Thanksgiving For One Recipes (2024)

Celebrating Thanksgiving for one or just keeping it intimate this year? Look no further than this curated list of single serving and small batch Thanksgiving dinner recipes. From succulent turkey options to scrumptious sides and divine desserts, this roundup has got you covered whether you’re dining alone or sharing a cozy meal for two. Consider it your complete guide to a smaller yet equally festive Thanksgiving feast!
Table of Contents
- Small Batch And Single Serving Thanksgiving Recipes For An Intimate Feast
- Why Choose These Thanksgiving Recipes
- Your Complete Guide To A Smaller Scale Thanksgiving Feast
- Thanksgiving Dinner For One Recipes
- Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes For One
- Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes For One
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Expert Tips For A Flawless Feast
Small Batch And Single Serving Thanksgiving Recipes For An Intimate Feast
Finding yourself with fewer seats at the Thanksgiving table can be a unique blessing, free from the complexities that large gatherings often bring. No extensive menus to coordinate, and zero chances of dinner table debates. Just pure, uninterrupted peace as you enjoy a delicious meal.
If you’re accustomed to grand Thanksgiving events, scaling down can feel unusual but it’s also an opportunity to craft new traditions. With this collection of single serving and small batch Thanksgiving recipes, you have the freedom to customize your feast. Mix and match from the list below or go ahead and make them all. After all, who can say no to delicious Thanksgiving leftovers? With those leftovers, consider making Thanksgiving Sliders!
Why Choose These Thanksgiving Recipes
- Minimal Leftovers: These single serving and small batch recipes are designed so you won’t have a mountain of leftovers.
- Perfectly Portioned: If a small Thanksgiving gathering is on the agenda, these recipes offer just the right amount of servings.
- Easy and Accessible: All recipes are uncomplicated to make and use ingredients you likely already have in your pantry.
Your Complete Guide To A Smaller Scale Thanksgiving Feast
The Turkey
The centerpiece of any Thanksgiving feast is, of course, the turkey. But cooking an entire bird for one or two people might feel excessive. Instead, think turkey breast or turkey cutlets. These options are perfectly portioned for a more intimate gathering.
Another smart option is a turkey roast. Not only is it delicious on Thanksgiving day, but the leftovers also make great additions to sandwiches, or as a substitute for chicken in recipes like soups, salads, spaghetti, and pot pies.
All About The Sides
Let’s not forget the side dishes, often the unsung heroes of a Thanksgiving meal. You’re in good hands here—whether you’re a fan of classic sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, or stuffing, we offer a variety of single serving and small batch recipes that hit the mark.
Sweet Finale: Desserts
Saving the best for last, we delve into the realm of Thanksgiving desserts. From single serving options like pecan pie and apple pie to the ever-popular pumpkin pie, we’ve got your dessert table set.
So go ahead and browse through this comprehensive menu of Thanksgiving recipes sized just for you. From turkey to tempting desserts, we’ve thought of everything to make your scaled-down feast just as memorable.
Thanksgiving Dinner For One Recipes
Roast Turkey Breast
4.79 from 23 votes
Flavorful Herb Crusted Roasted Split Turkey Breast, easy to make and the perfect size if you're cooking for one or two people. A wonderful alternative to roasting a whole turkey and no basting necessary!
Roast Turkey Breast Recipe
Herb Crusted Turkey Roast
4.90 from 28 votes
Tender and juicy turkey roast with white and dark meat. Easier to make than a whole turkey and a great turkey recipe for a small gathering.
Herb Crusted Turkey Roast Recipe
Turkey Tenderloin
5 from 19 votes
Quick and easy recipe for tender and juicy turkey tenderloin. This lean and flavorful dish is perfect for a weeknight meal or a small Thanksgiving feast.
Turkey Tenderloin Recipe
Turkey Cutlets With Gravy For One
4.78 from 75 votes
Perfectly seasoned turkey cutlets cooked in one pan along with onions and garlic and served with a flavorful pan gravy. A wonderful single serving meal that can be ready 20 minutes.
Turkey Cutlets With Gravy For One
Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes For One
Mini Carrot Soufflé
An incredibly delicious, sweet, and buttery carrot soufflé that's light and fluffy and pairs well with just about any main dish. Baked in a small baking dish, this mini soufflé is perfect for serving one or two people.
Mini Carrot Soufflé Recipe
Mashed Potatoes For One
4.75 from 12 votes
Enjoy creamy, flavorful single serve mashed potatoes in just 30 minutes! This perfectly portioned dish offers a quick and satisfying comfort food fix.
Mashed Potatoes For One Recipe
Cranberry Sauce For One
5 from 7 votes
Quick, easy single serve Cranberry Sauce recipe: Fresh cranberries, orange juice, cinnamon blend for a sweet, tangy flavor in just 15 minutes.
Cranberry Sauce For One Recipe
Small Batch Sausage Stuffing
4.80 from 5 votes
Ever find yourself yearning for that classic, comforting sausage stuffing without the hassle of cooking for a crowd? You're in luck! This Small Batch Sausage Stuffing is the solution to all your culinary dreams. Perfect for Thanksgiving or even just a regular dinner, it comes together in a swift 30 minutes.
Small Batch Sausage Stuffing Recipe
Small Batch Cornbread Dressing
5 from 8 votes
This small batch cornbread dressing is a traditional Southern staple for the holidays. It's buttery and moist, perfectly seasoned, and incredibly delicious!
