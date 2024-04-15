Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (2024)

5 minutes mins

| 9 Comments |

4.88 from 16 votes

Jump to Recipe | Updated: | by Nora

This Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing is what you’ll want to add to all your salads! It’s easy to whip up, tastes way better than any of the bottled stuff and you can even make it ahead to always have some on hand!

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (1)

Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

We always have a jar of homemade salad dressing in the fridge, and this here is a classic I make again and again, just like my Honey Mustard Dressing! Balsamic vinaigrette goes with so many different salads – cherry tomato salad, spinach salad, a tossed salad, tomato salad… So versatile, it never has to get boring.

  • It’s so easy to make at home! There really is no need to buy bottled salad dressing once you know how easy it is to make your own! A matter of 5 minutes, tops.
  • It’s meal prep friendly. I usually make a batch and store it in the fridge. This recipe makes 1 cup and that amount easily lasts us for a week. I’ll often make half batches of two different dressings to switch it up a bit – my Lemon Poppy Seed Salad Dressing would be a good candidate!
  • It‘s sooo tasty! I may even have eaten it with a spoon before. That’s how delicious it is!
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (2)

Ingredients you’ll need

Here is a visual overview of the ingredients in the recipe. Scroll down to the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post for quantities!

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (3)

Ingredient notes

  • Olive oil and balsamic vinegar: These are the two main ingredients of the vinaigrette, so I recommend to buy the best quality you can afford. For the balsamic vinegar, there are many, many different qualities and varieties out there to buy. This recipe uses regular balsamic vinegar, not the thicker balsamic cream – so be mindful of that. The acidity of your specific balsamic will also greatly affect the outcome of this recipe. I use a sweeter balsamic for dressings, if yours is very acidic you may need to add more honey to balance it out.
  • Honey: A runny, mild-tasting honey is best in this recipe. You need it to thicken the dressing and to sweeten it. But you don’t want a strong honey that overpowers the vinaigrette.
  • Mustard: I used Dijon mustard, but yellow mustard works really well, too.
  • Garlic powder: I much prefer using garlic powder over freshly minced garlic in a salad dressing. The reason being that fresh garlic can be really hard to gauge, and if you make the dressing ahead, it will get stronger over time. Garlic powder is much more mild and will not develop the same sharp flavors as fresh garlic tends to.

How to make a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

This is a walk-through of the recipe with step photos. Skip to the printable recipe card at the bottom for exact times and temperatures.

1. Whisk all ingredients together until smooth.

  • Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (4)
  • Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (5)

Either store in the fridge or use immediately on a salad.

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (6)

Can you believe it’s THAT easy to make your own homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing? Ridiculous.

Recipe tips

  • If I’m only making one batch to use immediately, I’ll whisk it up straight in the salad bowl (no need to dirty another dish!).
  • If I want a large batch for storage I just add all ingredients to a lidded jar, close the lid, shake and place in the fridge labelled with the date for up to 5 days.

By the way, I love using small Weck jars to store my salad dressings. Their lids are not THE most convenient ones, but I far prefer them over the metal lids Ball jars come with, because those lids get rusty very quickly when in touch with the acid from the vinegar. The Weck jars have glass lids (I don’t put a rubber seal when I just keep salad dressing in the fridge!) that can be washed indefinitely.

You can find the small Weck jars from the photo above (affiliate link; I make a commission for purchases made after clicking through) here on Amazon, but there’s also large ones available if you want to store a larger amount of dressing.

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (7)

PSIf you try this recipe, please leavea review in the comment section and add a star rating in the recipe card – I appreciate your feedback! Follow along onPinterest,FacebookorInstagram.

Printable recipe

Printable Recipe Card

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (8)

Save Recipe

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

This Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing is what you’ll want to add to all your salads! It’s easy to whip up, tastes way better than any of the bottled stuff and you can even make it ahead to always have some on hand!

Recipe by Nora from Savory Nothings

made it? tap the stars to add your rating!

4.88 from 16 votes

See Also
22 Best Grain-Free RecipesVegan Cranberry Bread | Gluten-Free Recipe - Elavegan12+ Incredibly Healthy Recipes Using Miso Paste... Including Dessert!January seasonal produce and recipes guide - Rhubarbarians

Print Add Review

Recipe details

Prep 5 minutes mins

Total 5 minutes mins

Servings 16 tablespoons

Difficulty Easy

Ingredients

  • cup balsamic vinegar
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons runny honey
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ¼ teaspoon dried garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

  • Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Store in the fridge in a clean, tightly sealed jar for up to 5 days.

Want to save this recipe?Create an account for free to start your personal recipe box. Save any recipe by tapping the heart in the bottom right corner.

