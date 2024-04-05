EASY Teriyaki Sauce Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Jamielyn Nye
It’s easy to make teriyaki sauce at home with a few simple ingredients! It’s sweet and savory flavor is perfect to use as a sauce or marinade in all your favorite dishes.
This Asian-inspired sauce recipe is perfect for so many favorite dishes including teriyaki chicken wings and teriyaki meatballs!
Table of Contents
- Homemade Teriyaki Sauce Recipe
- Ingredients
- How to Make Teriyaki Sauce
- Storage Tips
- Favorite Ways to Use It
- Teriyaki Sauce Printable Recipe
Homemade Teriyaki Sauce Recipe
The versatile nature of this incredible homemade teriyaki sauce can be used as a glaze or drizzle for everything from chicken meatballs, to slow cooker teriyaki chicken and baked chicken wings!
This Asian-inspired teriyaki sauce recipe is made with sweet and sour, tart and tangy flavors all thanks to the pairings of garlic and ginger, honey and brown sugar, and of course the saltiness from the soy sauce. It’s become my easy go-to sauce recipe for everything from veggies to meats!
Ingredients
This homemade sauce is a favorite to make at home because it is loaded with flavor all without the additives and high sodium content of anything store-bought.
- Water:Used to thin out the sauce, which can get quite thick thanks to the honey and cornstarch. It’s also used along with the cornstarch as a thickening agent.
- Soy sauce: Aim for low sodium, as part of making homemade sauces is to use fresh ingredients but also avoid the extra high sodium content and other additives. But of course, use what you have!
- Brown sugar: Packed light brown sugar. Will sweeten the sauce and give the saltiness and tang a nice contrast.
- Honey: It will add a little signature stickiness to the sauce.
- Garlic & ginger: A special duo that creates a tasty combination and provides a flavor base for the entire recipe.
- Cornstarch: Added to thicken the consistency.
How to Make Teriyaki Sauce
Having such an easy teriyaki sauce recipe on hand is always convenient whether you use it as a glaze, marinade or simply a dipping sauce for crowd-pleasing appetizers!
- Combine.Heat all of the ingredients (with the exception of the cornstarch) and just a portion of the water in a small saucepan on the stovetop.
- Whisk. In a separate small bowl, whisk remaining water with the cornstarch until blended and whisk it into the pan while stirring.
- Simmer.Bring to a light simmer until the sauce begins to thicken. Then, remove it from the heat.
- Serve. Best served warm with all of your favorite meats, rice, and veggies. Depending on its consistency, you can use it as a glaze, a sauce, or a dressing!
Tip: If you find the sauce too thick, add a little water to thin it out. If you’d like it thicker, add some more cornstarch.
Storage Tips
Once cooled, you can store it in a jar or covered container for up to 1 week in the fridge. Because of its versatility, you can definitely use it multiple nights of the week!
Other Asian-inspired sauce recipes we love include this kung pao sauce recipe and sweet and sour sauce!
Favorite Ways to Use It
- Baked Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
- Chicken Stir Fry
- Teriyaki Burger
- Teriyaki Steak Marinade
Teriyaki Sauce
Author: Jamielyn Nye
This teriyaki sauce is a super simple sauce with an explosion of sweet and salty flavor. Coming together in just 10 minutes, this delicious sauce is a finger-licking finish to all of your favorite dishes!
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Cook Time: 5 minutes mins
Total Time: 10 minutes mins
Servings: 8
Ingredients
- 1 cup water (divided)
- ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
- 3-4 Tablespoons light brown sugar , packed
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 2 cloves garlic , minced
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
Instructions
Combine 3/4 cup water, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, garlic and ginger in a small sauce pan over medium heat.
In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup water and cornstarch. Whisk into the pan and then bring to a light simmer. Simmer until it begins to thicken and then remove from heat. If the sauce becomes too thick, add a Tablespoon of water to thin out. If you'd like it thicker, whisk in another teaspoon of cornstarch.
Serve warm with your favorite meats, rice and vegetables or store for later. Place leftovers in a covered container and refrigerate for up to one week.
Nutrition
Calories: 35kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 269mg | Potassium: 20mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 6mg | Iron: 1mg
Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Japanese
Categorized as: Asian, Condiments, Sauces
Jamielyn Nye is the founder and recipe creator at I Heart Naptime. She is also the author of the I Heart Naptime Cookbook. Here you will find easy family-friendly recipes for every occasion.
More about Jamielyn Nye
More homemade sauces to try
- Easy Sweet and Sour Sauce
- Homemade Buffalo Sauce
- Homemade BBQ Sauce Recipe
- Easy Tzatziki Sauce Recipe
21 comments
- Emma
Could I use this as a sauce like if I made your marinated teriyaki steaks & then tossed this with veggies & noodles?
- I Heart Naptime
That sounds delicious! I love those ideas. Let me know how it turns out!
- Lee
I have been trying different Asian sauce recipes and this is one l will definitely make again and again….delicious and so easy to make. The only thing l changed was using two tablespoons of brown sugar instead of 3 or 4. Thank you for the recipe
- I Heart Naptime
That is great to hear! I am so glad that you love this teriyaki sauce so much! Thanks for sharing and trying my recipe.
- Renee
This is soo good. Can it be frozen?
- Reply
Thank you! I am glad that you like it. Yes, you can freeze this sauce in an airtight bag that has the air squeezed out of. This will avoid any frost on the sauce. When ready to heat up, warm the bag in hot water until the sauce has thawed.
- Kristen
Sooo good!!!! Taste just like what I was looking for. Thanks a bunch!
- Charles
The sauce looks delicious and I have to try it on some steaks too night for supper 🍽
- I Heart Naptime
It’s so yummy! Enjoy :)
- Charles sanders
This looks so delicious I got to try it
- Delores Allen
I am going to make this very soon.
- I Heart Naptime
I hope you enjoy! :)
- Susan
1. Can I make this in bulk and can it?
2. Can I substitute the sugar for a substitute such as Swerve or Splenda?
Thank you for this recipe. 😊
- Jamielyn Nye
Yes, you can. It should last a couple weeks in the fridge. I have never tried with splenda. I would test with half the batch to make sure you like it first. Let me know how it goes.
- Susan Marling
Thank you!
- Linda Suazo
This is EXACTLY what I needed for my dipping sauce and a bath for my pork and chicken.
- I Heart Naptime
Yay! So glad you found what you needed :)
- Christina
This is so good, I’m never buy from the store again.
- Reply
I’m so glad you loved it!
- Sam
This teriyaki sauce was delicious and so easy to make! Going to put it on everything!
- Beth
So many recipes to use this with or just grab a straw and drink it all up! Yum!
