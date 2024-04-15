Vegan Kimchi Recipe (Easy & Homemade) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Learn how to make Homemade Vegan Korean Kimchi with this quick and easy recipe + simple fermentation guide! This Korean fermented vegetable dish is not only loaded with healthy nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and microbes but also with delicious spicy flavors, making it to the perfect exotic side dish that goes well with any Asian food!

Have you ever tried kimchi? The Korean version of the local sauerkraut is getting more and more popular. And that’s for a reason! It’s packed with delicious flavors, exciting textures and it is super healthy, too – An absolute superfood! With this simple fermentation instructions, kimchi is very easy to make and can be perfectly combined with a lot of different flavors and ingredients. So what are you waiting for?

What is kimchi?

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made from fermented vegetables that’s kind of like sauerkraut, but with Korean flavors such as garlic, ginger, and chilis. Most often napa cabbage and white radish are used for the basis but there are endless options for how to make kimchi so you can swap out the ingredients to your liking!

What happens during the fermentation?

Fermentation is a metabolic process by which small lactic acid bacteria convert carbohydrates into carbon dioxide and lactic acid. This creates an acidic environment that gives the kimchi along with the spicy marinade its unique aroma. It’s like a metamorphosis of taste.

Preserving vegetables by fermentation

Many years ago there were no refrigerators or other electric cooling methods. So the fruits and vegetables had to be preserved by fermentation because not all fresh foods could be used up or eaten immediately. At that time, kimchi was a very popular winter dish in Korea as a source of vitamins and minerals. Thanks to this original form of preservation, it’s very healthy because it’s loaded with vital minerals, vitamins, and probiotics.

Where does kimchi come from?

The fermented cabbage is originated in Asia, or rather in Korea. Kimchi can be dated back to many thousands of years and it is an integral part of Korean (eating) culture. That’s why it is claimed as a popular national dish and has a traditional status. Whether for breakfast in the morning or for lunch or dinner, kimchi is served at any time of the day!

In Korea, there are kimchi competitions, kimchi songs, and even stage play about kimchi (no joke!). When an entire nation pays so much attention to a dish, it means something special. Because of the health benefits and the deliciously spicy taste, fermented cabbage is becoming more and more popular in many cuisines all over the world.

Vegan Kimchi Ingredients and Variations

If you don’t have all the ingredients for our vegan kimchi recipe on hand, feel free to get creative and to swap them out to your liking. I assure you the results will always be healthy and delicious!

Ingredients for this kimchi recipe with variations:

Chinese or napa cabbage: or kale, white cabbage, etc.

or kale, white cabbage, etc. Rice flour: or all-purpose flour.

or all-purpose flour. Raw cane sugar: or coconut sugar or regular white sugar.

or coconut sugar or regular white sugar. Daikon radish: also known as white radishor use other radishes.

also known as white radishor use other radishes. Yellow onions: or shallots, red onions.

or shallots, red onions. Spring onions: or leek, chives.

or leek, chives. Ginger: or galangal, turmeric.

or galangal, turmeric. Soy Sauce: or Tamari (gluten-free).

or Tamari (gluten-free). Chili flakes: or Gochugaru (Korean chili flakes).

or Gochugaru (Korean chili flakes). Nashi pear: or native pear or grated apple (preferably sweet varieties).

or native pear or grated apple (preferably sweet varieties). Cold vegetable broth: or just cold water.

… do you have everything ready? If so, let’s start with the recipe!

How to make kimchi from scratch

First, check out the recipe video and this step-by-step guide. Then find the full recipe including ingredients, exact quantities, and instructions in the recipe box below!

Step 1: Prepare the Chinese or Napa cabbage.

Start to cut the cabbage into halves. Then cut into quarters and finally into bite-size pieces. Put the chopped cabbage in a colander and rinse it thoroughly under running cold water. Then drain well, and transfer to a large bowl or container. Mix the cabbage with the sea salt and let it rest for at least 30 minutes up to 2 hours at room temperature. During this time the cabbage loses water and gets its typical soft kimchi consistency.

Once it’s soft (after a maximum of 2 hours), rinse it under running water and drain well. To speed up the process, you can use a salad spinner or pat dry the cabbage with paper towels.

Step 2: Prepare the rice paste.

Whisk together the rice flour and cold vegetable broth in a small saucepan. Be sure to use a whisk to avoid any lumps. Bring the water-flour mixture to a boil and cook until it starts to thicken. Then stir in cane sugar until it has dissolved. Finally, allow to cool.

Step 3: Cut the vegetables.

In the meantime, prepare the vegetables. For the marinade, peel the ginger, onion, and garlic. Rinse, clean, and finely slice the spring onions, then set aside. Also, cut the carrot and radish into thin strips or grate them finely with a vegetable grater. If you use an apple instead of pear, be sure to finely grated it, too.

Step 4: Prepare the marinade.

Put the ginger, nashi pear, onion, garlic, chili flakes, paprika powder, soy sauce, and the prepared rice paste in a blender. Then blend the ingredients into a smooth kimchi paste. Be careful when doing a taste test, because it is super spicy but delicious.

Step 5: Mix the cabbage, vegetables & marinade.

Now mix the cabbage with the spring onions, grated apple (optional), carrots, radish, and kimchi paste until everything is marinated evenly. Transfer the kimchi in clean mason jars and press it firmly to the bottom. The vegetables must be completely covered with liquid to prevent them from drying out. So be sure to add a little extra salted water as needed.

Step 6: Let the kimchi ferment.

