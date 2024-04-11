21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (2024)

I’ve owned an Actifry for years and before starting this blog didn’t try to cook much else than chips and frozen food in there. Since experimenting with recipes I’ve found lots of amazing Actifry recipes which I’d now not cook any other way! Some of which have been surprising – here are my favourite 21 Actifry recipes for you to try!

Cooking in the Actifry need not be restricted to just potatoes and chips. Here are 21 of my favourite Actifry air fryer recipes for you to try at home - from curries to toad in the hole, there's a recipe to suit all tastes! Total Time 16 minutes Cuisine Chinese Actifry Chinese Chilli Beef This is one of the best meals I've ever cooked in the Actifry. A delicious Chinese fakeaway of Chinese Crispy Chilli Beef. Total Time 40 minutes Cuisine British Actifry Toad In The Hole Here's how to make Toad in the Hole in your Actifry Air Cooker! Total Time 20 minutes Cuisine American Actifry Chicken Burgers Actifry breaded chicken burgers recipe - they're so good you won't cook them any other way again! Total Time 20 minutes Cuisine Chinese Enjoy a Chinese takeaway classic Sweet & Sour chicken by cooking it in your Actifry Air Cooker. Made with pineapples, peppers and onion. Total Time 22 minutes Cuisine British Actifry sausages with onion gravy is a game changer! I won't be making onion gravy separately on the pan ever again! Flavoured with thyme and worcestershire sauce for a rich, sticky gravy. See Also Stuffing Recipe - Cooking ClassyEgg Foo Young Recipe - Better than Takeout!33 Traditional Australian Food Recipes In 2024Simple Instant Pot Fried Recipe - Hibachi Style Fried Rice in Instant Pot Total Time 5 minutes Cuisine Indian Actifry Chicken Tikka Masala A creamy, take-away style chicken tikka masala made in the Actifry Air Fryer. Total Time 20 minutes Cuisine American Actifry Chicken Nuggets Chicken nuggets in the Actifry are so good! You'll not buy shop bought again! Total Time 12 minutes Cuisine Mexican Actifry Steak Fajitas Steak fajitas made easily in the Actifry. Just one step of cooking and ready in 10 minutes! Total Time 30 minutes Cuisine Indian Actifry Turkey Kofta Curry A lean turkey kofta curry made easy in the Actifry. The basic minced meat mixture can be moulded around a skewer, sausage style if you'd prefer. Total Time 11 minutes Cuisine Chinese Actifry Hoisin Steak This is a super easy, delicious hoisin steak recipe cooked in the Actifry air fryer. I initially intended to serve this dish on a bed of salad - but today served with noodles - it would work really well with rice, too! Total Time 6 minutes Cuisine Chinese Actifry Egg Fried Rice Delicious Chinese inspired egg fried rice cooked in the Actifry Air Fryer. See Also Easy Indian Kolhapuri Egg Curry Recipe | ChefDeHome.com Total Time 35 minutes Cuisine Chinese Chinese takeaway style salt & pepper chips made in the Actifry with just 1 tablespoon of oil. Total Time 35 minutes Cuisine Chinese Make Chinese Salt & Pepper chicken wings in the Actifry or air fryer. Lightly battered and cooked with onions and peppers. Total Time 40 minutes Cuisine Chinese Actifry Satay Chicken Chinese satay chicken skewers made in the Actifry. Delicious coconut peanut sauce. Total Time 35 minutes Cuisine Chinese Actifry Sticky Chilli Wings Sticky Chinese chilli wings made simple in the Actifry. This super sticky sauce is so good you'll be making it all the time! Total Time 37 minutes Cuisine American Actifry Potato Wedges Delicious, lightly seasoned potato wedges made in the Actifry Air Cooker. Total Time 32 minutes Cuisine British Actifry Jacket Potatoes (Baked Potatoes) You can make delicious, crispy jacket potatoes in your Actifry Air Cooker much quicker than in the oven! Total Time 40 minutes Cuisine British Actifry Chicken Casserole A true winter warmer! Make chicken casserole in your Actifry Air Fryer for a delicious dinner the whole family will love! Total Time 23 minutes Actifry Spaghetti Bolognese A simple method of cooking tasty spaghetti bolognese in an airfryer. Total Time 28 minutes Cuisine British Actifry Sausage Casserole Comforting British Sausage casserole made using an Airfryer/Actifry. Easy, winter recipe with baked beans. Total Time 40 minutes Cuisine British Actifry Roasted Potatoes How to make crispy, fluffy roasted potatoes in your actifry / air fryer.