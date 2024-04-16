Bistek Tagalog Recipe | Panlasang Pinoy Meaty Recipes (2024)

Bistek Tagalog, a classic Filipino dish, is a delightful beef steak marinated in a tangy blend of soy sauce, calamansi juice, and aromatic spices. This delectable dish is easy to prepare and requires minimal ingredients, making it a popular choice for both weeknight dinners and special occasions. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to create a mouthwatering bistek Tagalog while sharing some valuable tips along the way. So, let’s dive into the flavorsome world of bistek Tagalog! Not eating beef? you can try the chicken bistek version or pork bistek version.

The Key to a Flavorful Bistek: Marinating the Beef

Marinating the beef is an essential step in creating a flavorful bistek Tagalog. To begin, select your choice of beef, such as tenderloin, beef briskets, or shoulder, depending on your preference and budget. While tenderloin offers a melt-in-your-mouth texture, other cuts can work just as well.

In a bowl, combine calamansi juice, soy sauce, Knorr liquid seasoning, pepper, and a pinch of MSG. This marinade infuses the meat with a delightful tanginess and enhances its flavor. Ensure the beef slices are thinly cut to allow the marinade to penetrate evenly.

Ideally, marinate the beef for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together. However, if time permits, leaving it overnight in the refrigerator can further intensify the taste. The longer the marination period, the more tender and flavorful your bistek Tagalog will be.

Crafting the Perfect Base: Soup Stock

A flavorful soup stock forms the foundation of a delicious bistek Tagalog. While you can use store-bought stock, preparing your own adds a homemade touch to the dish. To create a rich and savory stock, simmer beef or pork bones with onions and garlic for two to three hours. The resulting broth will infuse the bistek with an extra layer of depth.

Sautéing the Onions: A Crucial Step

The onions play a vital role in elevating the taste of bistek Tagalog. In a pan, heat some oil and sauté the onions until they become half-cooked. This process softens the onions, releasing their natural sweetness and adding a delightful caramelized flavor to the dish. Set aside the onions for later use.

Cooking the Beef to Perfection

In a separate pan, heat oil and fry the marinated beef slices until they turn brown. This step helps seal in the flavors and creates a delicious crust on the meat. Once the beef is browned, add the prepared soup stock and marinade to the pan. Allow the mixture to come to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the meat becomes tender.

To prevent the beef from drying out, add more water if necessary. The ideal bistek Tagalog should have a savory sauce that complements the tender beef. Adjust the seasoning to taste, ensuring the balance of flavors suits your palate.

The Finishing Touch: Garnish and Presentation

To complete your bistek Tagalog, garnish it with onion rings. You can prepare the onion rings by stir-frying them for a few minutes until they turn slightly translucent. The addition of fresh onion rings not only adds visual appeal but also enhances the dish with a refreshing crunch and a hint of sharpness.

Serve your bistek Tagalog hot, accompanied by steamed rice or fried rice. The combination of the succulent beef, tangy marinade, savory sauce, and caramelized onions creates a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds.

In Summary

Mastering the art of cooking bistek Tagalog is a delightful journey that brings the flavors of the Philippines to your plate. By marinating the beef, preparing a flavorful soup stock, sautéing the onions, and cooking the beef to perfection, you can create a truly exceptional bistek Tagalog experience. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or a beginner in the kitchen, this recipe offers a simple yet satisfying way to savor the authentic taste of Filipino cuisine. So gather your ingredients, follow these steps, and let the aroma of bistek Tagalog fill your kitchen as you prepare a memorable meal for yourself and your loved ones.

Notes on the Ingredients:

Beef

The choice of beef for bistek Tagalog is crucial to achieving the desired tenderness and flavor. While tenderloin is the preferred cut due to its tenderness, it can be expensive. Alternatively, you can use beef briskets or shoulder, which are more affordable options. Thinly sliced beef works best for this recipe as it allows the marinade to penetrate evenly and ensures quicker cooking.

Calamansi Juice

Calamansi is a small citrus fruit commonly used in Filipino cuisine. Its juice provides a tangy and refreshing flavor to the bistek Tagalog marinade. If you can’t find calamansi in your local grocery store, you can substitute it with a combination of lemon and lime juice to achieve a similar citrusy taste.

Soy Sauce

Soy sauce is a staple ingredient in Asian cooking and plays a crucial role in the bistek Tagalog marinade. It adds a savory and umami-rich flavor to the beef, enhancing its taste. When selecting soy sauce, opt for a high-quality brand with a balanced flavor profile. You can choose between light or dark soy sauce, depending on your preference. Light soy sauce has a saltier and lighter taste, while dark soy sauce has a richer and slightly sweeter flavor.

500 grams beef sliced thinly

4 Tbsp. soy sauce

8 pieces calamansi (extract juice)

2 Tbsp. Knorr liquid seasoning

1 cup soup stock

4 Tbsp. cooking oil

2 pcs big onion sliced into rings

ground pepper

MSG to taste optional Instructions How to cook bistek: Marinate beef in calamansi juice, soy sauce, Knorr liquid seasoning, pepper, and MSG for at least an hour.

To make soup stock, boil beef or pork bones and add onion and garlic. Simmer for 2 to 3 hours then use the broth as soup stock.

In a pan, heat some oil and stir fry onions until half cooked. Set aside.

Fry beef in oil until brown. Add soup stock and marinade then boil until meat becomes tender.

Add more water if necessary until the beef is tender and there is some liquid left.

Add more water if necessary until the beef is tender and there is some liquid left.

Season to taste. Garnish with onion rings. Serve hot.

Cooking Tips for Perfect Bistek Tagalog Marination Magic: Ensure to marinate the beef for at least an hour, or overnight if possible, to allow the flavors to penetrate and tenderize the meat. Thinly Slice the Beef: Opt for thin slices of beef to ensure even cooking and faster absorption of the marinade, resulting in tender and flavorful bistek. Sauté Onions to Sweetness: Take the time to sauté the onions until they are half-cooked. This process enhances their natural sweetness, adding a delightful caramelized flavor to the dish. Careful Browning: When frying the beef, aim for a golden brown color. Avoid overcooking as it can lead to tough and chewy meat. Adjust Liquid Levels: Keep an eye on the liquid levels while simmering the beef. Add more water or soup stock if necessary to prevent the dish from drying up and ensure a delicious, saucy consistency. Taste and Adjust: Regularly taste the sauce throughout the cooking process and adjust the seasoning according to your preferences. Balance the flavors of the marinade, soy sauce, and calamansi juice to create a well-rounded taste. Garnish for a Finishing Touch: Don't forget to garnish your bistek Tagalog with fresh onion rings. These add a delightful crunch and complement the dish's flavors.

Nutrition Notes: Calorie and other nutrition information is derived from HappyFolks.Com recipe nutrition calculator. The percent daily value (%DV) is based on a daily 2,000 calorie diet. Nutrition Information: Amount per Serving:468g, Calories:1161kcal, From fat:908, Total fat:101.4g, Saturated Fat:34.4g, Trans Fat:0.2g, Cholesterol: 178mg, Sodium: 1148g, Total Carbohydrate: 16g, Dietary Fiber: 2g, Sugars: 8g, Protein: 47g, Vitamin C: 16%, Vitamin A: 7%, Calcium: 5%, Iron: 32%