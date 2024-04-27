35+ Recipes that Use Heavy Cream (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Wondering how to use up that carton of heavy cream that’s in the fridge? Here are 35+ amazingly delicious recipes that use heavy cream. From main dishes, sides, sauces, baked goods, and more!

Jump To Main Dishes Soups Appetizers Side Dishes Sweet Treats Heavy Cream FAQs How Long Does Heavy Cream Last? Can you Freeze Heavy Cream? More ways to use up ingredients… 35+ Recipes that Use Heavy Cream Ingredients Instructions Notes Equipment Nutrition

Whether you are looking for a savory dish, a sweet treat, or a creamy topping, heavy cream can be used in a variety of recipes to add a delicious creamy texture and sweet taste.

In this post, you’ll find 35+ creative recipes that will help you use up that leftover heavy cream.

Main Dishes

You won’t believe how easy it is to make this indulgent and delicious Creamy Tomato Tortellini (with Burrata Cheese)! A marinara and garlicky cream sauce are tossed with cheese tortellini in one pan and topped with burrata. It’s the ultimate comfort food! Get the RECIPE

This easy Lemon Pasta is deliciously tangy and creamy, plus it comes together in under 15 minutes! Get the RECIPE

Cheesy Baked Gnocchi with Pumpkin & Kale. Made with gruyere, mozzarella and parmesan, this dish is a cheese lovers dream. And the addition of seasonal pumpkin & kale makes it perfect for the Fall. Get the RECIPE

This creamy lobster ravioli sauce recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make and will bring any packaged or homemade lobster ravioli to life with its fresh flavor and creamy rich texture. Get the RECIPE

30 mins, one pot…this silky smooth, extra creamy Spicy Pesto Pasta Alla Vodka is the perfect cozy winter recipe for serving friends + family. Get the RECIPE from Half Baked harvest

This chicken marsala recipe is simple, ready in 30 minutes, and an incredible restaurant-quality meal at home. It’s perfect for date night or any old weeknight! Get the RECIPE from Salt & Lavender

This creamy garlic spinach orzo is a comforting and easy to make side dish that comes together fast and will have people asking for seconds! Get the RECIPE from Salt & Lavender

This One Skillet Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken and Orzo is the perfect winter dinner…quick, easy, hearty, and delicious! A cherished all-in-one dinner! Get the RECIPE from Half Baked Harvest

This simple Dijon chicken recipe with chicken breasts only takes about 30 minutes on the stove and makes creamy Dijon chicken recipe. Get the RECIPE from Foodie Crush

This lemon dill salmon pasta recipe makes an easy and elegant weeknight dinner. It’s perfect for date night! Ready in about 20 minutes. Get the RECIPE from Salt & Lavender

A quick & easy Creamy Cauliflower Gnocchi Skillet made with toasted cauliflower gnocchi, Italian sausage, kale, & a creamy lemon pan sauce. Get the RECIPE from Salt & Lavender

Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, and spinach make this Tuscan chicken pasta recipe incredible! The creamy garlic sauce ties it all together in this 30 minute dish. Get the RECIPE from Salt & Lavender

Soups

This Healthier Creamy Potato Leek Soup uses fat-free Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream and doesn’t skimp on the flavor! Shallots, saffron and cayenne are all used to spice up this creamy soup. Get the RECIPE

Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana (Olive Garden Copycat) tastes just like the original, but it’s made super quick and easy with the help of your electric pressure cooker. Hearty, creamy & delicious, it will quickly become your favorite instant pot soup recipe. Get the RECIPE

This Tomato Bisque Soup is the richest, creamiest tomato soup you've ever tried, with a splash of fresh orange juice for a bit of extra tang! Inspired by Elephant's Deli in Portland, Oregon. Get the RECIPE

An easy homemade Roasted Red Pepper Soup recipe made with jarred roasted red peppers, crushed tomatoes, & a splash of cream or plant milk. Get the RECIPE from Plays Well with Butter

This delicious creamy sweet potato soup recipe can be made ahead, and it also makes excellent leftovers! It’s got real, everyday ingredients and is the best fall or winter soup. Get the RECIPE from Salt & Lavender

Cozy Italian Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings! A creamy homemade chicken & gnocchi soup, infused with parmesan & finished with fresh gnocchi. Get the RECIPE from Plays Well with Butter

Appetizers

Whipped Feta Dip is seriously addicting! Whipped together with oil, greek yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and cream, feta cheese transforms into a light and airy Mediterranean dip. Serve it at parties, celebrations, or enjoy it all for yourself! Get the RECIPE

Never choose between hummus or whipped feta again! This Whipped Feta Hummus with Chili Oil is a party-ready dip that features layers of whipped feta cheese and homemade classic hummus. The spicy chili oil on top cuts through the richness and explodes with flavor! Get the RECIPE

