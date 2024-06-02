Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe « Running in a Skirt (2024)

Disclosure: *This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe: A super simple, easy, and tasty dinner that is the perfect weekday crockpot meal that also a Vegan Taco Soup depending on the toppings you pick. Filled with pantry staples like canned beans, tomato, onions, and peppers, this Slow Cooker Meatless Taco Soup is a recipe you'll want to make again and again.

This is a meal I have made over and over again and I know by heart. This is not just a Vegetarian Taco Soup recipe BUT THE soup recipe in my house. I make this Mexican inspired soup year-round and my entire family always looks forward to Taco Soup night.

It's not only a favorite in my family but it's also been shared over 100,000+ times on the internet and has rave reviews.

Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe

My Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe is the kind of savory bowl you WANT seconds of. You know if something has taco in the title, I'm going to love it. This meatless taco soup is no different.

With toddler twins, I'm short on time and am all about meals like this which are super simple. This is an open and dump slow cooker recipe that is still surprisingly fresh and healthy using powerhouse pantry staples like canned beans, canned tomatoes, canned green chilis, and vegetable broth. The Mexican inspired flavors will remind you of taco night in a soup form.

You know a recipe is a winner when it's on a food blogger's monthly meal rotation.

Why You'll Love This Vegetarian Taco Soup...

My Vegetarian Taco Soup is kind of like my Crock Pot Award Winning Vegetarian Chili, but it is more soup-like thickness and the flavors are slightly different.

The Meatless Taco Soup features taco seasoning and is topped with taco toppings like shredded cheese, lime, cilantro, avocado, Greek yogurt (or sour cream), and green onions. The recipe it'self is a Vegan Taco Soup recipe and the cheese on top is the only thing keeping it from staying vegan.

My personal favorite part of the entire meal is the tortilla chips I serve it with. I crumble some on top AND serve it with some on the side for dipping. In my opinion, that's what really makes this meal irresistible.

Ingredients in the Vegetarian Crock Pot Soup:

This Vegetarian Taco Soup features lots of pantry staples making this an easy recipe to make in a pinch.

Canned Beans: Canned beans are the star of my Vegetarian Taco Soup. I use a combination of black beans AND kidney beans.

Canned Tomato: Canned tomatoes add flavor and color to the soup.

Green Peppers: One bell peppers adds some freshness to this taco soup!

Onion: I like to use a sweet white or Vidalia onion for my soup.

Canned Green Chilies: A little can of green chilis adds so much Mexican flavor to the vegetarian taco soup.

Vegetable Broth: Use a high-quality low sodium broth for the best results. You can then adjust the amount of salt in the soup to your own personal preference.

Garlic: Lots of garlic makes this soup have lots of flavors. Feel free to add more with your heart. 🙂

Spices: This soup features Mexican and Taco inspired species like cumin, chili powder, oregano, and bay leaves.

Taco Toppings: Pick your favorite taco toppings like tortilla chips, plain greek yogurt, avocado, shredded cheese, green onions, cilantro, and lime! Whatever you pick don't miss the LIME and chips.

How to Make the Vegetarian Taco Soup recipe:

Put all the ingredients except for the toppings in the slow cooker or crock pot. Cook for 6-8 hours on low or 3-4 hours on high until your vegetables are tender. Remove the bay leaves! Serve with all your favorite taco toppings. Don't miss out on the lime!

If you need to update your crock pot this one is my favorite!

Variations & Pro Tips

To make this a Vegan Taco Soup just adjust the toppings to one's that fit your lifestyles like plant-based yogurt or vegan cheese. You can also skip the dairy substitutes and just do avocado, lime and cilantro! The recipe it'self is actually fully vegan!

Add corn for more color and flavor.

Use my Homemade Taco Seasoning instead of the spices I listed.

instead of the spices I listed. Change up the canned beans to your personal favorites! Garbonzo beans are also a fun and unique addition.

My Vegetarian Taco Soup is hands down one of my favorite recipes on Running in a Skirt! I love it, am super proud of it and I hope you will give it a try. I hope you enjoyed this one as much as we did!

Vegetarian Crock Pot Taco Soup Julie Wunder This super simple Vegetarian Taco Soup Crock Pot Recipe is the perfect weekday meal. Print Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 6 hours hrs Total Time 6 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Course Crock Pot, Vegetarian Cuisine Mexican Servings 4 Calories 275 kcal Ingredients 1 green pepper chopped

1 small sweet onion , chopped

, 2 15 ounce can tomatoes , I used fire roasted garlic

, 1 15 ounce can black beans rinsed and drained (low sodium)

1 15 ounce can kidney beans , rinsed and drained (low sodium)

, 1 4 ounce can green chilies

3 cups low sodium vegetable broth

1 teaspoon minced garlic 2 cloves

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon oregano

½ -¾ teaspoon salt

½ - ¾ teaspoon pepper

Garnish: tortilla chips , plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream,) 2% Mexican cheese blend, sliced green onions, lime Instructions Put all ingredients in a Crock Pot and mix.

Cook for 6-8 hours on low or 3-4 hours on high or until the vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaves.

Serve with the chips, Greek yogurt, cheese, green onions and the lime wedge! Notes The amount of salt and pepper needed depends on the broth you use and your own personal taste/ health needs. Start with less and adjust to your own personal taste. Nutrition Calories: 275kcalCarbohydrates: 53gProtein: 17gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 750mgPotassium: 1165mgFiber: 19gSugar: 11gVitamin A: 485IUVitamin C: 45mgCalcium: 149mgIron: 6mg Keyword Vegetarian Crock Pot Taco Soup recipe Tried this recipe?Mention @Julie_Wunder or tag #RunninginaSkirt!

