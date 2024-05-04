Hearty and Healthy: 50 Quinoa Recipes for Every Meal (2024)

One of the world’s most popular superfoods, quinoa is a staple for health fanatics and has made its way into mainstream diets. It’s packed with nutritious vitamins and minerals, and is the perfect alternative for anyone who can’t or doesn’t want to eat gluten. It’s easy to cook and to cook with, allowing you to whip up extremely versatile plates! From nutritious breakfasts to hearty dinners and yummy snacks, you’re going to love this round up of delicious quinoa recipes!

What is Quinoa?

Quinoa is a gluten-free, high protein, mineral-rich grain. It’s known as a super grain, and has become one of the most popular health foods of modern day. It’s a healthier alternative to white rice and pasta, so is ideal for those who are allergic to gluten or gluten intolerant. It’s also an amazing food for vegans and vegetarians as it’s a plant based protein. Although quinoa acts as a whole grain in cooking, it’s a seed from a plant called goosefoot, which is related to beets and spinach. It’s high in vitamins and minerals, as well as important antioxidants.

Health Benefits of Quinoa

1. Rich in Protein and Fibre
Quinoa is an amazing source of both protein and fibre. It’s one of the only plant-based proteins that contains all nine essential amino acids, so is referred to as a complete protein. It has more and better proteins than most grains and is ideal for those who need protein from plant-based sources.

Quinoa is also very high in fibre, having almost twice as much fibre as most other grains. Fibre is known to reduce constipation, as well as prevent heart disease by lowering high blood pressure and diabetes. Fibre can also help with weight loss by increasing fullness and making you less likely to snack mindlessly.

TO-DIE-FOR Hungarian Mushroom Soup Recipe | Montana HappyCreamy Carrot Soup Recipe - Rachel Cooks®47 Sheet Pan Recipes for Easy CleanupSweet Potato & Quinoa Chili - Easy One Pot Recipe | Stovetop + Slow Cooker

2. Contains Iron
Iron is an important component of healthy blood and brain function. It carries oxygen from one cell to another and supplies oxygen to our muscles. Iron also boosts brain function as the brain takes in about 20% of our blood oxygen. Iron also helps with the regulation of body temperature, enzyme activity and energy metabolism, so is an important mineral for our bodies.

3. Weight Loss
Quinoa can aid in weight loss by boosting your metabolism and decreasing appetite. You can thank its protein content for both of these things! Its high fibre content also helps with weight loss as it makes you feel full for longer, reducing your risk of snacking and making you eat fewer calories overall. Quinoa also has a low glycemic index, which has also been linked to reduced calorie intake.

4. It Has Anti-Inflammatory Benefits
Quinoa can help reduce the risk of chronic inflammation in the body. It helps promote friendly bacteria in the gut, which prevents inflammation and disease. Quinoa is known to contain many anti-inflammatory nutrients including vitamin E, phenolic acids, and heart healthy omega-3 acids.

How to Cook With Quinoa

There are plenty of ways to cook with quinoa. It’s easy to make and extremely versatile, making it one of the best bases for plenty of dishes. You can use it as a substitute in your favourite rice and pasta dishes, or as the base of a healthy, filling salad or bowl. Use it in a casserole or to stuff bell peppers, in rice noodle spring rolls or as a side for your favourite salmon or chicken dish. You can also make quinoa burgers, quinoa tacos or add it to a soup. Have it for breakfast by making quinoa bites, a quinoa breakfast bowl or a quinoa scramble. As you can see, there are lots of ways to cook with quinoa. Check out our favourite recipes below!

