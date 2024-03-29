The Ridiculously Delicious Asian Recipes You'll Ever Taste - (2024)

Home
The Ridiculously Delicious Asian Recipes You’ll Ever Taste
November 4, 2018
Asian-inspired meals are some of the most versatile and delicious meals to create.
What’s more interesting is that many of the Asian recipes are influenced not just by Asian culture, but also by other cultures. To say the least, Asian recipes are a fusion of so many different cultures.
For example, our Filipino dishes are a fusion of Spanish and Filipino styles. Our adobo version originally came from the Spanish countries. Now, our adobo version tastes different, but still authentic because Filipinos put their own twists in such a humble recipe.
From Chinese to Vietnamese-type foods, Asian meals are celebrated and wanted all over the world.
Familiar with Chinese food take out? Though some of the Chinese meals in the US are more like Americanized version of the Chinese foods, Asian foods are generally, widely-accepted in the US in the other parts of the world.
I decided to create a post this time to showcase Asian-inspired dishes you don’t usually find in restaurants.
Here are some of the dishes you’d want to try and get your taste buds accustomed to. They look great, but most importantly, they taste great.
Keto Sweet and Sour Chicken by A Girl Worth Saving
Ingredients:
SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE
- 7oztomato paste
- 1 1/2cupschicken bone broth
- 1/3cupswerve
- 1/4cupcoconut vinegar
- 1tablespoonlime juice
- 3/4tablespoonfish sauce
- 1/2teaspoonsea salt
- 1/2teaspoongarlic powder
- 1/8teaspoonginger,fresh grated
- 1/4teaspoonguar gum(optional)
CHICKEN
- 1cupcoconut oilfor frying
- 2largeeggs
- 1 1/2cupspowdered parmesan cheese
- 1/4teaspoonblack pepper
- 1lbboneless, skinless chicken thighscut into bite-sized pieces
- scallionsslices, for garnish
Click here for the full recipe.
Easy Pork Ramen by Mary Ellen’s Cooking Creations
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 2 cloves of garlic, pressed
- 1 tsp ginger (I used the jarred ginger – prefer the consistency)
- 32 oz low sodium chicken broth
- 2 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
- 1 tsp rice wine vinegar
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp mirin
- 1 bunch green onions – stems cut at 2 inches, the rest chopped
- 1 c slice shiitake mushrooms
- 2 soft or hard boiled eggs (your preference)
- 1 grilled pork chop, thinly sliced *
- 8 oz cooked noodles of your choice (soba, ramen, Chinese noodles)
- Optional: kale or spinach
- Optional for serving: Sambal Oelek
Click here for the full recipe.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl with Citrus Ponzu and Creamy Sriracha Sauce
by Lemon Blossoms
Ingredients:
For the Bowls
- 3-4cupswhite or brown rice, cooked
- 1poundsushi-grade ahi tuna, diced
- 3green onions, sliced
- 2avocados, diced
- 1cupdiced cucumber
- 1cupdiced mango
- 1cupshelled edamame, steamed
- 1jalapeno pepper, sliced
- Cilantro leaves
- 2-3tablespoonssesame seeds
- 1/2cupmacadamia nuts, chopped (optional)
- 1tablespoontoasted sesame oil (optional)
- Furikake (optional)
Citrus Ponzu
- 1/2cupsoy sauce (or gluten-free tamari)
- 1/4cuporange juice, freshly squeezed
- 2tablespoonslime or lemon juice
- 1tablespoonmirin (sweet rice wine) or rice vinegar
Creamy Sriracha Sauce
- 1/4cupmayonnaise
- 1-2tablespoons sriracha
- Splash of lemon or lime juice
Click here for the full recipe.
Cold Sesame Noodles by Wander Spice
Ingredients:
- 1/2lb.egg noodlesdry
- 112oz cancoconut milk
- 1- 1/2tbs.peanut buttercreamy
- 2birds eye chilies
- 3tbs.sesame oilquality
- 3tbs.light brown sugar
- 2tbs.gingerminced
- 2tbs.soy saucequality
- 1/2clovegarlicminced
- 2tbs.watercold
- 5tbs.cilantrochopped
- 3tbs.lemon zestmicro-fined
- 5tbs.sweet chili saucequality
- 1English cucumberbatoned
- 1scallionjulienned
Click here to see the full recipe.
