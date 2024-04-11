20 Indian Dessert Recipes You've Never Made Before (2024)

Indian desserts have a different flavor profile than most Western desserts. Sweets range from spongy milk-based treats to ice cream drinks. The captivating flavors are enjoyed year round, but especially during Diwali. The “Festival of Lights,” which falls on November 12 this year, boasts a feast of Diwali food, snacks and Indian desserts. Get a taste with the treats listed below.

Full of aromatic spices, topped with pistachios or soaked in rose syrup, these traditional Indian dessert recipes will light up your tastebuds with the wonderful flavors of India.

1/20

Sandesh

Probably one of the simplest Indian desserts, or mishti, out there, sandesh is made of only three ingredients! All you need is milk, lemon juice and sugar to make these Bengali sweets. Pistachios are optional (but definitely recommended) for a pretty presentation and a little bite. Sandesh are the perfect addition to any holiday (especially on a Diwali sweets platter!) or celebratory food platter.

Go to Recipe