10 Breakfast Quinoa Recipes

1. Quinoa Berry Bowl | The Food Network
2. Breakfast Quinoa with Blueberries and Bananas | 31 Daily
3. Cinnamon Apple Breakfast Quinoa | Simply Quinoa
4. Spiced Chai Breakfast Quinoa | According to Elle
5. Quinoa Banana Skillet Bake | Edible Perspective
6. Blueberry Breakfast Quinoa Smoothie Bowl | Food Faith Fitness
7. Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Quinoa | Once Upon a Cutting Board
8. Strawberry Coconut Overnight Quinoa | Simply Quinoa
9. Strawberry Quinoa Pancakes | Recipe Runner
10. Zucchini Bread Quinoa Breakfast Cookies | Simply Quinoa

21 Day Fix Family Friendly Recipes - unOriginal Mom

10 Lunch Quinoa Recipes

1. Thai Quinoa Salad with Fresh Herbs and Lime Vinaigrette | Once Upon a Chef
2. Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl | Chatelaine
3. One Pan Mexican Quinoa | Damn Delicious
4. Quinoa Sushi | The Food Network
5. Chicken Quinoa Soup | Fit Foodie Finds
6. Lentil Quinoa Bowl | Running on Real Food
7. Sesame Ginger Beet Quinoa Bowl | Chatelaine
8. Chicken Teriyaki Quinoa Bowl | Spinach 4 Breakfast
9. Detox Quinoa Salad | Chelsea’s Messy Apron
10. Quinoa Minestrone Soup | Chatelaine

10 Dinner Quinoa Recipes

1. Black Bean and Corn Quinoa | Taste of Home
2. Quinoa with Lemon, Shallots and Herbs | Feasting at Home
3. One Pot Tandoori Quinoa | Yup It’s Vegan
4. Baked Meatballs with Roasted Vegetables | Chatelaine
5. Quinoa with Shiitakes and Snow Peas | The Food Network
6. Curry Spiced Quinoa | Dietician Debbie
7. Quinoa Fried Rice | Family Food on the Table
8. Sausage, Kale and Sweet Potato Quinoa | Evolving Table
9. Cashew Chicken Quinoa Bake | Fit Foodie Finds
10. Chicken Fried Quinoa | The Food Network

10 Snack Quinoa Recipes

1. Peanut Butter Seed Bars | Chatelaine
2. Crispy Quinoa Patties | Feel Good Foodie
3. Chocolate Quinoa Crunch Bites | Nadia’s Healthy Kitchen
4. Cheesy Quinoa Bites | So Very Blessed
5. Quinoa Peanut Butter Snack Balls | Yummly
6. Quinoa Oat Bites | Grain Crazy
7. Broccoli Cheddar Quinoa Cups | Haute & Healthy Living
8. Vanilla Cashew Quinoa Bars | Veggiekins
9. Italian Quinoa Protein Patties | Apple of My Eye
10. Cheesy Veggie Quinoa Bites | Cupcakes and Kale Chips

10 Dessert Quinoa Recipes

1. Chocolate Quinoa Treats | Clean Food Crush
2. Quinoa Chocolate Brownie | Nest & Glow
3. Sweet and Salty Peanut Butter Bars | Greeny Sherry
4. Blueberry Quinoa Crisp | Eating Healthy Spending Less
5. Quinoa Pudding | Five Heart Home
6. Pumpkin Pie Quinoa Cookies | Simply Quinoa
7. Quinoa Chocolate Banana Bread | Nest & Glow
8. Quinoa Krispie Treats | A Beautiful Mess
9. Dark Chocolate Quinoa Cupcakes | Cookie Dough and Oven Mitt
10. Chai Spiced Oat and Quinoa Flour Muffins | Simply Quinoa

If you haven’t started cooking with quinoa, now is the time to start! Use it in place of rice and pasta, plus so much more, to create delicious gluten-free meals!

Hearty and Healthy: 50 Quinoa Recipes for Every Meal (2024)

FAQs

What can I add to quinoa to make it taste good? ›

Cook in vegetable, beef, or chicken broth: Cooking quinoa in vegetable, beef, or chicken stock is probably the easiest way to flavor it. You can simply swap the water with your choice of stock and use the same amount to cook your quinoa. Alternatively, if you prefer, you can also use half water and half stock.

