Delicious Whole30 Recipes (2024)

New to the Whole30 way of eating? Need help planning out your meals? Here are some delicious Whole30 recipes to get you going!

A simple reset.

It case you don’t yet know, the premise of the Whole30 programis to strip awayany foods that might be harming your health – even if you don’t think they are. Sugar, grains, dairy and legumes can all cause inflammation, having a negative impact on thedigestive system. Our bodies canbenefit from a ‘reset’ by cutting them out completely for a while (or forever, depending on your body!).

But what do you eat in the meantime?

Delicious Whole30 recipes.

While it might sound a little daunting, eating Whole30 doesn’t have to be hard or bland! Here are some of my favorite Whole30 recipes. They’re all delicious and easy to make!

Juicy Baked Chicken Breast from Wholesome Yum

Chicken & Turkey

Paleo Teriyaki Chicken – No need to rely on take-out – this easy paleo teriyaki chicken from Raia’s Recipes will satisfy all your cravings! Serve it up with a side of wilted (or not wilted) kale salad for a tasty and easy meal.

Juicy Baked Chicken Breast – Simply the best way to bake chicken breast in the oven! This juicy baked chicken breast recipe from Wholesome Yum at is fast, easy, and never dry.

Herbed Chicken with Apple Cauliflower Rice – You’re gonna feel great on Whole30 eating fabulous food like this herbed chicken with apple cauliflower rice from the Organic Kitchen. This simple recipe has very few ingredients, and looks lovely!

Chicken Fajitas in the Instant Pot– Prepare to fill your plate and stuff your belly with these delicious paleo and Whole30-friendly chicken fajitas from Raia’s Recipes! They’ll will make you think you were in a Mexican mama’s kitchen for lunch!

Easy Tahini Chicken Salad – A quick and easy chicken salad without the mayo and full of fresh veggies! This paleo salad from Strength & Sunshine is top allergy-free, healthy, delicious, and perfect to add to your meal prep routine! Eat it on its own, in a sandwich, over a green salad; kid-friendly and perfect for school or work lunchboxes!

Paleo Teriyaki Chicken from Raia’s Recipes

Paleo Chicken Meatballs – These paleo chicken meatballs from Food Doodles only have 6 ingredients, are egg-free, super addictive and freeze great!

Chicken Stir-Fry with Cauliflower Rice – Low-carb, keto chicken stir fry with cauliflower rice from Wholesome Yum makes a delicious 15-minute dinner with Asian flavors! It’s easy to customize keto stir fry chicken and vegetables with what you have on hand.

Chicken Potato Bake – This chicken potato bake recipe from Prepare & Nourish is so simple yet flavorful. With only 5 main ingredients, this bake is a great go-to recipe and is naturally Whole30.

Easy Chicken Tenders – Quick and easy, these chicken tenders from the Organic Kitchen are paleo, low carb, Whole30, and delicious!

Sesame Ground Turkey Skillet – This quick and easy sesame ground turkey skillet from Tessa Domestic Diva comes together in only 20 minutes! With straight forward ingredients, and delicious and flavorful meal will be on the table in a flash!

Air Fryer Whole Chicken – Air fryer whole chicken from I Heart Umami slathered with a garlic-herb dry spice rub then air fried to golden crispy perfection. Juicy on the inside and golden crispy on the outside. For just 10 minutes of active effort? Yes please!

Crispy Coconut Pan-Fried Salmon from Raia’s Recipes

Seafood

Paleo Fish Tacos – These paleo fish tacos from Tessa Domestic Diva will satisfy any hankering for this famous Baja dish. Crispy fish served atop a bed of spicy slaw keeps the carbs low for those who prefer… but wrapped up in a tortillas, these are equally as satisfying!

Simple Herbed Red Drum – Nothing says summer like a delicious plate full of fish! Bursting with nutrients and flavor, this simple herbed red drum from Raia’s Recipes will be sure to please your tummy and taste-buds.

Grilled Rosemary Shrimp – Grilled rosemary shrimp from What A Girl Eats is an easy dinner recipe to make, and it is packed with flavor! It’s low-carb, keto-friendly, and Whole30 compliant.

Pecan-Crusted Salmon – This pecan-crusted salmon from Texanerin is an easy way to transform salmon into something extra delicious! It’s also Whole30-friendly, paleo and keto.