Finally, seal the kimchi airtight and let rest at room temperature for about 2-3 days. Depending on the room temperature, the fermentation process may take less or more time. If you like the kimchi a little more sour and aromatic, leave it at room temperature a little longer. For a milder taste, transfer it to the refrigerator sooner. After that, place the vegan kimchi in the fridge where it keeps for at least 2 months.

Please note that the fermentation continues slowly when chilled. It tastes best when served in the first few days after the fermentation at room temperature.

Why should I ferment my vegetables?

The whole topic about fermentation is incredibly exciting and complex so it really needs its own book. Anyway, this vegan kimchi recipe is the perfect easy guide for beginners in the world of fermentation.

What can be roughly summarized is that small microbes (bacteria and yeast) do their work in all fermentation processes. They feed on sugar structures in vegetables, fruits, or beverages and, under comfortable conditions, produce essential substances and vitamins that benefit the body.

The perfect source of nutrients for a healthy gut!

The small microbes can significantly support our intestinal flora, gut, and even positively influence our mood. If you want to learn more about it, have a look at Marius’ book.

Fermentation is fascinating, versatile, healthy, and above all one thing: alive. Therefore it is worth learning how to make Kimchi or other fermented foods at home!

This Korean Kimchi Recipe is:

Vegan

Lactose-free

Gluten-free (use Tamari)

Exotic

Delicious

Spicy

Flavorful

Slightly sour

Healthy

Full of vitamins and minerals

The perfect superfood for everyone!

Serving suggestions

Here are some vegan recipes that you can serve with homemade kimchi:

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Pancakes

Korean Bibimbap

Scallion Pancakes

Vegetable Dumplings (Vegan Gyoza)

Vietnamese Noodle Salad

Crispy Sesame Tofu with Tahini Peanut Sauce

Would you like to see more similar recipes or informative step-by-step guides on my blog? Then feel free to leave a comment! And if you’ve tried this homemade kimchi recipe, please leave me a feedback! Of course, you can also share your photo on Instagram and tag me@biancazapatka and #biancazapatka so I won’t miss your post. I can’t wait to hear from you! 🙂

Homemade Vegan Kimchi Author: Bianca Zapatka Learn how to make Homemade Vegan Kimchi with this quick and easy recipe + simple fermentation guide! This Korean fermented vegetable dish is not only loaded with healthy nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and microbes but also with delicious spicy flavors, making it to the perfect exotic side dish that goes well with any Asian food! See Also Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe - Savory Nothings 4.84 von 18 Bewertungen Print Pin Review Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Fermentation 3 days d Course Appetizer, Basics, Salad, Side Dish Servings 8 Cups Calories 55 kcal Ingredients Cabbage 3 lbs ( 1,4 kg ) napa cabbage or kale or white cabbage

2 tbsp ( 40 g ) sea salt Rice paste ⅔ cup ( 160 g ) cold vegetable broth or water

2-3 tbsp rice flour

2-3 tbsp cane sugar or other sugar Vegetables 7 oz ( 200 g ) white radish grated, or small pink radishes

1 carrot about 3,5oz (100g), grated

2 spring onions finely sliced

1 onion finely chopped

6 large cloves of garlic peeled

1,2- inch ( 3 cm ) piece of ginger grated, or sub galangal/turmeric Marinade 2 tbsp soy sauce or tamari (gluten-free)

½ cup ( 50 g ) chili flakes e.g. Gochugaru

⅓ cup ( 40 g ) red paprika powder

1 Nashi pear or apple, grated Instructions * Note : Check out the recipe video and step-by-step photos above! Cabbage Chop the cabbage into bite-size pieces. Then place in a colander and rinse thoroughly under running cold water. Drain well and place in a large bowl/container. Toss with the salt and let it rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours, until it has softened. Rice paste Whisk together the rice flour and cold vegetable broth in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until it starts to thicken. Then stir in the sugar until it has dissolved and allow to cool. Vegetables Rinse and slice the spring onions. Cut the carrot, radish, and apple (optional) into very fine strips or finely grate using a vegetable grater. Marinade Peel the ginger, onion, and garlic. Then add them along with the nashi pear, chili flakes, paprika powder, soy sauce, and rice paste to a blender and blend until a spicy paste forms. Prepare Kimchi Once the cabbage has softened, rinse it under running water. Then drain well in a colander or salad spinner.

Put the cabbage back in the bowl/container. Add the prepared vegetables and the marinade and mix well to combine.

Spoon the kimchi into a clean airtight container or glass jars, pressing it down firmly so it's well packed. (Add a little extra salted water as needed so the vegetables are covered completely with liquid). Then seal the jars airtight. Ferment Serve the kimchi right away or let it ferment for 2-3 days at room temperature. Then transfer to the refrigerator where it keeps for at least 2 months.

Enjoy! Notes Depending on your room temperature, the fermentation process may take less or more time. If you like the kimchi a little more sour, leave it at room temperature a little longer. For a milder taste, transfer it to the refrigerator sooner. Also, note that the fermentation continues slowly in the refrigerator.

Homemade Kimchi tastes best when served in the first few days after the fermentation at room temperature.

You can find more information about fermentation as well as helpful tips and kimchi recipe ideas in the blog post above! Nutritions Calories: 55kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 1g | Sodium: 1064mg | Potassium: 397mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 3080IU | Vitamin C: 28mg | Calcium: 92mg | Iron: 2mg Nutrition is calculated automatically and should be used as estimate. Did you make this recipe?Mention @biancazapatka or tag #biancazapatka!

