Best Ever Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Written By Saloni Desai/ Published on September 28, 2022 / Last updated on January 6, 2024

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Bobby Flay sauteed kale recipe is another way to add refreshing greens into your diet. It’s full of fiber and vitamins. It’s great for all vegetarians out there! Or you can add this to your meat dishes too. So, let’s figure out the simplest recipe on the planet.

Firstly, add oil to the saucepan. Add garlic until you get a nice fragrance. Then add kale and vegetable stock. Cook until all the liquid is absorbed. At last, all you need to do is add vinegar to it and season with salt and black pepper.

There are no big secrets to making delicious kale. You just need some pantry ingredients like garlic. Add lots of garlic to enhance the flavor of kale. Also, add vinegar or lime juice to add brightness to this green kale.

I love adding my sautéed kale to almost anything. So, if you wanna cook amazing kale, follow this recipe below. Jot down all the steps and also get information about nutritional facts.Follow the link to knowBobby Flay recipes.

What's In The Post Other Bobby Flay Recipes That You Can Try

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale?

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale?

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale?

Steps To Make Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale 1. Prepare Kale 2. Serve And Enjoy

Nutritional Information

How Will Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale Look And Taste Like?

Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale Recipe Equipment Ingredients1x2x3x Instructions Video Nutrition

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do you saute kale without bitterness? Is sauteed kale healthy? What does sautéed kale taste like? Do you eat kale stems? What goes with kale?

Conclusion

Other Bobby Flay Recipes That You Can Try

Bobby Flay Mac And Cheese Carbonara

Bobby Flay Baby Back Ribs Recipe

Bobby Flay Fish Tacos Recipe

Bobby Flay Sweet Potato Hash

Bobby Flay Buttermilk Biscuits

Bobby Flay BBQ Sauce

Bobby Flay Spicy BBQ Ribs

Bobby Flay Coconut Cake

Bobby Flay Pickled Onions

Bobby Flay Pasta Salad

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale?

Saucepan – Add kale, stock, and spices to the saucepan.

Add kale, stock, and spices to the saucepan. Spatula – Combine everything with a spatula.

Combine everything with a spatula. Knife – Use a knife to chop the garlic.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 5 Minutes 10 Minutes 15 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale?

Kale – Sauté kale in the saucepan to make a flavorful side dish.

Sauté kale in the saucepan to make a flavorful side dish. Vegetable Stock – Add vegetable stock to let the kale cook nicely with aroma.

Add vegetable stock to let the kale cook nicely with aroma. Vinegar – Vinegar gives a nice tangy and sour flavor to the kale.

Vinegar gives a nice tangy and sour flavor to the kale. Garlic – A hint of garlic is just perfect to get aromatic flavors.

A hint of garlic is just perfect to get aromatic flavors. Salt – Add a pinch of salt to balance the taste of sauteed kale.

Add a pinch of salt to balance the taste of sauteed kale. Black Pepper – Sprinkle black pepper to get strong and spicy flavors.

Steps To Make Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale

1. Prepare Kale

Heat oil in the saucepan. Add garlic to it and cook for a minute. Now add vegetable stock and kale. Toss and mix well. Cover and cook for five minutes.

2. Serve And Enjoy

Keep stirring gradually. Cook until all the liquid evaporates. Season with salt and black pepper. Add vinegar to it and it’s ready. Enjoy the sauteed kale.

Nutritional Information

Calories 102 kcal Fat 5 g Carbohydrates 12 g Fiber 2 g Protein 4 g

How Will Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale Look And Taste Like?

Bobby Flay Sauteed kale is a bright, flavorful, and easy-to-make recipe. The vinegar adds a nice tangy and sour flavor to the kale. While the garlic enhances the aroma of the dish. It’s not that spicy but a tangy and salty sauteed kale recipe.

Recipe Card

Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale Recipe Bobby flay sauteed kale recipe is another way to add refreshing greens into your diet. It’s full of fiber and vitamins. It’s great for all vegetarians out there! 4.75 from 4 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Chef’s Delight Cuisine American Servings 4 Calories 102 kcal See Also 47 Sheet Pan Recipes for Easy Cleanup Equipment Saucepan

Spatula

Knife Ingredients 1½ pound Kale

½ cup Vegetable Stock

2 tablespoon Vinegar

2 cloves Garlic

Salt (to taste)

Black Pepper ( a dash) Instructions Heat oil in the saucepan and add garlic. Cook for a minute and then combine with vegetable stock and kale.

Cover and cook for five minutes.

Add vinegar to it. Season with salt and black pepper.

Bobby Flay sauteed kale is ready. Video Nutrition Calories: 102kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 5g | Fiber: 2g Keyword Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale Recipe, Homeade Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale Recipe, Tasty Bobby Flay Sauteed Kale Recipe Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you saute kale without bitterness? Garlic, salt, and olive oil to the kale can reduce its bitterness and enhance its flavor. Is sauteed kale healthy? Sauteed kale is a healthy and nutritious dish packed with vitamins and minerals. What does sautéed kale taste like? Kale has a bit of a bitter taste and strong flavors. Do you eat kale stems? No! Kale stems are not good to eat. What goes with kale? Fruits and vegetables, protein dishes, herbs, and spices go well with kale.

Conclusion

Sauteed Kale is a healthy and delicious side dish. Made with simple ingredients, this is a truly hearty addition to your diet menu. Hope you found the right way to cook kale. Try this recipe and tell us in the comments how it went!