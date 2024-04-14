TO-DIE-FOR Hungarian Mushroom Soup Recipe | Montana Happy (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Rustic Hungarian Mushroom Soup is one of those seriously delicious recipes that will become a favorite family dish. This recipe is made with a mixture of fresh mushrooms, milk, butter, yellow onions, dill, Hungarian paprika, soy sauce, chicken broth, flour, lemon juice, sour cream, pepper, and fresh parsley will make your taste buds dance.

“Only the pure in heart can make a good soup.” Ludwig van Beethoven

Soup. Don’t you just love that word? Nothing can warm you up more than a bowl on a cold winter day.

I’ve always loved creamy mushroom soup, but this Hungarian mushroom soup recipeis out of this world. It can be pretty addicting.

The one thing I know for sure is a creamy soup makes the world feel just a little bit better. If you take the time to make a homemade soup, it should be a good one.

This mushroom soup is a guaranteed winner.

Have you had a bad day? Hungarian Mushroom Soup will take the sting out of it.

Do you need to impress dinner guests? Hungarian Mushroom soup to your rescue.

Think of Hungarian Mushroom Soup as your secret “makes everything better” recipe.

I’m not one of those people that put any old recipe on my blog and call it a day. No one wants to spend money on the ingredients for a recipe and have it turn out just okay.

This creamy Hungarian mushroom soup recipe combines ingredients that turn something as simple as soup into a gourmet meal.

You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for a recipe to hand down to your kids. This recipe is it!

This is a Moosewood cookbook recipe . I made a couple tweaks, but otherwise this recipe was served in their restaurant. The original recipe had extra dill that I reduced because I felt it overpowered the soup.

Best way to store mushrooms:

If you buy your mushrooms in a container, that’s the best way to continue storing them. The containers they put them in are designed to breathe, so mushrooms can release the ethylene gas they give off.

The plastic wrap on top of the containers helps keep the mushrooms fresh until you break the seal. Once you do, store the remaining mushrooms in the same container and add more plastic wrap to the top.

Mushrooms will last 4-7 days in the refrigerator.

If you don’t buy your mushrooms in a container, the next best method of storing mushrooms, according to Cook’s Illustrated , is to place your mushrooms in a plastic bag with the top slightly open, so the mushrooms can breathe.

Best way to clean mushrooms:

You don’t want to wash or soak your mushrooms because they are porous and will absorb the water. It will make them taste watery.

Try cleaning your mushrooms with a damp cloth or paper towel first. You can also use a soft mushroom brush. If the mushrooms still have a lot of dirt, rinse with water and immediately dry them thoroughly.

If you don’t cook mushrooms right away, the water will cause them to get slimy.

Here’s the recipe for Hungarian Mushroom Soup:

Ingredients for Rustic Hungarian Mushroom Soup

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups chopped onions

1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced (any kind – a mix is the best)

2 teaspoons dried dill weed

1 tablespoon Hungarian paprika

1 tablespoon soy sauce or liquid aminos

2 cups of chicken or veggie broth

1 cup milk

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Fresh ground pepper to taste

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice (I add more because I love lemon!)

1/2 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

How to Make Rustic Hungarian Mushroom Soup:

1) Melt butter over medium heat in a Dutch oven or large soup pot. Add the chopped yellow onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Put in the mushrooms and saute for 5 more minutes.

Stir in the dill, paprika, liquid aminos (or soy sauce), and chicken broth. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

2) Whisk the milk and flour together in a separate small bowl. Pour into the soup and stir well. Cover and simmer for 15 more minutes, stirring occasionally.

3) Finally, stir in the ground black pepper, lemon juice, and sour cream or Greek yogurt. Mix and cook over low heat, about 5 more minutes. Do not boil.

4) Add a dollop of sour cream, fresh parsley or fresh dill, and cooked mushrooms to the top for garnish and serve with warm crusty bread.

Tips for making Recipe of Mushroom Soup:

Use real lemon juice instead of bottled lemon juice.

You can substitute fresh parsley with dried but only use two teaspoons.

White button mushrooms, cremini mushrooms (baby bella mushrooms), or wild mushrooms can be used in place of the mushroom mixture. You can vary the kind of mushrooms you use for different flavor.

Vegetable broth or beef broth can substitute for chicken stock.

Kosher salt can replace soy sauce or liquid aminos.

Hungarian sweet paprika or smoked paprika can replace regular Hungarian paprika in this delicious soup.

To make a thicker robust soup, you can add cream cheese.

The addition of dry white wine will give this soup a unique flavor.

You can substitute a plant-based butter and yogurt to make this recipe vegan.

Add a little olive oil to the butter to prevent burning the onions.

You can substitute coconut aminos for soy sauce.

Plant-based milk can replace whole milk.

Minced garlic can be added for more flavor.

What should you serve with Rustic Hungarian Mushroom Soup?

A side salad

Soup and salad are the perfect combination on a cozy evening at home.

A loaf of crusty bread

You’ll want to soak up every last drop of this easy soup recipe, so a rustic loaf of bread is the perfect way to serve this dish.

How long does Hungarian Mushroom Soup last in the fridge?

You can store leftovers 3-4 days in the refrigerator. Make sure you store your soup in a covered airtight container or a heavy-duty freezer bag.

Hungarian Mushroom Soup should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking and bring to room temperature before storing.

Can you freeze Hungarian Mushroom Soup?

It’s best not to freeze any soups with dairy in them. They taste a little gritty, and the milk fats separate after freezing.

This recipe makes the perfect bowl of soup filled with earthy mushrooms and a creamy texture. If you’re a mushroom lover, this savory soup will become one of your favorite soups.

Let us know if you made this hearty soup in the comments below and if you thought it was the best Hungarian mushroom soup recipe.