Small Batch of Cornbread Dressing
Sautéed Green Beans For One
5 from 4 votes
These single serving sautéed green beans are a simple, yet delicious side dish that goes well with just about any entrée. They're hot and buttery, with a hint of garlic and a fresh, crisp-tender texture. The green beans are seasoned simply with just a bit of salt and pepper and are tossed with slivers of almonds.
Sautéed Green Beans For One
Mini Sweet Potato Casserole
4.84 from 12 votes
Indulge in a mini Sweet Potato Casserole, perfect for small servings. This easy recipe features creamy sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, ready in 30 minutes for a cozy, flavorful treat.
Mini Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe
Cauliflower Casserole For One
5 from 3 votes
Enjoy our single serve Creamy Cauliflower Casserole, a healthy, low-carb alternative that combines cheese, bacon, and cauliflower for a loaded baked potato flavor.
Cauliflower Casserole For One Recipe
Small Batch Corn Casserole
4.80 from 10 votes
This mini corn casserole is filled with sweet corn plus onions, garlic, bacon, and cheese. It's a "jazzed" up version of a classic dish made without Jiffy mix!
Mini Corn Casserole Recipe
Roasted Carrots For One
5 from 4 votes
Enjoy the Best Roasted Carrots recipe, perfectly portioned for one. Seasoned with olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper, then roasted and finished with butter.
Roasted Carrots For One Recipe
Rice Pilaf For One
5 from 2 votes
Create a savory side with our easy Rice Pilaf recipe for one. Simple ingredients like broth, onions, and garlic make this dish a perfect meal companion.
Rice Pilaf For One Recipe
Small Batch Green Bean Casserole
5 from 13 votes
Discover our small batch green bean casserole recipe, made entirely from scratch without canned soup. Rich and flavorful with sautéed onions, garlic, mushrooms, cheese, and topped with fried onions. The perfect side dish for any occasion!
Small Batch Green Bean Casserole
Small Batch Creamed Spinach
5 from 2 votes
Made with frozen spinach, this small batch creamed spinach is an elegant side dish that's extra creamy and cooks quickly. It's the ideal size for one or two people to enjoy.
Mini Creamed Spinach Recipe
Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes For One
Pumpkin Pie For One
4.84 from 31 votes
Satisfy your sweet tooth with our single serving pumpkin pie recipe—easy, delicious, and just the right size for a flavorful autumn treat!
Pumpkin Pie For One Recipe
Mini Dutch Apple Pie
5 from 15 votes
A mini Dutch apple pie made with a perfectly sweet apple filling, a buttery shortbread crust, and plenty of crumble topping. It's the perfect mini dessert for fall!
Mini Dutch Apple Pie Recipe
Pecan Pie For One
4.78 from 71 votes
This Mini Pecan Pie has all the flavors you love in a classic pecan pie. This single serving dessert is made with a buttery shortbread crust and a rich, pecan filled filling.
Pecan Pie For One Recipe
Mini Sweet Potato Pie
4.86 from 27 votes
Rich, creamy Sweet Potato Pie For One! Thispopular Southern dessert starts with a buttery graham cracker crust and is filled with a delightful sweet potato custard.
Mini Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
Mini Cherry Pie
5 from 7 votes
A mini cherry pie baked in a small baking dish makes the perfect fruity dessert to serve one or two people. Juicy cherries are piled high on top of a buttery crust and topped with a sweet cinnamon-spiced streusel topping. This is the only cherry pie recipe you need!
Mini Cherry Pie Recipe
Crustless Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup For One
5 from 15 votes
Indulge in this single serve crustless pecan pie made with natural maple syrup. A rich, corn syrup-free treat perfect for personal enjoyment. Bakes in just 30 minutes!
Crustless Pecan Pie No Corn Syrup
Mini Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup
5 from 16 votes
A rich mini pecan pie made without corn syrup is perfect for one or two people. Filled with pecans, the maple filling rests on a buttery shortbread crust. Easy to make and incredibly delicious!
Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I have to serve turkey on Thanksgiving?
While turkey is the classic centerpiece for a Thanksgiving meal, it’s not set in stone. If turkey’s not your thing or you’re looking to shake up the menu, consider these mouthwatering alternatives:
* Chicken Caprese
* Baked Stuffed Fish
* Pumpkin Soup
What are a few vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes?
We offer plenty of vegetarian-friendly side dishes. If you’re looking for a meatless main course, here are some recipes that won’t disappoint:
* Vegetarian Chili
* Chickpea Curry
* Mini Eggplant Parmesan
Expert Tips For A Flawless Feast
- Start Planning Early: The sooner you finalize your menu, the better. Early planning allows you to snag all the ingredients you need before they potentially sell out.
- Prioritize Make-Ahead Dishes: Look through your chosen recipes to identify which can be prepped in advance. This will help you manage your time better and keep you from getting overwhelmed with cooking tasks on the big day.
- Treat Yourself: If it’s a solo or small-scale celebration, go all out with the table setting. Use your best linens and dinnerware because, let’s be honest, you deserve to celebrate in style.
I stumbled on your blog only now in 2021 when planning my Thanksgiving meal (I still want to celebrate holidays even though I’m on my own!) and I can’t be happier. You’re solving a major problem I have – cooking for one isn’t as simple as just cutting recipes down. I’ve made your delicious blueberry muffin (which actually made 4 servings for me instead of 1 but was super easy). My entire Thanksgiving meal will be from this page and I can’t wait!
How about a recipe for honey glaze with pineapple for a small ham or ham steak?
Thank you! This makes me feel better about being home alone on Thanksgiving. I will cook, bake and decorate!
Thanks for these recipes! They are very good.
