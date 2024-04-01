The best UK VPN in 2024 (2024)

Quick links 1. Top 3 at a glance

2. Best overall: ExpressVPN

3. Best secure: NordVPN

4. Best cheap: Surfshark

5. Best of the rest

6. Speed testing

7. How we test VPNs

8. FAQ

Using a UK VPN is a super simple way of staying protected from the country's state-sanctioned spying. The UK's Investigatory Powers Act allows some of the world's most invasive government surveillance, and it's a founding member of the notorious Five Eyes Alliance, so taking precautions is a must for anyone who values their privacy.

Using the best VPN for the UK isn't just for staying private and secure, though. Quality services will allow you to stream content from overseas, and if you're a Brit abroad, watch BBC iPlayer anywhere in the world.

However, finding a VPN that ticks all the right boxes can be a tough task. That's why I've put today's top VPN providers to the test from my base in the UK. I've compared their features, pricing, unlocking power, and security features to help you pick out your perfect match.

The 3 best VPNs at a glance

1. ExpressVPN – the best UK VPN overall

ExpressVPN can do it all – streaming, location spoofing, torrenting, and keeping you anonymous online, but what makes it truly great is that it pulls together that power in a simple, intuitive package. You can try ExpressVPN for yourself, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee, and even grab an extra 3 months free. Essentially, it's the only UK VPN you need. View Deal

2. NordVPN – big name is excellent for UK streaming

You might recognize NordVPN from its TV ads and sports sponsorships, but it's certainly not all bark and no bite. With excellent encryption and easy-to-use apps, it's one of the best ways to secure yourself online, and unblock BBC iPlayer abroad. NordVPN is an awesome all-rounder that won't break the bank. You can check out its features for just a few dollars a month and enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

3. Surfshark – A premium service for a bargain price

Don't be fooled by the price – Surfshark is no Poundland VPN. In fact, even without its tempting pricing it'd still be a top contender, with unlimited connections on one plan, excellent speeds, and top-class content unblocking. The sub-£2-a-month cost is the icing on the cake – and you'll even get 3 months free to take the service for a test drive on your own devices. View Deal

Recent updates In my most recent update to this page I slightly updated the layout to make it simpler for you to find the information that's important to you, and I've also gone through the facts and figures to ensure everything on this page is correct. There have been no changes to the rankings, with ExpressVPN still providing the best service, although NordVPN and Surfshark are very worthy rivals.

The best UK VPNs of 2024

I've brought together my years of VPN testing and expertise to round up the five best UK VPNs on the market today. Privacy and security are a top priority of course, but I've also factored in how good each service is at unblocking content in and outside the UK, how easy they are to use, and any historical issues I think are still worth knowing about.

All of the VPNs on this page are safe to use and very effective at what they do, so which ever you choose, you can feel comfortable knowing your online privacy is being protected by a quality product.

ExpressVPN: The best VPN overall

Subscribe if: ✔️ Only the best will do. ExpressVPN tops my overall VPN rankings – it's the total package on any device. ✔️ You want airtight security. With top-notch encryption, a kill switch, and a built-in password manager, you're all set. ✔️ You want to stream international content. ExpressVPN is an outstanding streaming VPN that can unblock virtually any site or app, including Netflix.

Avoid if: ❌ You're working with a budget. Though you're getting plenty of quality, an ExpressVPN subscription isn't cheap. ❌ You want the fastest VPN around. ExpressVPN is no slouch, but NordVPN and Surfshark are way quicker.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ExpressVPN is hard to beat, and that's because it's a service that does it all. From unblocking overseas content to keeping you safe on your own journeys, ExpressVPN has set the bar across the industry.

ExpressVPN tops my list of UK options because it gives you everything you need in one tidy package. You'll have access to slick mobile apps as well as options for Windows PCs, Macs, and other devices like Amazon Fire Sticks and routers – plus there's excellent 24/7 support in case anything doesn't work as it should.

Currently, ExpressVPN has servers dotted across 105 countries, including the UK, and you'll have no trouble switching between them. You can manually connect to UK locations in London or the Midlands, or let ExpressVPN pair you up with a preselected server.

