21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (2024)

by hintofhelen

I’ve owned an Actifry for years and before starting this blog didn’t try to cook much else than chips and frozen food in there. Since experimenting with recipes I’ve found lots of amazing Actifry recipes which I’d now not cook any other way! Some of which have been surprising – here are my favourite 21 Actifry recipes for you to try!

Cooking in the Actifry need not be restricted to just potatoes and chips. Here are 21 of my favourite Actifry air fryer recipes for you to try at home - from curries to toad in the hole, there's a recipe to suit all tastes!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (2)

Total Time 16 minutes Cuisine Chinese

Actifry Chinese Chilli Beef

This is one of the best meals I've ever cooked in the Actifry. A delicious Chinese fakeaway of Chinese Crispy Chilli Beef.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (3)

Total Time 40 minutes Cuisine British

Actifry Toad In The Hole

Here's how to make Toad in the Hole in your Actifry Air Cooker!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (4)

Total Time 20 minutes Cuisine American

Actifry Chicken Burgers

Actifry breaded chicken burgers recipe - they're so good you won't cook them any other way again!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (5)

Total Time 20 minutes Cuisine Chinese

Enjoy a Chinese takeaway classic Sweet & Sour chicken by cooking it in your Actifry Air Cooker. Made with pineapples, peppers and onion.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (6)

Total Time 22 minutes Cuisine British

Actifry sausages with onion gravy is a game changer! I won't be making onion gravy separately on the pan ever again! Flavoured with thyme and worcestershire sauce for a rich, sticky gravy.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (7)

Total Time 5 minutes Cuisine Indian

Actifry Chicken Tikka Masala

A creamy, take-away style chicken tikka masala made in the Actifry Air Fryer.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (8)

Total Time 20 minutes Cuisine American

Actifry Chicken Nuggets

Chicken nuggets in the Actifry are so good! You'll not buy shop bought again!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (9)

Total Time 12 minutes Cuisine Mexican

Actifry Steak Fajitas

Steak fajitas made easily in the Actifry. Just one step of cooking and ready in 10 minutes!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (10)

Total Time 30 minutes Cuisine Indian

Actifry Turkey Kofta Curry

A lean turkey kofta curry made easy in the Actifry. The basic minced meat mixture can be moulded around a skewer, sausage style if you'd prefer.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (11)

Total Time 11 minutes Cuisine Chinese

Actifry Hoisin Steak

This is a super easy, delicious hoisin steak recipe cooked in the Actifry air fryer. I initially intended to serve this dish on a bed of salad - but today served with noodles - it would work really well with rice, too!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (12)

Total Time 6 minutes Cuisine Chinese

Actifry Egg Fried Rice

Delicious Chinese inspired egg fried rice cooked in the Actifry Air Fryer.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (13)

Total Time 35 minutes Cuisine Chinese

Chinese takeaway style salt & pepper chips made in the Actifry with just 1 tablespoon of oil.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (14)

Total Time 35 minutes Cuisine Chinese

Make Chinese Salt & Pepper chicken wings in the Actifry or air fryer. Lightly battered and cooked with onions and peppers.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (15)

Total Time 40 minutes Cuisine Chinese

Actifry Satay Chicken

Chinese satay chicken skewers made in the Actifry. Delicious coconut peanut sauce.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (16)

Total Time 35 minutes Cuisine Chinese

Actifry Sticky Chilli Wings

Sticky Chinese chilli wings made simple in the Actifry. This super sticky sauce is so good you'll be making it all the time!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (17)

Total Time 37 minutes Cuisine American

Actifry Potato Wedges

Delicious, lightly seasoned potato wedges made in the Actifry Air Cooker.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (18)

Total Time 32 minutes Cuisine British

Actifry Jacket Potatoes (Baked Potatoes)

You can make delicious, crispy jacket potatoes in your Actifry Air Cooker much quicker than in the oven!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (19)

Total Time 40 minutes Cuisine British

Actifry Chicken Casserole

A true winter warmer! Make chicken casserole in your Actifry Air Fryer for a delicious dinner the whole family will love!

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (20)

Total Time 23 minutes

Actifry Spaghetti Bolognese

A simple method of cooking tasty spaghetti bolognese in an airfryer.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (21)

Total Time 28 minutes Cuisine British

Actifry Sausage Casserole

Comforting British Sausage casserole made using an Airfryer/Actifry. Easy, winter recipe with baked beans.

21 Actifry Recipes | Quick and Easy | Hint Of Helen (22)

Total Time 40 minutes Cuisine British

Actifry Roasted Potatoes

How to make crispy, fluffy roasted potatoes in your actifry / air fryer.

marilyn curson10th January 2024 - 3:48 pm

Hi Helen. I have made the sausages in onion gravy which was super and the chinese chili beef which was also delicious. I have the Have just printed off some more of your receipes. The next on list are the chicken chow mein and the sausage casserole. Thank you very much.

Hint of Helen1st February 2024 - 11:03 am

You’re welcome! I’m so glad you enjoy my recipes Marilyn 🙂

