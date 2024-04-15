Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings (2024)

5 minutes mins
This Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing is what you’ll want to add to all your salads! It’s easy to whip up, tastes way better than any of the bottled stuff and you can even make it ahead to always have some on hand!
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
We always have a jar of homemade salad dressing in the fridge, and this here is a classic I make again and again, just like my Honey Mustard Dressing! Balsamic vinaigrette goes with so many different salads – cherry tomato salad, spinach salad, a tossed salad, tomato salad… So versatile, it never has to get boring.
- It’s so easy to make at home! There really is no need to buy bottled salad dressing once you know how easy it is to make your own! A matter of 5 minutes, tops.
- It’s meal prep friendly. I usually make a batch and store it in the fridge. This recipe makes 1 cup and that amount easily lasts us for a week. I’ll often make half batches of two different dressings to switch it up a bit – my Lemon Poppy Seed Salad Dressing would be a good candidate!
- It‘s sooo tasty! I may even have eaten it with a spoon before. That’s how delicious it is!
Ingredients you’ll need
Here is a visual overview of the ingredients in the recipe. Scroll down to the printable recipe card at the bottom of this post for quantities!
Ingredient notes
- Olive oil and balsamic vinegar: These are the two main ingredients of the vinaigrette, so I recommend to buy the best quality you can afford. For the balsamic vinegar, there are many, many different qualities and varieties out there to buy. This recipe uses regular balsamic vinegar, not the thicker balsamic cream – so be mindful of that. The acidity of your specific balsamic will also greatly affect the outcome of this recipe. I use a sweeter balsamic for dressings, if yours is very acidic you may need to add more honey to balance it out.
- Honey: A runny, mild-tasting honey is best in this recipe. You need it to thicken the dressing and to sweeten it. But you don’t want a strong honey that overpowers the vinaigrette.
- Mustard: I used Dijon mustard, but yellow mustard works really well, too.
- Garlic powder: I much prefer using garlic powder over freshly minced garlic in a salad dressing. The reason being that fresh garlic can be really hard to gauge, and if you make the dressing ahead, it will get stronger over time. Garlic powder is much more mild and will not develop the same sharp flavors as fresh garlic tends to.
How to make a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
This is a walk-through of the recipe with step photos. Skip to the printable recipe card at the bottom for exact times and temperatures.
1. Whisk all ingredients together until smooth.
Either store in the fridge or use immediately on a salad.
Can you believe it’s THAT easy to make your own homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing? Ridiculous.
Recipe tips
- If I’m only making one batch to use immediately, I’ll whisk it up straight in the salad bowl (no need to dirty another dish!).
- If I want a large batch for storage I just add all ingredients to a lidded jar, close the lid, shake and place in the fridge labelled with the date for up to 5 days.
By the way, I love using small Weck jars to store my salad dressings. Their lids are not THE most convenient ones, but I far prefer them over the metal lids Ball jars come with, because those lids get rusty very quickly when in touch with the acid from the vinegar. The Weck jars have glass lids (I don’t put a rubber seal when I just keep salad dressing in the fridge!) that can be washed indefinitely.
You can find the small Weck jars from the photo above (affiliate link; I make a commission for purchases made after clicking through) here on Amazon, but there’s also large ones available if you want to store a larger amount of dressing.
made it? tap the stars to add your rating!
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup balsamic vinegar
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons runny honey
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon dried garlic powder
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Store in the fridge in a clean, tightly sealed jar for up to 5 days.
Notes
Comments
Keely says
I love this recipe. I always double it because this is our “house” dressing that I am proud to serve to family & guests. Everyone who comes to my house loves it too & it is easy & fast to make.
Reply
Nora says
I’m so glad, Keely!
Reply
Amy says
This is THE BEST RECIPE! ❤️❤️
Reply
Lisa says
Turned out perfect. I ran out of Dijon just before this recipe so I used some honey mustard. I was also out of honey so the mustard helped and I used a touch of sugar.
Reply
Teena Welch says
A friend gave me a bunch of late-season peppers from her garden, and I didn’t know what to do with them. I cut up some tomatoes, the peppers, and half a small red onion. I poured this balsamic vinaigrette on top of it and everyone raved about it! It was absolutely delicious. Thank you so much for posting this!
Reply
Sara says
I love the addition of Dijon, it always makes things extra delicious! Really liked this simple, yet yummy, dressing! thanks
Reply
Amy says
Made this last night and it was good but I felt like it was missing something. I can’t put my finger on it but I was thinking that maybe I didn’t put enough salt and pepper. I put what I thought was enough as I didn’t want to add to much and ruin it. I followed the recipe exactly and it was good. I’m thinking that I might just need to adjust the Seasonings. I just love homemade Salad dressing! I’m going to put this in my Recipe Keeper section and try it again. Thanks for sharing! ?
Reply
Kelli Mallinger says
Tried this pin, super easy and delicious. Turned out great.
Reply
Nora says
Glad to hear it, Kelli!
Reply