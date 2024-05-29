Thanksgiving For One Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Table of Contents Small Batch And Single Serving Thanksgiving Recipes For An Intimate Feast Why Choose These Thanksgiving Recipes Your Complete Guide To A Smaller Scale Thanksgiving Feast Thanksgiving Dinner For One Recipes Roast Turkey Breast Herb Crusted Turkey Roast Turkey Tenderloin Turkey Cutlets With Gravy For One Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes For One Mini Carrot Soufflé Mashed Potatoes For One Cranberry Sauce For One Small Batch Sausage Stuffing Small Batch Cornbread Dressing Sautéed Green Beans For One Mini Sweet Potato Casserole Cauliflower Casserole For One Small Batch Corn Casserole Roasted Carrots For One Rice Pilaf For One Small Batch Green Bean Casserole Small Batch Creamed Spinach Mini Carrot Soufflé Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes For One Pumpkin Pie For One Mini Dutch Apple Pie Pecan Pie For One Mini Sweet Potato Pie Mini Cherry Pie Crustless Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup For One Mini Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup Frequently Asked Questions Expert Tips For A Flawless Feast Make 80+ Recipes With This Dish! More Ideas Mini Shortbread Crust Small Batch Turkey Sliders Pumpkin Pie Bars – Small Batch Ambrosia Salad For One 4 Comments FAQs

Home Thanksgiving Thanksgiving For One Recipes

By Joanie Zisk

on Nov 13, 2018, Updated Nov 12, 2023

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Celebrating Thanksgiving for one or just keeping it intimate this year? Look no further than this curated list of single serving and small batch Thanksgiving dinner recipes. From succulent turkey options to scrumptious sides and divine desserts, this roundup has got you covered whether you’re dining alone or sharing a cozy meal for two. Consider it your complete guide to a smaller yet equally festive Thanksgiving feast!

this Recipe

Cooking for two? Take a look at our Thanksgiving For Two guide featuring more small batch recipes, a printable grocery list, and a video to guide you through the cooking process for your holiday feast.

Table of Contents

  • Small Batch And Single Serving Thanksgiving Recipes For An Intimate Feast
  • Why Choose These Thanksgiving Recipes
  • Your Complete Guide To A Smaller Scale Thanksgiving Feast
  • Thanksgiving Dinner For One Recipes
  • Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes For One
  • Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes For One
  • Frequently Asked Questions
  • Expert Tips For A Flawless Feast

Small Batch And Single Serving Thanksgiving Recipes For An Intimate Feast

Finding yourself with fewer seats at the Thanksgiving table can be a unique blessing, free from the complexities that large gatherings often bring. No extensive menus to coordinate, and zero chances of dinner table debates. Just pure, uninterrupted peace as you enjoy a delicious meal.

If you’re accustomed to grand Thanksgiving events, scaling down can feel unusual but it’s also an opportunity to craft new traditions. With this collection of single serving and small batch Thanksgiving recipes, you have the freedom to customize your feast. Mix and match from the list below or go ahead and make them all. After all, who can say no to delicious Thanksgiving leftovers? With those leftovers, consider making Thanksgiving Sliders!

Why Choose These Thanksgiving Recipes

  • Minimal Leftovers: These single serving and small batch recipes are designed so you won’t have a mountain of leftovers.
  • Perfectly Portioned: If a small Thanksgiving gathering is on the agenda, these recipes offer just the right amount of servings.
  • Easy and Accessible: All recipes are uncomplicated to make and use ingredients you likely already have in your pantry.

Your Complete Guide To A Smaller Scale Thanksgiving Feast

The Turkey

The centerpiece of any Thanksgiving feast is, of course, the turkey. But cooking an entire bird for one or two people might feel excessive. Instead, think turkey breast or turkey cutlets. These options are perfectly portioned for a more intimate gathering.

Another smart option is a turkey roast. Not only is it delicious on Thanksgiving day, but the leftovers also make great additions to sandwiches, or as a substitute for chicken in recipes like soups, salads, spaghetti, and pot pies.

All About The Sides

Let’s not forget the side dishes, often the unsung heroes of a Thanksgiving meal. You’re in good hands here—whether you’re a fan of classic sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, or stuffing, we offer a variety of single serving and small batch recipes that hit the mark.

Sweet Finale: Desserts

Saving the best for last, we delve into the realm of Thanksgiving desserts. From single serving options like pecan pie and apple pie to the ever-popular pumpkin pie, we’ve got your dessert table set.

So go ahead and browse through this comprehensive menu of Thanksgiving recipes sized just for you. From turkey to tempting desserts, we’ve thought of everything to make your scaled-down feast just as memorable.