Thai Red Fish Curry by The Petit Cook
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ½ tsp fresh ginger, minced
- 1 small chilli pepper
- ½ white onion
- ½ red bell pepper
- 1 medium carrot
- 1 small pak choi, halved
- 60gr fresh snow peas
- 2-1/2 tbsp Thai red curry paste
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 200gr fresh hake fillet
- 1 medium trout fillet
- 5 fresh scallops
- 100gr fresh mussels, cleaned
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1 tbsp fish sauce
- ½ lemongrass
- ½ lime
- handful fresh coriander, chopped
- Jasmine rice, steamed, to serve
Click here for the full post.
Gluten-Free General Tso’s Chicken by Strength and Sunshine
Ingredients:
- 4 Skinless Chicken Breasts (cubed)
- 1 TB Corn or Arrowroot Starch
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- ½ Tsp Onion Powder
- 1 TB Neutral Oil
- 1½ Cups Chopped Red/Green Bell Pepper
- ¼ Cup Chopped Scallions
- Sesame Seeds (to top)
For the Sauce:
- ⅓ Cup Chicken Broth
- ¼ Cup Rice or Sherry Wine
- ¼ Cup Rice Vinegar
- ¼ Cup Coconut Aminos
- 1 TB Tomato Paste
- 1 TB Honey
- 1 Tsp Minced Garlic
- 1 Tsp Sesame Oil
- 1 Tsp Chili Paste
- ½ Tsp Ginger Puree
Click here to see the full post.
Classic Vegetable Fried Rice (Gluten-Free)
by Strength and Sunshine
Ingredients:
- 4 Cups Precooked (Leftover) White Rice
- 1¼ Cup Chopped Carrots
- 1¼ Cup Peas
- ½ Cup Chopped Red Bell Pepper
- ½ Cup Diced Onion
- ½ to ⅓ Cup Coconut Aminos
- 1 TB Sesame Oil
- 1 to ½ Tsp Chili Paste
- ½ Tsp Minced Garlic
- ½ Tsp Pureed Ginger
- Sesame Seeds (to serve)
Click here to see the full post.
Korean BBQ Salmon Stir Fry by Strength and Sunshine
Ingredients:
- 1 Minute Ready To Serve Brown Rice & Quinoa Cup (microwaved)
- 1 Pouch of Chicken of The Sea Barbecue Salmon
- ½ Cup Chopped Snow Peas
- ½ Cup Chopped Broccoli
- 1 TB Sliced Scallions
- 2 TB Coconut Aminos
- ½ TB Toasted Sesame Seeds (more for topping)
- ½ Tsp Minced Garlic
- ½ Tsp Chili Paste
- ½ Tsp Sesame Oil
Click here to see the full post.
Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl by Peace, Love, and Low Carb
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 5 green onions, sliced on a bias (white and green parts)
- 1 lb ground pork
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- sea salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 tbsp Sriracha orgarlic chili sauce, more to taste (omit or use a compliant brand for Whole30)
- 14 oz bag coleslaw
- 3 tbsp Coconut Aminos or soy sauce
- 1 tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar
- 2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Click here to see the full post.
20 Minute Thai Curry Soup by Salt and Lavender
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 medium onion, chopped finely
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 heaping tablespoons Thai red curry paste
- 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth (or stock)
- 2 cups water
- Juice of 1 lime
- 3.5 ounces rice noodles (see note)
- 1 (13.5 ounce) can coconut milk (I used full-fat)
- 2 cups cooked chicken (I used rotisserie)
- Generous handful fresh basil, torn
- Handful fresh cilantro, chopped
- Scallions, chopped, to taste
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- Lime wedges, for serving
Click here for the full post.
Hunan Beef Recipe by Wholesome Yum
Ingredients:
- 2tbspCoconut aminos
- 2tbspSherry cooking wine(or Shaoxing if not paleo)
- 1tbspArrowroot powder(or cornstarch if not paleo)
- 1lbFlank steak(sliced very thin, against the grain)
- 3tbspAvocado oil
- 2mediumDried Thai chile peppers(crushed or minced)*
- 2clovesGarlic(minced)
- 1/2tspGround ginger
- 1/4tspBlack pepper
Click here for the full post.
There you have it. These are some of the best Asian meal recipes I ws able to find. Enjoy.
