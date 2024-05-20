56 Unbelievably Delicious Weight Loss Dinner Recipes Under 500 Calories! - TrimmedandToned (2024)

Want some new, delicious, weight loss recipes that you can have for dinner tonight? Then we’ve got you covered!

We have gathered some incredible, calorie counted meals that can fit into any diet or healthy eating plan. Listed in order of their calorie count, just check the calories, see if you like the recipe and then try it out tonight!

Packed full of protein, with a sensible amount of calories, this is the perfect its to help you keep your diet goals in check. As always, save and share you favourites with your friends. Enjoy!

56 Unbelievably Delicious Weight Loss Dinner Recipes Under 500 Calories!

Crispy Baked Chicken Tenders – 172 Calories

“If you’re looking for a way to spice up your usual chicken dinner, try these gluten-free baked chicken tenders!” Recipe from EatingBirdFood. 172 Calories.

Spicy Shrimp & Cabbage Stir Fry – 174 Calories

“I love the taste of shrimp, but they’re also one of my go-to ingredients when I need a quick and easy dinner because they cook in minutes.” Recipe from KendrasTreats. 174 Calories.

Southwestern Chicken Ramen Salad – 191 Calories

This light, healthy, and fresh Southwestern Chicken Ramen Salad is an easy side dish for cookouts or picnics, a simple make-ahead dinner, or an easy lunch to keep on hand. Loaded with veggies and dressed in a homemade Southwestern Lime Vinaigrette, it’s a flavorful dish that’s full of satisfying tastes and textures! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 191 Calories.

Pineapple Barbecue Chicken – 203 Calories

Pineapple Barbecue Chicken – You’re only a few ingredients away from this amazing, juicy, and SO delicious meal prepared with chicken, pineapples and barbecue sauce! Git ‘er done! Recipe: DietHood. 203 Calories.

Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon – 205 Calories

“This Maple Pecan Crusted Salmon is a fresh, easy, and healthy clean eating seafood dinner recipe to change up your boring old fish routine — and it’s ready in 20 minutes!” Recipe from TheSeasonedMom. 205 Calories.

Grilled Garlic and Herb Pork Tenderloin with Zucchini and Corn – 209 Calories

A fresh, healthy, and low calorie dinner is just 30 minutes away! This easy Grilled Garlic and Herb Pork Tenderloin with Zucchini and Corn is a fast weeknight meal that the whole family will love. Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 209 Calories.

Skinny Thai Green Chicken Curry – 226 Calories

“A fresh, fragrant and light-but-creamy Thai chicken curry. Only 500 cals per serving INCLUDING rice (226 cals without). Less than 2 syns per serving on Slimming World Extra Easy.” Recipe from KitchenSanctuary. 226 Calories.

Sticky Sesame Cauliflower Bites – 233 Calories

Sticky Sesame Cauliflower Bites – Sweet, spicy, baked cauliflower bites topped with an amazing Asian-inspired sticky sauce! Serve them as finger food appetizers or as the main course over rice for a delicious veggie dinner. Recipe: DietHood. 233 Calories.

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Pulled Pork – 240 Calories

“This Slow Cooker Teriyaki Pulled Pork is fantastic over rice, in tacos with slaw or on hamburger buns. Throw it all in the crockpot and walk away!” Recipe from CookinCanuck. 240 Calories.

Grilled Paprika Yogurt Chicken Kabobs – 240 Calories

These Grilled Paprika Yogurt Chicken Kabobs are so good and so easy that they’re bound to become a summertime staple! Recipe: CookinCanuck. 240 Calories.

Ground Turkey Stir-Fry with Greens Beans & Kale – 243 Calories

Need a healthy 20-minute meal tonight? This Ground Turkey Stir-Fry with Green Beans and Kale is packed with vegetables and nutrients. Recipe: CookinCanuck. 243 Calories.

Dump-and-Bake Chicken Teriyaki – 251 Calories

With just 5 minutes of prep and only 5 ingredients, this Dump-and-Bake Chicken Teriyaki is an easy, family-friendly dinner for busy nights! Tender, juicy chicken bakes in a rich, sweet-and-savory sauce for a complex dish that tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. Served with rice and plenty of steamed vegetables, this healthy dinner is a simple way to bring the family together at the end of the day — without much effort on your part! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 251 Calories.

