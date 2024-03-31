Sweet Potato & Quinoa Chili - Easy One Pot Recipe | Stovetop + Slow Cooker (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Sweet Potato & Quinoa Chili recipe with kidney & black beans is hearty and full of flavor, and makes a great vegan lunch, dinner, or meal prep idea! Includes stovetop and slow cooker options.

Meals that can easily fit into your meal rotation are what I really love to share. As we can get a bit bored with the usual meals, it’s nice to have more easy options that come together in a cinch.

Why We Love This Recipe!

It's quick and easy. There are no complicated ingredients, everything is probably in your kitchen right now, or can be found right away at your favorite grocery store. And it's all made in one pot for easy cooking and cleanup!

There are no complicated ingredients, everything is probably in your kitchen right now, or can be found right away at your favorite grocery store. And it’s all made in one pot for easy cooking and cleanup! It’s healthy and nutritious. This thick and hearty sweet potato & quinoa chili has plenty of protein, essential fiber, vitamins, and minerals while being flavorful and satisfying. Plus, it’s gluten-free , well-balanced , low fat , and includes an option to be oil-free !

I love finding these simple dishes that truly work and can be made over and over again. I know you’re going to love this chili and find yourself making it often during the chili weather season!

Easy and delicious, bring on the chili!

What Goes Into Quinoa Chili?

Here is everything you’ll need, plus ideas for ingredient substitutions (measurements are in the recipe card below):

The Beans. We'll be using protein-rich black beans and kidney beans. Feel free to use your favorite in any combo you like. Pinto beans would be great here too!

We’ll be using protein-rich black beans and kidney beans. Feel free to use your favorite in any combo you like. Pinto beans would be great here too! Sweet Potato. One large sweet potato is all you need. I peeled mine, but you can leave the skin on for even more fiber (just be sure to scrub the sweet potato beforehand.

Quinoa. Use your favorite colored quinoa, mine happens to be tri-color.

Tomato. I've used a canned of diced tomatoes, with juices, for ease, but you can use 2 – 3 fresh roma tomatoes if you prefer.

Tomato Paste. Tomato paste adds a wonderful umami flavor and helps thicken the chili nicely.

Onion. Any color will do, use your favorite.

Garlic. If you don't have fresh garlic on hand add an extra 1 – 2 teaspoons of garlic powder.

Spices. You'll find a tasty mix of chili powder, cumin, and oregano. Plus, I usually add a dash or two of garlic and onion powder for good measure.

You’ll find a tasty mix of chili powder, cumin, and oregano. Plus, I usually add a dash or two of garlic and onion powder for good measure. Garnish. This sweet potato & quinoa chili is great with diced avocado, cilantro, and homemade vegan cornbread . If you like heat, a few slices of jalapeno are perfect!

How To Make Sweet Potato & Quinoa Chili

This Sweet Potato & Quinoa Chili is so easy to make on the stovetop and will be ready in under 1 hour!

Stovetop: In a large pot or dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, cook until soft and edges browned, about 5 – 6 minutes. Add garlic, cook 1 minute more. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic & onion powder, quinoa, beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, sweet potato, and broth/water, stir until combined. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover slightly ajar and cook for 30 – 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Chili is ready when sweet potatoes are tender. Add additional water as needed.

Here is also a method for using a crock-pot, because sometimes you just want to set it and forget it!

Slow-Cooker: Add all the onion, garlic, diced tomatoes, beans, sweet potatoes, quinoa, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, oregano, onion & garlic powder, and broth/water to the bottom of the crockpot insert, stir until combined. Turn on high and cook for 4 – 6 hours, or turn on low and cook for 6 – 8 hours.

It’s a one-pot meal that’s perfect for lunch, dinner, or make-ahead meal planning!

Eating vegan meals every day that are healthy and tasty is really easy once you get the hang of it!

How Long Will Leftovers Keep?

Leftovers will keep for 5 – 6 days in the refrigerator, stored in a covered container. Re-warm on the stovetop or the microwave. It makes great meal prep for the week with vegan cornbreadon the side.

Can You Freeze Quinoa Chili?

Yes, it freezes wonderfully for up to 2 – 3 months! To freeze sweet potato quinoa chili, simply store individual portions using freezer-safe containers. You can also freeze larger portions in large ziplock bags or containers. Let thaw before reheating.

Serving Suggestions

Top with diced avocado and fresh chopped cilantro

Top with a dollop of Vegan Cashew Sour Cream

Add a sprinkle of vegan shredded cheese and/or green onions

Serve with homemade Vegan Cornbread or Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins

or Try topping it on a baked sweet potato !

If you try this easy chili recipe, please let me know!Leave a comment and rate it below. I love to hear what you think, or any changes you make.

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Chili
4.9 from 36 reviews
Full of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, this easy Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili is thick, hearty, and always a good thing!
Author: Julie | The Simple Veganista

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 45 min

Total Time: 50 minutes

Yield: Serves 4 – 6 1 x

Category: Entree, Chili

Cuisine: Vegan Ingredients Units Scale 1 tablespoon olive oil or 1/4 cup water (for water saute)

1 medium onion , diced

5 – 6 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

a few dashes of garlic powder

a few dashes of onion powder

himalayan salt , to taste

1 cup dried quinoa

dried 1 can (15 oz) black beans , drained and rinsed

1 can (15oz) kidney beans , drained and rinsed

can (15oz) , drained and rinsed 1 can (15 oz) fire roasted diced tomatoes (with juices) or 1 1/2 cups diced fresh tomatoes

1 can (6 oz) tomato paste

1 large sweet potato (about 1 lb.), diced (with or without skin)

5 – 6 cups water or vegetable broth (or combo) Optional garnish for serving diced avocado

cilantro

diced onion and/or jalapeno Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Stovetop: In large pot or dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, cook until soft and edges browned, about 5 – 6 minutes. Add garlic, cook 1 minute more. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic & onion powder, quinoa, beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, sweet potato, and broth/water, stir until combined. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover slightly ajar and cook for 30 – 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Chili is ready when sweet potatoes are tender. Add additional water if chili is too thick for your liking. Slow-Cooker: Add all the onion, garlic, diced tomatoes, beans, sweet potatoes, quinoa, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, oregano, onion & garlic powder and broth/water to the bottom of the crockpot insert, stir until combined. Turn on high and cook for 4 – 6 hours, or turn on low and cook for 6 – 8 hours. Serve with optional garnishes. You may also like to top it with this easy Cilantro Lime Cashew ‘Sour Cream’. On the side, try this Vegan Cornbread or Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins are delicious! Serves 4 generously. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 – 6 days. To keep longer, store in the freezer, in freezer safe containers, for up to 2 – 3 months. Notes As with all recipes, adjust seasoning to taste. Add a 1/2 teaspoon or so chipotle powder for some added heat. Use your favorite beans, in any combination.

Updated: This recipe was originally published March 2013 and has been updated October 2019 with new photos and helpful tips. No change to recipe – I wouldn’t dare!

