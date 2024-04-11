20 Indian Dessert Recipes You've Never Made Before (2024)

Home Recipes Cuisines Asia Indian
Full of aromatic spices, topped with pistachios or soaked in rose syrup, these traditional Indian dessert recipes will light up your tastebuds with the wonderful flavors of India.
Indian desserts have a different flavor profile than most Western desserts. Sweets range from spongy milk-based treats to ice cream drinks. The captivating flavors are enjoyed year round, but especially during Diwali. The “Festival of Lights,” which falls on November 12 this year, boasts a feast of Diwali food, snacks and Indian desserts. Get a taste with the treats listed below.
Sandesh
Probably one of the simplest Indian desserts, or mishti, out there, sandesh is made of only three ingredients! All you need is milk, lemon juice and sugar to make these Bengali sweets. Pistachios are optional (but definitely recommended) for a pretty presentation and a little bite. Sandesh are the perfect addition to any holiday (especially on a Diwali sweets platter!) or celebratory food platter.
Gulab Jamun
Gulab Jamun is high on the list of the most popular Indian desserts! I mean, who doesn’t love donuts dunked in rose sugar coating? That sounds right up my alley. You can find gulab jamun at festivals and celebrations—it’s a common food to serve during Diwali.
Rasmalai
Spice Craving’s modified rasmalai recipe makes it easier for you to make this popular dessert—her recipe shaves off about half the time it would take you to make the traditional dish. But no worries, her take is just as delicious with all the traditional rasmalai ingredients like rasgulla (chenna or paneer soaked in sugar), milk and spices like saffron and cardamom.
Jalebi
Think of Jalebi as the equivalent to American funnel cakes: fried, crispy and sugar-coated. They’re a common street food in India, typically sold in the Northern and Western regions. To much surprise, it’s also a popular breakfast food served with a glass of warm milk on the side.
Falooda
Falooda is a popular ice cream dessert made with vermicelli, jelly, rose syrup, sabja seeds, milk and ice cream. There are many variations to this dish. Blogger Swasthi’s Recipes’ version is like an ice cream float.
Kalakand
Kalakand is an Indian sweet cheese fudge. The texture is similar to an Italian cheesecake. It’s often flavored with cardamom, but there are mango and even rose variants of the treat. Swasthi’s Recipes’ quick version can be made in just 10 minutes!
Nankhatai
Nankhatai are shortbread biscuits that are popular in Northern India. They are eggless cookies that are crisp and light. While traditionally made with all-purpose flour, semolina, sugar and ghee, there are many variants of the snack that play around with flour and spice. Check out Swasthi’s Recipes version.
Kheer
Grab your spoons for this Indian pudding. Served warm or cold, creamy rice kheer is a staple in many Indian homes. It’s easy to make, too—you can cook it in an Instant Pot!
Kulfi
This spiced, nutty custard is melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Kulfi is very similar to ice cream, but just a tad thicker and creamier. You can even find other versions of kulfi on the market like mango and strawberry.
Chomchom
Chomchom, also known as chum chum or cham cham, is made by curdling milk, shaping them, and then coating them in sugar syrup. Popular garnishes include coconut and pistachios. Swasthi’s Recipes’ tops hers with chopped pistachios.
Rasgulla
Rasgulla, a common East Indian delicacy, are bite-sized cheese balls soaked in floral sugar syrup. The secret to perfecting rasgulla is ice! Throwing a handful of ice cubes into your saucepan before straining will help get the perfect rasgulla texture. If you have extra rasgulla on hand, use them to make rasmalai.
Peda
A popular Indian sweet for Hindu festivals like Diwali, Holi and Rakshabandhan, peda are made of milk solids and fragrant, aromatic seasonings like saffron and cardamom. It’s another fairly easy Indian dessert you can whip together in under an hour. Neha Mathur from Whisk Affair claims she hasn’t bought peda from the store ever since she first tried this recipe.
Laddoo
Ladoo, also known as laddu, are soft dessert balls commonly served for Diwali. This besan ladoo recipe gets its golden color from roasting ghee (clarified butter) and besan (chickpea flour) over heat.
Soan Papdi
Flaky, light soan papdi first originated from the Northern region of India. Nowadays, it can be found in Indian sweet shops across the country. Traditionally, it was sold loose in paper cones, but you’ll find it more commonly cut into squares like in this soan papdi recipe.
Gajar Ka Halwa
If you’re gluten-free or paleo, you’ll have to give this gajar ka halwa recipe a try. This decadent Indian carrot pudding is super flavorful. In India, you’ll often see gajar ka halwa served in the North regions during the winter and Diwali seasons.
Barfi
Barfi is a word used for several variations of similar sweets. It is often used for flatter, milk-based sweets and are usually cut into squares, diamonds or circles. You’ll often find nuts—like cashews, pistachios and peanuts—spices like cardamom, rosewater and sometimes fruit.
Mysore Pak
Melt-in-your-mouth Mysore pak is often made one of two ways. The first (and most popular) version is crumbly with a stiffer texture; the other being a bit softer and creamier. This Mysore pak recipe marries the best of both: it’s buttery smooth while still keeping its shape.
Mango Lassi
Mango lassi is the perfect summer drink that mango lovers everywhere will love. It’s sweet and refreshing. This recipe only has six ingredients.
Modak
Filled with jaggery, cardamom and poppy seeds, modak is a small, sweet dumpling typically served at Ganesh Chaturthi. They’re typically shaped using a special modak mold, but if you don’t have a mold on hand, Piping Pot Curry has the best method on how to create that classic modak shape by using your hands and a toothpick.
Malpua
The best way to describe malpua? Fried pancakes dunked in sugary, sweet syrup. And just like American pancakes, malpua tastes its best hot off the stove.
Originally Published: January 25, 2021