Chicken and Rice Fajitas in Foil – 252 Calories

Chicken and Rice Fajitas in Foil – Incredibly delicious and easy to prepare fajitas with chicken, peppers, onions and rice all cooked in foil packets. Easy, quick and SO GOOD! Recipe: DietHood. 252 Calories.

Turkey Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes – 256 Calories

20 minute meal! These Turkey Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes are a fantastic option when you need a quick dinner recipe. Recipe: CookinCanuck. 256 Calories.

Clean Eating Garlic Parmesan Pork Chops – 257 Calories

“Clean Eating Garlic Parmesan Pork Chops are moist and tender on the inside, with a crispy, crunchy, cheesy, garlicky coating on the outside!” Recipe from DashingDish. 257 Calories.

One-Pot Chicken, Quinoa, Mushrooms & Spinach Recipe – 258 Calories

“In this easy one pot chicken recipe, chicken, quinoa, mushrooms and spinach nestle together for a healthy meal with minimal clean-up.” Recipe from CookinCanuck. 258 Calories.

Skillet Garlic Parmesan Chicken Thighs – 262 Calories

“Skillet Garlic Parmesan Chicken Thighs, an amazing one pan skillet meal that will rock your socks off on flavor. This healthy meal is done in 30 minutes and finishes off at 262 calories a serving.” Serving size: 2 chicken thighs Calories: 262. Recipe from JoyfulHealthyEats. 262 Calories.

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce Chicken – 262 Calories

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce Chicken: Quick, easy and delicious pan-seared chicken with an amazingly flavorful sun dried tomatoes sauce! It’s a 30-minute, one pan meal that you can’t resist! Recipe: DietHood. 262 Calories.

Creamy Asparagus Pasta Recipe – 265 Calories

Creamy Asparagus Pasta Recipe – A creamy, yet healthy veggie loaded protein-packed pasta with asparagus and peas, all tossed in a lightened-up cream sauce! Recipe: DietHood. 265 Calories.

Chicken & Asparagus Stir Fry – 268 Calories

“Brighten up your winter dinner with the refreshing taste of lemon and the ease of this recipe. Serve over brown rice for a complete meal your family is bound to love.” Recipe from SkinnyTaste. 268 Calories.

20 Minutes Red Beans & Rice – 268 Calories

A healthy and satisfying dinner can be on the table in just 20 minutes! My Mom’s recipe for Red Beans and Rice is a childhood favorite that has stood the test of time. Whether you prepare a vegetarian version or whip up the original with beef, it’s a simple meal that the whole family will love! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 268 Calories.

Easy Lemon Herb Pork Chops – 272 Calories

“These Easy Herb Lemon Pork Chops will become a regular on your family’s menu. Tender and absolutely delicious, serve these up with sides or on a salad!” Recipe from CookinCanuck. 272 Calories.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza – 272 Calories

“If Saturday is pizza night at your house, try this veg-powered alternative. Freshly grated cauliflower serves as the base for the creative and delicious crust that you can fold up just like traditional pizza!” Recipe from FitSugar. 272 Calories.

Orange Sesame Chicken Quinoa – 281 Calories

This simple and flavorful Orange Sesame Chicken Quinoa is a protein-packed healthy lunch or dinner option that comes together easily, can be made in advance, and is bursting with fresh citrus flavor! It’s a clean eating recipe that tastes delicious and will give you plenty of energy to stay fit and active this year! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 281 Calories.

Island Teriyaki Chicken Skillet – 287 Calories

This healthy dinner comes together in about 20 minutes with just a few simple ingredients! My Island Teriyaki Chicken Skillet is a clean eating meal that’s less than 300 calories — and the whole family loves it! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 287 Calories.

Chicken Fried Rice – 290 Calories

“Chinese takeout may be a preferred weekly meal for your family, but this lightened-up version of chicken fried rice could easily replace that high-calorie, -fat and -sodium to-go order. This is also the perfect way to sneak veggies onto your little ones’ plates. They’ll never notice they’re eating peas, carrots and onions mixed in with that yummy chicken and rice!” Recipe from WomanInsta. 290 Calories.

Spaghetti Squash Mac & Cheese – 296 Calories

“Lighten things up with this healthy twist on mac and cheese that amps up the nutritional value as it cuts back on calories and carbs.” Recipe from FitSugar. 296 Calories.

Barbecue Pineapple And Pork Skewers – 298 Calories

Barbecue Pineapple and Pork Skewers – Stacked with pork, sweet pineapples, and veggies, these juicy barbecue pork skewers are simple, incredible, and SO darn flavorful! Recipe: DietHood. 298 Calories.

