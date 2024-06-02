Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe « Running in a Skirt (2024)

Disclosure: *This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe: A super simple, easy, and tasty dinner that is the perfect weekday crockpot meal that also a Vegan Taco Soup depending on the toppings you pick. Filled with pantry staples like canned beans, tomato, onions, and peppers, this Slow Cooker Meatless Taco Soup is a recipe you'll want to make again and again.
This is a meal I have made over and over again and I know by heart. This is not just a Vegetarian Taco Soup recipe BUT THE soup recipe in my house. I make this Mexican inspired soup year-round and my entire family always looks forward to Taco Soup night.
It's not only a favorite in my family but it's also been shared over 100,000+ times on the internet and has rave reviews.
Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe
My Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe is the kind of savory bowl you WANT seconds of. You know if something has taco in the title, I'm going to love it. This meatless taco soup is no different.
With toddler twins, I'm short on time and am all about meals like this which are super simple. This is an open and dump slow cooker recipe that is still surprisingly fresh and healthy using powerhouse pantry staples like canned beans, canned tomatoes, canned green chilis, and vegetable broth. The Mexican inspired flavors will remind you of taco night in a soup form.
You know a recipe is a winner when it's on a food blogger's monthly meal rotation.
Why You'll Love This Vegetarian Taco Soup...
My Vegetarian Taco Soup is kind of like my Crock Pot Award Winning Vegetarian Chili, but it is more soup-like thickness and the flavors are slightly different.
The Meatless Taco Soup features taco seasoning and is topped with taco toppings like shredded cheese, lime, cilantro, avocado, Greek yogurt (or sour cream), and green onions. The recipe it'self is a Vegan Taco Soup recipe and the cheese on top is the only thing keeping it from staying vegan.
My personal favorite part of the entire meal is the tortilla chips I serve it with. I crumble some on top AND serve it with some on the side for dipping. In my opinion, that's what really makes this meal irresistible.
Ingredients in the Vegetarian Crock Pot Soup:
This Vegetarian Taco Soup features lots of pantry staples making this an easy recipe to make in a pinch.
- Canned Beans: Canned beans are the star of my Vegetarian Taco Soup. I use a combination of black beans AND kidney beans.
- Canned Tomato: Canned tomatoes add flavor and color to the soup.
- Green Peppers: One bell peppers adds some freshness to this taco soup!
- Onion: I like to use a sweet white or Vidalia onion for my soup.
- Canned Green Chilies: A little can of green chilis adds so much Mexican flavor to the vegetarian taco soup.
- Vegetable Broth: Use a high-quality low sodium broth for the best results. You can then adjust the amount of salt in the soup to your own personal preference.
- Garlic: Lots of garlic makes this soup have lots of flavors. Feel free to add more with your heart. 🙂
- Spices: This soup features Mexican and Taco inspired species like cumin, chili powder, oregano, and bay leaves.
- Taco Toppings: Pick your favorite taco toppings like tortilla chips, plain greek yogurt, avocado, shredded cheese, green onions, cilantro, and lime! Whatever you pick don't miss the LIME and chips.
How to Make the Vegetarian Taco Soup recipe:
- Put all the ingredients except for the toppings in the slow cooker or crock pot.
- Cook for 6-8 hours on low or 3-4 hours on high until your vegetables are tender.
- Remove the bay leaves!
- Serve with all your favorite taco toppings. Don't miss out on the lime!
If you need to update your crock pot this one is my favorite!
Variations & Pro Tips
- To make this a Vegan Taco Soup just adjust the toppings to one's that fit your lifestyles like plant-based yogurt or vegan cheese. You can also skip the dairy substitutes and just do avocado, lime and cilantro! The recipe it'self is actually fully vegan!
- Add corn for more color and flavor.
- Use my Homemade Taco Seasoning instead of the spices I listed.
- Change up the canned beans to your personal favorites! Garbonzo beans are also a fun and unique addition.