As you'd expect from a market leader, privacy is a major priority for ExpressVPN. All plans are covered by super tough 256-bit encryption, and a variety of protocols mean you can prioritize speed or security with a few clicks. The impressive performance is also what makes ExpressVPN my favorite torrenting VPN.

I'm always blown away by ExpressVPN's unblocking power – in fact, it'll work with just about any streaming service you can think of, from BBC iPlayer to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and smaller regional platforms. So, no matter where you are in the world, you won't miss out on any of your favorite shows.

Any VPN worth its salt needs to offer a seriously speedy performance, too, and I'm happy to see ExpressVPN is more than capable of handling HD streaming, gaming, and video calls without any hiccups. Connections are also virtually unaffected when using UK servers and remain swift when you hop for a further-flung one.

It's worth noting that one of the only areas ExpressVPN falls behind is offering additional features to its users, although it's definitely catching up. For example, while you do get the very capable ExpressVPN Keys password manager, rival NordVPN gives you a malicious link checker, an antivirus-like system, and even cyber insurance. If those extras that you may or may not use are important, other VPNs may be worth considering.

Despite this, though, ExpressVPN more than makes up for it by offering the most well-rounded service on the market. With polished features, well-designed apps, and an audited privacy policy, it's impossible to go wrong with ExpressVPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ExpressVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design A fantastic and fresh-feeling design across all apps ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Beginners will have no trouble accessing features ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance A speedy service, although others are quicker ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks tons of content in the UK and overseas ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy An audited service with 256-bit encryption ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 live chat is always on hand to help ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price A pricey option, but packed with quality features ⭐⭐⭐

NordVPN: The best UK VPN + security suite

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. NordVPN A super-fast, and security focused, UK VPN Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 1Gbps line: 820Mbps | Simultaneous connections: 6 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu | Number of servers: 5,500+ | Server locations: 80+ Good for streaming Unrivalled UK speeds Hot on security Apps can be awkward

Subscribe if: ✔️ You're a huge Netflix fan. NordVPN is my number one choice for streaming HD Netflix content in the UK (or anywhere else.) ✔️ You want built-in antivirus. Add an extra layer to your digital privacy with NordVPN's handy antivirus suite. ✔️ You want a balanced VPN. NordVPN offers an awesome blend of price and performance, although other providers are cheaper.

Avoid if: ❌ You want a super-simple UI. The map interface is fun, but can be tricky to use on smaller screens. ❌ You have a lot of devices. Currently, NordVPN gives users 6 simultaneous connections – I'd recommend Surfshark if you need support for unlimited devices.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ NordVPN doesn't just talk a big game – it backs it up with some of the quickest speeds available and a whole host of privacy features. If you want a secure VPN for a reasonable price, NordVPN has your back.

If ExpressVPN is the best dedicated UK VPN, then NordVPN is the best UK security suite. While Team Red is marginally more usable when it comes to the VPN side of things, NordVPN offers tons of extras you won't find elsewhere – including a password manager, encrypted cloud storage, cyber insurance, a malicious link checker, and more (although these don't all come free).

When it comes down to the essentials, though, NordVPN offers great privacy and security. The provider has proven itself to be reliably secure with frequent independent audits, so you don't have to take its no-logs claims on good faith alone.

There are more than 5,500 NordVPN servers around the world, so no matter where you are (or where you want to appear to be), you'll be spoiled for choice. I'm glad to see that 440 of those are in the UK – and just like ExpressVPN, you can choose which city you'd like to connect to, or let NordVPN pick out the fastest server.

NordVPN is an awesome pick for streaming, too, and even tops my rankings for the best Netflix VPN. You'll be able to take your pick of international content libraries with ease, which is great news if you're a fan of US shows, and still have access to BBC iPlayer if you find yourself outside of the UK.

The NordVPN desktop apps look great; they're easy to use and relatively free of clutter. You'll be able to take a deep dive into the settings to tailor your experience, like switching up your protocols, and check out the kill switch that'll leap into action if your VPN connection drops.

