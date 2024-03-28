30 Vegan Recipes for Weight Loss (2024)

Check out these amazing Vegan Recipes for Weight Loss! These easy, healthy recipes are low in calories but will help bulk up your plate to make losing weight easier.
But first, I want to start by saying that I think everyone should be whatever size they like as long as it makes them happy. Period. Rock your bod anyway you like it! Second, I want to say that I lost 10 pounds over the last couple of months, plus I'm pretty dang sure I gained muscle while doing it. ~flexes measly bicep~ I was happy with my bod a couple months ago, but I was starting to realize my potato chip to vegetable ratio was a little off, so I thought it was time to do something about it.
On average, vegans have a lower BMI than meat eaters or even vegetarians. The reason? Whole plant foods are low in calories, high in fiber (a calorie-free filler upper), have a high water content (another calorie-free filler upper), and are nutrient dense, so your body will feel nutritionally satisfied (aka no cravings). Whereas animal products, especially meat and cheese, tend to be high in calories, lower in nutrients, and contain zero fiber. So it's definitely easier to stay slim as a vegan, but just because on average vegans weight less, it doesn't mean all vegans are super thin. After all, potato chips are vegan too (as my love handles discovered).
After reading Proteinaholic (I highly recommend this book); where I learned about North America's needless obsession with protein, I learned the simple truth (science-backed): the ONLY way to lose weight is to consume fewer calories than you put out. Period. No matter what the macronutrient ratios you strive for, whether it be low carb, high carb, high fat, low fat, high protein, low protein. No matter what fancy name you give your diet, Paleo, Keto, Weight Watchers, 80/10/10, it doesn't actually matter when it comes to weight loss. The reason you lose weight is because you consume fewer calories than you put out, whether you realize it or not. Don't believe me? Read Proteinaholic.🙂
This is super good news because it makes it so very simple: eat whatever you want, just eat a little less, or find ways to lighten the calorie load a smidge. That's it. Keep doing that and you will lose weight, slowly, but surely. It takes time to put weight on, so don't rush to take it off.
So, what are the best vegan recipes for weight loss? If you are on a similar journey as me then hopefully you find some scrumptious deliciousness here. I've selected vegan recipes that are low in calories but will help bulk up your plate and I've listed the calories per serving for your convenience. To view the full recipe click on the picture or the title of the recipe.
It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken (that's me!): Tofu Scramble
175 calories per serving.
Rhian's Recipes: Vegan Tofu Rice Noodle Salad
203 calories per serving.
It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken (that's me!):VEGAN NACHO STUFFED PORTOBELLOS
218calories per stuffed mushroom.
Strenght & Sunshine: Raw Spiralized Thai Salad
52 calories per serving.
Strength & Sunshine: Quinoa Spring Rolls With Homemade Duck Sauce (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
110 calories per serving, 8 servings in this dish.
It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken (that's me!): Vegan Seitan Steak
295 calories per steak.
Strength & Sunshine: Grilled Ginger Cauliflower Steaks with Tahini Sauce
203 calories per serving.
Veggie Inspired:ROASTED CAULIFLOWER SALAD W/ LENTILS & GRAPES
217 calories per serving.
A Virtual Vegan:Healthy No Oil Crispy Roasted Potatoes
185 calories per serving.
Veggies Save The Day:CHICKPEA STIR FRY (OIL-FREE)
240 calories per serving.
VegAnnie: Healthy Fudgy Brownies
59 calories per brownie.
Veggie Desserts:SPANISH BEANS WITH TOMATOES
125 calories per serving.
Veggie Desserts:EASY VEGAN PEANUT STEW RECIPE
164 calories per serving.
Veganosity:GREEN SPRING VEGETABLE BOWL & CREAMY CHIMICHURRI
168 calories per serving.
Yummy Mummy Kitchen:ONE PAN ZUCCHINI NOODLES WITH ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES
203 calories per serving.
As Easy As Apple Pie:HEALTHY CAULIFLOWER MASHED POTATOES
96 calories per serving.
It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken (that's me!): Vegan Butter Cauliflower
195 calories per serving. (Doesn't include rice).
Chocolate Covered Katie:Crispy Lemon Cauliflower
114 calories per serving. (Doesn't include rice).
Wallflower Kitchen:100 CALORIE CHOCOLATE ORANGE MUFFINS
108 calories per serving. Liar! Teehee... 🙂
Yummy Mummy Kitchen:CHICKPEA VEGETABLE SOUP
211 calories per serving.
Veganosity:SOFRITAS TOFU LETTUCE WRAPS
61 calories per lettuce wrap.
It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken (that's me!):Easy Vegan Potato and Corn Chowder
126 calories per serving.
Cookin' Canuck:SLOW COOKER ITALIAN CHICKPEAS
188 calories per serving.
Eat Yourself Skinny:ZUCCHINI NOODLES WITH CREAMY AVOCADO PESTO
214 calories per serving.
Eat Yourself Skinny:SWEET POTATO & BLACK BEAN QUINOA BAKE
273 calories per serving.
Build Your Bite:BROCCOLI TOFU STIR FRY
309 calories per serving.
Connoisseurus Veg:EGGPLANT BOURGUIGNON
331 calories per serving.
It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken (that's me!):Vegan Irish Stew
233 calories per serving.
Minimalist Baker:SPICY KOREAN-STYLE CAULIFLOWER WINGS
142 calories per serving.
It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken (that's me!):10 Minute Peanut Butter Popcorn
215 calories per serving← I make this recipe on repeat.
I hope you enjoyed this post of vegan recipes for weight loss!
Bon appetegan!
Sam.