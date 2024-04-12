21 Day Fix Family Friendly Recipes - unOriginal Mom (2024)

This is the finalpost in a little 3 part series about my experience with the 21 Day Fix – a diet and exercise program that reallyended uptransformingmy entire summer! You can read more about my 21 Day Fix Journey here.(That’s a good place to start if you are thinking, “what the heck is a 21 Day Fix?”). I also wrote all about 21 Day Fix Meal Planning Tips & Ideas in this post. Finally, I’m wrapping things up today with a round up of twenty-one 21 Day Fix Family Friendly recipes!

One of the biggest reasons I wanted to try the 21 Day Fix was to learn how to cook in a healthier way for my family. I am not a big organic, whole foods person…nothing against those that are, but I’m not fundamentally opposed to eating dinner from a box or anything :-) This program really helped toexpand my cooking repertoire and my knowledge of cooking with whole foods, as well as teach me better portion control and meal planning skills. I was really surprised, though, how well my whole family ate while I was following myFix meal plan. In the beginning, I sought out lots of family friendly recipes to try (and that was very helpful, hence why I’m rounding up these recipes for you!), but ultimately through that process I learned how to think through taking some of our favorite foods and lightening them upto make them healthier all around.

Even if you’re not participating in the 21 Day Fix, this is a collection of healthy, whole food meals that would be terrific to serve to your family. Enjoy! (Please pin from the original sources!)

Roasted Chicken Sausage, Sweet Potato, and Apples from unOriginalMom(that’s me! My familyLOVES this recipe!!)

Zucchini Lasagna from Skinnytaste

21 Day Fix Fish Tacos with Avocado Mango Salsa from Confessions of a Fit Foodie

Mozarella Boats from From Forks to Fitness

21 Day Fix Mexican Lasagna from Confessions of a Fit Foodie

Pork Carnitas from Melanie Mitro

Pecan Crusted Chicken Strips from Honeybee Homemaker

Slow Cooker Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwiches from Christine Pechulis

Zucchini Pizza Bites from Skinnytaste

Spinach and Colby Jack Stuffed Chicken Roll-Ups from Simply Gourmet in Southie

Skinny Smashed Sweet Potatoes from Old House to New Home

Meatloaf Mexi-Muffins from Christine Pechulis

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork from Honeybee Homemaker

Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Quinoa Casserole fromSecond Chance to Succeed

Chili Cheese Fries from 21 Day Fix Food

Chicken Stir-Fry with Chinese Broccoli from Christine Pechulis

Broccoli Cheddar Chicken from Healthy Life with Valerie Woeste

Healthy Chicken Pesto Meatballs from The Fit Housewife

Turkey Taco Zucchini Boats from The Fit Housewife

Grilled Fruit “Quesadilla” from Seay Stanford

Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream from Pinch of Yum