NordVPN's mobile apps are functional, too, but the interface is a little clunky. The map-based location picker has its downsides. Sure, it works well on a larger computer screen, but on mobile, it can leave even the deftest swiper feeling fat-fingered. In practice, though, it's not a huge issue, as you'll usually just set and forget.

A NordVPN plan will bag you 6 simultaneous connections, and while that should be more than enough to cover your favorite devices, it might not work for a full household of gadgets – and since ExpressVPN upped it limit to 8, Nord is just about the least generous VPN on the market in this regard.

Still, whoever you share your subscription with will still enjoy lightning-fast speeds that are ideal for streaming, and if you're looking for a mid-range product that will keep you protected, Nord's a safe bet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design A little crowded, but still easy on the eyes ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use The map interface is slightly fiddly, but otherwise there aren't any hiccups ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance The fastest VPN I've tested ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Works seamlessly with Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Packed with features including a kill switch and built-in antivirus ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 support can troubleshoot even the most techy questions ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Lots of value packed into modest prices ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Surfshark: The best cheap UK VPN

3. Surfshark Super cheap and great for streaming Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 1Gbps line: 950Mbps | Simultaneous connections: Unlimited | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu | Number of servers: 3,200+ | Server locations: 100+ Super value Useful apps and clients Unblocks iPlayer and the rest See Also 11 Best Cheap VPN in UK in 2023 – Affordable VPN Excellence! Privacy policy not as robust as the very best

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want the best budget VPN. Surfshark plans are seriously cheap – and jam-packed with quality features. ✔️ You need unlimited connections. One subscription is all you need to keep your friends and family's devices secure. ✔️ You want a super-fast VPN. Surfshark's speeds are hard to beat, peaking at a blazing 950 Mbps.

Avoid if: ❌ You rely on your kill switch. I was able to break the Surfshark kill switch, and though this probably won't happen in real life, NordVPN might be the better pick. ❌ You're a frequent torrenter. Surfshark can handle P2P traffic, but ExpressVPN is my number one torrenting pick.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Surfshark crams a ton of functionality into bargain subscriptions – so, if you're working with a budget, it's a great pick. Surfshark rounds out its offering with unbeatable speeds and unblocking power, and a broad network of servers scattered around the globe.

Surfshark is an incredibly good value proposition for anyone wanting to strike a balance between price and performance. Available for less than £2/$2.50 a month, it delivers unbeatable value for money while providing a fully-featured UK VPN service.

For me, Surfshark's speed and unblocking power set it apart from its competitors – it's an awesome choice if you want to watch UK TV abroad. Surfshark is more than capable of unblocking Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and regional platforms, and actually does better than some other, more expensive, VPNs.

Surfshark reached speeds of around 950 Mbps during my tests, making it one of the fastest VPNs I've encountered. Naturally, this is good news if you plan to do any torrenting, streaming, or online gaming.

Each Surfshark app is well thought out and easy to navigate. The clients are all pretty similar, sharing a stable interface, so you shouldn't have any trouble swapping from desktop to mobile, even if you're totally new to the VPN world. Digging into the settings is also straightforward, and you'll be able to swap protocols and check out Surfshark's stacked roster of features.

A handy Whitelister lets you pick and choose which sites and apps use the VPN connection and which don't, the CleanWeb feature gets rid of annoying ads and trackers, and the Surfshark kill switch will prevent your details from falling into the wrong hands if your VPN connection drops – though it's worth noting that I was able to break the kill switch when I pushed it to its limit during testing.

