Kitchen Sink Cookie Recipe (2024)

Kitchen Sink Cookies
By Jess Smith
4.22
Published Jul 14, 2022•Updated Feb 13, 2024
Kitchen Sink Cookies are soft and chewy cookies packed with chocolate chips, pretzels, potato chips, and toffee (“everything but the…”). Make them as written, or swap in your favorite mix-ins.
My kids still don’t totally understand why these are called “Kitchen Sink” Cookies, but they know they love them. When I started testing this recipe, with each batch, the kids saidmore chocolate chips, more pretzels, more potato chips, more toffee!
We packed these cookies (a fun twist on my original Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe) full of sweet and salty fillings until they couldn’t possibly hold more. And then we added a few extra chocolate chips. You’re welcome.
Ingredients for Kitchen Sink Cookies
- Unsalted Butter – These cookies were tested with unsalted butter. If using salted butter, skip adding the additional salt.
- Flour, Baking Soda, Kosher Salt, Light Brown Sugar, White Sugar, Egg, Pure Vanilla Extract – Just regular cookie-baking ingredients.
- Mix-Ins – These have a great sweet and salty balance with chocolate chips, toffee bits, potato chips, and chopped pretzels. See below for more ideas!
- Flaked Sea Salt – At our house, we love a light sprinkle of flaked sea salt (I use Maldon) on top of the warm cookies. It’s totally optional but gives the cookies a hint of extra salt and a tiny bit of crunch.
How to Make Kitchen Sink Cookes
The process for making these cookies is similar to making chocolate chip cookies. A stand mixer really comes in handy for beating the butter, but you can absolutely use a hand mixer too.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Prepare a baking sheet by linking it with parchment paper or a baking mat. (This is highly recommended because the caramel in the cookie dough can melt and cause sticking.)
- Whisk together dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, and salt).
- Beat butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy (about 3 minutes).
- Mix egg and vanilla extract into butter-sugar mixture.
- Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix on low just until combined. (Be careful not to overmix or your cookies will be cakey instead of soft.)
- Stir in mix-ins like chocolate chips, toffee bits, potato chips, and pretzels.
- Roll cookie dough into golf ball-sized balls. (These should be pretty large.)
- Bake cookies until edges are crisp and centers are still soft, 10 to 12 minutes.
- Cool on the pan for 5 minutes and then transfer to cooling rack.
- Enjoy!
Roll Cookie Dough in Mix-Ins (Optional, but fun!)
It’s purely aesthetic, but if I’m delivering these cookies to someone or serving them to friends and family, I like to roll the dough in some extra toppings. It means that before you take a bite, you get a sneak peek of all the delicious things inside.
How to Freeze Cookie Dough
Frozen cookie dough is like money in the bank. (Though I have to keep it in my downstairs freezer…and out of reach.) You can bake one at a time or the whole batch any time you need them. The best way to freeze cookie dough is:
- Form cookie dough into balls. Line dough balls up in a single layer on a sheet pan
- Transfer sheet pan to freezer until dough is frozen solid, 2 to 3 hours.
- Transfer dough to a freezer-safe bag and seal, removing as much air from the bag as possible.
- Freeze for up to 6 months.
To bake cookies from frozen: Bake the cookie dough directly from the freezer at 325°F / 163°C for 16 to 18 minutes. (This lower temperature and longer cook time is important for the dough to defrost and cook all the way through.)
Mix-Ins for Kitchen Sink Cookies
True to their name, you really can put almost anything in these cookies. It’s a lot of fun to experiment with different combinations and flavors. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
- Milk Chocolate Chips or Semi-Sweet
- Potato Chips
- Pretzels
- Toffee Bits
- Crushed Cereal
- Pecans / Walnuts
- M&Ms
- Shredded Coconut
- Butterscotch Chips
- Sprinkles
- White Baking Chips
- Dried Cranberries
- Chopped Dark Chocolate
4.22 from 345 votes
Kitchen Sink Cookies
When we started testing these Kitchen Sink Cookies (everything but the….) we just kept saying more chocolate chips, more pretzels, more potato chips, more toffee! We packed these cookies full of sweet and salty fillings until they couldn't possibly hold any more. And then we added a few more chocolate chips.
Prep: 25 minutes mins
Cook: 10 minutes mins
Total: 35 minutes mins
Servings: 20
Equipment
Stand Mixer
Half Sheet Pan
Parchment Paper or Baking Mat
Cooling Rack
Ingredients
- 2 cups All-Purpose Flour (250 grams)
- 1 teaspoon Baking Soda
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 2 sticks Unsalted Butter, softened to room temperature (1 cup)
- 3/4 cup Light Brown Sugar, packed (150 grams)
- 1/2 cup White Sugar (100 grams)
- 1 large Egg
- 2 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 1/2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
- 1 cup Toffee Bits (like Heath Bits o’ Brickle English Toffee Bits)
- 1 cup Crushed Potato Chips (like Ruffles)
- 1/2 cup Chopped Pretzels
- 1/2 teaspoon Flaky Sea Salt, for topping (optional; like Maldon flaked sea salt)
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F / 177°C.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a baking mat like Silpat. (These will make it easiest to remove the cookies from the pan after baking.)
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle or using a hand mixer, beat together butter and both sugars until light and fluffy.
Add egg and vanilla extract and mix on low, scraping down the bowl as needed.
Add dry ingredients to mixer and mix on low just until everything is combined.
Stir in chocolate chips, toffee bits, potato chips, and pretzels.
Roll cookie dough into golf ball-sized balls. (Roll them extra toppings if you would like.) Spread cookie dough out on prepared pans, leaving about 6 inches between them.
Bake cookies until edges are crisp and centers are still soft, 10-12 minutes.
When you remove the cookies from the oven firmly tap the baking sheets on the kitchen counter to deflate them (this will make the centers soft). Sprinkle the cookies lightly with flaky sea salt (if using).
Allow the cookies to cool on the pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Notes
Extra Toppings – If you’d like, you can prepare extra filings and gently roll the cookie dough in toppings before baking. This makes the toppings more visible on the top of the finished cookies.
Freeze – This cookie dough freezes well. Freeze it in balls on a baking sheet and then transfer to a freezer-safe bag. Bake within 6 months. Print and attach the label below so cooking instructions are ready when you are!
Nutrition
Serving: 1cookie | Calories: 214kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 34mg | Sodium: 175mg | Potassium: 154mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 16g | Vitamin A: 302IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 19mg | Iron: 1mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Author: Jess Smith via Inquiring Chef
Cost: $4.00
Calories: 214
Keyword: compost cookies, cookie recipe, pretzel cookies
