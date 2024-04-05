Easy Gluten Free French Crepes Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This Easy Gluten Free French Crepes recipe is simple yet delivers crepes with a perfectly delicate texture just like from la creperie. With only 5 ingredients and whipped quickly in a blender, these gluten-free crepes is the only crepe recipe you need. The best part? You don’t need a special crepe pan to cook them. Find all the tips and tricks you need to ensure flawlessly thin crepes that won’t break or fall apart while flipping.

Growing up, my mom made crepes all the time. It wasn't just reserved for special occasions; it was a very common food on our kitchen table.

Crepes in a Slavic home are like pancakes to an American family. And in France, crepes are often sold as street food at creperies or food markets.

One of the best things about French crepes are their thin and delicate texture. Unlike pancakes, which are thick and fluffy, French crepes are paper-thin, making them perfect for wrapping around sweet or savory fillings.

And if you're gluten free, you don't have to let gluten hold you back from experiencing the joy of this culinary delight. Crepes made with cassava flour instead of wheat flour ensure that you can still stick to gluten-free while maintaining that wonderful texture and taste enjoyed worldwide.

What are you waiting for? Make this French crepes recipe and follow my tips and tricks for the ultimate la creperie experience.

Jump to: Why you'll love this recipe

Ingredients

What is Cassava Flour?

Make it Nutrient Dense

Step-by-Step Instructions

Helpful Tips

Tools for this Recipe

Serving Suggestions

Storage and Reheating Instructions

FAQs

Printable Recipe

Why you'll love this recipe

One gluten free flour - Most gluten-free crepe recipes call for numerous gluten-free flours or a gluten free flour blend containing xanthan gum. This recipe has just one, making it an easy option.

Convenient blender crepe recipe - The batter is quickly and effortlessly whisked in a blender until it's perfectly smooth. No straining through a sieve is necessary for a uniform and rich batter.

Perfect crepe texture - Thanks to a combination of 5 simple but wholesome ingredients, these crepes feature that beloved thin French pancake texture and rich flavor. You'll be surprised how similar they taste to wheat crepes.

💭Fun Fact: French crepes, originating in Brittany, France, have become an iconic dish and a symbol of French culinary artistry. Crepes are thin French pancakes that are now enjoyed worldwide as a street food, in creperies, and homes.

Ingredients

Learn how to make gluten free crepes with 5 basic ingredients. If you've been part of the gluten-free world, you likely have all the ingredients for this blender crepe recipe.

Cassava flour : This is a gluten-free flour made from cassava root. It is used as a substitute for wheat flour in this recipe, making it suitable for those following a gluten-free diet.

: This is a gluten-free flour made from cassava root. It is used as a substitute for wheat flour in this recipe, making it suitable for those following a gluten-free diet. Milk: Thins the crepe batter and adds richness and creaminess to the recipe. Use whole milk for tastier crepes.

Thins the crepe batter and adds richness and creaminess to the recipe. Use whole milk for tastier crepes. Eggs: Act as a binding agent and provide structure to the crepes. Use room temperature eggs to incorporate effortlessly into the batter.

Act as a binding agent and provide structure to the crepes. Use room temperature eggs to incorporate effortlessly into the batter. Honey: Adds subtle sweetness, balancing the other delicate texture of the crepes and the richness of the milk.

Adds subtle sweetness, balancing the other delicate texture of the crepes and the richness of the milk. Butter: A few tablespoons unsalted butter is all you need to add major flavor to the batter and help create a tender texture. You'll also need extra butter for greasing the pan between each crepe.

See the recipe card for exact quantities.

What is Cassava Flour?

Cassava flourand tapioca are often used interchangeably, but they are different. Tapioca is the starch derived from cassava root through a process of washing and pulping, and what's left following that process is thetapioca flour.

Cassava flour, on the other hand, is thewholeroot, peeled, dried, and ground.

For this reason,cassava flournaturally has more dietary fiber than tapioca flour.An important caveat to cassava flour is that it also happens to be high in carbohydrates. So even though these cassava flour crepes are gluten-free, they are far from keto or low-carb.

Additionally, cassava flour is high in resistant starch, which may have powerful health benefits.Resistant starch improves insulin sensitivity, lowers blood sugar levels, reduces appetite, and has various benefits for digestion. (source)

My favorite brand of cassava flour is Ottos's 100% Natural Cassava Flour. They take great care to ensure their product is free from mold, a widespread occurrence in cassava flours. They are also autoimmune protocol (AIP) friendly and Certified Paleo by The Paleo Foundation.

But what makes cassava flour stand out is that it has the ability to transform any recipe gluten free with a 1:1 switch.

If you're looking for paleo crepes with cassava flour, you will love these dairy free crepes. And this gluten free crepe cake is a wonderful holiday addition to any table.

Make it Nutrient Dense

Staying true to the heart of what Prepare and Nourish is all about, there are ways to ensure you get the maximum nutrition in this recipe. And like in my gluten free rice crispy treats, you can take purposeful steps to turn this into a nutrient-dense snack or light breakfast.

Use quality ingredients. Use non-hom*ogenized milk or even raw milk, as it would still retain nutrients and benefits. Opt for grass-fed butter and pastured eggs.

Serve with powerhouse foods. One of my favorite ways to enjoy crepes growing up was with salmon roe. Slather loads of pastured butter on the crepe and top with incredibly nourishing roe or canned cod liver for a nutrient-dense snack.

Step-by-Step Instructions

The complete printable recipe is below in the recipe card for your convenience.

The recipe for gluten free crepes can seem intimidating. Follow this step-by-step tutorial along with all the tips and tricks, and you can't go wrong!