Side Dishes

duch*ess Potatoes are a fancy piped potato side dish that must make an appearance at your next dinner party. Rich, creamy, and cheesy with just a subtle crisp, these elegant baked mashed potatoes are unlike anything else! Get the RECIPE

Use fresh or frozen spinach for this easy creamed spinach recipe! It’s buttery, cheesy, and makes a fantastic holiday side dish or at a simple weeknight meal. Get the RECIPE from Salt and Lavender

Creamy and smooth parsnip purée is a perfect substitute for mashed potatoes and pairs exceptionally well with seafood. Get the RECIPE from Well Seasoned Studio

Sweet Treats

This is the BEST Classic Creme Brulee recipe out there. Plus, you can make it up to four days ahead of time for easy entertaining! Get the RECIPE

This Sweet Ricotta Toast with Blackberries & Honey is finished with fresh berries & coconut flakes. It’s a deliciously sweet & creamy breakfast or quick snack. Get the RECIPE

This 15 Minute Easy Salted Caramel Sauce makes it easy to create the most amazingly delicious, rich salted carameltopping in a hurry! Get the RECIPE

This pretty, no-bake, Swirled Berry Ice Cream Butter Cake is the go-to summer dessert…super easy, super simple, yet so darn delicious! Ge the RECIPE from Half Baked Harvest

This banana pudding recipe with sweetened condensed milk and homemade vanilla pudding is easy to make, rich, creamy, and a big crowd pleaser. Get the RECIPE from Foodie Crush

The Best Strawberry Shortcakes: Simple to make using only pantry staples and the sweetest strawberries you can find. So delicious…a true summertime treat! Get the RECIPE from Half Baked Harvest

Blackberry Creme Brulee is a delicious dessert recipe. Classic creme brulee is topped with a sauce made from roasted blackberries, vanilla bean & cardamom. Get the RECIPE

Vanilla Burnt Basque Cheesecake: a different type of cheesecake…easy to make and (almost)impossible to mess up! Get the RECIPE from Half Baked Harvest

Double Chocolate Mocha Pudding Pie…chocolate pudding pie all done up with notes of espresso, vanilla, and 2 layers of sweet creamy chocolate Get the RECIPE from Half Baked Harvest

Heavy Cream FAQs

How Long Does Heavy Cream Last?

Unopened Heavy Cream: When stored in the refrigerator, unopened heavy cream can typically last up to 2-3 weeks beyond the “sell-by” or “best-by” date on the packaging. It’s important to note that the quality may start to deteriorate gradually after the expiration date.

Opened Heavy Cream: Once opened, heavy cream should be consumed within a week for best quality. However, if the cream develops an off smell, unusual texture, or mold, it’s best to discard it, as these are signs of spoilage.

Can you Freeze Heavy Cream ?

Yes, heavy can be frozen. However, it’s important to note that frozen heavy cream isn’t as creamy or luscious after it’s thawed because the longer it’s frozen, the more ice crystals form. This can cause some separation and make the thawed cream harder to whip.

It’s important to note that freezing sour cream is not recommended if you plan to use it for dips or as a topping, as the texture change may be more apparent in these applications.

To freeze heavy cream, follow these steps:

Check the expiration date: Make sure the heavy cream is not expired before freezing it. Transfer to a freezer-safe container: While you can freeze the cream directly in the carton, I recommend pouring it into: ice cube trays, silicone molds (I use the samemoldsfrom my Instant Pot Sous Vide Egg Bites ), or small airtight containers. Label and date: Clearly label the container with the contents and the date of freezing. This will help you keep track of how long it has been in the freezer. Freeze: Place the container in the freezer and ensure it is stored in a stable position where it won’t get knocked over. Once frozen solid, transfer the cream cubes to a large ziploc bag. Label the bag and freeze!

When you’re ready to use the frozen cream, it’s best to thaw it slowly in the refrigerator. Avoid thawing it at room temperature, as rapid thawing can further affect the texture. Once thawed, give the cream a good stir to blend it back together.

More ways to use up ingredients…

Ricotta Recipes

Cream Cheese Recipes

Recipes that Use a Lot of Eggs

Cottage Cheese Recipes

Buttermilk Recipes

Evaporated Milk Recipes

Condensed Milk Recipes

Sour Cream Recipes

Mozzarella Recipes

Goat Cheese Recipes

Did you try any of these heavy cream recipes?

If you loved this roundup of recipes that use heavy cream I would appreciate it so much if you would give this recipe a star review! Also, be sure to snap a picture of your finished dish and share it with me onInstagramusing the hashtag #platingsandpairings and tagging me @platingsandpairings.

For more great Platings and Pairings recipes, be sure to follow me onInstagram,TikTok,PinterestandFacebook.