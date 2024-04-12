21 Day Fix Family Friendly Recipes - unOriginal Mom (2024)

Sep
This is the finalpost in a little 3 part series about my experience with the 21 Day Fix – a diet and exercise program that reallyended uptransformingmy entire summer! You can read more about my 21 Day Fix Journey here.(That’s a good place to start if you are thinking, “what the heck is a 21 Day Fix?”). I also wrote all about 21 Day Fix Meal Planning Tips & Ideas in this post. Finally, I’m wrapping things up today with a round up of twenty-one 21 Day Fix Family Friendly recipes!
One of the biggest reasons I wanted to try the 21 Day Fix was to learn how to cook in a healthier way for my family. I am not a big organic, whole foods person…nothing against those that are, but I’m not fundamentally opposed to eating dinner from a box or anything :-) This program really helped toexpand my cooking repertoire and my knowledge of cooking with whole foods, as well as teach me better portion control and meal planning skills. I was really surprised, though, how well my whole family ate while I was following myFix meal plan. In the beginning, I sought out lots of family friendly recipes to try (and that was very helpful, hence why I’m rounding up these recipes for you!), but ultimately through that process I learned how to think through taking some of our favorite foods and lightening them upto make them healthier all around.
Even if you’re not participating in the 21 Day Fix, this is a collection of healthy, whole food meals that would be terrific to serve to your family. Enjoy! (Please pin from the original sources!)
Roasted Chicken Sausage, Sweet Potato, and Apples from unOriginalMom(that’s me! My familyLOVES this recipe!!)
Zucchini Lasagna from Skinnytaste
21 Day Fix Fish Tacos with Avocado Mango Salsa from Confessions of a Fit Foodie
Mozarella Boats from From Forks to Fitness
21 Day Fix Mexican Lasagna from Confessions of a Fit Foodie
Pork Carnitas from Melanie Mitro
Pecan Crusted Chicken Strips from Honeybee Homemaker
Slow Cooker Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwiches from Christine Pechulis
Zucchini Pizza Bites from Skinnytaste
Spinach and Colby Jack Stuffed Chicken Roll-Ups from Simply Gourmet in Southie
Skinny Smashed Sweet Potatoes from Old House to New Home
Meatloaf Mexi-Muffins from Christine Pechulis
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork from Honeybee Homemaker
Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Quinoa Casserole fromSecond Chance to Succeed
Chili Cheese Fries from 21 Day Fix Food
Chicken Stir-Fry with Chinese Broccoli from Christine Pechulis
Broccoli Cheddar Chicken from Healthy Life with Valerie Woeste
Healthy Chicken Pesto Meatballs from The Fit Housewife
Turkey Taco Zucchini Boats from The Fit Housewife
Grilled Fruit “Quesadilla” from Seay Stanford
Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream from Pinch of Yum
If you’re new here, be sureto check out thoughts and reflections fromMy 21 Day Fix Journey,as well as 21 Day Fix Meal Planning Tips and Ideas(including lists of my favorite meals and snacks!).
UPDATE: I created a self calculating Google spreadsheet that makes 21 day fix meal planning a breeze! You can find it here!
And for some more meal ideas, you might also like these amazing21 Day Fix Instant Pot Recipes!
Thank you for including my Fish Taco recipe! Please feel free to use my photo, as well!
Best,
Nancylynn
Reply
Thanks for your programs. It’s really useful for me with many food tips.With 21 Day Fix I have many receipts to cook for my family. All dishes are very delicious and healthy. Thanks so much.
Reply
when I went to open the chicken brocoli dish, it said it was a private blog. how do I access it?
Reply
Has anyone calculated the 21 Day fix servings for the Zucchini Lasagne? I am trying to get my meal plan together.
Reply
Meredith,
is your 21day fix family recipes free?
Reply
