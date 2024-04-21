Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl: Easy Keto Recipe! (2024)

Missing the delicious flavors of egg rolls? Try this flavorful Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl instead! Instead of 22g+ net carbs per single egg roll, you can eat a whole serving of this for a mere 3g net carbs.
Recipe Card - Print Recipe
This post contains affiliate links, which means I’ll make a small commission if you purchase through one of my links.
Looking for an easy-to-make keto meal that reminds you of one of your old favorites… butwithoutall the carbs? If you are, you’re going to love this easy Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe! It’s a deconstructed egg roll packed with all of the yummy filling flavors that you know and love. Bookmark this page now because this is going to become one of your favorite keto recipes!
Table of Contents
Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe
…and why you’ll love it!
- Each serving contains only 3g net carbs instead of 22g+ in a standard egg roll!
- It’s packed with flavor thanks to a variety of flavorful ingredients like spicy pork sausage, fresh ginger, toasted sesame oil, and tamari (gluten-free soy sauce).
- It’s made in only FOUR steps!
- It’s perfect for lunch or dinner.
- For the non-ketoers in your household, you can add the filling to egg roll wrappers and cook them as instructed on the packaging.
Ingredients Needed to Make Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl
Ingredient quantities are located in the recipe card at the end of the post.
- Spicy bulk pork sausage
- Green cabbage
- Carrot
- Garlic powder
- Toasted sesame oil
- Fresh ginger
- Green onions
- Rice vinegar
- Tamari
- Toasted sesame seeds
How to Make This Low Carb Egg Roll in a Bowl
This is just a quick overview of how to make Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl. For the recipe in detail, scroll to the recipe card at the end of the post.
This easy low carb egg roll in a bowl comes together in just FOUR simple steps, all listed in the recipe card at the end of the post. The quick version is you cook your pork sausage, then add in the veggies and some of the seasonings…
TIP: If you don’t want to use pork, you can substitute with your ground meat of choice. Keep in mind that you will need to season it to taste if it is plain instead of spicy.
… then cook, add in the final ingredients, combine, and cook until heated through. Don’t you just want to dive into this delightful bowl of egg roll goodness? 😍
Transfer to a serving bowl or platter and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Your meal is ready!
Can I Eat an Egg Roll on the Keto Diet?
You can eat an egg roll on the keto diet as long as you follow a recipe that substitutes the high carb ingredients with low carb ingredients. Regular egg rolls contain too many net carbs for you to eat them and be successful on the keto diet. Especially since no one eats only one egg roll!
How Do I Make an Egg Roll in a Bowl Keto-Friendly?
You can make an egg roll keto-friendly by not using the high carb wheat wrap and by putting the egg roll in a bowl. By putting the egg roll in a bowl you won’t need the actual wrap and this will make it low carb and keto-friendly.
It is similar to ordering a burrito bowl at Chipotle instead of getting the traditional burrito at Chipotle. You can eat keto at Chipotle by following similar guidelines.
How Many Carbs are in Regular Egg Rolls?
According to Nutritionix, asingle egg roll can contain a whopping 22g net carbs! That means that only one standard egg roll will knock people mostly or fully out of ketosis. And let’s be real here… who eats a single egg roll?!
How Many Carbs are in a Keto Egg Roll?
To lower the carbs in an egg roll, the keto version is a deconstructed egg roll in a bowl. Instead of the 22g net carbs in a regular egg roll, a keto egg roll (in a bowl) should have far fewer carbs so you can stay in ketosis. This keto egg roll recipe contains only 3g net carbs per serving.
What is Inside of a Keto Egg Roll?
It will have:
- Veggies like shredded cabbage, carrot (you can omit the carrot to lower the carbs, but I find that this makes it taste less authentic), and green onions
- Ground pork or beef
- Seasonings and sauces like garlic powder, fresh ginger, tamari (wheat-free soy sauce), and rice vinegar
All of these are added to the bowl after they have been fried.
More Keto Family Meals
Finding low carb family meals has never been easier when you follow us at Forget Sugar, here are some of those fun ideas!
- Choose any of these keto recipes with ground beef and you cannot go wrong!
- Learn how to make keto stir fry by following this easy recipe.
- Make keto chicken broccoli casserole loaded with delicious cheese!
- You can eat chicken fried rice on the keto diet by substituting this special ingredient for the rice.
- Need a chicken thigh keto recipe that will make everyone love chicken thighs!
- You cannot go wrong making keto ham recipes, especially this one.
Nutrition Facts for Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl
Per serving:
- 355 calories
- 30g fat
- 16g protein
- 3g net carbs
For more keto dinner ideas you will love, try my keto chicken alfredo casserole and keto flu soup.
Like This Post? Give it a Share!
I hope you love this keto egg roll recipe! If you liked this post, I would so appreciate you giving it a share by using the social sharing icons. THANK YOU!
Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl
Print Pin Rate
Course: Dinner, Lunch
Cuisine: American, Chinese
Keyword: egg roll recipe, keto egg roll, keto egg roll in a bowl, low carb egg roll
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 13 minutes minutes
Total Time: 23 minutes minutes
Servings: 6
Calories: 355kcal
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 lb. spicy bulk pork sausage
- 1/4 cup water
- 3 cups green cabbage shredded
- 1 medium carrot shredded
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 1/2 tbsp fresh ginger finely minced
- 2 tbsp green onions chopped
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp tamari
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds for garnish
Instructions
Heat a large high-sided pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook, breaking the sausage into small pieces as it cooks. Cook for approximately 5-6 minutes until sausage is no longer pink, then remove from heat and carefully drain excess grease from the pan.
Return pan or skillet to heat. Add a little water and scrape up brown bits from the bottom of the pan with a spatula. Reduce the heat to medium and add shredded cabbage, carrots, garlic powder, sesame oil, ginger, and green onions. Season to taste with salt and pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until the cabbage wilts and the carrot softens (approximately 4-5 minutes).
Add rice vinegar and tamari and stir to combine. Cook another 1-2 minutes or until heated through, then remove from heat.
Transfer to a serving bowl or platter and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.
Notes
If you like a hint of sweetness, feel free to add a little keto-friendly sweetener to taste during step 3.
If you don’t want to use pork, you can substitute with your ground meat of choice. Keep in mind that you will need to season it to taste if it is plain instead of spicy.
Nutrition Facts
Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl
Amount Per Serving
Calories 355Calories from Fat 270
% Daily Value*
Fat 30g46%
Saturated Fat 9g56%
Cholesterol 68mg23%
Sodium 951mg41%
Potassium 345mg10%
Carbohydrates 4g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 16g32%
Vitamin A 1824IU36%
Vitamin C 14mg17%
Calcium 39mg4%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Nutrition Disclaimer
Nutrition facts are included as a courtesy only. They are accurate to the best of our knowledge based on the ingredients and brands used, but their accuracy is not guaranteed. If applicable, sugar alcohols have already been removed from the total carb count.