Join Now

Notes

Ingredient notes

  • Olive oil and balsamic vinegar: These are the two main ingredients of the vinaigrette, so I recommend to buy the best quality you can afford. For the balsamic vinegar, there are many, many different qualities and varieties out there to buy. This recipe uses regular balsamic vinegar, not the thicker balsamic cream – so be mindful of that. The acidity of your specific balsamic will also greatly affect the outcome of this recipe. I use a sweeter balsamic for dressings, if yours is very acidic you may need to add more honey to balance it out.
  • Honey: A runny, mild-tasting honey is best in this recipe. You need it to thicken the dressing and to sweeten it. But you don’t want a strong honey that overpowers the vinaigrette.
  • Mustard: I used Dijon mustard, but yellow mustard works really well, too.
  • Garlic powder: I much prefer using garlic powder over freshly minced garlic in a salad dressing. The reason being that fresh garlic can be really hard to gauge, and if you make the dressing ahead, it will get stronger over time. Garlic powder is much more mild and will not develop the same sharp flavors as fresh garlic tends to.

Recipe tips

  • If I’m only making one batch to use immediately, I’ll whisk it up straight in the salad bowl (no need to dirty another dish!).
  • If I want a large batch for storage I just add all ingredients to a lidded jar, close the lid, shake and place in the fridge labelled with the date for up to 5 days.

Storage tips

I love using small Weck jars to store my salad dressings. Their lids are not THE most convenient ones, but I far prefer them over the metal lids Ball jars come with, because those lids get rusty very quickly when in touch with the acid from the vinegar. The Weck jars have glass lids (I don’t put a rubber seal when I just keep salad dressing in the fridge!) that can be washed indefinitely.

You can find the small Weck jars from the photo above (affiliate link; I make a commission for purchases made after clicking through) here on Amazon, but there’s also large ones available if you want to store a larger amount of dressing.

Nutrition

Serving: 1tablespoonCalories: 72kcalCarbohydrates: 3gFat: 6gSodium: 5mgPotassium: 5mgSugar: 2gCalcium: 2mgIron: 0.1mg

Nutrition is an estimate.

More recipe information

Course: Dressing

See Also
Vegan Kimchi Recipe (Easy & Homemade)

Cuisine: American, Italian

Recipe first published on 03/28/2018. Updated with new photos and text on 04/05/2021.

More homemade salad dressings

  • White Balsamic Vinaigrette
  • Homemade Ranch Salad Dressing
  • Lemon Poppy Seed Salad Dressing
  • Greek Salad Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (13)
About Nora
When I got married to my professional chef husband, I realized I had to step up my game in the kitchen. Now I share my favorite foolproof family recipes here on Savory Nothings: Chef-approved, kid-vetted and easy enough for everyday home cooks like you and me! Learn more.

Reader Interactions

< Previous Post Next Post >

Add a Review or Ask a Question

Comments

  1. Keely says

    Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (16)
    I love this recipe. I always double it because this is our “house” dressing that I am proud to serve to family & guests. Everyone who comes to my house loves it too & it is easy & fast to make.

    Reply

    • Nora says

      I’m so glad, Keely!

      Reply

  2. Amy says

    Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (17)
    This is THE BEST RECIPE! ❤️❤️

    Reply

  3. Lisa says

    Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (18)
    Turned out perfect. I ran out of Dijon just before this recipe so I used some honey mustard. I was also out of honey so the mustard helped and I used a touch of sugar.

    Reply

  4. Teena Welch says

    Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (19)
    A friend gave me a bunch of late-season peppers from her garden, and I didn’t know what to do with them. I cut up some tomatoes, the peppers, and half a small red onion. I poured this balsamic vinaigrette on top of it and everyone raved about it! It was absolutely delicious. Thank you so much for posting this!

    Reply

  5. Sara says

    Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (20)
    I love the addition of Dijon, it always makes things extra delicious! Really liked this simple, yet yummy, dressing! thanks

    Reply

  6. Amy says

    Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (21)
    Made this last night and it was good but I felt like it was missing something. I can’t put my finger on it but I was thinking that maybe I didn’t put enough salt and pepper. I put what I thought was enough as I didn’t want to add to much and ruin it. I followed the recipe exactly and it was good. I’m thinking that I might just need to adjust the Seasonings. I just love homemade Salad dressing! I’m going to put this in my Recipe Keeper section and try it again. Thanks for sharing! ?

    Reply

  7. Kelli Mallinger says

    Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (22)
    Tried this pin, super easy and delicious. Turned out great.

    Reply

    • Nora says

      Glad to hear it, Kelli!

      Reply

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (2024)
Top Articles
Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids)
20 Skinny Recipes Under 200 Calories
40 Best Edgy Haircuts Ideas to Upgrade Your Usual Styles
27 Best Edgy Haircuts for Rebellious Looks in 2022
Latest Posts
Indian-Spiced Tomato and Egg Casserole Recipe
Chicken and Butternut Squash Soup Recipe
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 5534

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.