28 Comfort Food Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (2024)

Whether you're vegan, vegetarian or just want to try something new, you don't have to live a life without mac and cheese.
1. Vegan Mac and Cheese
2. Spring Vegetable Pot Pie
Thanks to almond milk, this biscuit topping is so flakey and the veggie filling is so creamy you won't believe there's no dairy involved. Get the recipe.
3. Vegan Carrot Bacon
4. Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos
Start with roasted sweet potato, add this miracle dairy-free cheese sauce and end with your favorite nacho toppings. Get the recipe.
5. Mushroom Stroganoff
6. Vegan Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese
7. White Bean and Mushroom "Meatball" Subs
Mix white beans and mushrooms with garlic, onion, breadcrumbs and some spices, and bake them for half an hour. Toss 'em in a submarine roll with marinara, and you won't miss the meat. Get the recipe.
8. Green Goddess Pizza
9. Carrot Pigs in a Blanket
10. Bang Bang Broccoli
11. Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
This crispy, baked cauliflower gets a serious kick from hot buffalo sauce. Then, it's cooling avocado cilantro sauce to the rescue. Get the recipe.
12. Vegan Lasagna
13. Vegan Fettuccine Alfredo
14. Crispy Avocado Tacos
15. Popcorn Tofu Nuggets
Why should you have to choose between honey dijon, chipotle ketchup and Sriracha mayo? Pair these guys with not one, but THREE easy vegan dipping sauces. Get the recipe.
16. Vegan Pad Thai
17. BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches
If you've never heard of jackfruit, it's a miracle produce that, when prepared properly, has a very similar texture to meat. Toss it with BBQ seasoning and sauce and you just might be convinced you're chowing down on pulled pork. Get the recipe.
18. Biscuits and Mushroom Gravy
19. Spaghetti and Lentil Bolognese
20. Mediterranean Chickpea Burgers
21. Moroccan Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potato
22. General Tso's Cauliflower
23. Vegan Spinach Dip
24. Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
25. Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwiches
26. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Let's be honest, the best part about baking cookies is eating the raw dough. Next time, save yourself the hassle with this five-minute eggless treat. Get the recipe.