One of Surfshark's most useful features, however, is its unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you'll only need one subscription to keep all of your devices secure – whether you're in the UK or traveling overseas. That'd be impressive on its own, but considering how Surfshark is one of the best cheap VPNs on the block, it's extra proof of its commitment to providing privacy for just about everyone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results Feature Comments Rating Design All apps are simple, clean, and minimalistic ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Perfect for VPN newbies ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance A lightning-fast provider on par with NordVPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking One of the best unblocking VPNs on the market ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Kill switch has its issues, but otherwise rock solid ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 24/7 support is available, as well as a plethora of articles ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Super-low prices that don't skimp on quality ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best of the rest

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

4. Proton VPN Packed with privacy-enhancing features Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 1Gbps line: 670Mbps | Simultaneous connections: 10 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Disney+ | Number of servers: 1,800+ | Server locations: 63 Great for streaming Netflix & more Class-leading privacy features Powerful apps Live chat support isn't 24/7

Subscribe if: ✔️ Privacy is paramount. Few VPNs can claim to be as security-focused as Proton VPN, with its audited open source apps. ✔️ You need to cover a lot of devices. Proton VPN lets users stream on up to 10 devices at the same time, which is more than the likes of ExpressVPN and NordVPN. ✔️ You're a Linux user. ProtonVPN is one of a handful of services that has its own graphical user interface for Linux.

Avoid if: ❌ You need tons of server coverage. Proton VPN's server network isn't tiny, but other services still have more servers in more countries. ❌ You're a bargain hunter. Compared to NordVPN and Surfshark, Proton VPN is on the expensive side.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Proton VPN is a stand-out service that you can count on to keep you safe – whether you're at home, work, or on the go. The service keeps getting better, too, with improved streaming capabilities and apps.

A recent makeover has seen Proton VPN up its game in the last few years – apps that are easier to use and better streaming support mean that this privacy-focused provider can now compete with the big dogs.

If you're in need of a UK IP address, you can take your pick of 36 servers in either Manchester or London and check out local UK content with ease. Proton VPN has servers in 65 countries in total, so you can hop overseas to bypass any restrictions or censorship, too.

One of Proton VPN's standout features include its Secure Core servers, which route your traffic through multiple servers in privacy-friendly countries to obfuscate your activity completely. A no-logs policy and top-notch encryption also ensure that none of your personal details end up in the hands of cybercriminals or hackers.

What impresses me most about Proton VPN, however, is how it's become an incredibly capable streaming VPN. With access to the UK, US, and Canadian libraries, it's an excellent choice for Netflix fanatics, though it's just as good at unblocking BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and a whole lot more.

In terms of performance, Proton VPN is pretty average. The service clocked in at around 460 Mbps during my most recent tests, which is still more than enough to ensure smooth, buffer-free streams, but you might want to check out NordVPN or Surfshark if you want a real speed demon.

Moving on to the downsides, it's undeniable that Proton VPN is a little more expensive than some of my other top picks, and you'll need to purchase a Plus plan to get all of the VPN benefits. However, there's a class-leading free VPN to test out the software, and special offers drop the price significantly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proton VPN test results Feature Comments Rating Design Unique and stylish, and the dark mode is a standout ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use VPN newbies might be put off by some techy features ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Lags behind other big names, but relatively solid ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking A paid subscription unblocks most streaming services ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Audited, open source apps and stealth features ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Plenty of articles to peruse, and response time is quick ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price A free plan is handy, but paid subscriptions don't come cheap ⭐⭐⭐⭐

5. CyberGhost A stylish service that excels at streaming Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux | Average UK speeds on 1Gbps line: 760-860Mbps | Simultaneous connections: 7 | Streaming sites unblocked: Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon, Disney+ | Number of servers: 7,800+ | Server locations: 91+ Loads of servers Optimised for streaming & torrenting Incredible speeds Not quite as polished as others

Subscribe if: ✔️ Simple is better. CyberGhost apps are simple and clutter-free, making them ideal for VPN newcomers (and tech veterans.) ✔️ You want plenty of time for testing. A 45-day money-back guarantee gives you over a month to take CyberGhost for a test drive. ✔️ You're looking for affordable quality. CyberGhost will only set you back around $2 per month, making it one of the cheapest VPNs out there.

Avoid if: ❌ You rely on customer support. Unfortunately, CyberGhost's support site isn't as well-stocked with resources as ExpressVPN. ❌ You have lots of devices. You'll only get 7 simultaneous connections with CyberGhost, which may not be enough to cover the whole family.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ CyberGhost is a tried and tested provider that boasts some of the best apps on the market – and a sprawling network of servers around the globe. However, there are better VPNs out there if you're going to be streaming regularly.