Step 1. Blend Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender and blend until frothy and thoroughly combined. Step 2. Rest Set the crepe batter aside for a few minutes to rest and let the bubbles settle.

💭Pro tip: To help faciliate proper blending, add the ingredients in this order: milk, eggs, butter, honey, flour, and salt.

Step 3. Cook

While the batter is resting, heat a few teaspoons of butter in a stainless steel pan over medium heat. Swirl to cover the entire bottom of the pan with the butter.

Pour about a quarter cup batter onto the pan. Lift the pan off the heat and swirl it so the batter coats the bottom evenly.

Return the pan to the heat and cook on medium-low heat until the bottom is golden brown.

💭How do I know when to flip the crepe? You will start seeing bubbles form on the top surface of the crepe and see the edges lifting from the pan. Using a thin spatula, carefully lift one edge about ¼ way and see if it's golden brown. If it's cooked, it will release from the pan easily. If not, continue to cook for a few more seconds.

Step 4. Flip Carefully flip the crepe and cook the other side until golden brown. Step 5. Remove Slide the crepe over to a plate or use a a wide spatula to transfer the crepe from the pan to a plate or platter.

💭Pro tip: Add butter to the hot pan between cooking the crepes to prevent sticking. Fat also helps to develop a delicate and rich crepe texture.

Helpful Tips

Practice makes perfect - Don't be discouraged if the first few crepes don't turn out perfectly. In fact, it is customary and totally appropriate for the cook to eat the first few.

Preheat the pan - A properly heated pan ensures that the crepes cook evenly and quickly. Preheat the pan first on medium heat then melt the butter.

Measure with a measuring cup - Use a ¼-cup measuring to deliver just the right amount of batter.

Use a crepe spreader - Though not necessary, this tool will help you easily distribute the batter in the pan to achieve thin and uniform crepes.

Watch the crepes closely - Be attentive while cooking the crepes as they cook quickly. Avoid leaving the pan unattended to prevent burning.

Stir the batter often - Be sure to stir often as flour settles on the bottom, changing the consistency of it. You may need to add a few tablespoons of milk to thin it out as you get low on the batter.

Below are some affiliate links that may be helpful to you as you make this gluten free crepe recipe. You can find some of these items cheaper at your local store, but having a link helps you know what you're looking for.

Serving Suggestions

When it comes to serving crepes, the possibilities are endless. Start the day with a fancy gluten free breakfast featuring these crepes made with cassava flour.

We love serving them with homemade sour cream or creme fraiche. Or, if you want to be fancy and take them to a new level, serve crepes with butter and salmon roe.

For sweet options, you can fill them with cream cheese and fruit and a dollop of whipped cream. Or make this cottage cheese dessert with crepe rolls. Or drizzle somesweetened condensed milkorchocolate syrup. I prefer making savory crepes and filling them with creamed spinach or browned ground beef with onions. You can also pair them withbeef liver pate.

Get creative and serve with your favorite fillings for a flavorful treat fit for any occasion.

Gluten Free Crepes pairing suggestions

Easy Garlic Confit Recipe 1 Hours 45 Minutes

Easy 5-minute Spicy Garlic Yogurt Sauce 5 Minutes

Authentic Fresh Basil Pesto Recipe 45 Minutes

Easy Beef Liver Pâté Recipe 35 Minutes

Storage and Reheating Instructions

How long do crepes last in the refrigerator?

To store: Transfer crepes to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 6 days.

Storage containers: These glass snap containers are perfect for leftover gluten free crepes.

Can you freeze crepes?

Yes, crepes freeze well for a future treat.

To freeze: Stack crepes with parchment paper between each layer and store them in an airtight container or freezer bag for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight at room temperature or in the fridge.

To reheat: Gently reheat in a toaster oven at 250°F until warmed through. You can also reheat on the stovetop in a dry skillet.

See Also 20 Indian Dessert Recipes You've Never Made Before

FAQs

Are crepes gluten free? Most crepes are not gluten free but this recipe is! If you use the right kind of flour, like cassava flour, you're good to go. By making this simple switch, you can enjoy delicious and safe-to-eat gluten free crepes. How do I flip a crepe without breaking it? Learn how to flip a crepe in 3 easy steps: First, ensure the bottom of the crepe is cooked before attempting to flip. Use a thin, flat spatula, like a fish or crepe spatula, to gently slide it under the crepe. Lastly, lift and flip the crepe swiftly but carefully to avoid tearing, and cook the other side briefly until done. What is the best crepe pan? You might think the key to making the best crepes is in the pan itself. But I'm happy to say you can make the best crepes in a regular stainless steel pan. There is no need to go out to buy a pan that serves only one purpose! You can use an 8-inch, 10-inch, or 12-inch tri-ply stainless steel pan. Just remember, the larger the pan, the bigger your crepe will be, which may make it harder to flip. Save your cast iron skillet for another recipe - they won't work here. What's the best way to fold a crepe? Wondering how to fold a crepe? Well, there is no wrong way to do it but here are some ideas. Lay the crepe flat on a clean surface and fold the crepe in half for half-moon folds. Or do a triangle fold and fold the half-moon crepe one more time in half. Lastly, you can simply roll the crepe up tightly, creating a cylinder shape.

Looking for more gluten free recipes? Here are some ideas:

Easy Peach Cobbler in Skillet

Healthy Chocolate Muffins

Easy Coconut Flour Banana Muffins Recipe

Healthy Stuffed Baked Apples

Did you make this? Please leave a ⭐ recipe rating in the recipe card below and leave a review in the comments. Thank you!💚

Printable Recipe