The Ridiculously Delicious Asian Recipes You'll Ever Taste - (2024)

Asian-inspired meals are some of the most versatile and delicious meals to create.

What’s more interesting is that many of the Asian recipes are influenced not just by Asian culture, but also by other cultures. To say the least, Asian recipes are a fusion of so many different cultures.

For example, our Filipino dishes are a fusion of Spanish and Filipino styles. Our adobo version originally came from the Spanish countries. Now, our adobo version tastes different, but still authentic because Filipinos put their own twists in such a humble recipe.

From Chinese to Vietnamese-type foods, Asian meals are celebrated and wanted all over the world.

Familiar with Chinese food take out? Though some of the Chinese meals in the US are more like Americanized version of the Chinese foods, Asian foods are generally, widely-accepted in the US in the other parts of the world.

I decided to create a post this time to showcase Asian-inspired dishes you don’t usually find in restaurants.

The Ridiculously Delicious Asian Recipes You’ll Ever Taste

Here are some of the dishes you’d want to try and get your taste buds accustomed to. They look great, but most importantly, they taste great.

Keto Sweet and Sour Chicken by A Girl Worth Saving

Ingredients:

SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE 7 oz tomato paste

1 1/2 cups chicken bone broth

1/3 cup swerve

1/4 cup coconut vinegar

1 tablespoon lime juice

3/4 tablespoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon ginger ,fresh grated

1/4 teaspoon guar gum (optional)

CHICKEN 1 cup coconut oil for frying

2 large eggs

1 1/2 cups powdered parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into bite-sized pieces

scallions slices, for garnish Click here for the full recipe.

Easy Pork Ramen by Mary Ellen’s Cooking Creations

Ingredients:

1 tsp olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, pressed

1 tsp ginger (I used the jarred ginger – prefer the consistency)

32 oz low sodium chicken broth

2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp mirin

1 bunch green onions – stems cut at 2 inches, the rest chopped

1 c slice shiitake mushrooms

2 soft or hard boiled eggs (your preference)

1 grilled pork chop, thinly sliced *

8 oz cooked noodles of your choice (soba, ramen, Chinese noodles)

Optional: kale or spinach

Optional for serving: Sambal Oelek

Click here for the full recipe.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl with Citrus Ponzu and Creamy Sriracha Sauce

by Lemon Blossoms

Ingredients:

For the Bowls See Also Bulgogi (Korean BBQ Beef) Recipe | Korean Bapsang 3-4 cups white or brown rice, cooked

1 pound sushi-grade ahi tuna, diced

3 green onions, sliced

2 avocados, diced

1 cup diced cucumber

1 cup diced mango

1 cup shelled edamame, steamed

1 jalapeno pepper, sliced

Cilantro leaves

2-3 tablespoons sesame seeds

1/2 cup macadamia nuts, chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil (optional)

Furikake (optional)

Citrus Ponzu 1/2 cup soy sauce (or gluten-free tamari)

1/4 cup orange juice, freshly squeezed

2 tablespoons lime or lemon juice

1 tablespoon mirin (sweet rice wine) or rice vinegar

Creamy Sriracha Sauce 1/4 cup mayonnaise

1-2 tablespoons sriracha

Splash of lemon or lime juice Click here for the full recipe.

Cold Sesame Noodles by Wander Spice

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. egg noodles dry

1 12oz can coconut milk

1- 1/2 tbs. peanut butter creamy

2 birds eye chilies

3 tbs. sesame oil quality

3 tbs. light brown sugar

2 tbs. ginger minced

2 tbs. soy sauce quality

1/2 clove garlic minced

2 tbs. water cold

5 tbs. cilantro chopped

3 tbs. lemon zest micro-fined

5 tbs. sweet chili sauce quality

1 English cucumber batoned

1 scallion julienned

Click here to see the full recipe.