Thanksgiving Dinner For One Recipes

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (3)

Roast Turkey Breast

4.79 from 23 votes

Flavorful Herb Crusted Roasted Split Turkey Breast, easy to make and the perfect size if you're cooking for one or two people. A wonderful alternative to roasting a whole turkey and no basting necessary!

Roast Turkey Breast Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (4)

Herb Crusted Turkey Roast

4.90 from 28 votes

Tender and juicy turkey roast with white and dark meat. Easier to make than a whole turkey and a great turkey recipe for a small gathering.

Herb Crusted Turkey Roast Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (5)

Turkey Tenderloin

5 from 19 votes

Quick and easy recipe for tender and juicy turkey tenderloin. This lean and flavorful dish is perfect for a weeknight meal or a small Thanksgiving feast.

Turkey Tenderloin Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (6)

Turkey Cutlets With Gravy For One

4.78 from 75 votes

Perfectly seasoned turkey cutlets cooked in one pan along with onions and garlic and served with a flavorful pan gravy. A wonderful single serving meal that can be ready 20 minutes.

Turkey Cutlets With Gravy For One

Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes For One

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (7)

Mini Carrot Soufflé

An incredibly delicious, sweet, and buttery carrot soufflé that's light and fluffy and pairs well with just about any main dish. Baked in a small baking dish, this mini soufflé is perfect for serving one or two people.

Mini Carrot Soufflé Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (8)

Mashed Potatoes For One

4.75 from 12 votes

Enjoy creamy, flavorful single serve mashed potatoes in just 30 minutes! This perfectly portioned dish offers a quick and satisfying comfort food fix.

Mashed Potatoes For One Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (9)

Cranberry Sauce For One

5 from 7 votes

Quick, easy single serve Cranberry Sauce recipe: Fresh cranberries, orange juice, cinnamon blend for a sweet, tangy flavor in just 15 minutes.

Cranberry Sauce For One Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (10)

Small Batch Sausage Stuffing

4.80 from 5 votes

Ever find yourself yearning for that classic, comforting sausage stuffing without the hassle of cooking for a crowd? You're in luck! This Small Batch Sausage Stuffing is the solution to all your culinary dreams. Perfect for Thanksgiving or even just a regular dinner, it comes together in a swift 30 minutes.

Small Batch Sausage Stuffing Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (11)

Small Batch Cornbread Dressing

5 from 8 votes

This small batch cornbread dressing is a traditional Southern staple for the holidays. It's buttery and moist, perfectly seasoned, and incredibly delicious!

Small Batch of Cornbread Dressing

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (12)

Sautéed Green Beans For One

5 from 4 votes

These single serving sautéed green beans are a simple, yet delicious side dish that goes well with just about any entrée. They're hot and buttery, with a hint of garlic and a fresh, crisp-tender texture. The green beans are seasoned simply with just a bit of salt and pepper and are tossed with slivers of almonds.

Sautéed Green Beans For One

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (13)

Mini Sweet Potato Casserole

4.84 from 12 votes

Indulge in a mini Sweet Potato Casserole, perfect for small servings. This easy recipe features creamy sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, ready in 30 minutes for a cozy, flavorful treat.

Mini Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (14)

Cauliflower Casserole For One

5 from 3 votes

Enjoy our single serve Creamy Cauliflower Casserole, a healthy, low-carb alternative that combines cheese, bacon, and cauliflower for a loaded baked potato flavor.

Cauliflower Casserole For One Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (15)

Small Batch Corn Casserole

4.80 from 10 votes

This mini corn casserole is filled with sweet corn plus onions, garlic, bacon, and cheese. It's a "jazzed" up version of a classic dish made without Jiffy mix!

Mini Corn Casserole Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (16)

Roasted Carrots For One

5 from 4 votes

Enjoy the Best Roasted Carrots recipe, perfectly portioned for one. Seasoned with olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper, then roasted and finished with butter.

Roasted Carrots For One Recipe

See Also
One-Pot Rustic Homemade German Goulash Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (17)

Rice Pilaf For One

5 from 2 votes

Create a savory side with our easy Rice Pilaf recipe for one. Simple ingredients like broth, onions, and garlic make this dish a perfect meal companion.

Rice Pilaf For One Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (18)

Small Batch Green Bean Casserole

5 from 13 votes

Discover our small batch green bean casserole recipe, made entirely from scratch without canned soup. Rich and flavorful with sautéed onions, garlic, mushrooms, cheese, and topped with fried onions. The perfect side dish for any occasion!

