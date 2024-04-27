35+ Recipes that Use Heavy Cream (2024)

by Erin
Wondering how to use up that carton of heavy cream that’s in the fridge? Here are 35+ amazingly delicious recipes that use heavy cream. From main dishes, sides, sauces, baked goods, and more!
Main Dishes
Soups
Appetizers
Side Dishes
Sweet Treats
Heavy Cream FAQs
How Long Does Heavy Cream Last?
Can you Freeze Heavy Cream?
More ways to use up ingredients…
35+ Recipes that Use Heavy Cream
Whether you are looking for a savory dish, a sweet treat, or a creamy topping, heavy cream can be used in a variety of recipes to add a delicious creamy texture and sweet taste.
In this post, you’ll find 35+ creative recipes that will help you use up that leftover heavy cream.
Main Dishes
You won’t believe how easy it is to make this indulgent and delicious Creamy Tomato Tortellini (with Burrata Cheese)! A marinara and garlicky cream sauce are tossed with cheese tortellini in one pan and topped with burrata. It’s the ultimate comfort food!
This easy Lemon Pasta is deliciously tangy and creamy, plus it comes together in under 15 minutes!
Cheesy Baked Gnocchi with Pumpkin & Kale. Made with gruyere, mozzarella and parmesan, this dish is a cheese lovers dream. And the addition of seasonal pumpkin & kale makes it perfect for the Fall.
This creamy lobster ravioli sauce recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make and will bring any packaged or homemade lobster ravioli to life with its fresh flavor and creamy rich texture.
In just 30 minutes you can have this ground beef orzo with a creamy tomato sauce on your table! It’s a kid-friendly meal that uses simple, wholesome ingredients.
30 mins, one pot…this silky smooth, extra creamy Spicy Pesto Pasta Alla Vodka is the perfect cozy winter recipe for serving friends + family.
This chicken marsala recipe is simple, ready in 30 minutes, and an incredible restaurant-quality meal at home. It’s perfect for date night or any old weeknight!
Creamy, cheesy, and broccoli-filled, classic chicken divan.
This creamy garlic spinach orzo is a comforting and easy to make side dish that comes together fast and will have people asking for seconds!
This One Skillet Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken and Orzo is the perfect winter dinner…quick, easy, hearty, and delicious! A cherished all-in-one dinner!
This simple Dijon chicken recipe with chicken breasts only takes about 30 minutes on the stove and makes creamy Dijon chicken recipe.
This lemon dill salmon pasta recipe makes an easy and elegant weeknight dinner. It’s perfect for date night! Ready in about 20 minutes.
A quick & easy Creamy Cauliflower Gnocchi Skillet made with toasted cauliflower gnocchi, Italian sausage, kale, & a creamy lemon pan sauce.
Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, and spinach make this Tuscan chicken pasta recipe incredible! The creamy garlic sauce ties it all together in this 30 minute dish.
Soups
This Healthier Creamy Potato Leek Soup uses fat-free Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream and doesn’t skimp on the flavor! Shallots, saffron and cayenne are all used to spice up this creamy soup.
Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana (Olive Garden Copycat) tastes just like the original, but it’s made super quick and easy with the help of your electric pressure cooker. Hearty, creamy & delicious, it will quickly become your favorite instant pot soup recipe.
This Tomato Bisque Soup is the richest, creamiest tomato soup you've ever tried, with a splash of fresh orange juice for a bit of extra tang! Inspired by Elephant's Deli in Portland, Oregon.
This cream of broccoli soup recipe is a classic soup that’s so much better homemade! It’s silky, creamy, and uses no fancy ingredients for a comforting meal.
An easy homemade Roasted Red Pepper Soup recipe made with jarred roasted red peppers, crushed tomatoes, & a splash of cream or plant milk.
This delicious creamy sweet potato soup recipe can be made ahead, and it also makes excellent leftovers! It’s got real, everyday ingredients and is the best fall or winter soup.
Cozy Italian Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings! A creamy homemade chicken & gnocchi soup, infused with parmesan & finished with fresh gnocchi.
Appetizers
Whipped Feta Dip is seriously addicting! Whipped together with oil, greek yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and cream, feta cheese transforms into a light and airy Mediterranean dip. Serve it at parties, celebrations, or enjoy it all for yourself!
Never choose between hummus or whipped feta again! This Whipped Feta Hummus with Chili Oil is a party-ready dip that features layers of whipped feta cheese and homemade classic hummus. The spicy chili oil on top cuts through the richness and explodes with flavor!
Side Dishes
duch*ess Potatoes are a fancy piped potato side dish that must make an appearance at your next dinner party. Rich, creamy, and cheesy with just a subtle crisp, these elegant baked mashed potatoes are unlike anything else!
Use fresh or frozen spinach for this easy creamed spinach recipe! It’s buttery, cheesy, and makes a fantastic holiday side dish or at a simple weeknight meal.
Creamy and smooth parsnip purée is a perfect substitute for mashed potatoes and pairs exceptionally well with seafood.
Sweet Treats
This is the BEST Classic Creme Brulee recipe out there. Plus, you can make it up to four days ahead of time for easy entertaining!