Is quinoa good for your gut health? ›

Studies suggest quinoa may improve gut health by enhancing the diversity of beneficial gut bacteria and reducing the inflammatory symptoms of conditions like colitis. Acting as a prebiotic, quinoa supplies the fuel for beneficial gut bacteria, allowing them to thrive.

How much quinoa per day? ›

Quinoa can be consumed anytime – at breakfast, lunch or dinner. But it is best to eat healthy food like quinoa before going to bed. It induces sleep, because it relaxes the muscles, due to its high magnesium and protein content. “One can eat one-two cups of cooked quinoa in a day.

Is quinoa a super food? ›

Nicknamed a “superfood,” quinoa is a complete source of protein, which means it contains all nine amino acids, and it's also a great source of fiber (it contains more than any other grain) and heart-healthy fats.

What happens to your body when you eat quinoa everyday? ›

The fiber in quinoa can also help with cholesterol and blood sugar levels, lowering your risk of diabetes and heart disease. Quinoa is rich in antioxidants, which can prevent damage to your heart and other organs. A diet high in antioxidants has been linked with a decreased risk of heart disease.

Is it safe to eat quinoa every day? ›

You can eat one-two cups of cooked quinoa in a day. You should avoid eating it if you experience stomachache, itchiness or vomiting after consuming it. A study by Harvard Public School of Health has reported that eating a bowl of quinoa daily is healthy and without any side effects.

Does quinoa clean your colon? ›

Whole grains are rich in fiber and will help to cleanse the colon. Oats, oatmeal, brown rice, and quinoa are all great sources. Try to incorporate 3 – 5 servings per day into your meals. Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and most leafy greens are fiber-dense and are always healthy choices.

Does quinoa burn belly fat? ›

It is very healthy due to its plant chemical contents that cause the secretion of appetite-suppressing hormones that curb your appetite. 25. Quinoa: High in protein, quinoa keeps you full with its high levels of plant-based proteins. It decreases your appetite and promotes belly fat decrease.

What to eat with quinoa? ›

Quinoa's got the carbs covered, so you'll likely want to add some additional protein (eggs, lentils, beans, tofu, chicken), a fat (olive oil, nuts, butter, cheese), and, ideally, some kind of fruit or vegetable (broccoli, berries, squash, spinach).

Which quinoa is best? ›

If you've never eaten quinoa, Foroutan suggests trying white quinoa first because it has the mildest taste. Or you might look for a blend of red, black, and white quinoa to get as many antioxidants as possible; levels of these beneficial ingredients vary according to the color of the seeds (red has the highest levels).

Which is healthier quinoa or oatmeal? ›

It is high in proteins and fiber and enriched with antioxidants that help in making the immune system stronger. You are advised to consume quinoa more in comparison to oats as quinoa will provide more health benefits in low calories.

What is healthier than quinoa? ›

While both provide excellent sources of fiber and protein, farro tops the charts and offers almost double the value compared to the same size serving of quinoa.

Which color quinoa is the healthiest? ›

* Red quinoa contains more fiber in comparison with the other two varieties. It meets your daily dietary fiber requirements with ease and lowers the risk of several diseases, heart-related issues, and more.

How do you make quinoa not taste bad? ›

Rinse the Quinoa:Rinse the quinoa under cold water in a fine-mesh strainer. This helps remove the natural bitter coating called saponin. Combine Quinoa and Liquid:In a medium-sized saucepan, combine the rinsed quinoa and water or vegetable broth. If you like, add a pinch of salt for seasoning.

How do you make quinoa not gross? ›

Rinse it before you cook it.

After it's nice and toasty, it's time to rinse it. Quinoa has a natural coating of saponins that leaves a bitter, soapy taste in your mouth if it's not washed away, which is a huge reason a lot of people think they don't like quinoa.

Should you soak quinoa before cooking? ›

Do you need to soak quinoa before cooking it? In short, no, you don't need to soak quinoa. However, doing so is said to remove phytic acid, which may make it easier for people to digest quinoa. If you just want to remove the bitter flavor from quinoa, rinse it under cold water for about a minute.