One of the first things you'll notice when you boot up your CyberGhost app is just how many servers there are to choose from – more than 9,600 in 100 countries, in fact. This spread of servers means you'll never have trouble accessing content from overseas, or avoiding blocks, and 3 of those server locations are in the UK.

One of my favorite features is the CyberGhost server filtering system. If you're looking for a server that's best suited to, say, streaming Netflix, you can filter them to only display those that will deliver the best Netflix experience. This is a relatively small quality-of-live feature, but it does make CyberGhost one of the most streamlined services I've used.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news on the streaming front. I wasn't able to access BBC iPlayer in my latest round of testing, which will no doubt disappoint fans of UK programming. I also struggled to unblock Disney+ – ultimately, you'll need to look elsewhere if you'll mainly be using your VPN to stream.

CyberGhost's privacy policy is more encouraging, promising not to log any identifying information, but while that's all well and good, I'd love to see it undertake an independent audit to remove any doubt.

It's also worth noting that CyberGhost's support system isn't nearly as good as ExpressVPN's. You won't be left in the lurch if something goes wrong, but it is possible that it'll take a little longer for any problems to be rectified – and this could be a deal-breaker for VPN newbies who expect to call on customer support at some point.

Although it can't quite meet the measure of my other top VPN picks, CyberGhost is still a reliable service that's made a name for itself, and its torrenting-friendly servers, and is a mainstay in the industry.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CyberGhost test results Feature Comments Rating Design Sleek and simple, with plenty of customization ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Ideal for beginners and VPN experts ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Decent speeds that are outpaced by industry leaders ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Struggles to access some major platforms despite its dedicated servers ⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy A strong privacy policy, although lacking an audit ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Responses could be quicker and more thorough ⭐⭐⭐ Price A budget-friendly provider ⭐⭐⭐⭐

What's the fastest UK VPN?

A stand-out VPN won't make you sacrifice speed for privacy – and all of our top picks are quick enough to keep up with torrenting, online gaming, and video calls. Tons of people are using their VPNs primarily for streaming these days, too, so your service needs to be able to load HD and 4K content without buffering for what feels like an eternity.

Testing each VPN's performance is part of my review process, and I use a variety of tools to get accurate readings, including the Ookla SpeedTest website and CLI, nPerf, Netflix's Fast, and others. Then, I take the average (median) of each provider's results to get a clear idea of their speed range, and repeat my tests during the morning and evening to ensure they're accurate.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 WireGuard or proprietary OpenVPN 1. NordVPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 140 Mbps 2. Surfshark over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 130 Mbps 3. IPVanish over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 225 Mbps 4. Windscribe over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 330 Mbps 5. Hide.me over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 260 Mbps 6. Norton VPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 240 Mbps 7. Mullvad 900 Mbps 530 Mbps 8. PrivadoVPN 880 Mbps 130 Mbps 9. Atlas VPN 860 Mbps N/A 10. ExpressVPN 750 Mbps 230 Mbps 11. FastestVPN 730 Mbps 170 Mbps 12. PureVPN 650 Mbps 140 Mbps 13. CyberGhost 630 Mbps 360 Mbps 14. Private VPN 610 Mbps 110 Mbps 15. Hotspot Shield 570 Mbps N/A 16. TunnelBear 500 Mbps 310 Mbps 17. Proton VPN 460 Mbps 350 Mbps 18. Private Internet Access 360 Mbps 310 Mbps 19. Mozilla VPN 360 Mbps N/A 20. Google One 345 Mbps N/A 21. VyprVPN 325 Mbps 105 Mbps 22. Astrill VPN 390 Mbps (inconsistent testing results) N/A

How I test UK VPN services

When it comes to recommending a product that users will entrust with quite possibly every byte of their online life, I have to be absolutely sure that my choices are correct, and thoroughly tested.

Unlike some sites, we don't simply reel off a spec sheet and declare the provider with most impressive claims the winner. Instead, we have a dedicated team in-house that gets hands-on with all the providers listed (and more).

