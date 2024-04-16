30+ Easy Vegan Sushi Recipes (healthy!) | The Green Loot (2024)

Have you been craving seafood? These vegan sushi recipes are healthy, easy and are made entirely from plants! Filled with simple vegetables, brown rice, tofu…etc., your next favorite dinner is here!

For more tasty vegan recipes, see our vegan seafood recipes roundup.

Vegan Sushi Recipes

The flesh of a juicy red Roma tomato is an impressive substitution for tuna belly in a sushi roll. Roll sushi rice and nori around the spicy tomato with strips of cucumber and avocado.

If you aren’t proficient at rolling sushi, this avocado roll is a good one to practice on. It has few ingredients and only takes minutes. The step-by-step instructions are easy to follow.

I used to love barbecued eel sushi rolls. You don’t need eel when you can have smoky portobello mushroom slices that are meaty and moist. This roll features rice on the outside.

Ready to give your body a little detox? This kale sushi roll is packed with healthy green veggies and avocado. It is lacking in any grains, making it paleo and keto-compliant. Try this after you have indulged in some vegan junk food.

Want a crunchy and creamy roll? You will have to try this kimchi sushi with crisp cucumbers and soft avocado. It is spicy and so fresh.

This mini sushi tower is stunning. You won’t miss sushi with raw fish with the tomato and nori “tuna” tartare with a layer of mashed avocado.

Jackfruit is the new “meat” on many vegan menus these days. I finally tried it! It was a little strange all by itself, but when you season it well and pair it with other ingredients, it works. This vegan sushi with jackfruit has all the right textures.

Nigiri is an elegant preparation of sushi meant to be eaten in one or 2 bites. This shiitake nigiri epitomizes the concept. I love the way it is presented with a chive blossom sash.

You don’t have to give up your Philadelphia rolls. This one is prepared with vegan cream cheese and carrot smoked salmon that looks strikingly like lox.

Are you avoiding grains these days? Then, this veggie roll is for you. Instead of white rice, the recipe calls for riced cauliflower.

Eggplant is the perfect unagi (eel) imitator. Season and bake eggplant slices until they are smoky, salty, and sweet. Serve over sushi rice with a nori belt.

Are you a little over the avocado and cucumber rolls at your favorite sushi place? You can make the ultimate cucumber and avocado dragon roll at home that takes the humble roll up another level.

Chirashi is a bowl of sushi rice with individual pieces of sashimi (raw fish) layered on top. To veganize this classic Japanese dish, layer on roasted bell pepper strips, avocado slices, cucumber ribbons, and pickled ginger.

Here are 2 easy sushi rolls to make for your next happy hour gathering. One roll has carrot lox with cream cheese and the other is made with baked tahini tofu. You can make them ahead.

When I order sushi out, I generally opt for the sashimi style. Rather than rice, my selections are presented atop fresh cucumber rounds. This sushi takes that idea in a more creative direction by scooping the seeds out of the center of the cucumber and filling the rounds.

What’s not to like about teriyaki glazed tofu? The glossy tofu rectangles are placed atop rice and wrapped with nori strips. Top with crispy shallots for a complete umami bomb.

I love the idea of making sushi rolls with paper-thin zucchini strips. These healthy plant-based rolls are filled with quinoa, carrots, and avocado.

Vegan carrot lox is about as close as you can get to smoked salmon for sushi. They are briny like the ocean using a cure of nori and sea salt. They are finished in a tart and slightly sweet marinade.

Not ready to start rolling your own sushi? I know it can be intimidating. If you are a newbie, try these sushi cups that don’t require any tools or special skills. Just fill the little cups of sticky rice with your favorite vegan sushi ingredients.

Do you have a big appetite for sushi? You must try making a sushi burrito. This is a fat hand roll filled with the colors of the rainbow. It is the healthiest burrito you might ever eat!

King oyster or trumpet mushrooms have thick round edible stems. These are solid and slice up to what looks like sea scallops. Fry these beauties as you might scallops and roll them in sticky rice and nori. Top with vegan caviar.

How much do you love a good Buddha bowl loaded with veggies? Here is a deconstructed sushi roll in a bowl. It has nori, rice, tofu, edamame, and vegetables. The dressing is a wasabi-infused mayo – very clever.

It is amazing when bell pepper strips relax and turn silky when marinated for a couple of days. They are tender and so flavorful. This makes for the most delicate and pristine nigiri sushi bites.

Onigiri are rice balls that are wrapped in seaweed. On a macrobiotic plate, these might be stuffed with a bit of umeboshi plum paste for improved digestion. Either way, this sushi bowl recipe is fresh and nutrient-dense just as it is.

What, peaches and avocados?! Go for it! This is a unique savory and sweet combination that I really think will appeal to kids and adults alike.

Finally, a sushi roll for paleo people! These cucumber rolls are low-carb, gluten and grain-free, and 100% vegan. Oh, and they are raw for the super vegans in your clan. Did I mention that these are easy?

Like most of us here, I am an unapologetic vegetable addict. Mushroom and avocado sushi rolls are colorful and not shy on the veggies. Make a large platter and place it in the fridge until your guests arrive for a Saturday evening summer backyard party.

Miso and eggplant are surprisingly good playmates. To make this complexly flavored sushi bowl, prepare the chutney and hummus ahead of time. Then, concentrate on the miso-glazed eggplant when you are ready to assemble the bowls.

Mango is a fruit that doesn’t get enough attention. This perfumed stone fruit is soft, sweet, and slippery, almost like raw fish. This is a perfect ingredient to include in a sushi roll with a hit of sriracha to balance the sweetness.

I know you have a can of chickpeas in your pantry! Grab it and make some chickpea “tuna” salad. This is the star ingredient in vegan tuna rolls.

Here is a simple sushi bowl recipe that will make any weeknight dinner a breeze. Use packaged smoked tofu, frozen/defrosted edamame, and premade seaweed salad to make things super easy.

What are your favorite Vegan Sushi Recipes?

Share with me in the comments below!