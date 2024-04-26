25 Delicious Bean Protocol Recipes You Need to Try — Simple Gold Life (2024)

Recipes
Written By Yazzi | Intuitive Wellness Coach
Yay, you’re trying the bean protocol, but you’re stumped on what to make. It’s okay. It can be overwhelming.
That’s why I put together a list of 25 super yummy Bean protocol Recipes you can whip up any day of the week! Everything included from soups to sandwiches, and even tortillas! 😋
About the Bean Protocol Recipes
I always make vegan meals and I add my favorite lean animal protein. These recipes are pretty much all vegan, so just add the necessary protein you need!
These are vegan, but if you’re vegan, you still need to add a whole grain like whole grain rice to your meal to complete the protein profile.
I list minor adjustments or recommendations as needed.
Let’s do this!!!
Bean Protocol Dinners & Lunches
Vegan Black Bean Burgers
Love these easy black bean burgers!! If you’re not vegan, you might want to make it a double with a palm-sized 90/10 ground beef patty. And side with a can of rinsed Baked Beans.
Lentil Bolognese
Talk about delicious dinner in a snap! Again, I would mix with ground beef if you’re not vegan, and I would also remove the sugar no matter what!
Vegan French Onion Shepherd’s Pie
If you can devour a bowl of Shepherd’s pie you’ll love this yummy French Onion Shepherd’s Pie version too! I precook my chicken and ground beef for the week, so in this case, I would add about palm-size servings of ground beef and mix it in this yummy treat!
Black Bean and Mushroom Tacos
Who doesn’t love Taco Tuesday!? I sure do. If you’re vegan, a side of rice will be perfect with this dish, but if you’re not vegan add your favorite protein to make it Bean Protocol approved!
Lentil Wrap
I love everything Mediterranean! I never thought I would replace falafels, but this lentil wrap is a great substitute! If you want to enjoy with the sauce, it’s up to you!
Lentil Potato Fritters
These are delish!! I actually like them with just regular sriracha and hold the mayo. Mayo-based things are my favorite. This is a perfect bean snack!
3 Ways to Eat More Beans
Bean Protocol Salads
WhiteBeanSalad
I love to make a batch for the week and enjoy a few bites of this White Bean Salad alone or as a side to a yummy main. Either is a perfect way to enjoy beans. Note that this recipe does call for 1/3 cup of oil. If I’m eating it as a bean snack, I reduce the oil to about 2 Tablespoons. If I’m having it to avoid any constipation, I’ll make the recipe as is and enjoy it at night.
Warm White Bean Arugula Salad
Who doesn’t enjoy a warm salad! This one is just the bee’s knees, especially with croutons. Perfect for a snack or along with your favorite main dish.
Tuscan White Bean Salad
Doesn’t this dish look absolutely divine? the better news is that it’s incredibly tasty too! Poach an egg or add an over-easy egg to make this a breakfast meal. Or combine your favorite lean protein.
Bean Protocol Stews & Curry
Red Beans and Rice
I definitely wouldn’t make this dish every week, but I would enjoy this about once every few months. Plus I would add a lot of side veggies (because veggies are life). All in all a delicious dish!
Kitchari Recipe
A delicious Ayurvedic recipe using mung beans designed to heal the body.
Mujadara Recipe
A very simple Middle Eastern dish that you’ll absolutely devour!
Lentil Chickpea Yellow Curry
I was never a curry person, but after a year on the bean protocol, it’s one of my go-to favorites!! Especially with these yummy cashews for a crunch. Don’t forget, if you’re trying to get rid of bile, hold the cashews, but if you’re on the maintenance plan or if you need help with constipation, cashews are okay.
Bean Protocol Soups & Chowder
The Best Lentil Soup Recipe
I love this recipe because I always have the ingredients on hand, so it’s easy to whip up. Vegans, don’t fret, we use Not Chick-n Cubes or Imagine Vegetarian No-Chicken Broth.
Vegan Tortilla Soup
YUM!! This is a super tasty soup, but just to warn you, some wouldn’t add coconut milk since it adds extra saturated fats. I don’t care. I enjoy it and so does my belly! Coconut milk is okay to have on the protocol once or twice a month. I actually don’t have any issues with coconut milk.
Black & Lentil Taco Soup
Im so about this life! I could eat this every week. I happily enjoy this dish with my favorite chips from Food City, which are fresh tortilla chips, but you can also opt for some bean chips.
Split Pea Vegetable Soup
On chilly days, I either make this dish or Hunter’s Stew! Absolutely yummy and incredibly satisfying and will keep you warm.
Yellow Split Pea Chowder with Sweet Corn
Alright, this dish is better at night, especially if you’re on the maintenance plan or if you want to ease constipation due to the yummy cashew cream sauce. But man is it yummy, especially with shredded chicken on top.
A Simple Meal Plan for the Bean Protocol
Bean Protocol Snacks
5-Minute Cannellini Beans
If you’re in need of a quick bean snack, these 5-minute cannellini beans are perfect. Hold the tzatziki if you’re trying to get rid of toxic-bile.
Crispy Chickpeas
Another perfect snack to have all.the.time! You’ll definitely want to batch these suckers, because they’ll disappear.
Crunchy Split Peas
Another favorite is perfect for batching. These remind me more of corn nuts than anything. And I like it!
Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas
I’m a weirdo and can totally eat chickpeas straight out of the can. Well, I rinse them first, but if I’m ever craving something with a little bit more spice, this is my go-to Bean Protocol recipe snack!
Bean Protocol Dips
Cilantro Black Bean Dip
It’s crazy how fast this Cilantro Black Bean Dip goes!! If you have a big family, double the recipe, trust me! I don’t drizzle with olive oil.
Split Pea Hummus
I adjusted this recipe to one Tablespoon Tahini and I didn’t add any extra oil just so I could have this as a Bean Snack to get rid of as much toxic bile as possible. It’s still freaking delicious.
Bean Protocol Tortillas
Split Pea Tortillas
I don’t make these anymore, but they were super helpful during my first six-months on the protocol. I prefer flour tortillas. But these definitely hit the spot when I was trying to get rid of the maximum amount of bile possible.
There you have it! 25 amazing Bean Protocol Recipes that you can enjoy as snacks, main meals, and more!
What’s your favorite bean protocol recipe? Share it down below!
