive oil and garlic, plus fresh garlic and sage to intensify the flavours.

Watch how we got on in the video above and make them yourselves using his easy recipe below.

Jamie Oliver's Best Roast Potato recipe (serves 5)

Ingredients

1.25 kg medium Maris Piper potatoes

2 tablespoons goose fat or unsalted butter

Drizzle olive oil

1/2 bulb of garlic

1/4 bunch fresh sage

Method

Get ahead

Peel the potatoes, keeping them whole, and ideally all about the same size (8cm). Parboil them in a pan of boiling salted water for 15 minutes – this will ensure that the insides become really fluffy. Drain in a colander and leave to steam dry for 2 minutes – this will help the fat to stick to the potatoes. Give the colander a few light shakes to chuff up the edges of the potatoes, giving you maximum surface area for a crispy exterior as they roast. Place the goose fat or butter and 1 tablespoon of oil in your largest roasting tray. Tip in the potatoes, add a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then toss to coat, and spread out in one fairly snug, even layer but with small gaps between them. Cover and pop in the fridge overnight.

On the day

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Squash the garlic bulbs, then lightly crush each unpeeled clove and add to the tray – this gives you sweet, caramelised garlic and adds a gentle perfume to the potatoes. Roast for 1 hour, or until the potatoes are crisp and golden all over. Remove the tray from the oven. We’re nearly there, but we’ve got one last application of love and care, which is the game-changer. Gently half-squash each potato with a fish slice or masher so they kind of push into each other and fill the tray. Pick the sage leaves and – importantly – toss with a little oil (this will transmit the flavour and make them deliciously crisp). Sprinkle the sage over the potatoes and roast for a further 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden and amazing.

217 calories per serving

7.6g fat per serving

Gluten free

Vegan if using dairy free butter

Easy

Meal prep