My Vegetarian Taco Soup is hands down one of my favorite recipes on Running in a Skirt! I love it, am super proud of it and I hope you will give it a try. I hope you enjoyed this one as much as we did!
Vegetarian Crock Pot Taco Soup
Julie Wunder
This super simple Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe is the perfect weekday meal.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 6 hours hrs
Total Time 6 hours hrs 10 minutes mins
Course Crock Pot, Vegetarian
Cuisine Mexican
Servings 4
Calories 275 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 1 small sweet onion, chopped
- 2 15 ounce can tomatoes, I used fire roasted garlic
- 1 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained (low sodium)
- 1 15 ounce can kidney beans, rinsed and drained (low sodium)
- 1 4 ounce can green chilies
- 3 cups low sodium vegetable broth
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 2 cloves
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ½ -¾ teaspoon salt
- ½ - ¾ teaspoon pepper
- Garnish: tortilla chips, plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream,) 2% Mexican cheese blend, sliced green onions, lime
Instructions
Put all ingredients in a Crock Pot and mix.
Cook for 6-8 hours on low or 3-4 hours on high or until the vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaves.
Serve with the chips, Greek yogurt, cheese, green onions and the lime wedge!
Notes
The amount of salt and pepper needed depends on the broth you use and your own personal taste/ health needs. Start with less and adjust to your own personal taste.
Nutrition
Calories: 275kcalCarbohydrates: 53gProtein: 17gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 750mgPotassium: 1165mgFiber: 19gSugar: 11gVitamin A: 485IUVitamin C: 45mgCalcium: 149mgIron: 6mg
Keyword Vegetarian Crock Pot Taco Soup recipe
Tried this recipe?Mention @Julie_Wunder or tag #RunninginaSkirt!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Susan says
Can this be made ahead of time and then frozen?
JulieWunder says
Yes! Absolutely! Store it in a freezer safe container for up to four months. I like to put it in a freezer ziplock bag.
Reply
anne says
What SIZE crockpot is needed ? Would help if you said what size you used. Thanks
Reply
JulieWunder says
I use this 7 quart crock pot. Enjoy!
Reply
Angela Cardamone @marathonsandmotivation.com says
This is such an incredible soup! My kids love it when I make this!
Reply
Leslie says
Taco soup is a huge favorite of mine. It's like comforting warm salsa! haha. Great recipe!
Reply
Kelly says
What a great recipe for fall. I'm ready for this warm, nourishing bowl!
Reply
Nicole from Fitful Focus says
My husband would love this recipe! We do burrito bowls quite often, but this is a great way to mix it up and still get all those yummy flavors.
Reply
Deborah Brooks says
I sure am excited for soup season to be here again. I love everything about this soup looking forward to trying
Reply
Lesley says
How many would you say this serves?
Reply
JulieWunder says
I usually get four big dinner portions out of it!
Reply
Lindsey says
Can you make this without a crock pot? I got rid of mine after becoming a vegetarian and never using it.
Reply
Amber says
My husband thinks most dinners taste better with meat and was a little disappointed when I told him this taco soup was vegetarian. He said it's not "taco" soup without meat! And then... he tried it. I think it says enough that he went back for thirds and told me I needed to save the recipe! He is thrilled to have a vegetarian recipe he loves and we're both happy to consume less meat.
Reply
Shawntell says
Where Can I find the nutritional value for this recipe?
Reply
JulieWunder says
Hi Shawntell-- At this point I haven't added that information to my recipes but it is on my to do list! Hope you'll still get a chance to try it.
Reply
eeza says
I have two questions: 1) Is the green pepper a bell pepper some other kind of pepper? and 2) Is the oregano dried? I assume so. Thanks!
Reply
JulieWunder says
Of course! Yes- it's a bell pepper and the oregano is dried! Thanks for asking and hope you enjoy the soup!
Reply
Heather says
This was sooooo yummy! (And my hubby could not believe it was vegetarian) Thank you for giving recipes that are healthy and easy to follow! Lots of love. Keep them coming!