Small Batch Green Bean Casserole

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (19)

Small Batch Creamed Spinach

5 from 2 votes

Made with frozen spinach, this small batch creamed spinach is an elegant side dish that's extra creamy and cooks quickly. It's the ideal size for one or two people to enjoy.

Mini Creamed Spinach Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (20)

Mini Carrot Soufflé

5 from 17 votes

An incredibly delicious, sweet, and buttery carrot soufflé that's light and fluffy and pairs well with just about any main dish. Baked in a small baking dish, this mini soufflé is perfect for serving one or two people.

Mini Carrot Soufflé Recipe


RELATED: 20 Single Serving Dessert Recipes Worth Waking Up For

Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes For One

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (21)

Pumpkin Pie For One

4.84 from 31 votes

Satisfy your sweet tooth with our single serving pumpkin pie recipe—easy, delicious, and just the right size for a flavorful autumn treat!

Pumpkin Pie For One Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (22)

Mini Dutch Apple Pie

5 from 15 votes

A mini Dutch apple pie made with a perfectly sweet apple filling, a buttery shortbread crust, and plenty of crumble topping. It's the perfect mini dessert for fall!

Mini Dutch Apple Pie Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (23)

Pecan Pie For One

4.78 from 71 votes

This Mini Pecan Pie has all the flavors you love in a classic pecan pie. This single serving dessert is made with a buttery shortbread crust and a rich, pecan filled filling.

Pecan Pie For One Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (24)

Mini Sweet Potato Pie

4.86 from 27 votes

Rich, creamy Sweet Potato Pie For One! Thispopular Southern dessert starts with a buttery graham cracker crust and is filled with a delightful sweet potato custard.

Mini Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (25)

Mini Cherry Pie

5 from 7 votes

A mini cherry pie baked in a small baking dish makes the perfect fruity dessert to serve one or two people. Juicy cherries are piled high on top of a buttery crust and topped with a sweet cinnamon-spiced streusel topping. This is the only cherry pie recipe you need!

Mini Cherry Pie Recipe

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (26)

Crustless Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup For One

5 from 15 votes

Indulge in this single serve crustless pecan pie made with natural maple syrup. A rich, corn syrup-free treat perfect for personal enjoyment. Bakes in just 30 minutes!

Crustless Pecan Pie No Corn Syrup

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (27)

Mini Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup

5 from 16 votes

A rich mini pecan pie made without corn syrup is perfect for one or two people. Filled with pecans, the maple filling rests on a buttery shortbread crust. Easy to make and incredibly delicious!

Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup

RELATED: Recipes For Empty Nesters

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to serve turkey on Thanksgiving?

While turkey is the classic centerpiece for a Thanksgiving meal, it’s not set in stone. If turkey’s not your thing or you’re looking to shake up the menu, consider these mouthwatering alternatives:
* Chicken Caprese
* Baked Stuffed Fish
* Pumpkin Soup

What are a few vegetarian Thanksgiving recipes?

We offer plenty of vegetarian-friendly side dishes. If you’re looking for a meatless main course, here are some recipes that won’t disappoint:
* Vegetarian Chili
* Chickpea Curry
* Mini Eggplant Parmesan

Expert Tips For A Flawless Feast

  • Start Planning Early: The sooner you finalize your menu, the better. Early planning allows you to snag all the ingredients you need before they potentially sell out.
  • Prioritize Make-Ahead Dishes: Look through your chosen recipes to identify which can be prepped in advance. This will help you manage your time better and keep you from getting overwhelmed with cooking tasks on the big day.
  • Treat Yourself: If it’s a solo or small-scale celebration, go all out with the table setting. Use your best linens and dinnerware because, let’s be honest, you deserve to celebrate in style.

If you would like information on the cooking and baking dishes I use in our “recipes for one”, please visit ourFAQ page.

For examples of the dishes used at One Dish Kitchen, please visit ourStore page.

If you’ve tried any of these Thanksgiving recipes or any recipe on One Dish Kitchen please let me know how you liked it by rating the recipe and telling me about it in the comment section below.

Also, if you take a picture please tag us on Instagram (@onedishkitchen) we’d love to see!

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (28)

Make 80+ Recipes With This Dish!

Ideal for home chefs, this individual square ceramic baking dish is safe for oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Simple to use & easy to clean!

Shop Now

10-Ounce Ramekin 5-Inch Square Baking Dish 5x7-Inch Baking Dish Cooking for One Articles Fall Holiday Thanksgiving Turkey

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (29)

Welcome!

