Thanksgiving For One Recipes (2024)

Celebrating Thanksgiving for one or just keeping it intimate this year? Look no further than this curated list of single serving and small batch Thanksgiving dinner recipes. From succulent turkey options to scrumptious sides and divine desserts, this roundup has got you covered whether you’re dining alone or sharing a cozy meal for two. Consider it your complete guide to a smaller yet equally festive Thanksgiving feast!

If you’re accustomed to grand Thanksgiving events, scaling down can feel unusual but it’s also an opportunity to craft new traditions. With this collection of single serving and small batch Thanksgiving recipes, you have the freedom to customize your feast. Mix and match from the list below or go ahead and make them all. After all, who can say no to delicious Thanksgiving leftovers? With those leftovers, consider making Thanksgiving Sliders!

Finding yourself with fewer seats at the Thanksgiving table can be a unique blessing, free from the complexities that large gatherings often bring. No extensive menus to coordinate, and zero chances of dinner table debates. Just pure, uninterrupted peace as you enjoy a delicious meal.

Your Complete Guide To A Smaller Scale Thanksgiving Feast

The Turkey

The centerpiece of any Thanksgiving feast is, of course, the turkey. But cooking an entire bird for one or two people might feel excessive. Instead, think turkey breast or turkey cutlets. These options are perfectly portioned for a more intimate gathering.

Another smart option is a turkey roast. Not only is it delicious on Thanksgiving day, but the leftovers also make great additions to sandwiches, or as a substitute for chicken in recipes like soups, salads, spaghetti, and pot pies.

All About The Sides

Let’s not forget the side dishes, often the unsung heroes of a Thanksgiving meal. You’re in good hands here—whether you’re a fan of classic sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, or stuffing, we offer a variety of single serving and small batch recipes that hit the mark.

Sweet Finale: Desserts

Saving the best for last, we delve into the realm of Thanksgiving desserts. From single serving options like pecan pie and apple pie to the ever-popular pumpkin pie, we’ve got your dessert table set.

So go ahead and browse through this comprehensive menu of Thanksgiving recipes sized just for you. From turkey to tempting desserts, we’ve thought of everything to make your scaled-down feast just as memorable.