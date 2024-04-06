29 Unique Macaron Recipes Worth Drooling Over (2024)

My students love making macarons. Three out of my four cooking classes ask to make them. And when they ask, I do my best to provide- so long as they are good.

For some reason, I don’t struggle with this “hard to make” recipe. Here are some steps that help me:

I make sure to let them sit.

I have a silicone mat that has different sizes to make them more even.

I NEVER, EVER make them on days that the humidity is over fifty percent.

Now that you know the keys to making good macarons, here are some recipes to get you going:

Macaron Recipes Worth Trying

1. Basic French Macarons

When you start making Macarons, the best idea is to go with one that is a general recipe. What’s great about this as well is that you can change your colors as you see fit.

This particular basic recipe can be found at POPSUGAR.

2. Blueberry Cheesecake Macarons

A blueberry cheesecake macron sounds divine with the fresh flavors of the macaron cookie and cream cheese, adding an extra little bit of creaminess to it.

This recipe can be found atTatyana’s Everyday Food.

3. Creme Brulee Macarons

This particular recipe is one that we are going to do next Monday. We were going to make it before school got out for Christmas; however, I got sick with the flu and that kind of changed our plans.

I think my students were most excited about playing with the torch, to be honest.

This rest can be found at The Gold Teaspoon.

4. Cookies and Cream Macarons

Cookies-and-cream is one of my favorite type of flavors for desserts adding it into a delicious macaron cookie is a surefire way to get me to eat one. Not that I need an excuse anyway.

This recipe can be found at Broma Bakery.

5. Eggnog Macarons

Eggnog Macarons was the first recipe my class made when they started begging me to make this cookie recipe. They reasoned that they try to make it before and it always failed. It came out perfectlythefirst time we made it,and they enjoyed every ounce of this eggnog macaron.

To see the recipe for yourself head over to Baking Sense.

6. Coffee and Nutella Macarons

I’m not sure if you had me at coffee or Nutella. Either way, this macaron recipe is perfect for the coffee lover and your family.

Head over to Baking a Moment to see it for yourself.

7. Adriano Zumbo’s Salted Caramel Macarons

If you’ve never heard of Adriana’s Zumbo, then I highly recommend you get on Netflix, even if you have to borrow from a friend, and look up Zumba Just Desserts. Once you do that you will be very impressed, and want to make this recipe as soon as possible.

Miss Critique is where to find the recipe.

8. Butter Beer Macarons

I already gave you a recipe for Macarons that would impress your coffee loving friends. This recipe will impress your Harry Potter loving friends. After all, who wouldn’t want a butterbeer macaron?

Head over to Chica and Jo to see the birthday party that revolves around Harry Potter.

9. S’mores Macaron

Another macaron recipe that would be right up my alley as I love Smore’s and think that they are one of the best things for a party or an event.

To make this recipe even better, I recommend torching the marshmallows before you put on the extra piece in the middle.

Head over to Liv for Cake to see the recipe for yourself.

10. Cake Batter Macaron

This is probably the next macaron recipe I’m going to make after we do the crème brûlée recipe.

I love this recipe for the cuteness of the multicolored sprinkles but also because I enjoy cake.

This is another excellent recipe from Broma Bakery.

11. Raspberry Lemon Macaron

I am grateful for Tatyana’s Everyday Food because she does a lot of fresh macaron recipes. This recipe would be great in the springtime whenever you’re sipping a raspberry lemonade and eating a raspberry lemonade macaron.

12. Tiramisu Macarons

My class that made the Macarons recently made tiramisu as well. To me, it tastes an awful lot like eggnog as a dessert instead of a drink. While very good, I’m looking forward to trying this macaron recipe and seeing if it taste similar to the actual dish.

Confessions of a Confectionista is where you can find the recipe.

13. Red Velvet Macarons

This macaron recipe that was dished by Sweet & Savory, is one that I know will be equally loved by my students since red velvet is one of their favorite cakes to make. If you feel the same way,then this macaron recipe will be for you.