This Sweet Ricotta Toast with Blackberries & Honey is finished with fresh berries & coconut flakes. It’s a deliciously sweet & creamy breakfast or quick snack.
This 15 Minute Easy Salted Caramel Sauce makes it easy to create the most amazingly delicious, rich salted carameltopping in a hurry!
This pretty, no-bake, Swirled Berry Ice Cream Butter Cake is the go-to summer dessert…super easy, super simple, yet so darn delicious!
This banana pudding recipe with sweetened condensed milk and homemade vanilla pudding is easy to make, rich, creamy, and a big crowd pleaser.
The Best Strawberry Shortcakes: Simple to make using only pantry staples and the sweetest strawberries you can find. So delicious…a true summertime treat!
Blackberry Creme Brulee is a delicious dessert recipe. Classic creme brulee is topped with a sauce made from roasted blackberries, vanilla bean & cardamom.
Vanilla Burnt Basque Cheesecake: a different type of cheesecake…easy to make and (almost)impossible to mess up!
Double Chocolate Mocha Pudding Pie…chocolate pudding pie all done up with notes of espresso, vanilla, and 2 layers of sweet creamy chocolate
Heavy Cream FAQs
How Long Does Heavy Cream Last?
Unopened Heavy Cream: When stored in the refrigerator, unopened heavy cream can typically last up to 2-3 weeks beyond the “sell-by” or “best-by” date on the packaging. It’s important to note that the quality may start to deteriorate gradually after the expiration date.
Opened Heavy Cream: Once opened, heavy cream should be consumed within a week for best quality. However, if the cream develops an off smell, unusual texture, or mold, it’s best to discard it, as these are signs of spoilage.
Can you Freeze Heavy Cream?
Yes, heavy can be frozen. However, it’s important to note that frozen heavy cream isn’t as creamy or luscious after it’s thawed because the longer it’s frozen, the more ice crystals form. This can cause some separation and make the thawed cream harder to whip.
It’s important to note that freezing sour cream is not recommended if you plan to use it for dips or as a topping, as the texture change may be more apparent in these applications.
To freeze heavy cream, follow these steps:
- Check the expiration date: Make sure the heavy cream is not expired before freezing it.
- Transfer to a freezer-safe container: While you can freeze the cream directly in the carton, I recommend pouring it into: ice cube trays, silicone molds (I use the samemoldsfrom myInstant Pot Sous Vide Egg Bites), or small airtight containers.
- Label and date: Clearly label the container with the contents and the date of freezing. This will help you keep track of how long it has been in the freezer.
- Freeze: Place the container in the freezer and ensure it is stored in a stable position where it won’t get knocked over. Once frozen solid, transfer the cream cubes to a large ziploc bag. Label the bag and freeze!
When you’re ready to use the frozen cream, it’s best to thaw it slowly in the refrigerator. Avoid thawing it at room temperature, as rapid thawing can further affect the texture. Once thawed, give the cream a good stir to blend it back together.
Did you try any of these heavy cream recipes?
35+ Recipes that Use Heavy Cream
35+ amazingly delicious recipes that use heavy cream. From main dishes, sides, sauces, baked goods, and more! Try this Tortellini in Cream Sauce (with Burrata Cheese)! A marinara and garlicky cream sauce are tossed with cheese tortellini in one pan and topped with burrata. It’s the ultimate comfort food!
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes minutes
Servings: 4 people
Created by Platings and Pairings
Ingredients
- 1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce (or 3 cups homemade marinara sauce)
- 20 ounces cheese tortellini (fresh or frozen)
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup fresh basil (roughly chopped, plus more for serving)
- 1 clove garlic (grated or finely minced)
- Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
- 8 ounces burrata cheese (at room temperature)
Instructions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook according to package directions.
Meanwhile, add the marinara sauce to a large skillet and bring to a simmer. Stir in the heavy cream, basil, garlic and red pepper flakes and keep warm over low heat.
Once the tortellini have finished cooking, drain and add to the skillet with the sauce. Toss to combine.
Divide the tortellini between plates and top with burrata and fresh basil. Enjoy!
Notes
Tips and variations:
- Set the burrata on the counter as you make this recipe. Room temperature burrata will melt quickly on top of the tortellini, making each bite deliciously cheesy and stretchy.
- There’s always room for more cheese! Stir ricotta, parmesan, or mozzarella cheese in with the sauce-covered tortellini and top each bowl with extra parmesan.
- To enhance the garlicky goodness, replace the fresh garlic with roasted garlic.
- You can lighten up the dish by replacing the heavy cream with milk or dairy free milk (or creamer) but it won’t be as lusciously creamy.
- Stir kale, spinach, or sun dried tomatoes into the dish for a little added nutrition.
- To give this dish some added meatiness, replace the marinara with bolognese sauce, use meat-stuffed tortellini instead, or stir Italian sausage into the skillet.
Equipment
Nutrition
Calories: 738kcal | Carbohydrates: 63g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 43g | Saturated Fat: 22g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 155mg | Sodium: 634mg | Potassium: 42mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 1133IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 534mg | Iron: 4mg