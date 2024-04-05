EASY Teriyaki Sauce Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Jamielyn Nye

It’s easy to make teriyaki sauce at home with a few simple ingredients! It’s sweet and savory flavor is perfect to use as a sauce or marinade in all your favorite dishes.

This Asian-inspired sauce recipe is perfect for so many favorite dishes including teriyaki chicken wings and teriyaki meatballs!

Table of Contents

Ingredients

How to Make Teriyaki Sauce

Storage Tips

Favorite Ways to Use It

Teriyaki Sauce Printable Recipe

Homemade Teriyaki Sauce Recipe

The versatile nature of this incredible homemade teriyaki sauce can be used as a glaze or drizzle for everything from chicken meatballs, to slow cooker teriyaki chicken and baked chicken wings!

This Asian-inspired teriyaki sauce recipe is made with sweet and sour, tart and tangy flavors all thanks to the pairings of garlic and ginger, honey and brown sugar, and of course the saltiness from the soy sauce. It’s become my easy go-to sauce recipe for everything from veggies to meats!

Ingredients

This homemade sauce is a favorite to make at home because it is loaded with flavor all without the additives and high sodium content of anything store-bought.

Water: Used to thin out the sauce, which can get quite thick thanks to the honey and cornstarch. It’s also used along with the cornstarch as a thickening agent.

Used to thin out the sauce, which can get quite thick thanks to the honey and cornstarch. It’s also used along with the cornstarch as a thickening agent. Soy sauce: Aim for low sodium, as part of making homemade sauces is to use fresh ingredients but also avoid the extra high sodium content and other additives. But of course, use what you have!

Aim for low sodium, as part of making homemade sauces is to use fresh ingredients but also avoid the extra high sodium content and other additives. But of course, use what you have! Brown sugar: Packed light brown sugar. Will sweeten the sauce and give the saltiness and tang a nice contrast.

Packed light brown sugar. Will sweeten the sauce and give the saltiness and tang a nice contrast. Honey: It will add a little signature stickiness to the sauce.

It will add a little signature stickiness to the sauce. Garlic & ginger: A special duo that creates a tasty combination and provides a flavor base for the entire recipe.

A special duo that creates a tasty combination and provides a flavor base for the entire recipe. Cornstarch: Added to thicken the consistency.

How to Make Teriyaki Sauce

Having such an easy teriyaki sauce recipe on hand is always convenient whether you use it as a glaze, marinade or simply a dipping sauce for crowd-pleasing appetizers!

Combine.Heat all of the ingredients (with the exception of the cornstarch) and just a portion of the water in a small saucepan on the stovetop. Whisk. In a separate small bowl, whisk remaining water with the cornstarch until blended and whisk it into the pan while stirring. Simmer.Bring to a light simmer until the sauce begins to thicken. Then, remove it from the heat. Serve. Best served warm with all of your favorite meats, rice, and veggies. Depending on its consistency, you can use it as a glaze, a sauce, or a dressing!

Tip: If you find the sauce too thick, add a little water to thin it out. If you’d like it thicker, add some more cornstarch.

Storage Tips

Once cooled, you can store it in a jar or covered container for up to 1 week in the fridge. Because of its versatility, you can definitely use it multiple nights of the week!

Other Asian-inspired sauce recipes we love include this kung pao sauce recipe and sweet and sour sauce!

Favorite Ways to Use It

Baked Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Chicken Stir Fry

Teriyaki Burger

Teriyaki Steak Marinade

Teriyaki Sauce 5 from 18 votes ↑ Click stars to rate now! Author: Jamielyn Nye This teriyaki sauce is a super simple sauce with an explosion of sweet and salty flavor. Coming together in just 10 minutes, this delicious sauce is a finger-licking finish to all of your favorite dishes! Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Cook Time: 5 minutes mins Total Time: 10 minutes mins Servings: 8 Ingredients ▢ 1 cup water (divided)

▢ ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

▢ 3-4 Tablespoons light brown sugar , packed

▢ 1 Tablespoon honey

▢ 2 cloves garlic , minced

▢ ½ teaspoon ground ginger

▢ 1 Tablespoon cornstarch Instructions Combine 3/4 cup water, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, garlic and ginger in a small sauce pan over medium heat.

In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup water and cornstarch. Whisk into the pan and then bring to a light simmer. Simmer until it begins to thicken and then remove from heat. If the sauce becomes too thick, add a Tablespoon of water to thin out. If you'd like it thicker, whisk in another teaspoon of cornstarch.

Serve warm with your favorite meats, rice and vegetables or store for later. Place leftovers in a covered container and refrigerate for up to one week. Nutrition Calories: 35kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 269mg | Potassium: 20mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 6mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used. Course: Main Course Cuisine: Japanese Did you make this recipe? Don’t forget to give it a star rating below!