I’m Joanie and I’m incredibly happy you’re here! Our aim is to inspire individuals with access to single serving recipes, education, and a supportive community that will enable them to enjoy the preparation of a meal that will nourish both body and soul.

Cookbook

About Us →

More Ideas

Mini Shortbread Crust

Small Batch Turkey Sliders

Pumpkin Pie Bars – Small Batch

Ambrosia Salad For One

4 Comments

  1. I stumbled on your blog only now in 2021 when planning my Thanksgiving meal (I still want to celebrate holidays even though I’m on my own!) and I can’t be happier. You’re solving a major problem I have – cooking for one isn’t as simple as just cutting recipes down. I’ve made your delicious blueberry muffin (which actually made 4 servings for me instead of 1 but was super easy). My entire Thanksgiving meal will be from this page and I can’t wait!

    Reply

  2. How about a recipe for honey glaze with pineapple for a small ham or ham steak?

    Reply

  3. Thank you! This makes me feel better about being home alone on Thanksgiving. I will cook, bake and decorate!

    Reply

  4. Thanks for these recipes! They are very good.

    Reply

Thanksgiving For One Recipes (2024)

FAQs

What do you eat on Thanksgiving for one person? ›

First things first: if you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner for one, there's no way you're going to be cooking a whole turkey. But that doesn't mean there can't be turkey. Or a personal-sized sweet-potato casserole, or buttery green beans, or a finger-licking pan sauce that's probably better than your mother's gravy.

View More
What are 3 foods that are eaten on Thanksgiving? ›

Millions of people across the United States will sit down to a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, potatoes, squash, corn, and cranberries.

Get More Info Here
How much turkey does one person eat on Thanksgiving? ›

How Much Turkey Per Person. The general rule is to plan for 1 1/2 pounds of turkey per guest. If you're buying boneless meat, assume about 8 ounces per guest. To buy the right size turkey for your party, simply tally up the turkey-eating guests.

Discover More Details
How many side dishes should you have for Thanksgiving? ›

For sides like mashed potatoes and stuffing, you should have at least one dish for every five people and at least two dishes for 10 people or more. If you're serving a salad, one should be enough unless you're serving 20 people or more.

View Details
What is the most important meal on Thanksgiving? ›

Turkey. Some would say a turkey is the most important food item at the table. A turkey is the center of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. In fact, 88 percent of Americans eat Turkey on Thanksgiving, with 46 million Turkeys eaten on the holiday.

Discover More Details
What is the most important meal on Thanksgiving Day? ›

The centerpiece of contemporary Thanksgiving in the United States is Thanksgiving dinner (informally called turkey dinner), a large meal generally centered on a large roasted turkey.

Learn More
What is the most popular Thanksgiving side? ›

Mashed potatoes are the front-runner to be on the most plates this Thanksgiving. Turkey no longer reigns supreme. Findings showed that over half of the United States would be content to only have sides on their holiday plates and 67% of Americans prefer side dishes to the main entrée!

Keep Reading
How much Thanksgiving food per person? ›

Especially if guests are arriving hours before dinner will be serve! I recommend 4 appetizers or bites per person. Most resources out there will recommend between 1 and 2 pounds of turkey per person. I think it's safe to plan for 1 1/2 pounds per person.

Learn More Now
Why is Thanksgiving dinner at 2? ›

Why Is Thanksgiving Dinner So Early? There are many reasons, but primarily: Historically, dinner became before supper; it makes for a more relaxed day; it's simply tradition; it's more convenient for traveling guests; and, of course, to watch football.

Show Me More
What are 4 commonly consumed foods at Thanksgiving other than turkey? ›

Cornish game hen, goose, duck, ham, beef, salmon, and mushroom recipes make worthy centerpieces for holiday meals.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
Logitech Universal Folio Tablet Case for Samsung &amp; Android
Sticky Notes for Windows 11/10/8/7, Android, iPhone/iPad (iOS)
Jose Maria Zaidin Villarubia - Información detallada
Kompakträder 2023 im Test: Kompakte E-Bikes für Alltag und Tour
Latest Posts
Tablet Cover günstig online kaufen | Kaufland.de
How to Create and Use Sticky Notes in Windows 11
Article information

Author: Golda Nolan II

Last Updated:

Views: 5817

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Golda Nolan II

Birthday: 1998-05-14

Address: Suite 369 9754 Roberts Pines, West Benitaburgh, NM 69180-7958

Phone: +522993866487

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Shopping, Quilting, Cooking, Homebrewing, Leather crafting, Pet

Introduction: My name is Golda Nolan II, I am a thoughtful, clever, cute, jolly, brave, powerful, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.