Reply
JulieWunder says
Yay! I'm so glad you enjoyed it. It's one of our family favorite too!
Reply
Susanna @Zealous Mom says
This taco soup looks so delicious! I can't wait to make it for my sister. She and I love bean soups. Yummmy!
Reply
JulieWunder says
This one is sooo good and so easy. She'd love it.
Reply
Lori @ TheHealthMinded.com says
Cozy crock pots! Yeah! This is going into my must try list. Love the spices here, especially! Spices not only add flavor but loads of health benefits, too. Nice job!
Reply
JulieWunder says
Great point! So nice to see you today!
Reply
Tina muir says
LOVE crockpot soups! Still a little too warm for soups here, but almost to the cooler weather, then this will be just right 🙂
Reply
JulieWunder says
It was warm here again today too! It's coming though!
Reply
Miz Helen says
We will just love your Vegetarian Taco Soup, it looks awesome. Hope you are having a great weekend and thanks so much for sharing with Full Plate Thursday.
Come Back Soon!
Miz Helen
Reply
JulieWunder says
Thank you so much! It's a really tasty one!
Reply
Jess @hellotofit says
Tacos are so so delicious, and I love that you can try them with different flavors/fillings. I recently had a sweet potato taco that was so yummy!
Reply
JulieWunder says
Thanks Jess! These are good ones 🙂
Reply
lacey@fairytalesandfitness says
This sounds delicious. I am not a vegetarian but like to eat that way a few times a wk. This is perfect for those fall days.
Reply
JulieWunder says
Thanks Lacey! My hubby who is not a veghead loved it 🙂
Reply
Mandi Korn says
That looks soooo yummy, making me want a crock pot more and more. I gave mine away right before me moved and I am slowly starting to regret it. Thanks for always sharing such great recipes.
Reply
JulieWunder says
Ohh!!! The crock pot and I are best buds! Always something yummy! Tomorrow's soup recipe is stove top!
Reply
Runaway Bridal Planner says
This looks amazing! I actually have a recipe I use that is almost identical to this, but mine does not have the broth. I am going to have to try your version. I also like the idea of greek yogurt, I never thought about that before, I've always used sour cream, but your idea sounds so much healthier!
Reply
JulieWunder says
Thanks! The broth makes it more soup like and less chili like! It's really tasty!
Reply
Nicole @ Fitful Focus says
This sound delicious!!
Reply
JulieWunder says
Thanks Nicole!
Reply
Heather @Fit n Cookies says
Mmm! You won me over with taco in the title, too, haha! I love Mexican. I think tonight's dinner may be tacos for that reason! lol
Reply
JulieWunder says
Great minds think alike 🙂
Reply
Jessica @ A Kitchen Addiction says
We are fans of all things taco! This soup will need to get added to our menu soon!
Reply
JulieWunder says
Thanks Jessica! I hope you enjoy it!
Reply
Deborah @ Confessions of a Mother Runner says
Great minds think alike this week for sure! Love all these flavors together.
Reply
JulieWunder says
Thanks Deborah! We should have a taco soup party 🙂
Reply
Heather@hungryforbalance says
I think I've told you just how much I love my crock pot, so it's always nice to have new recipes to put in it! Taco soup was always one of my family's favorite recipes, but I never loved the super high sodium in the taco seasoning pack. Yay! for a healthier version!
Reply
JulieWunder says
Yes! This one is much better for you!
Reply
Stacie @ SimplySouthernStacie says
I'm not quite sure just how much you love tacos, but I'm willing to say that yes I do! haha!
Reply
Susie @ SuzLyfe says
I need to make crock pot soups this year. It is my goal.
Reply
Blane Sherer says
My comment did not post yesterday.
I just said that I thought you had a nice
workout routine and that I thought it was
a nice touch having the demonstration shots
or yourself with the routine.
Reply
Blane Sherer says
Yep, it's getting cool so it's crock pot time ( smile )
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.