Paleo Fish Tacos from Tessa Domestic Diva

Crispy Coconut Pan-Fried Salmon – Easy and delicious, this crispy coconut pan-fried salmon from Raia’s Recipes is a winner every time! With minimal prep and only a few paleo-friendly ingredients, you won’t mind making it often.

Bang Bang Shrimp – Whole30 Bang Bang shrimp from the Bonefish Grill copycat recipe is off the charts DELICIOUS! Crispy jumbo shrimp coated in a creamy and naturally sweet and tangy bang bang sauce. With just a few ingredients, these shrimp from I Heart Umami are SO GOOD that they’ll disappear in minutes!

Scallop Scampi with Zucchini Noodles – Scallop scampi with zucchini noodles from Eat Beautiful is the perfect healthy meal, full of good fats, rich flavorful pan-seared scallops, refreshing light zoodles — all tossed with fresh basil, olive oil, a bit of fresh lemon juice and sea salt — plus some optional garnishes.

Sloppy Joe Baked Potatoes from Raia’s Recipes

Beef

Eye of Round in the Instant Pot – This easy Instant Pot eye of round roast from Raia’s Recipes is a great way to serve up a tasty meal with spending hours waiting on your roast.

Sausage Egg Roll in a Bowl – No wrappers needed for this keto friendly sausage egg roll in a bowl from Low Carb Yum! It’s a recipe so tasty, you’d never miss the high carb wrap. Plus, this version is not only Whole30, but also paleo, and low-cab too.

Meatloaf Sliders – Juicy, delicious, and surprisingly easy, these paleo meatloaf sliders from Raia’s Recipes are a fun way to switch up a classic meal.

Keto Ground Beef – Easy keto ground beef recipe from I Heart Umami is made with a few pantry ingredients and Inspired by beef stroganoff. With only 8 grams of carb, this dish is savory, sweet, and tangy. It’s affordable and easily freezable, making it the perfect budget friendly and healthy meal when you want it fast and easy!

Korean BBQ Beef from Raia’s Recipes

Short Ribs in the Instant Pot – No need to stress about prep with these easy and delicious fall-apart tender short ribs in the Instant Pot from Raia’s Recipes! Plus they’re Whole30, paleo, and GAPS-friendly, too.

Sloppy Joe Baked Potatoes – Easy and grain-free, these sloppy joe baked potatoes from Raia’s Recipes are a delicious twist on an American favorite dinner.

– Easy, delicious, and GAPS Intro Diet friendly, these spinach and garlic meatballs from Raia’s Recipes are sure to become a family favorite. And they have the added bonus of being made in the Instant Pot!

Taco Casserole – This easy Taco Casserole from Paleo Gluten Free Guy is a fun, hearty dinner! Lots of veggies, ground beef, salsa, eggs and spices are baked together for a filling casserole you can enjoy all week (perfect for meal prep). Plus it happens to be Whole30, paleo, and low carb!

Korean BBQ Beef– Bulgogi (a.k.a. Korean BBQ beef) is the perfect blend of sweet and salty! This easy paleo recipe from Raia’s Recipes will have you wishing you made a double batch…

Spaghetti Squash Fried Rice from Eat Beautiful

Veggies

Eggplant “Hold the Parmesan” – Love eggplant Parmesan, but need to find a way to fit it into Whole30? This recipe from Make the Best of Everything has got you covered, 100%!

Spicy & Tomato Zucchini Noodles Pasta – A low-carb, veggie-loaded dinner recipe that makes a tasty weeknight dinner on the nights you don’t want to spend too much time in the kitchen. This tomato zoodles pasta from Fit As A Mama Bear is simple to make and comes with a bit of a spicy kick.

Lazy Cabbage Rolls – These lazy cabbage rolls from Prepare & Nourish are packed with the traditional flavors including onion, carrots, tomato sauce and of course cabbage. Cauliflower rice makes a great sub for regular rice making these low-carb, Whole30, and paleo.

Spaghetti Squash Fried Rice – Spaghetti squash fried rice from Eat Beautiful is a favorite-flavored Asian dinner everyone will love! This meal is keto, paleo, Whole30, and GAPS-friendly, with an easy AIP variation.

