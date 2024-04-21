Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl: Easy Keto Recipe! (2024)

Missing the delicious flavors of egg rolls? Try this flavorful Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl instead! Instead of 22g+ net carbs per single egg roll, you can eat a whole serving of this for a mere 3g net carbs.

Recipe Card

Looking for an easy-to-make keto meal that reminds you of one of your old favorites… butwithoutall the carbs? If you are, you’re going to love this easy Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe! It’s a deconstructed egg roll packed with all of the yummy filling flavors that you know and love. Bookmark this page now because this is going to become one of your favorite keto recipes!

…and why you’ll love it!

Each serving contains only 3g net carbs instead of 22g+ in a standard egg roll!

instead of 22g+ in a standard egg roll! It’s packed with flavor thanks to a variety of flavorful ingredients like spicy pork sausage, fresh ginger, toasted sesame oil, and tamari (gluten-free soy sauce).

thanks to a variety of flavorful ingredients like spicy pork sausage, fresh ginger, toasted sesame oil, and tamari (gluten-free soy sauce). It’s made in only FOUR steps!

It’s perfect for lunch or dinner.

For the non-ketoers in your household, you can add the filling to egg roll wrappers and cook them as instructed on the packaging.

Spicy bulk pork sausage

Green cabbage

Carrot

Garlic powder

Toasted sesame oil

Fresh ginger

Green onions

Rice vinegar

Tamari

Toasted sesame seeds

How to Make This Low Carb Egg Roll in a Bowl

This easy low carb egg roll in a bowl comes together in just FOUR simple steps, all listed in the recipe card at the end of the post. The quick version is you cook your pork sausage, then add in the veggies and some of the seasonings…

TIP: If you don’t want to use pork, you can substitute with your ground meat of choice. Keep in mind that you will need to season it to taste if it is plain instead of spicy.

… then cook, add in the final ingredients, combine, and cook until heated through. Don’t you just want to dive into this delightful bowl of egg roll goodness? 😍

Transfer to a serving bowl or platter and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Your meal is ready!

Can I Eat an Egg Roll on the Keto Diet?

You can eat an egg roll on the keto diet as long as you follow a recipe that substitutes the high carb ingredients with low carb ingredients. Regular egg rolls contain too many net carbs for you to eat them and be successful on the keto diet. Especially since no one eats only one egg roll!

How Do I Make an Egg Roll in a Bowl Keto-Friendly?

You can make an egg roll keto-friendly by not using the high carb wheat wrap and by putting the egg roll in a bowl. By putting the egg roll in a bowl you won’t need the actual wrap and this will make it low carb and keto-friendly.

It is similar to ordering a burrito bowl at Chipotle instead of getting the traditional burrito at Chipotle. You can eat keto at Chipotle by following similar guidelines.

How Many Carbs are in Regular Egg Rolls?

According to Nutritionix, asingle egg roll can contain a whopping 22g net carbs! That means that only one standard egg roll will knock people mostly or fully out of ketosis. And let’s be real here… who eats a single egg roll?!

How Many Carbs are in a Keto Egg Roll?

To lower the carbs in an egg roll, the keto version is a deconstructed egg roll in a bowl. Instead of the 22g net carbs in a regular egg roll, a keto egg roll (in a bowl) should have far fewer carbs so you can stay in ketosis. This keto egg roll recipe contains only 3g net carbs per serving.

What is Inside of a Keto Egg Roll?

It will have:

Veggies like shredded cabbage, carrot (you can omit the carrot to lower the carbs, but I find that this makes it taste less authentic), and green onions

like shredded cabbage, carrot (you can omit the carrot to lower the carbs, but I find that this makes it taste less authentic), and green onions Ground pork or beef

or beef Seasonings and sauces like garlic powder, fresh ginger, tamari (wheat-free soy sauce), and rice vinegar

All of these are added to the bowl after they have been fried.

Nutrition Facts for Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl

Per serving:

355 calories

30g fat

16g protein

3g net carbs