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas – 300 Calories

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas Recipe – Fast, easy, one pan fajitas recipe with deliciously seasoned flank steak, colorful peppers, and onions. Recipe: DietHood. 300 Calories.

Honey Garlic Dijon Pork Tenderloin – 301 Calories

“Pork tenderloin can get a bad rap as the dry, lean, tough alternative to chicken breasts. But that’s so not fair! With a simple Honey Garlic Dijon Pork Tenderloin Marinade, this humble cut of meat is elevated to Super Star status! Best of all, the easy dinner only requires 10 minutes of prep before leaving it to marinate in the refrigerator. It’s a healthy, make-ahead meal for any busy weeknight!” Recipe from TheSeasonedMom. 301 Calories.

Sheet Pan Supper: Skinny Chicken Taco Fries – 310 Calories

Make a quick and easy weeknight meal for your family with this Sheet Pan Supper: Skinny Chicken Taco Fries! It’s a lighter dinner that only requires about 5 minutes of prep time, and the clean up for this one-dish meal is even faster! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 310 Calories.

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Wrap – 317 Calories

“Healthy Buffalo Chicken Wrap is a light and healthy wrap filled with buffalo chicken breasts, Greek yogurt, bleu cheese crumbles, broccoli slaw, celery, avocado and tomatoes for an easy lunch with bold flavor!” Recipe from TheCreativeBite. 317 Calories.

Pan Seared Chicken Breast With Sun-Dried Tomatoes – 319 Calories

“Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts with Sun Dried Tomatoes: Quick, easy and delicious pan-seared chicken with sun dried tomatoes and a flavorful sauce. Recipe from Diethood. 319 Calories.

Slow Cooker Orange Chicken and Broccoli – 322 Calories

This easy Slow Cooker Orange Chicken and Broccoli has all of the flavors that you crave, but it’s a whole lot healthier than take-out! Instead of breading and frying the meat, you simply toss the ingredients in the Crock Pot and move on with your day. A family-friendly Crock Pot dinner will be ready and waiting for you a few hours later! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 322 Calories.

Grilled Flank Steak with Avocado Chimichurri Sauce – 327 Calories

Grilled Flank Steak with Avocado Chimichurri Sauce – Deliciously juicy grilled flank steak served with an amazing blend of avocado and chimichurri sauce! Recipe: DietHood. 327 Calories.

10 Minute Black Bean & Corn Quesadillas Recipe – 330 Calories

“These black bean quesadillas are one of my favorite things to make for lunch! They are quick, simple, and ready in 10 minutes or less!” Recipe from DashingDish. 330 Calories.

Lemon Shrimp and Spinach with Spaghetti – 341 Calories

Lemon Shrimp and Spinach with Spaghetti – A quick and absolutely delicious spaghetti dinner tossed with shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and lemon juice. Recipe: DietHood. 341 Calories.

Sheet Pan Honey Apricot Chicken and Asparagus – 352 Calories

This Sheet Pan Honey Apricot Chicken and Asparagus is a healthy and fresh Spring dinner that cooks entirely on one tray! The easy weeknight meal requires just 10 minutes of prep for a simple, family-friendly dish that will make your tastebuds sing. Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 352 Calories.

Salmon Cobb Salad with Light Avocado Dressing – 353 Calories

As the weather gets warmer, light and healthy dinners seem even more appealing. This shortcut Salmon Cobb Salad with Light Avocado Dressing is an easy high-protein meal with layers of flavorful, nutritious ingredients! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 353 Calories.

Spicy Chipotle Turkey Burritos (make ahead) – 357 Calories

“A big ol’ soft flour tortilla with some spiced ground turkey and a few veggies –> who knew this combo could be so humble meets revolutionary? Not me, until I started making these a few months ago.” Recipe from PinchOfYum. 357 Calories.

Creamy Chicken Quinoa and Broccoli Casserole – 363 Calories

“Creamy Chicken Quinoa and Broccoli Casserole is real food meets comfort food. From scratch, quick and easy, and a big gentle hug loaded with good-for-you ingredients.” Recipe from PinchOfYum. 363 Calories.

Paleo Burgers With Caramelized Balsamic Onions & Avocado – 367 Calories

“Who says burgers can’t be healthy!? Paleo Burgers served on a slice of tomato topped with Caramelized Balsamic Onions that will make you swoon and of course Avocado! A quick 30 minute meal you’re family will want on repeat!” Recipe from JoyfulHealthyEats. 367 Calories.