Instant Pot Chicken & Sweet Potato Stew from Eat Beautiful

Soups

– Warming and nutritious, this beef and kale soup in the Instant Pot is a winner in my kitchen! The savory ingredients pared with the sweetness of coconut milk is delicious. And there’s a touch of chili powder for an extra kick. It can fit into paleo, GAPS, keto, and Whole30 diets, too!

Instant Pot Chicken & Sweet Potato Stew – Low-histamine Instant Pot chicken and sweet potato stew from Eat Beautiful is a delicious paleo, Whole30 and AIP dinner — so the side benefit is that this beautiful recipe also happens to be a wonderful choice for low histamine needs. The Instant Pot is an added bonus for making this dinner a dump and cook recipe that’s easy and fast to make.

Keto Egg Drop Soup – Learn how to make the best egg drop soup from I Heart Umami in minutes with my grandma’s secret seasonings! You’d be amazed that the most flavorful Chinese egg drop soup recipe is from your own kitchen! I guarantee it tastes much better than the restaurants’. Includes stove-top and Instant Pot instructions.

– Comforting and delicious, this sage and sausage cauliflower soup from Raia’s Recipes is sure to become a favorite meal for chilly days!

Mediterranean Soup With Sausage – This Whole30 Mediterranean soup with sausage from What A Girl Eats is loaded with Italian-style sausage and vegetables, and finished with a swirl of Pistou.

Instant Pot Chicken Stew – Cozy up to this hearty chicken stew from Prepare & Nourish, made easily in the Instant Pot. This healthy version is perfectly seasoned with only 8 main ingredients and is paleo and Whole30.

from Raia’s Recipes

Sides

Spicy Curtido Coleslaw – Whether you’re paleo, Whole30, vegan, AIP, or just hungry, this easy spicy curtido coleslaw from Raia’s Recipes will be a delicious addition to your meal!

Pico de Gallo with Avocado – Pico de gallo with avocado salsa from Eat Beautiful will quickly become your favorite salsa — and even your favorite condiment! With just 5 ingredients, this recipe is fresh, delicious and easy to make.

3-Ingredient Cabbage Steaks – These 3-ingredient cabbage steaks from Raia’s Recipes are a perfect side dish for any meal. They’re quick and easy, and don’t require any special ingredients to make them delicious!

– With only 3 ingredients, these easy sweet potato oven fries from Raia’s Recipes are going to become a favorite in your kitchen really fast! And they’re perfect from paleo, Whole30, and even vegan lifestyles!

Lacto-Fermented Rainbow Chard – Have fresh chard stalks you just don’t know what to do with? Lacto-ferment those babies! It’s an easy and delicious way to up chard’s nutritional value and enjoy its goodness. Learn how to make your own lacto-fermented rainbow chard right now from Raia’s Recipes…

Cabbage Summer Salad – Made with simple ingredients and can be prepped well ahead of a party, this salad from Prepare & Nourish is a favorite for all your festivities, big or small.

Lacto-Fermented Pickle Chips – These easy lacto-fermented pickle chips from Raia’s Recipes are a favorite snack and side dish at my house. They’re packed with delicious nutrition, so I don’t mind.

from Raia’s Recipes

Breakfasts

Breakfast Sausage Patties – Whole30 breakfast sausage patties from I Heart Umami will be your new morning favorite! Tasty and juicy, and with a hint of sweetness, these sausage patties are loaded with flavor and you can mix together in mere minutes! Plus, there are no eggs and freezer friendly!

– These grain-free potato latkes from Raia’s Recipes are a delicious savory treat! Loaded with onions and garlic, and fried to perfection. They’re delicious as-is, or with a fried egg on top! Perfect for Hanukkah, or breakfast…

Apple Chicken Breakfast Sausages – Homemade paleo apple chicken breakfast sausages from Recipes to Nourish are easy to make, so delicious, full of flavor and so much healthier than store-bought versions. They’re freezer-friendly too!

Breakfast Salad – You might be wondering to yourself: breakfast salad?! Traditionally of course, greens are not always considered, but Tess Domestic Diva guarantees this salad will change your mind!

– Need an easy, grab-n-go breakfast? These gluten-free egg and potato breakfast muffins from Raia’s Recipes are for you! They’re hand-held, grain-free, and Whole30!

