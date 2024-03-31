Kitchen Sink Cookie Recipe (2024)

Home All Recipes Cookies Kitchen Sink Cookies By Jess Smith 4.22 Published Jul 14, 2022•Updated Feb 13, 2024 Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Kitchen Sink Cookies are soft and chewy cookies packed with chocolate chips, pretzels, potato chips, and toffee (“everything but the…”). Make them as written, or swap in your favorite mix-ins.

My kids still don’t totally understand why these are called “Kitchen Sink” Cookies, but they know they love them. When I started testing this recipe, with each batch, the kids saidmore chocolate chips, more pretzels, more potato chips, more toffee!

We packed these cookies (a fun twist on my original Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe) full of sweet and salty fillings until they couldn’t possibly hold more. And then we added a few extra chocolate chips. You’re welcome.

Ingredients for Kitchen Sink Cookies

Unsalted Butter – These cookies were tested with unsalted butter. If using salted butter, skip adding the additional salt.

Flour, Baking Soda, Kosher Salt, Light Brown Sugar, White Sugar, Egg, Pure Vanilla Extract – Just regular cookie-baking ingredients.

Mix-Ins – These have a great sweet and salty balance with chocolate chips, toffee bits, potato chips, and chopped pretzels. See below for more ideas!

Flaked Sea Salt – At our house, we love a light sprinkle of flaked sea salt (I use Maldon ) on top of the warm cookies. It’s totally optional but gives the cookies a hint of extra salt and a tiny bit of crunch.

How to Make Kitchen Sink Cookes

The process for making these cookies is similar to making chocolate chip cookies. A stand mixer really comes in handy for beating the butter, but you can absolutely use a hand mixer too.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare a baking sheet by linking it with parchment paper or a baking mat. (This is highly recommended because the caramel in the cookie dough can melt and cause sticking.) Whisk together dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, and salt). Beat butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy (about 3 minutes). Mix egg and vanilla extract into butter-sugar mixture. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix on low just until combined. (Be careful not to overmix or your cookies will be cakey instead of soft.) Stir in mix-ins like chocolate chips, toffee bits, potato chips, and pretzels. Roll cookie dough into golf ball-sized balls. (These should be pretty large.) Bake cookies until edges are crisp and centers are still soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on the pan for 5 minutes and then transfer to cooling rack. Enjoy!

Roll Cookie Dough in Mix-Ins (Optional, but fun!)

It’s purely aesthetic, but if I’m delivering these cookies to someone or serving them to friends and family, I like to roll the dough in some extra toppings. It means that before you take a bite, you get a sneak peek of all the delicious things inside.

How to Freeze Cookie Dough

Frozen cookie dough is like money in the bank. (Though I have to keep it in my downstairs freezer…and out of reach.) You can bake one at a time or the whole batch any time you need them. The best way to freeze cookie dough is:

Form cookie dough into balls. Line dough balls up in a single layer on a sheet pan Transfer sheet pan to freezer until dough is frozen solid, 2 to 3 hours. Transfer dough to a freezer-safe bag and seal, removing as much air from the bag as possible. Freeze for up to 6 months.

To bake cookies from frozen: Bake the cookie dough directly from the freezer at 325°F / 163°C for 16 to 18 minutes. (This lower temperature and longer cook time is important for the dough to defrost and cook all the way through.)

Mix-Ins for Kitchen Sink Cookies

True to their name, you really can put almost anything in these cookies. It’s a lot of fun to experiment with different combinations and flavors. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

Milk Chocolate Chips or Semi-Sweet

Potato Chips

Pretzels

Toffee Bits

Crushed Cereal

Pecans / Walnuts

M&Ms

Shredded Coconut

Butterscotch Chips

Sprinkles

White Baking Chips

Dried Cranberries

Chopped Dark Chocolate