Thai Red Fish Curry by The Petit Cook

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

½ tsp fresh ginger, minced

1 small chilli pepper

½ white onion

½ red bell pepper

1 medium carrot

1 small pak choi, halved

60gr fresh snow peas

2-1/2 tbsp Thai red curry paste

1 tbsp brown sugar

200gr fresh hake fillet

1 medium trout fillet

5 fresh scallops

100gr fresh mussels, cleaned

1 can coconut milk

1 tbsp fish sauce

½ lemongrass

½ lime

handful fresh coriander, chopped

Jasmine rice, steamed, to serve

Click here for the full post.

Gluten-Free General Tso’s Chicken by Strength and Sunshine

Ingredients:

4 Skinless Chicken Breasts (cubed)

1 TB Corn or Arrowroot Starch

½ Tsp Black Pepper

½ Tsp Onion Powder

1 TB Neutral Oil

1½ Cups Chopped Red/Green Bell Pepper

¼ Cup Chopped Scallions

Sesame Seeds (to top)

For the Sauce:

⅓ Cup Chicken Broth

¼ Cup Rice or Sherry Wine

¼ Cup Rice Vinegar

¼ Cup Coconut Aminos

1 TB Tomato Paste

1 TB Honey

1 Tsp Minced Garlic

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

1 Tsp Chili Paste

½ Tsp Ginger Puree

Click here to see the full post.

Classic Vegetable Fried Rice (Gluten-Free)

by Strength and Sunshine

Ingredients:

4 Cups Precooked (Leftover) White Rice

1¼ Cup Chopped Carrots

1¼ Cup Peas

½ Cup Chopped Red Bell Pepper

½ Cup Diced Onion

½ to ⅓ Cup Coconut Aminos

1 TB Sesame Oil

1 to ½ Tsp Chili Paste

½ Tsp Minced Garlic

½ Tsp Pureed Ginger

Sesame Seeds (to serve)

Click here to see the full post.

Korean BBQ Salmon Stir Fry by Strength and Sunshine

Ingredients:

1 Minute Ready To Serve Brown Rice & Quinoa Cup (microwaved)

1 Pouch of Chicken of The Sea Barbecue Salmon

½ Cup Chopped Snow Peas

½ Cup Chopped Broccoli

1 TB Sliced Scallions

2 TB Coconut Aminos

½ TB Toasted Sesame Seeds (more for topping)

½ Tsp Minced Garlic

½ Tsp Chili Paste

½ Tsp Sesame Oil

Click here to see the full post.

Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl by Peace, Love, and Low Carb

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sesame oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup onion, diced

5 green onions, sliced on a bias (white and green parts)

1 lb ground pork

1/2 tsp ground ginger

sea salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tbsp Sriracha orgarlic chili sauce, more to taste (omit or use a compliant brand for Whole30)

14 oz bag coleslaw

3 tbsp Coconut Aminos or soy sauce

1 tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Click here to see the full post.

20 Minute Thai Curry Soup by Salt and Lavender

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 medium onion, chopped finely

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 heaping tablespoons Thai red curry paste

4 cups vegetable or chicken broth (or stock)

2 cups water

Juice of 1 lime

3.5 ounces rice noodles (see note)

1 (13.5 ounce) can coconut milk (I used full-fat)

2 cups cooked chicken (I used rotisserie)

Generous handful fresh basil, torn

Handful fresh cilantro, chopped

Scallions, chopped, to taste

Salt & pepper, to taste

Lime wedges, for serving

Click here for the full post.

Hunan Beef Recipe by Wholesome Yum

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Coconut aminos

2 tbsp Sherry cooking wine (or Shaoxing if not paleo)

1 tbsp Arrowroot powder (or cornstarch if not paleo)

1 lb Flank steak (sliced very thin, against the grain)

3 tbsp Avocado oil

2 medium Dried Thai chile peppers (crushed or minced)*

2 cloves Garlic (minced)

1/2 tsp Ground ginger

1/4 tsp Black pepper

Click here for the full post.

There you have it. These are some of the best Asian meal recipes I ws able to find. Enjoy.