14. Pistachio Macarons

A pistachio cookie lends a sweet, nutty flavor that people will love. If you don’t believe me try the recipe out for yourself; it can be found over it Broma Bakery.

15. Honey Lavender Macarons

I will be making these at some point this summer I am sure. My sister is opening a lavender farm at her house in Michigan. The idea of creating a lavender based macaron is somewhat exciting to me as I want to find a way to include it in more of my recipes.

If you like the taste of lavender, head over to Hint of Vanilla to try out their recipe.

16. Blackberry Balsamic Macarons

This recipe is on a website that is in a different language. You will have to translate it, but I promise you it is worth translating. If you like fresh tasting and want something with a little bit a tartness this is a macaron recipe for you so check it out of Foodlovin.

17. Designs of Star Wars

The uniqueness of this macaron recipe doesn’t come from the flavors but instead from the design. Do you have a Star Wars lover in your house? Then this will be the macaron recipe for you. Yes, my daughter is looking at me like “Oh really?” She is the Star Wars lover at our house.

The recipe comes from Semi Sweet.

18. Pink Lemonade

I gave you a raspberry lemonade recipe; this recipe is for pink lemonade, and the design of the macaron is a bit different.

For some reason I enjoy the sprinkles on the cookies, it enhances the look in my opinion.

This recipe is mentioned at Juniper Cakery.

19. Key Lime Pie

If you love the sweet hardness of a Key lime pie, then I recommend you try this macaron recipe. You can jazz up the colors a little bit given that it is still a very mild color if you’re looking for design as well as flavor.

The recipe can be found over at with love and cupcakes.

20. Chocolate Macarons with Coffee Buttercream

Yes, I am still stuck on the coffee macarons, and I am sure that I will be making some very soon. Considering this one has chocolate I think I should call it a mocha macaron.

This recipe can be found at The Catalyst: Cupcakes.

21. Unicorn Macarons

I would tell you that I picked this just because of the design and I wouldn’t be lying. However, when I found out that it had cotton candy flavoring for the icing, I was sold. You have unicorn coloring and Cotton candy flavoring, and it’s a win-win, especially for the little ones.

This recipe can be found at the Southern Fatty.

22. Passion Fruit Macarons

These passionfruit macrons are so cute, and if you love the taste of passionfruit, you know that it’s going to be a winner in your eyes. I love the freshness of a fruit flavor dessert.

If you feel the same way, head over to Tastemade, and check this recipe out for yourself.

23. Strawberries and Cream

Passionfruit is a very flavorful fruit, so if you’re looking for something a little lighter, then the strawberries and cream recipe will be right up your alley.

Head over to Tutti Dolce to find the recipe and try it for yourself.

24. French Lemon Macaron

I gave you a couple of lemonade recipes but here is a lemon recipe. This would also be a great spring recipe.

Check it out over at Sweet and Savory by Shinee.

25. Samoa Macarons

If you like The Girl Scout cookies Somoas then you will like this French macaron recipe. Chocolate, coconut, and caramel are your friends, and you can find them over at Barbara’s Bakes.

26. Cherry Cheesecake

These red white and blue Macarons are so adorable and with the flavor of cherry cheesecake, you know there should be a winner this summer.

Can’t wait that long? I don’t blame you! Head over to Baking a Moment, get the recipe, and whip it up today.

27. Blueberry and Marscapone Cheese Macarons

Marscapone cheese has little flavor but great texture. This means the blueberry will shine through when you make these beautiful cookies.

The recipe can be found at Baking a Mess.

28. Ferrero Rocher Macarons

I had these candies for the first time a few years ago and fell in love with the hazelnut taste.

Recreating it in a macaron sounds like a fun challenge. Check out Culinary Couture’s post over at BLOGLOVIN‘.

29. Champagne Macarons

The light color of the macaron makes you feel like you should be sipping the bubbly. I’m a big fan of Lorann Oils, and the champagne flavor is perfect in this cookie, no matter how you make it.

Head over to Eats Well with Othersfor the recipe.

Conclusion to Macaron Recipes

I hope you got some great ideas to make these delicious cookies and feel you can do so comfortably. Just remember practice makes perfect.

