Vegan Chocolate Cake | Easy One Bowl Recipe (2024)

This vegan chocolate cake has NO eggs, NO butter, and NO milk and yet is the best and easiest vegan cake recipes you’ll ever make- Even non-vegans approve!

The Best Vegan Chocolate Cake

Everyone needs a staple cake in their repertoire.

If you are looking for a vegan chocolate cake recipe that tastes like an actual cake, you’ve come to the right place. Just like my vegan brownies and vegan chocolate chip cookies, this one tastes just like the real thing, if not better!

Why you’ll love this recipe

One bowl . No fancy mixers and or gadgets needed- Just one mixing bowl. Seriously, you’ll love how the clean up afterward takes seconds.

. No fancy mixers and or gadgets needed- Just one mixing bowl. Seriously, you’ll love how the clean up afterward takes seconds. EASY ingredients . This vegan cake uses pantry staple ingredients, ones you probably have in your kitchen right now! No flax eggs, no egg substitutes, and NO vegan butter.

. This vegan cake uses pantry staple ingredients, ones you probably have in your kitchen right now! No flax eggs, no egg substitutes, and NO vegan butter. 30 minutes . Seriously. You can have a cake prepared and made in under 30 minutes. There is no creaming of ingredients, no preparing dry or wet ingredients separately- NONE of that.

. Seriously. You can have a cake prepared and made in under 30 minutes. There is no creaming of ingredients, no preparing dry or wet ingredients separately- NONE of that. Super moist and fluffy– This cake is extra moist and fluffy, something many assume is impossible with a vegan cake.

What I love about this cake is that it’s a huge hit amongst those who aren’t even vegan- I’ve had tons of friends request one for their celebrations (and they are massive carnivores!). The texture is super moist and fluffy in the middle, topped with creamy vegan frosting. It’s sweet and full of chocolate flavor, you’ll find it hard to stop at one slice.

What is vegan chocolate cake made of?

You will love the very basic ingredient list to make this recipe. It uses pantry staples, so you should have everything in your pantry as we speak! Here is what you’ll need:

All-purpose flour. Also known as plain flour. Be sure to sift the flour very well, to ensure there are no clumps throughout.

Also known as plain flour. Be sure to sift the flour very well, to ensure there are no clumps throughout. Sugar. Use raw white sugar, which is the best sugar to use on a vegan diet. White or brown sugar can often be made using bone marrow, so use the purest forms.

Use raw white sugar, which is the best sugar to use on a vegan diet. White or brown sugar can often be made using bone marrow, so use the purest forms. Cocoa powder. Dutch processed and 100% unsweetened cocoa powder. For a richer flavor, you can use dark cocoa powder.

Dutch processed and 100% unsweetened cocoa powder. For a richer flavor, you can use dark cocoa powder. Baking soda. The leavening agent used to give the cake some fluffiness and rise. It also reacts with the vinegar to replicate eggs.

The leavening agent used to give the cake some fluffiness and rise. It also reacts with the vinegar to replicate eggs. Salt. Balances out all the sweet ingredients.

Balances out all the sweet ingredients. Apple cider vinegar. Or white vinegar. Reacts with the baking soda.

Or white vinegar. Reacts with the baking soda. Vanilla extract. A must for any delicious cake!

A must for any delicious cake! Vegetable oil. Or any neutral flavored oil. Keeps the cake moist and fluffy in the middle.

Or any neutral flavored oil. Keeps the cake moist and fluffy in the middle. Water. To mix everything together. You can also use a plant based milk if you prefer.

To mix everything together. You can also use a plant based milk if you prefer. Chocolate frosting.What is a cake without a thick and rich chocolate frosting ?

How to make it

Simple is an understatement for this recipe. Everything is made in one bowl and the entire baking time is less than 30 minutes! Ready to make a cake?

Step 1- Make the caker batter.

Start by adding the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix until combined. Add the wet ingredients and whisk together until a smooth batter remains.

Step 2- Bake the cake

Next, transfer the cake batter into a greased cake pan and bake for 27-30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

Step 3- Frost it

Now, remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool completely before frosting.

Tips to make the recipe

This recipe makes a single layer cake with frosting. For a two layer or three layer cake, double/triple the ingredients.

Do not over-bake the cake. Remember, the cake continues to bake while it is cooling in the pan.

We must cool completely your cake before frosting it, otherwise, it will seep off the cake.

The secret to a super moist vegan cake is using a neutral oil. For an oil-free or lower fat cake, make a healthy chocolate cake instead.

Storage instructions

Wondering what is the best way to store leftovers? Here are best practices for cake storage:

To store: Chocolate cake will keep at room temperature for up to 5 days, covered. However, if you frost the cake, it should be stored in the fridge. If refrigerated, it will keep fresh for up to 2 weeks.

Chocolate cake will keep at room temperature for up to 5 days, covered. However, if you frost the cake, it should be stored in the fridge. If refrigerated, it will keep fresh for up to 2 weeks. To freeze:Place leftover slices in a shallow container and store in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is vegan cake healthier than regular cake? Although vegan cakes don't use dairy or eggs, they still contain plenty of sugar and/or oil. Because of this, it doesn't make it any healthier than a regular cake. Can I make this oil-free? To make this an oil-free chocolate cake, sub out the oil for unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana. Can I make this gluten free? Swap out the all purpose flour for a gluten free blend (with added xanthan gum) for this cake to be suitable for celiacs.

Vegan Chocolate Cake | Easy One Bowl Recipe 5 from 821 votes This vegan chocolate cake is so moist and fluffy, it's truly the BEST vegan cake recipe. NO eggs, no milk, and no butter needed, it's ready in 30 minutes! Servings: 12 slices Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour use gluten-free, if needed

▢ 1 cup sugar

▢ 1/4 cup cocoa powder

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 6 tablespoon vegetable oil * See notes

▢ 1 cup water

▢ 1 cup chocolate frosting Instructions Preheat the oven to 180C/350F. Line an 8-inch springform pan or cake pan with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add your dry ingredients and mix well. Add the wet ingredients and mix until a smooth batter remains.

Transfer to the lined pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a skewer comes out just clean.

To make a layer cake or triple layer cake, double and triple the ingredients, respectively. * Any oil works- Vegetable oil, sunflower oil, safflower oil, coconut oil etc. TO STORE: Chocolate cake will keep at room temperature for up to 5 days, covered. However, if you frost the cake, it should be stored in the fridge. If refrigerated, it will keep fresh for up to 2 weeks. TO FREEZE: Place leftover slices in a shallow container and store in the freezer for up to 6 months. Nutrition Serving: 1sliceCalories: 189kcalCarbohydrates: 30gProtein: 2gFat: 7gSodium: 204mgPotassium: 44mgFiber: 1gCalcium: 5mgIron: 1mgNET CARBS: 29g