Every 6 months, after scouring the website for new claimed features or changes in policy, we sign up to a plan and install it on a range of devices. The Windows app sees the most rigorous testing, and it's here that we'll try to break the kill switch, ensure any leak protection is working correctly, and measure connection speeds.

The other apps, including the Mac VPN, iPhone VPN, and Android VPN also see comprehensive testing, and we'll check every available setting in every app to make sure it's functioning as promised by the provider.

As we use the apps, if anything appears to be behaving strangely we'll investigate that. We might dig into the source code, or view the contents of its RAM. This general usage stage is also how we make decisions on aesthetics and ease of use – although these are admittedly more subjective.

Then comes the streaming testing. We'll test each VPN with all the big streaming sites from a number of locations to ensure it's working as claimed. As Netflix is still hugely popular and somewhat troublesome when it comes to VPNs, we test the biggest providers every month to make sure my recommendations are still relevant.

Best UK VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in the UK? In short, yes – VPNs are totally legal in the UK. There are no laws in place restricting how citizens or visitors use them, but do be aware that any illegal activity undertaken while using a VPN is still illegal. You may have read some stories about the proposed Online Safety Bill which is rumored to contain restrictions on VPN use, but this is very unlikely to pass. As of today, you can use VPNs freely in the UK.

What makes a great UK VPN? Security and privacy always come first, so ensure that your chosen service is guaranteed to keep you safe online – the Tom's Guide team has verified that all our recommendations are rock-solid with hands-on testing. Excellent connection speeds are also a must-have for most users, and streaming performance is a bonus many will appreciate. It's worth considering what devices you'll be using your VPN on. For example, if you're an iPhone user, having good performance on iOS will be a must. Thankfully all the providers I've recommended here offer great mobile apps alongside powerful desktop clients. ExpressVPN tops my list. It combines slick apps with flawless privacy credentials and streaming performance to provide the best all-round VPN for the UK. However, other providers might take your fancy, so be sure to check out our in-depth reviews for more information.

Why do I need a UK VPN? There are a few reasons you might want a UK VPN.Firstly, if you're in the UK, you're probably aware that our government can be a little nosy to say the least. If you want to keep your search history and online activity private, a VPN is an essential tool. Other Brits might just want to have access to overseas streaming media. While we've got iPlayer and the UK library on Netflix, having a VPN can give you access to the world's media, including foreign Netflix and even services like Hulu if you've got a subscription. Finally, if you're abroad, you might want to hop onto iPlayer, but you'll find that you'll be unable to access it. iPlayer also has some of the strictest VPN blocking tech in the streaming industry, so only the best can bypass this and get you watching abroad. Thankfully, every VPN on this list can do that for you.

Can I get a free UK VPN? Free services can be double-edged swords – while they can offer some of the benefits of a paid-for VPN, they're never the whole package. One of the best is Proton VPN Free which, although it's still nowhere near as good as the paid product. While useful for very infrequent use, they're no good for streaming and torrenting, and you'll soon find yourself on the hunt for the best UK VPN – even if it'll cost you a couple of quid a month.

How do UK VPNs unblock Netflix? Netflix has different libraries for many countries around the world, and these libraries are only accessible to those in that country. This is a problem for holidaymakers, and many others just want to watch shows they’re not ‘allowed’ to. A VPN can relocate you to any country you want, and the best will do this in a way that’s undetectable by the streaming service. Once you’ve done that, you’re free to watch whatever you want.

Should I use a UK-based VPN? Seeing as the UK has some of the nosiest online laws in the world – and is a member of the notorious Five Eyes alliance – true privacy nuts are likely to avoid VPNs based in the UK. While there's not a huge amount anyway, the most well-known UK-based VPN is HideMyAss. HMA doesn't often feature on my roundups of top VPN services, but that's because the competition is just so strong. However, while it's UK-based, it does have a fairly robust no-logging policy, which means that even if the UK government decided to stick its oar in and demand information, HMA wouldn't have anything to hand over. A no-logging policy is especially important for a VPN based in a country with stricter data laws – the UK being one of them – so when you're making your decision that should be factored in.