One Pot Chili Lime Chicken with Quinoa – 375 Calories

This One Pot Chili Lime Chicken with Quinoa recipe is a healthy, delicious weeknight dinner with almost no clean-up. Bliss! Recipe: CookinCanuck. 375 Calories.

Lentil Pasta With Arugula Pesto – 397 Calories

“It’s not just any bowl of pasta though. It’s LENTIL pasta. (More on that in a minute!) And it’s ARUGULA pesto. Yums all the way around because it’s absolutely delicious and it’s absolutely good-for-you.” Recipe from ANutritionistEats. 397 Calories.

Grilled Chimichurri Steak Tacos – 399 Calories

Taco Tuesday gets a whole new look with these Grilled Chimichurri Steak Tacos. The flavor of the garlicky herb sauce is to die for! Recipe: CookinCanuck. 399 Calories.

Chipotle Chicken Bowls with Cilantro Lime Quinoa – 400 Calories

These Chipotle Chicken Bowls with Cilantro Lime Quinoa are so easy to make and have tons of flavor! I like to make them with chicken thighs but if you prefer white meat, chicken breast would work too. Extra limes for squeezing on top are recommended! Recipe: SkinnyTaste. 400 Calories.

One Skillet Chicken Sausage & Tortellini – 413 Calories

“One skillet meals like this Chicken Sausage and Tortellini make easy dinners a breeze — with very little clean up at the end! The pasta, the sausage, and the veggies all cook together in a rich Italian sauce for a simple supper that’s ready in less than 30 minutes!” Recipe from TheSeasonedMom. 413 Calories.

Basil & Feta Sauce Chicken – 413 Calories

“Basil-Feta Sauce Chicken – Flavorful and tangy sauce made with basil, garlic and feta cheese served over deliciously juicy chicken.” Recipe from DietHood. 413 Calories.

Butternut Squash & Lentil Soup – 425 Calories

“I’m always doing my best to add in high protein plant-based sources when I can, the addition of lentils are perfect for that while adding extra thickness to the overall soup. Lentils of all color should be a part of any heart healthy diet.” Recipe from SimpleVeganista. Calories 425.

High Protein Thai Chicken and Quinoa Salad Bowls – 442 Calories

These healthy, high-protein Thai Chicken and Quinoa Salad Bowls are loaded with cool and crisp veggies, garnished with bold and crunchy almonds, and smothered in a creamy Almond Sesame Dressing. With so much flavor and texture, this is a 15-minute meal that will fill you up and keep you going through your workouts, summer adventures, and busy workdays! Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 442 Calories.

Moroccan Turkey And Chickpea Skillet – 435 Calories

“Every bite of this Moroccan Turkey and Chickpea Skillet is filled with savory and sweet flavors. Warm spices such as cinnamon and cumin tie everything together in this easy, gluten-free dinner!” Recipe from RecipeRunner. 435 Calories.

Garlic Chicken & Potatoes – 474 Calories

“Hearty, flavorful, easy, and just under 500 calories! I predict this dish will soon become a family weeknight staple.” Recipe from FoodNetwork. 474 Calories.

Pulled Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowls – 478 Calories

Pulled Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowls – Deliciously juicy chicken breasts cooked in tandoori marinade and served over flavorful lemon rice and a cucumber salad.Recipe: DietHood. 478 Calories.

Maple Mustard Salmon in Foil – 488 Calories

Maple Mustard Salmon in Foil – Delicious, sweet and tangy salmon coated with an amazing maple syrup and mustard sauce, and baked in tin foil to a flaky perfection! Recipe: DietHood. 488 Calories.

Healthier Slow Cooked Spicy Beef Curry – 500 Calories

“If you’re trying to lose a little holiday weight like me, this healthy slow-cooked spicy beef curry is the perfect recipe. Less than 500 calories including rice!” Recipe from KitchenSanctuary.

Dump-and-Bake Chicken Caesar Pasta – 500 Calories

Easy dinner alert! There’s no need to even boil the pasta for this Dump-and-Bake Chicken Caesar Pasta! With spinach, roasted red peppers, and plenty of garlic, this creamy chicken casserole is a flavorful one dish meal that only requires about 10 minutes of prep. Recipe: TheSeasonedMom. 500 Calories.